Duchess Meghan was in Chicago this weekend for her godson’s First Communion

In recent days, there were several big, dumb stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including some ridiculous deranger fan-fic about how Harry and Meghan are “wildly unhappy” and how everyone hates them, including Anna Wintour and Ted Sarandos. Think of the timing – the weekend’s newscycle should have been dominated by King Charles’ successful US state visit. Instead, all of the miserable royalists could not shut up about the Sussexes. Why is that, really? Well, on Sunday, Meghan popped up in Chicago. No one knew she was there, no one knew she was outside. She went to the First Communion of her godson.

Meghan Markle took a rare solo trip to commemorate a special occasion of a close college friend’s child. Reporter Natalie Martinez posted a photo on X of the Duchess of Sussex attending a First Communion ceremony at the Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on Saturday, May 2. The photo shows Meghan, 44, in an elegant beige turtleneck, smiling as children process down the aisle. PEOPLE confirmed that Meghan traveled to Chicago over the weekend for the First Communion of the son of one of her best friends from college and that Meghan is the boy’s godmother. Meghan went solo to the event and has already returned home to Montecito, Calif., PEOPLE confirmed. A source also told PEOPLE that Meghan arrived early to the church and waited with other families and friends in the pews and that she didn’t use a separate entrance or have any special accommodations. Meghan attended Northwestern University in Chicago from 1999 to 2003, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in theater and international studies. The lifestyle entrepreneur has more celebrating in store ahead this week: her son, Prince Archie, turns 7 on May 6.

[From People]

I love that no one is publicizing the name of her friend or the name of her godson. The reason why the British media rants constantly about “friendless Harry & Meghan/everyone hates the Sussexes” is because H&M are extremely discreet about their friends, because they know if they’re seen out with someone, they’re putting a target on their friend’s back. Like, as soon as the tabloids learned the name of Harry’s ghostwriter, the tabloids sent someone to J. R. Moehringer’s HOME. Anyway, People Mag confirms that Meghan flew back to California afterwards. So… she’s not going to the Met Gala today. Most gala attendees already flew into New York this weekend and they were getting pap’d in the city. Meghan’s not there.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo trip to Chicago for her godson's first communion. Meghan is wearing her beige Carolina Herrera oversized wool cape ➡️ https://t.co/6srkjDRHRP pic.twitter.com/iVyEkEZnOf — Meghan's Fashion (@meghansfashion) May 4, 2026