“Isabelle Huppert looked fantastic in Balenciaga at a Cannes event” links

Isabelle Huppert looked amazing at the Kering Women In Motion event at the Cannes Film Festival. This is Balenciaga! [RCFA]
Florence Pugh is Bulgari’s new ambassador. [JustJared]
The new Lanterns trailer has some green in it. [Pajiba]
Is Taylor Swift “bride trolling?” [LaineyGossip]
NASA only saw an Earth-skimming asteroid about a week ago. [Jezebel]
Funny tweets of the week – I’m still giggling about the fart one. [Buzzfeed]
Morgan Wallen was snubbed at all the country-music award shows. [Hollywood Life]
Phil Collins came out to support Rod Stewart. [Seriously OMG]
John Waters appeared on Las Culturistas. [OMG Blog]

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13 Responses to ““Isabelle Huppert looked fantastic in Balenciaga at a Cannes event” links”

  1. Constance says:
    May 19, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    It’s a white shirt and a blue maxi skirt. Why does it have to cost bajillion dollars…I don’t understand fashion lol. Why is a fancy designer needed to come up with that…

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    May 19, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    Lolz at no love for Morgan Wallen at the ACM Awards but I also noticed that women were completely shut out of the album of the year nominations so meh.

    Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    May 19, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    Best living actress in the world, bar none. Love, love, love to a world class actress.

    Reply
  4. Tashiro says:
    May 19, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    I’ve always loved the look of a white shirt and a long skirt.

    Reply
  5. LeaTheFrench says:
    May 19, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    Isabelle Huppert – and that’s how it’s done 😉

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    May 19, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    For all my Georgians out there, the primary is today and the race for judges is a big deal. Love ya’ll.

    Reply
    • TN Democrat says:
      May 19, 2026 at 3:42 pm

      1. Good luck, Georgia Dems!. 2. Morgan Wallen is a talentless hack whose career is being propped up by magat trash who embraced him because of his gleefully open racism and dangerous stupidity. He deserves no acknowledgement because he has no talent and no even semi-reputable organization would want him in their record boooks. If his disgustingly open racism hadn’t gotten him an in with the magats, no one would even be talking about him now. Caitlin Clark is trash for associating with this garbage human. 3. Deep dive Rod Stewart… His catalog is great.

      Reply
  7. jferber says:
    May 19, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    TN DEMOCRAT, agree on all points. Rod Stewart is also awesome for speaking up against Trump while greeting King Charles and afterwards (about Dump dissing British soldiers who gave their lives to fight for NATO). Never a Stewart fan, but now, yes. Also, he seems very tight with all his (many) children and even re-connected with his first child who had been given up for adoption (but only after her adoptive parents died). He also has a good friendship with Elton John, which I like. And, of course, the incomparable “Maggie May.”

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    May 19, 2026 at 4:32 pm

    Not that anyone asked, but I think Julianne Moore is the best living American actress right now. No matter what she does, she gets it exactly right.

    Reply
  9. IFoxi says:
    May 19, 2026 at 6:23 pm

    Morgan Wallen can fck all the way off. Racist trash

    Reply
  10. Dani says:
    May 19, 2026 at 10:12 pm

    IH looks amazing! and she is 73 years old! God, I hope I look this fabulous at her age

    Reply

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