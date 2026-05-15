Sykes: Duchess Meghan’s rustic Italian kitchen is a ‘laughing stock’ in Montecito!!

Two weeks ago, the Daily Mail launched an absurd storyline about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mostly Meghan. The storyline was that Meghan “spiraling badly” because “nothing is working.” Sources swore that everyone in Hollywood hates Meghan, and everyone in Montecito hates Meghan, and Anna Wintour hates Meghan for good measure too! The Mail piece read like a Deranger fever dream, so obviously, Tom Sykes piled on with his own exclusive. He claimed that Meghan has “burned bridges” everywhere, in every industry. Sykes dropped in this bizarre piece of gossip too: “And a kitchen that, I’m told by someone who lives near them in Montecito, looks like it’s straight out of an Olive Garden circa 1994 cos they can’t afford to remodel.” This is the level of bitch-eating-crackers tantruming from the royalist media: they’re defaming Meghan’s kitchen because they’re so mad that she lives peacefully in her Montecito mansion, selling her jam and minding her business. Well, if that wasn’t enough, Sykes was apparently ranting about the kitchen on his podcast:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living the “American dream” with their sprawling Montecito mansion complete with seven acres of stunning grounds. The royal couple have had nothing but praise for their idyllic pad, which they share with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, however, their neighbours are not of the same opinion.

Speaking in his The Royalist podcast, journalist Tom Sykes revealed: “I was in New York last week, and I was meeting with somebody who lives fairly near them, and they said to me that that house that they occupy in Montecito is like a source of laughing stock.”

“It’s kind of shameful because, of course, in America, if you’re a billionaire and you buy a house for $14 million, I mean, what’s the first thing you do? Knock it down, you know, or at the very least remodel it, you know?

“And there they are, still sort of padding around in a kitchen that looks straight out of the Olive Garden, you know, circa 1994.”

The neighbour isn’t wrong, as it is very commonplace for high-profile people like celebrities to acquire a mansion and flatten it to create their own version of perfection. We’ve seen A-list stars like Kanye West and Chris Pratt do exactly that. So, Harry and Meghan going against the grain has ruffled feathers, but that doesn’t make it wrong…

Contrastingly, in the UK, swathes of people are seeking to preserve the history of their homes, keeping original fireplaces and unearthing amazing period features. Granted, the Sussexes’ home isn’t historic, having only been built in 2003, but perhaps retaining existing structures and the intended design should be celebrated? The property has been designed to look like a rustic chateau and that aesthetic fits in perfectly with Meghan’s wholesome lifestyle brand, As Ever.

[From Hello via Yahoo]

Yeah… it’s more than possible that Meghan just… likes her kitchen. It looks cozy and warm. Is the “rustic Italian” thing out of style? Sure, but look at what’s in style for kitchens these days – all of those white cabinets and marble and subway tiles. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, which is just my point – it’s not some kind of wealth-signifier or elitism-signifier to have a modern all-white kitchen or a rustic Italian kitchen. It’s just a matter of personal taste. Incidentally, there was a rumor recently that the Sussexes stayed with Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant because the Sussexes were remodeling! But even then, I suspect that Meghan probably doesn’t want to rip out her kitchen – it’s not the cost, it’s the time. Plus, she’s using that space for her As Ever photoshoots anyway.

Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram and Meghan’s Instagram.

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36 Responses to “Sykes: Duchess Meghan’s rustic Italian kitchen is a ‘laughing stock’ in Montecito!!”

  1. sunniside up says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Somebody is jealous because they brought a house that they liked. What a sensible thing to do.

    Reply
  2. Amy T says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:08 am

    I’m sure this makes me sound like the prole I am to Tom Sykes (with which I’m fine) but I would be very happy with Meghan’s kitchen!

    Reply
  3. Andrea says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:10 am

    It Is a beautiful kitchen.

    Reply
  4. Steph says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:12 am

    I love her kitchen! Let me in to cook a meal!

    Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:12 am

    “is very commonplace for high-profile people like celebrities to acquire a mansion and flatten it to create their own version of perfection. We’ve seen A-list stars like Kanye West and Chris Pratt do exactly that. So, Harry and Meghan going against the grain has ruffled feathers”

    I’m sorry WTAF?!! So they don’t have any real stuff to complain about, so now they’ve ruffled feathers by keeping the house that they purchased with their own money to their own liking? I WISH someone would tell me that I ” bothered” them by designing my house to my standards.

    First of all- If a bunch of millionaires are sitting around their kitchen complaining about how another millionaire’s kitchen looks, they need to get a life. But I sincerely doubt that this is true.

    This is literally just the media having nothing, and knowing nothing, about what they are doing, and being so angry that they are successful and that they don’t have to tap dance to their drum beat. 85% of these stories nowadays just seem to be them begging and pleading for Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson to go on the record and release a statement.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:32 am

      That got me too. It’s now gauche to live in the house you bought and not tear it down and rebuild? Billionaires do the strangest things just to prove they can. That’s absolutely not something to applaud or strive for.

      Reply
    • Maddie says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:37 am

      Lol this remains of certain quote I came across it says that have you seen roll Royce car ad on tv ? No right it’s because people who buy those kinds of luxury won’t be sitting at home watching tv. That quote apply here too, I highly doubt where many hustle in usa for their money sitting and talking about this. I thought it’s like aristocrat where they have nothing better to do than gossip all day.

      Reply
      • Dee(2) says:
        May 15, 2026 at 9:04 am

        @Maddie I think you have a good point about this being something that are aristocrat would do. I’ve said a lot in the past that the biggest problem for coverage for the Sussexes after leaving, is that the British media and even some of the American Media tries to do a full copy and paste on what they’re doing in the US to how that would have gone over in the UK. And it just doesn’t fit.

        You can’t compare people that are earning money, to taxpayer funded people and it be an even switch. When you do, you get stories like this which sounds stupid in the scheme of things.

  6. Leidy says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:14 am

    An 8-burner stove? I’m over here swooning. As if those copper pans hadn’t already done me in!

    Reply
  7. Morningjacket says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:16 am

    I honestly don’t know how she keeps her chin up. Those vultures now consider her f*cking kitchen a character flaw. But if she had remodeled it? Also would be a character flaw and a stain upon the population of the earth. Her resiliency in the face of this unending criticism is, to my mind, a show of strength and character that is largely unmatched. Why is the British public not more upset that this dumbsh*t keeps getting published, therefore making readers dumber by the word?

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:24 am

      Imagine criticizing someone because they didn’t follow the examples of Kanye West and Chris Pratt. Hmm.

      Reply
  8. FancyPants says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Mmmm… Olive Garden… [Homer Simpson drool gif]
    I’m pretty sure the kitchens at Olive Garden are floor to ceiling stainless steel, not natural wood and exposed brick. I always wonder who looks around in a nasty subway station and says “yes, this is the look I want to surround me in my home.” I call that aesthetic “public restroom” myself. Nobody ever talks about choosing subway tile, but it’s always just already there. I thought Meghan rented a place to film her show anyway, specifically to keep her own kitchen private.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:26 am

      I’ve seen an Olive Garden kitchen they aren’t making that horrible excuse for Italian food in any thing that resembles Meghan’s kitchen.. I’m sure the author thought he was being clever but I found that comment so completely devoid of any intelligence it made me roll my eyes.

      Reply
  9. Jais says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:18 am

    And here I am thinking their kitchen is gorgeous. So oh well.

    Reply
    • JJP says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:34 am

      Literally, I love all the stone. This is just another way to compare Meghan and Kate- Kate had a perfectly nice and new kitchen ripped out because it wasn’t her preference, so that’s the gold standard. Not a peep about how wasteful and not environmentally efficient that is!

      Reply
  10. Hypocrisy says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Her kitchen is gorgeous and it fits the home perfectly an all white kitchen with touches of gray would look out of place in that home imo. Plus Prince Harry grew up and is used to extremely old homes so I imagine he didn’t even notice or give it a thought.. people don’t have to remodel something they love or that functions perfectly for their needs just because the neighbors do. I would love to see the author’s kitchen since he seems to think this is an issue. I’m actually tired of the white, steel, gray kitchen it has no warmth whatsoever, I hate mine.

    Reply
  11. `Shiela kerr says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Love Meghan’s kitchen and the comfortable vibe it creates. I have had a white kitchen in a prior home and now I have cherry wood . For me it is about how much you use your kitchen and the vibe you are creating for your family. Meghan’s kitchen appears to be large with high end appliances, I love it and it keeps with the aesthetic of the overall home. Hope she does not change it.

    Reply
  12. Al says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:24 am

    I think they’ve run out of negative stories to write. This is bunkers.

    Reply
  13. Sasha says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:25 am

    The kitchen looks gorgeous and very much in keeping with the rest of their home.

    People are absolutely unhinged when it comes to Meghan. Has there ever been anything quite like it?

    Reply
  14. KC says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:26 am

    If the price I have to pay to live on a beautiful estate in Santa Barbara with a garden, pool, ocean views, and chickens is to live with an actual Olive Garden kitchen from 1994, I would gladly take that deal.

    Reply
  15. OriginalMich says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:27 am

    “Feathers are ruffled” because they didn’t flatten their house to build a new one like Kanye West did?

    Someone who “lives fairly close to them”? What is “fairly close”? Kensington Palace?

    Lol!

    Reply
  16. aquarius64 says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:28 am

    What a loser Sykes is. Trashing someone’s kitchen.

    Reply
  17. NorthernLights says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:34 am

    The neighbor doesn’t exist.

    Reply
  18. Jane says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:36 am

    I recently had a new kitchen and went for rustic lol. anyway Meghan has always come across (to me) as thoughtful and considered, so she’s probably either really happy with the kitchen or taking her time deciding what she wants. Either way, her kitchen her business.

    Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

    I don’t get Sykes’ obsession with Meghan’s kitchen. It’s weird. I think Meghan just loves her kitchen and that’s all that matters.

    Reply
  20. Julie says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

    The style goes with the rest of the house (Mediterranean Tuscan). They may give it an air of youth but it would be a mistake to remodel. Anyway, it’s warm, lots of natural materials and very Meghan.

    Reply
  21. ABCD says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

    I love their kitchen and hope they won’t remodel it! The white kitchen trend is so over, anyways

    Reply
  22. Eurydice says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Lol, the author of the article doesn’t seem to agree with Sykes. Whenever people asked my mother why she wouldn’t redecorate/remodel her home she would say, “You don’t see Queen Elizabeth moving the furniture around, why should I?”

    Reply
  23. MsKrisTalk says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

    I bet money that the tacky kitchen which he is complaining about has been recreated in Can’t Work Kate’s kitchen although we know she can’t cook.

    Reply
  24. Inge says:
    May 15, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I love their kitchen & the rest of the house that we see. That balcony where they spotted the hummingbirds is gorgeous as well.

    Reply
  25. Inge says:
    May 15, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Btw didnt Kate earn the nickname 4 kitchens Kate by ripping out perfectly good kitchens in Kensington and what was it Amner Hall and if memory is correct they also had to install a small one in another part of the house so their staff would not use W&K’s kitchen?(the horror)

    Reply
  26. Becks1 says:
    May 15, 2026 at 9:14 am

    This is laughable because we only have to look at W&K to know that people in the UK do, in fact, remodel their homes, even historic ones, when they buy them. Kate ripped out a relatively new kitchen in anmer hall to put in a new one. Kate spent who knows how much money on KP1A – where they don’t even pretend to live anymore.

    I love Meghan’s kitchen – it looks warm and cozy, even with its size. Most of those all white kitchens look cold and boring to me. The only other celeb kitchens I like are Jennifer Garners (despite all the white lol) and Gwyneth’s – the one with the blue or green cabinets, that might be her montecito house.

    And anyway – if Meghan wanted to renovate it, she would. She clearly doesn’t.

    I can’t imagine anything about that estate is a laughing stock even in Montecito.

    Reply
  27. Ameerah M says:
    May 15, 2026 at 9:18 am

    That kitchen is gorgeous and anyone would be lucky to have it. I love how cozy it looks – it looks like a kitchen people actually use and cook in. But if they were millionaires lol.

    Reply
  28. Nerd says:
    May 15, 2026 at 9:19 am

    I love their kitchen and based on their previous aesthetic in their kitchen at Frogmore Cottage, they also love it. Meghan used to travel before she met Harry and she once found tiles that she loved so much that she wanted to one day add those tiles to her kitchen. It’s a beautiful kitchen and it reminds me of how I regret not adding the stone work I wanted to my own kitchen. I was just thinking a few weeks ago about doing just that whenever my spouse and I finally come to a final decision on renovations we want to have done to our kitchen. We know they had some renovations done to the house, just based on the changes from previous photos and even Meghan spoke about changes they made and some they kept in their home. Sykes is just an uptight man who is jealous and upset that the Sussexes are living their ideal life and he has no say or access to it. No one worth listening to spends their time fixated on what someone else’s house looks like unless they are interested in it for themselves. It would be weird to be in your own home raging about someone else’s kitchen aesthetic not being what you like. That’s just Karen and Ken behavior of minding the business that doesn’t pay you. He needs to get a life that doesn’t require lying and clinching his butt cheeks whenever the Sussexes breathe.

    Reply

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