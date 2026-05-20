Prince Harry gave his wife a cake & a penguin sculpture for their anniversary

The most unserious people in the world are a ginger prince and his American wife. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex truly went all out for their eighth wedding anniversary. The day started bright and early, with Meghan posting tons of never-before-seen wedding & reception photos on her Instagram. All of that made me happy and that was all I expected from Meghan, truly. But I forgot that Meghan and Harry are amazing dorks.
So, hours later, Meghan kept fans updated on the anniversary situation via her Instagram Stories. Prince Harry surprised her with a lemon elderflower cake, just like their wedding cake. He had the children sing “Happy Anniversary” to Meghan, and then he presented her with an anniversary gift: a bronze sculpture by Georgia Gerber – a sculpture of two penguins. When Harry and Meghan were first engaged, they had a small engagement party with friends, and H&M dressed up in penguin onesies because “penguins mate for life.” Harry obviously included a photo of himself and Meghan dressed in the penguin onesies, and Meghan included the pic within her IG Stories. As you can see from the videos and photos, Lili and Archie made gifts for their parents too. Little handmade clay bowls and posters.
My favorite part? A nice glimpse at that “laughingstock” Montecito kitchen. Meghan loves her kitchen, and you can see all of her personal touches, like another sign for Archie’s Chick Inn, some of her cookbooks, all of her copper pans. How dare she enjoy such an “outdated” kitchen!
Prince Harry and Meghan celebrating their 8th Anniversary with their children.
And a beautiful gift from Harry to his “one and only” 🐧🐧❤️
“I love you” – Meghan#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/sntsAFb7ot
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 19, 2026
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram stories.
Incredibly happy to see the deep love this couple has for each other. Harry understood the assignment, a commissioned bronze penguin statue for their eighth wedding anniversary reminiscent of their engagement party attire.
From what I read Prince Harry commissioned the piece in 2024 for this anniversary, a man that actually plans ahead is something I’ve never experienced but it sure made me smile.. I absolutely love that he seems to give as much thought to gifts as Meghan does.
OMG! So all the time the British media and their US arms were ramping up the “impending divorce” stories, the man was making plans for their wedding anniversary two YEARS in advance??? 🙂 . If that doesn’t demonstrate commitment, I don’t know what does. Bronze sculptures like that don’t make themselves overnight.
Happily, they’ve got a large house, with many places in which to hide surprise gifts. 😀
I think people are taking comments about that like it’s fact. That was never said. Her blurb from 2024 under the piece was that a guest commissioned a smaller version of the one in the hotel. So she created a smaller version in 2024 for that guest, with a special edition of 35. So it’s been available since 2024 to order as an edition of a small, finite number, and once that amount sells, it is no longer available. Since it is still on her website, that means some of that number is still available To me, it is more likely that he bought it more recently than two years ago.
@Jayna
You’re confused about how this 8th Anniversary Wedding Gift from H to his wife came about. I suggest you go back and get the facts.
There’s no denying that Harry COMMISSIONED this particular sculpture in 2024………2 yrs before their 8th anniversary bcos a sculpture of that size (20″ x 13″) and heft isn’t made overnight.
There’s no denying that it was done in bronze as per 8th anniversary gifts.
And there’s no denying that the particular subject of the sculpture was chosen to memorialize H&M’s personal mythology regarding penguins.
This is so cute and adorable from a couple who are madly in love and have created a joyous life together. Anybody remember the forlorn looking Harry seated outside of his house on his own except for his dog? Now he is truly blessed with a happy home with a lovely wife and two adorable children. They are genuinely happy together and look glowingly young and content.
Aww… penguins!! I love it. Whatever makes them happy!!
Harry ordered this bronze piece two years ago, after he saw it at a hotel.
Both Harry and Meghan are dorks, I remember Harry calling an area in their house, Lili pad’s, a blanket on the floor for Lili.
This is,so fabulous. Happy anniversary harry and meghan.
They’re so sweet, they might make my teeth ache — if it were not for the knowledge of how hard they have to work every day to hold on to that happiness.
We all do, but mostly we don’t see that in the lives of people we don’t actually know. They are so privileged in so many ways, and yet they are subjected to so much unnecessary stress and strain from outsiders — people who want them to suffer for absolutely vile reasons of their own.
I wish them nothing but love, happiness, health and strength. May every day for them and those they love be joyful.
💛💛💛🐧❤️🐧💛💛💛✨️☀️
They are so corny 😂😂😂. In a very cute and good way. Truly glad they found each other so they can be cheezballz together. The fact that they dressed up as penguins over 8 years ago for their engagement party is hilarious. Was it a costume party or were they the only ones dressed up? A costume engagement party is a fun idea, lol.
Everyone wore animal onesies! 😸 So cute.
Did they? Okay so yes that’s cute. So not a stuffy or fancy engagement party.
They are so adorkable!! I love the penguin idea and the commitment to ONESIES! 😊😍
and then…years later, a commissioned, beautiful statue commemorating that original idea. How loving. How true to a real marriage with its joys and challenges. SWOON
They really are so cheesy and corny and I love it. I feel like Harry always had this side to him and no one in his life that he could really be cheesy like this with. and now Meghan and the children are the recipients of all that cheesy love, lol. and of course Meghan is right there with him, haha.
I know we talk a lot about Meghan surviving the Firm and how happy she seems now, but when I see videos like this of Harry I just think of what his life was like both before meeting Meghan and then before they left the Firm. he really does just seem like this is the life he always wanted – a gorgeous home, doing what he wants to do work-wise, lots of friends, and an adoring family. No protocol, no men in gray, no press leaks, etc. He looks like the weight of the world has been lifted off his shoulders.
And yet the BM will swear he wants to come back 🙄
I know, right? 😀
I remember in the Netflix series there was a clip of Meghan standing in a doorway doing some kind of dance and Harry said in this dry, amused tone “Someone’s happy” and I just burst out laughing. They must spend hours cracking each other up, even though they’ve both got their serious sides. My parents used to be like this when I was growing up.
And that penguin photo must have been taken in Nott Cott – a far cry from the bright, open renovations they did in Frogmore Cottage and their lovely home in Montecito. How anyone can look at that dank background and the absolutely JOY on their faces in that photograph and think she married him for anything other than love is beyond me. She didn’t care where she was, as long as she was with him.
My husband is high on autism spectrum. There’s no holding hands or emotional gifts because he can’t do that. But he planned a nice birthday holiday for a very difficult birthday. He didn’t get that gift or cake or special thing part, but he understood the planning and it happened. Now there won’t be a cake or a special thing or a gift, his brain doesn’t do any of that. Harry has crazy emotional intelligence. I guess I want to say, it’s not a measure of a good man or not. That’s his love language.
@Lambchop I’m confused by your comment because I dont think being cheesier than other people makes someone a good man or not. you can be cheesy and corny and be an awful person, and vice versa. (my husband falls somewhere in the middle, he can be cheesy and a good gift giver but in a way that misses the mark, lol. Like I love to cook and I like a good knife for chopping etc and so for our first christmas together he bought me steak knives. Not quite what I wanted, lol. I mean I didnt even want knives, I have my favorites, lol.)
Harry is both a good man and super cheesy and corny.
I remember in the H&M docu that Nacho said that the life H has with M & their kids in Cali was the one he had always wanted: where the husband comes home from work/business etc and be able to say to his wife, what’s for dinner; and where husband and wife can sit and plan their schedule for the next day, etc.
In other words, a normal middle class life.
Sorry Becks, im also autistic so I struggle with some nuance. I’ve read loads of comments on sm, and even here, about Harry being amazing because he’s so thoughtful with the anniversary effort. That’s all. Harry has incredible emotional intelligence. I was trying to stick up for the partners who don’t do that and maybe don’t know how. Its been a tough week with a sibling death, a shit diag and hoping to try to enjoy a birthday with a death sentence. Im not good at parsing the comments. I apologise
Lamb Chop, sounds to me like you snagged a good one. He knows himself, what he can do, and tries hard to give you special things in a way he understands.
In their documentary one of Meghan’s childhood or college friends spoke about the themed costume party they had where everyone dressed like an animal and Harry and Meghan chose to dress like penguins because they mate for life. I love how corny, happy and fun they are with each other and their children. That is the best love, when you can just be you and have someone who matches your playful and youthful energy ❤️🐧❤️.
Aw this is so cute!! I love how happy and deeply in love they are, and that “One and Only” made me tear up. Harry deserves this and I’m so glad he found someone to make his life complete. I feel like THIS is the true root of William’s discontent, this freedom and joyous love he’ll never have. I picture him secretly scrolling this after everyone has gone to bed and just seething with jealous. Oh well! 😂
They are so cute! 🥰
Awww, so sweet! And 8th anniversary is bronze. Well done, Harry.
It was fascinating to hear that H commissioned this sculpture 2 YEARS AGO!
Does……does this……..does this mean that H hasn’t been listening to the delulu derangers in the shitmedia and on SM about the imminence of his divorce?!😅😂🤣
Someone really should tell Harry that he’s supposed to be divorcing her, not commissioning sculptures for her 🤣🤣
😀 I saw your comment after I had written mine further upthread. I totally agree. Harry is always trying to find new ways to keep his wife locked down! So romantic.
No! You got it wrong. MEGHAN has planned divorce from her stupid, brainless husband. Him planning the sculpture simply makes him look pathetic and idiotic and c struck like they said at the get. Or something. That’s the deranged take
The world has enough deluded derangers to keep them occupied in their echo chamber. No need for seemingly intelligent folk to elevate their filth.
They are such adorable dorks. I know we don’t actually know them, but it’s nice to see even small instances where all of the nonsense from the outside hasn’t penetrated their little bubble.
The genuine excitement from Meghan, and her making sure the kids included Papa in the anniversary song. Harry’s gift and the old school print out of the photo. Archie and Lili’s super excited demands for them to blow out the candles then getting distracted and running off screaming at something else all just made me laugh.
It was just really nice to see how happy they all were.
I’m a cookware nerd, so getting to see all of her gorgeous copper pots and pans made my day!
Given everything they have endured as a couple that is beyond the scope of pretty much any other couple out there I don’t begrudge them a second of happiness and celebration.
Lili and Archie was screaming “CAKE TIME” lol.. So adorable 🙂
I love their little American accents. I love those little American accents so very much. Take that, England.
The videos were very cute. I’m just happy for them.
These sweet nerds! I saw Meg’s stories and listened to Lili yell-singing happy anniversary to her melted my ice cold heart. I know it was a special commission for Meghan from Harry but I really want that penguin sculpture.
🐧🐧
He commissioned it for this anniversary because bronze is the traditional eighth anniversary gift. So sweet.
So silly and sweet! I’m over here melting. Good job Harry, so thoughtful. I saw some derangers yapping about how its not diamonds or a Birkin bag. Poor things, they just dont get it.
Harry is setting the bar high not just for royal men (ha! as if any of them could meet this standard!) but for all spouses. That penguin sculpture is LOVELY and so thoughtful.
And they are complete dorks, but also hot dorks … my favorite combination.
What I enjoy about Meghan and now Harry is how intentional they are. We saw it in With Love, Meghan and now I see it with Harry. The 8th anniversary is bronze and pottery and according to the sculptor Harry commissioned this piece almost 2 years ago. Its such a simple gift that has so much impact because of the meaning and history behind it. Similar to what Meghan said on her show you want to show your loved ones that you thought of them because that sincerity and care is what truly matters.
Harry shows Meghan in large and small ways how much he loves her and the family they made.
And even more sweet is that in one photo (of them with the cake) you can see two clay bowls/sculptures on the countertop, clearly made by the children. So Meghan and/or Harry also had the kids make pottery gifts.
They really seem perfect for each other – they have the same level of dorkiness, corniness, emotional attunement, generosity, affection/PDA, compassion, and life goals. They are such a good match. I love it.
It always makes me happy to see them happy. I’ve never been as invested in another high profile couple as I am with Harry and Meghan. They’ve endured incredible hostility from both families, the institution, media and trolls since 2016 – I saw a 2022 post from a journalist who attended the wedding and she reflected on “observing external joy & adoration & the dysfunction behind the scenes. A viscountess told me Meghan would never be accepted & a royal commentator muttered loud enough for me to hear, the wedding was “too black”.
Just sooooooo lovely! In today’s world with all the negative news cycle , we needed that type of organic, natural joyful light they gave us yesterday!
There is just something naturally lovely about them, when you glimpse their love, it triggers joy and sunshine.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY M&H ~ Thank you for sharing some of your joy with us , a perfectly joyful distraction from an otherwise miserable news cycle in the past weeks! You had us all smiling, even the grandparents!!
so lovely to hear the energetic joy from the kids in the background as well!
Wishing you both a lifetime of blessed, joyful, peaceful beyond understanding days. May you both always be rooted in the light filled love and joy you share for each other! Blessings!!
P.S. Love your kitchen – regardless of what others say! 😉