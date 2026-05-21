Cannes: Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli based on an infamous Jane Birkin look

Finally, some of the fashion girls are making late appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. While Cannes has made news this month, precious little of that news was for style or glamour. Bella Hadid is in Cannes because of her modeling contracts, and she usually wears some interesting stuff at the festival. At last night’s premieres, Bella wore a custom Schiaparelli, and it’s a look based on a famous/infamous dress worn by Jane Birkin in Paris in 1969. Birkin’s look was probably off-the-rack, worn with Birkin’s insouciance and je ne sais quoi, while Bella’s Schiaparelli look apparently took hundreds of man-hours to achieve.
Demi Moore wore an unusual Thom Browne, with Chopard jewelry. The detailing on the white dress is super-fussy, with a row of tiny buttons going up the bodice. But I like the idea of this, honestly – the fitted white gown with a loose black “necktie.”
Ruth Negga’s Loewe was nothing special but her styling was amazing here – she needs to keep the people who did her hair and makeup for this look.
Halsey wore a custom Vivienne Westwood. This is so bad! But it’s Cannes, and usually there are like fifty dresses like this on every red carpet.
At least two women were in Dior, and I can safely say that Dior does not give a f–k these days. Why is DIOR dressing Alexa Chung and Ruth Wilson like there was an explosion at the fugly dress factory??
And finally, my nemesis Laura Dern was there with her father, Bruce Dern, who attended Cannes for the premiere of the “Dernsie” documentary. Reportedly, Laura Dern is also around because she was filming The White Lotus (which is set during and around Cannes).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
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Bella Hadid attends the “La Bataille De Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer” (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1101774448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Bella Hadid attend the “La Bataille De Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer” (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1101820672, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Jury Member Demi Moore attends the “The Man I Love” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, Franc,Image: 1101975839, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Jury Member Demi Moore attends the “The Man I Love” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, Franc,Image: 1101976267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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“La Bataille De Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer” (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) Screening – The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival – 79ème Festival International du Film de Cannes.
montee De Gaulle 79th International Cannes Film Festival red carpet De Gaulle with Laura Dern, Bruce Dern,Image: 1102522323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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RECORD DATE NOT STATED THE MAN I LOVE Premiere – Cannes Halsey bei der THE MAN I LOVE Premiere in Cannes am 20.05.2026 *** THE MAN I LOVE Premiere Cannes Halsey at THE MAN I LOVE Premiere in Cannes on 20 05 2026 Copyright: xEventpressxBerndtx,Image: 1102560871, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Eventpress Berndt/Avalon
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Celebrities arrive at the ‘De Gaulle: Tilting Iron’ (La Battaille De Gaulle: L’Age De Fer) premiere during the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Featuring: Ruth Wilson
Where: Cannes, France
When: 20 May 2026
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend ‘The Man I Love’ premiere during the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Featuring: Ruth Negga
Where: Cannes, France
When: 20 May 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend ‘The Man I Love’ premiere during the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Featuring: Alexa Chung
Where: Cannes, France
When: 20 May 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
The homage to the dress worn by Jane Birkin is fun, but it is not as good as the original. It was working way too hard to create a moment and misses the carefree sophistication of the original. That is true of so much of the fashion this year — there are few true moments because the woman makes the moment, not the dress, and everyone seems to be following a formula instead of being true to themselves.
Completely agree. Jane was a true icon which is a word we throw around too easily these days. Woman used to walk around with inexpensive baskets as purses and looked super chic meanwhile one of the most expensive bags in the world is named after here. She really was effortlessly chic
“there are few true moments because the woman makes the moment, not the dress”
So well-said.
Bella is very beautiful and she has an amazing figure but she doesn’t have the presence or frankly the rizz of Jane Birkin. I actually like the pic in the link where she’s having a little bit of fun and posing with a big smile. She’s usually very stiff so it’s nice to see her relaxing a bit.
Ruth Negga’s make-up and hair were exquisite. Glad to see Demi, Laura Dern (Kaiser’s nemesis) and Halsey.
I think there is a documentary premiering there about Bruce Dern’s career
Alexa Chung’s Dior look is so bad it looks like she just escaped a married man’s hotel room through the window five seconds before his wife showed up.
😀 😀 😀
Right – you owe me a new cup of coffee, and very nearly cost me a keyboard! 😀
Laura Dern’s parents split up when she was little due to the tragedy and stress of having their first little girl drown in the swimming pool at 2 (I think). No, I looked it up. 18 months. Unimaginable and haunting.
😭
The multitiered ruffles at the bottom are Awful, but I really like the rest of the dress and it fits her like a glove. I do wish the hairstyle was a little bit less severe though.