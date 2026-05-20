Prince Harry gave his wife a cake & a penguin sculpture for their anniversary

The most unserious people in the world are a ginger prince and his American wife. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex truly went all out for their eighth wedding anniversary. The day started bright and early, with Meghan posting tons of never-before-seen wedding & reception photos on her Instagram. All of that made me happy and that was all I expected from Meghan, truly. But I forgot that Meghan and Harry are amazing dorks.

So, hours later, Meghan kept fans updated on the anniversary situation via her Instagram Stories. Prince Harry surprised her with a lemon elderflower cake, just like their wedding cake. He had the children sing “Happy Anniversary” to Meghan, and then he presented her with an anniversary gift: a bronze sculpture by Georgia Gerber – a sculpture of two penguins. When Harry and Meghan were first engaged, they had a small engagement party with friends, and H&M dressed up in penguin onesies because “penguins mate for life.” Harry obviously included a photo of himself and Meghan dressed in the penguin onesies, and Meghan included the pic within her IG Stories. As you can see from the videos and photos, Lili and Archie made gifts for their parents too. Little handmade clay bowls and posters.

My favorite part? A nice glimpse at that “laughingstock” Montecito kitchen. Meghan loves her kitchen, and you can see all of her personal touches, like another sign for Archie’s Chick Inn, some of her cookbooks, all of her copper pans. How dare she enjoy such an “outdated” kitchen!

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrating their 8th Anniversary with their children. And a beautiful gift from Harry to his “one and only” 🐧🐧❤️ “I love you” – Meghan#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/sntsAFb7ot — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 19, 2026