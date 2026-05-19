“Isabelle Huppert looked fantastic in Balenciaga at a Cannes event” links

Isabelle Huppert looked amazing at the Kering Women In Motion event at the Cannes Film Festival. This is Balenciaga! [RCFA]

Florence Pugh is Bulgari’s new ambassador. [JustJared]

The new Lanterns trailer has some green in it. [Pajiba]

Is Taylor Swift “bride trolling?” [LaineyGossip]

NASA only saw an Earth-skimming asteroid about a week ago. [Jezebel]

Funny tweets of the week – I’m still giggling about the fart one. [Buzzfeed]

Morgan Wallen was snubbed at all the country-music award shows. [Hollywood Life]

Phil Collins came out to support Rod Stewart. [Seriously OMG]

John Waters appeared on Las Culturistas. [OMG Blog]