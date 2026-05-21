Cannes: Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli based on an infamous Jane Birkin look

Finally, some of the fashion girls are making late appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. While Cannes has made news this month, precious little of that news was for style or glamour. Bella Hadid is in Cannes because of her modeling contracts, and she usually wears some interesting stuff at the festival. At last night’s premieres, Bella wore a custom Schiaparelli, and it’s a look based on a famous/infamous dress worn by Jane Birkin in Paris in 1969. Birkin’s look was probably off-the-rack, worn with Birkin’s insouciance and je ne sais quoi, while Bella’s Schiaparelli look apparently took hundreds of man-hours to achieve.

Demi Moore wore an unusual Thom Browne, with Chopard jewelry. The detailing on the white dress is super-fussy, with a row of tiny buttons going up the bodice. But I like the idea of this, honestly – the fitted white gown with a loose black “necktie.”

Ruth Negga’s Loewe was nothing special but her styling was amazing here – she needs to keep the people who did her hair and makeup for this look.

Halsey wore a custom Vivienne Westwood. This is so bad! But it’s Cannes, and usually there are like fifty dresses like this on every red carpet.

At least two women were in Dior, and I can safely say that Dior does not give a f–k these days. Why is DIOR dressing Alexa Chung and Ruth Wilson like there was an explosion at the fugly dress factory??

And finally, my nemesis Laura Dern was there with her father, Bruce Dern, who attended Cannes for the premiere of the “Dernsie” documentary. Reportedly, Laura Dern is also around because she was filming The White Lotus (which is set during and around Cannes).

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.

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10 Responses to “Cannes: Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli based on an infamous Jane Birkin look”

  1. Josephine says:
    May 21, 2026 at 7:46 am

    The homage to the dress worn by Jane Birkin is fun, but it is not as good as the original. It was working way too hard to create a moment and misses the carefree sophistication of the original. That is true of so much of the fashion this year — there are few true moments because the woman makes the moment, not the dress, and everyone seems to be following a formula instead of being true to themselves.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:04 am

      Completely agree. Jane was a true icon which is a word we throw around too easily these days. Woman used to walk around with inexpensive baskets as purses and looked super chic meanwhile one of the most expensive bags in the world is named after here. She really was effortlessly chic

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:23 am

      “there are few true moments because the woman makes the moment, not the dress”

      So well-said.
      Bella is very beautiful and she has an amazing figure but she doesn’t have the presence or frankly the rizz of Jane Birkin. I actually like the pic in the link where she’s having a little bit of fun and posing with a big smile. She’s usually very stiff so it’s nice to see her relaxing a bit.

      Reply
  2. jferber says:
    May 21, 2026 at 7:46 am

    Ruth Negga’s make-up and hair were exquisite. Glad to see Demi, Laura Dern (Kaiser’s nemesis) and Halsey.

    Reply
  3. Bluesky says:
    May 21, 2026 at 7:47 am

    I think there is a documentary premiering there about Bruce Dern’s career

    Reply
  4. Debbie says:
    May 21, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Alexa Chung’s Dior look is so bad it looks like she just escaped a married man’s hotel room through the window five seconds before his wife showed up.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      May 21, 2026 at 8:11 am

      😀 😀 😀

      Right – you owe me a new cup of coffee, and very nearly cost me a keyboard! 😀

      Reply
  5. jferber says:
    May 21, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Laura Dern’s parents split up when she was little due to the tragedy and stress of having their first little girl drown in the swimming pool at 2 (I think). No, I looked it up. 18 months. Unimaginable and haunting.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:57 am

    The multitiered ruffles at the bottom are Awful, but I really like the rest of the dress and it fits her like a glove. I do wish the hairstyle was a little bit less severe though.

    Reply

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