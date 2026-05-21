Cannes: Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli based on an infamous Jane Birkin look

Finally, some of the fashion girls are making late appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. While Cannes has made news this month, precious little of that news was for style or glamour. Bella Hadid is in Cannes because of her modeling contracts, and she usually wears some interesting stuff at the festival. At last night’s premieres, Bella wore a custom Schiaparelli, and it’s a look based on a famous/infamous dress worn by Jane Birkin in Paris in 1969. Birkin’s look was probably off-the-rack, worn with Birkin’s insouciance and je ne sais quoi, while Bella’s Schiaparelli look apparently took hundreds of man-hours to achieve.

Demi Moore wore an unusual Thom Browne, with Chopard jewelry. The detailing on the white dress is super-fussy, with a row of tiny buttons going up the bodice. But I like the idea of this, honestly – the fitted white gown with a loose black “necktie.”

Ruth Negga’s Loewe was nothing special but her styling was amazing here – she needs to keep the people who did her hair and makeup for this look.

Halsey wore a custom Vivienne Westwood. This is so bad! But it’s Cannes, and usually there are like fifty dresses like this on every red carpet.

At least two women were in Dior, and I can safely say that Dior does not give a f–k these days. Why is DIOR dressing Alexa Chung and Ruth Wilson like there was an explosion at the fugly dress factory??

And finally, my nemesis Laura Dern was there with her father, Bruce Dern, who attended Cannes for the premiere of the “Dernsie” documentary. Reportedly, Laura Dern is also around because she was filming The White Lotus (which is set during and around Cannes).