Mail: Duchess Meghan is ‘spiralling badly because she knows nothing is working’

As soon as I saw Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour around King Charles and Queen Camilla during the royal state visit to the US last week, I knew we would be in for some bullsh-t. I even wrote that in the post about the King’s Trust gala in NYC – “And Edward Enninful. Remember this when they dust off some dumbf–k story about ‘Duchess Meghan was denied a Vogue cover!’ Enninful is fully sycophantic to Charles.” Well, congrats to the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, because she wrote a completely bonkers hit piece about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s not just some stupid nonsense about Vogue covers either – apparently, Meghan is beefing with and/or despised by Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, the Kardashians, Netflix, the Met Gala, and Lauren Sanchez. Let’s muddle through this absolute horsesh-t.
The Sussexes aren’t attending the Met Gala: Not attending? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – yet again. Even though Meghan has plenty of fashion ambitions and pretensions – and, as we shall see, fashion is one of the revenue streams which she is hoping will help fund their lifestyle – the pair have once more failed to secure an invitation.
Trump reinforced the Sussexes’ unpopularity: President Trump only reinforced the Sussexes’ unpopularity when he remarked to my colleague Robert Hardman that Harry had done ‘too many things’ to come back to the fold of his family, adding: ‘That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy.’ And yet – and it feels as inevitable as a tolling bell – the Sussexes still found a way to insert themselves into the media discourse this week.
The Sussexes are beefing with everyone in California: For it’s all too apparent that the Sussexes no longer have the help of the powerful and influential protectors who could unlock a life of commercial plenty. Speaking to sources in California, the story told is one of wall-to-wall fall-outs and alienation. Put simply, it means in the circles that matter, Meghan and Harry no longer have any bridges left to burn. One source says: ‘They have truly lost the plot. I hear she’s spiralling badly because she knows nothing is working. The whole thing about her [As Ever] stuff selling out isn’t true any more. I don’t think either of them are happy.’
Anna Wintour hates Meghan: One of the prime figures in this list is Anna Wintour, who attended a charity gala with Charles and Camilla in New York on Wednesday. The source says Dame Anna turned against Meghan in 2019 when she collaborated with then British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on a ‘Forces for Change’ issue of the magazine. ‘Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful which p***ed off Anna,’ says the source, adding: ‘Anna hates her. Meghan doesn’t want to pay, and never returns things. Also, Anna loves the Royal Family. She is a Dame. Anna would have hated how they [the Sussexes] handled their exit from The Firm.’
No brand ambassadorships for Meghan! For a self-confessed fashionista like Meghan, becoming an ambassador for Chanel, Dior or another major fashion house would be a dream come true – and a wonderful stream of revenue. But Wintour is the kingmaker in this realm and without her patronage it remains out of reach.
Meghan could have been friends with Lauren Sanchez: A source suggests Meghan has failed to make a potentially useful friend here, too. ‘She snubbed Lauren before the [Bezos] wedding. Meghan was invited to things by Lauren and didn’t want to go. She didn’t want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy.’
The Kardashians: As a result, says a source, the Kardashians have also had enough of Harry and Meghan: ‘The Kardashians are over them.’ If you are trying to make a lifestyle business fly on social media, it would be useful to be friends with the most followed people on the planet. But Kris Jenner hasn’t liked a single post on Meghan’s Instagram pages since last year.
The Sussexes are planning an African tour? Some believe the couple are now planning a similar tour in Africa. More of this is likely in July, when Harry is due to attend a launch event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. It all feels murky because the couple’s activities are still being carried out with an implicit and explicit ‘Royal’ imprimatur.
Desperate for money! For all the talk of [As Ever’s] ‘test mode’, though, the path appears to be set – ‘working royal’ engagements plus commercial ventures which will lean on their status. One associate says: ‘They don’t have a choice at this point. They really need the money.’ The couple’s expenses are huge: that Montecito mansion, taxes and upkeep, security and travel, with some estimates reckoning they need to clear $5 million a year just to keep going.
Meghan rejected J. Crew: Meghan is thought to have turned down deals to be the face of a capsule range at middle-middle fashion brands (I’m told American label J. Crew was interested). One wonders whether she can keep up this resistance to ‘lesser’ brands with bills to pay. It’s hard to see her current collaboration with OneOff amounting to much.
Netflix is done with the Sussexes: To be fair to ted Sarandos, he tried to help Meghan and Harry save face when he invited them to an event to launch the second season of the prestige drama Beef in April. Yet again, though, it all went wrong. Pictures of the couple were removed by Getty Images 24 hours after being published, even though Netflix had okayed them all. The theory is Meghan didn’t like the way she appeared to be ‘clinging’ to Sarandos’s wife, Nicole Avant. My source is blunt about what is going on: ‘Nicole [Avant] hates her. So does Bela [Bajaria, a key Netflix executive] and Ted.’ As to why, it’s said Netflix came to understand the Sussex team were ‘briefing against one of their executives’, although it’s not clear if that was on anyone’s orders.
The whole piece is like five pages long, full of deranger fan-fic about how Harry and Meghan are flailing around, alienating everyone. It sounds like Boshoff has the same sources as Variety’s Matt Donnelly, who was absolutely furious when Harry and Meghan turned up at the Beef event with Ted Sarandos. Funny thing about that Beef event – for weeks, the Mail has tried to make “those photos disappeared!” into a thing. It’s not a thing. The photo of Meghan, Harry, Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole is still on Getty Images. The other photos didn’t “disappear” – they weren’t on Getty in the first place, they were some kind of Netflix exclusive hand-out. As for the rest of it… we need a way to describe these increasingly hysterical alternate-universe stories. It would crack me up if Meghan was beefing with Lauren Sanchez, but I don’t even think that’s true.
Photos courtesy of the Kardashians’ Instagram, Backgrid, Getty Images.
This is completely nuts! Even for the Fail.
The Daily Mail is having a panic attack lol 🤣🤣 can a tabloid paper have a mental breakdown 🤣🤣
My God, has Meghan’s Paris Fashion Week appearance gone down the memory hole along with her warm greeting from Anna Wintour there? The British trash media went on for over a month about that.
This sounds more like media desperation. They no longer have any insight into the Sussexes world or lives so they just twist and turn themselves into knots to justify their outrage at being on the outside. Long may the Sussexes continue to thrive while making those gutter rats eat their dust with rancid speculations
Quite frankly, from a public image perspective, the best thing Meghan and Harry could do for themselves right now is *not attend the Bezos gala, be seen as besties with Lauren Sanchez, and hang with the Jenner/Kardashian crew. I’m a fan of Meghan and Harry, but their associations in the past with that particular group of vile oligarchs has given me a very big pause. This ended up reading as all very good things to me, not the own this nut job is trying for. Oh noes, two of the most globally reviled morbidly rich grifting couples/families don’t like Harry and Meghan, whatever shall they do?
I agree if any of this is true (Doubtful!), it would be a good sign.
Meghan and Harry partying at Bezos’s mansion was not a good look. Especially when he let go hundreds of thousands of workers around that time.
Agree with all of this!
if she was friends w/ the bezos wife, they would all be making fun of meghan for having a trashy friend, but not being seen with her means they can say she is friendless.
I just – I know that nothing will make them stop. but I don’t understand how they can spend so much of their time and attention hating on someone to the point where you basically want them not to exist.
This woman needs to lay down with a cold compress on her forehead. I hope she feels better soon.
More sick twisted people who hear voices in their heads spewing absolute garbage because they have no control over Meg and so they try to do their level best to take her down with these bullshit fantasies of theirs!!
The piece reads as unhinged. I doubt the MET is really Meghan’s scene. Her fashion is so understated, and Harry would hate the MET. The whole Gala looks tackier by the year. I hope Meghan does stay away. I expect it was more important for her to attend her godson’s communion than hang out with Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. I don’t believe for one minute she is feuding with anyone mentioned in the article and absolutely zero proof is given to substantiate any of it. It sounds like the ramblings of someone so consumed by Meghan hate that logic has gone out of the window.
Isn’t it good that her entire stock no longer sells out in 1 hour? It means she has got the stock levels sorted. Things still sell out but a more sensible rate so customers are not disappointed!
This just sounds like more wish casting because they don’t know what they are doing, and what they do know angers them because it isn’t failing.
I don’t understand referencing how someone hates them because of something that happened in 2019, when that same person greeted them warmly at an event 8 months ago. Or that a business venture isn’t going to be successful, right after WWD writes an article about the undeniable million dollar effect of Meghan’s fashion choices.
It’s pathological at this point this need for them to be disliked, and to be broke. I’m leaving and still doing everything that they were doing before and even more outside of the confines and” support” of the royal family has broken brains. At some point this summer I honestly expect to see an article asking, should Harry and Meghan be allowed to earn money. I’m not even kidding.
TRANSLATION: The British Tabloids and Kensington Palace are spiraling because ALL of their past 6 years of efforts to destroy Harry and Meghan’s life and force them to come crawling back to the monarchy are failing.
I swear these people have created their own personal alternate reality to cope.
The right wing drift of national media in the U.S. is real since the Trump administration. This stuff made it into local entertainment news in a regional paper in the SF Bay Area. The same stories get sold and repeated. It surprised me to see it, but it sells papers here, too. And it seems that fewer real journalists cover anything with real expertise. Even more serious news is more gossip and hot takes. Gossip used to be fun. It’s been toxic since the Britney – Lyndsey Lohan era of the early 2000s. There is less pushback on the BS against Meghan. This site seems like the only places that examines how media actually works.
Wow. I’d love to learn to spiral that way!
There’s too many details in this that are provably wrong. The Getty pictures. Saying Ana has been done with Meghan since 2019 when she was seen warmly greeting Meghan at the balenciaga show in Paris. It just makes the entire article a joke when it can’t even get very basic things that can be easily fact checked correct.
They do this every year. Ask the question of whether or not Meghan will go to the MET gala and when she doesn’t, whip up some nonsense about how everyone in Hollywood hates her. Which they also whip up every week
Quite frankly, I doubt Meghan will ever go to the gala unless a friend is hosting it. That PFW has been her only appearance so far during any fashion weeks and it was to support a friend.
The Met Gala always happens on and around Archie’s birthday. I think that’s the reason why she doesn’t go.
An invitation to the MET Gala is an invitation to donate money. Either you pay $75,000 per ticket, or somebody like a fashion brand pays $350,000 for a table. The MET Costume Institute is not part of H&M’s mission – they could do quite a lot of good for their charities with $150,000. And realistically, more people, rich or otherwise, don’t attend the MET Gala than those who do.
This entire piece sounds like it was written by somebody who lives on fantasy island. Absolutely unhinged and deranged.
So, according to the DM, we’re supposed to think Meghan is spiraling because (*checks notes*):
— Trump dissed her.
— She dislikes Lauren Sanchez.
— The Kardashians don’t like her social media posts.
If the second and third are true, that would just make me admire Meghan more. And being dissed by Trump is a badge of honor.
Kris is still following Meghan on instagram and still has the repost of Meghan’s Christmas special on her instagram account. That is exactly how she would act if she hatred Meghan🫤.
Meghan and Lauren don’t know each other and I doubt they think about each other. Such a reach!
Trump has said far worse things about Meghan and other people on the past. The comments baited out of him by British journalists were mild!
As more time goes by its proves that “deranger” was the perfect nickname for these people.
Wonder if the run-of-the-mill hate pieces are no longer hitting as well (apart from obvious bots that are obvious), especially in the wake of H and M’s wonderful Australia trip and the steady drip, drip, drip about WanK’s many disappointments.
So does the Fail think ramping up the insanity is necessary to re-attract clicks?
I can’t believe idiots who read the daily fail believe that bs. This is desperation and I wonder who — the king, the king or the wales have ordered this.
I feel like the BM is telling on itself when they imply that royal visits are purely for optics and no content. That’s why they keep calling H&M’s visits “royal tours”. Are H&M representing Britain and its government? No, then it’s charity work and people like them so they come to see them.
On the other hand, if you want to be pedantic, you could argue that every visit or meeting that Harry makes is royal because he’s a freaking Prince of the realm. I can’t with these people.
I don’t believe a lot of things in this piece. A lot of them have already been discussed. So I’ll just add: there is literally no way they are not clearing $5m a year.
Harry: royalties on Spare, interest on his inheritance from his mom, speaking engagements, BetterUp
Meghan: As Ever sales, her ShopMy page, podcast ad revenue, royalties on the Bench.
Both: interest on whatever of the Netflix/Spotify contracts was banked.
I probably am forgetting things! So, yeah.