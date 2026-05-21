A UK radio station apologized after they erroneously announced King Charles’ death

King Charles and Camilla have been undertaking their annual tour of Northern Ireland this week, and I’m including some photos from their visit in this post. They truly do this every spring or early summer – spend about three days in Northern Ireland, check out the local drinks and cuisine, plant a few trees, host a garden party, and do a few walkabouts. It’s been unremarkable this year, although it should be said, Charles will be the last monarch to do any of this. Do you think William will spend three days in Northern Ireland every spring, opening up a castle and glad-handing? No. Come on. The reason why we’re being forced to think about William’s reign (of terror) is because a British radio station wrongly announced Charles’ passing yesterday. Charles isn’t dead, he’s just in Northern Ireland, guys.
A radio station has apologised for “any distress caused” after accidentally announcing that King Charles had died. The erroneous announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon due to a computer error at Radio Caroline’s main studio in Essex.
Station manager Peter Moore wrote on Facebook: “Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away.
“Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology. Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen’s, and now the king’s, Christmas message and we hope to do so for many years to come. We apologise to HM the king and to our listeners for any distress caused.”
The post did not say how long it was before the mistake was discovered but on Wednesday afternoon, playback for Tuesday’s broadcast between 1.58pm and 5pm was unavailable on the station’s website.
The incident came as the king and queen were in Northern Ireland, where they joined a folk group for a performance. Charles and Camilla also watched dancers and sipped Irish whiskey in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter on the first day of their trip.
This is wild. Even more wild? Radio Caroline interrupted 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up” to falsely announce the king’s death. I’m conspiratorial by nature, so I do wonder if this mistake was as innocent as Radio Caroline claims. I’m not saying the conspiracy is about Charles, but I just don’t believe the announcement happened because of a computer glitch. (Also: if this had been real, the Scooter King was in Istanbul, watching football.)
🚨🇬🇧 NEW: The moment Radio Caroline accidentally announced the death of King Charles live on air
King Charles has not passed away pic.twitter.com/RpBzoCmcFa
— Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) May 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The derangers who heard this would go on about scoot taking Sussex titles away.
Very weird. I bet William in Istanbul was elated and terrified to hear the news.
No, it was not an accident. They’re not trying to kill Charles (they pray he lives forever, or at least until George is over 21), they’re testing William. To see if they have a window of opportunity before his reaction. They’re setting the stage for a fait accompli scenario in which William is the last to know. Which means they are planning to proceed without him. That’s my take. This can’t go on forever.
How can this possibly test William if they have to take the announcement back 5 minutes later?
Maybe this is a practical joke gone wrong, but unless William was listening to that one radio station how would he even know the death had been announced. The news doesn’t seem to have spread to the other news outlets, like the BBC, which is where you’re more likely to stop and stand still (or freeze) to wait for all the details to come out.
It would make more sense to test William by telling him in the news in private to see how he’d react rather than hoping he’d listen to this one particular radio station (which seems like a major long-shot). And how is it even possible for him to be the last to know anyway? That scenario is impossible to occur due to logistics.
This is to reply to @thinking, I take it you don’t truck with conspiracy theories. No worries. I would simply posit the scenario is not that William is attached to a radio at all times scanning for news of his father’s demise. Though the image sits comfortably enough, given how he has been champing at the bit for his time in the sun. What happens in the state of play, real-time, is that someone from the Home Office or the Royal Household or Mi5 or the Metropolitan Police Royal & Diplomatic Protection Service — ideally all of the above — get pinged. When the media make big announcements about the family, alarms ring. Death, marriage, etc. the households communicate. Through these intermediaries. Unless they don’t. Someone has cut William out of the loop, is my take. A normal back-channel call & response has been cut off. It’s a small thing, it’s subtle, but it’s a shot across the bow.
Given how famous Charles is (literally one of the most famous men on earth), I think a death, even a fake one, would be impossible to hide from William. I guess they could try, but I really don’t think they could pull it off, just simply given how famous Charles is and that whispers would travel at lightning speed and i can’t fathom a son of the king of England, no matter how dense or smart, not knowing something is off.
The sheer scale of Charles’s fame would make this extremely challenging to pull off. Someone, maybe even a journalist looking for comment, would get word back to William.
That makes zero sense and I’m a sucker for a good conspiracy theory.
The government actors you listed would all know before the press announced it.
This was some sort of weird fluke but not anything meant to “test” William. That does not make sense.
“Due to a computer error…” Maybe they set up the AI to do the news and whoops…
My first thought was an AI screw up. It ran the wrong broadcast.
I know fake death announcements happen on social media all the time, but to have a radio station announce your death is strange it seems more strategic.. I don’t buy it was a mistake on an easily verified death they should have double checked imo.
I don’t want to be ghoulish, and I wish Charles well, I liked his address to the Congress very much, but I think it might be easier than one imagines to keep news closely held about his health. And it would not surprise me at all if the person most resolutely ruled out of the loop is his son. I don’t think William is getting regular updates on his father’s progress, his recovery, much less his treatments. They don’t trust him. That speaks volumes. I remember when the late Queen passed away, they kept it from the media for a few hours during which time there was no sign, no ripple, no leak, just everything ticked over as normal. So when the news broke, with the resonance of a coordinated announcement, across TV, Radio, government, etc., you can be sure, several hundred people (even a thousand or more, if you count the media who all “conspired” to keep the news off the air and miraculously off the internet for that entire interlude) all kept schtum. They knew what had happened, they just didn’t tell anyone who was not in the loop. Someone is going to be in charge when this happens and it will not be William. What they do with that situation, is up to them. They might let him run through the motions, in a prescripted way. But they might not.