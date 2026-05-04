Duchess Meghan was in Chicago this weekend for her godson’s First Communion

In recent days, there were several big, dumb stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including some ridiculous deranger fan-fic about how Harry and Meghan are “wildly unhappy” and how everyone hates them, including Anna Wintour and Ted Sarandos. Think of the timing – the weekend’s newscycle should have been dominated by King Charles’ successful US state visit. Instead, all of the miserable royalists could not shut up about the Sussexes. Why is that, really? Well, on Sunday, Meghan popped up in Chicago. No one knew she was there, no one knew she was outside. She went to the First Communion of her godson.
Meghan Markle took a rare solo trip to commemorate a special occasion of a close college friend’s child.
Reporter Natalie Martinez posted a photo on X of the Duchess of Sussex attending a First Communion ceremony at the Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on Saturday, May 2. The photo shows Meghan, 44, in an elegant beige turtleneck, smiling as children process down the aisle.
PEOPLE confirmed that Meghan traveled to Chicago over the weekend for the First Communion of the son of one of her best friends from college and that Meghan is the boy’s godmother.
Meghan went solo to the event and has already returned home to Montecito, Calif., PEOPLE confirmed.
A source also told PEOPLE that Meghan arrived early to the church and waited with other families and friends in the pews and that she didn’t use a separate entrance or have any special accommodations.
Meghan attended Northwestern University in Chicago from 1999 to 2003, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in theater and international studies.
The lifestyle entrepreneur has more celebrating in store ahead this week: her son, Prince Archie, turns 7 on May 6.
[From People]
I love that no one is publicizing the name of her friend or the name of her godson. The reason why the British media rants constantly about “friendless Harry & Meghan/everyone hates the Sussexes” is because H&M are extremely discreet about their friends, because they know if they’re seen out with someone, they’re putting a target on their friend’s back. Like, as soon as the tabloids learned the name of Harry’s ghostwriter, the tabloids sent someone to J. R. Moehringer’s HOME. Anyway, People Mag confirms that Meghan flew back to California afterwards. So… she’s not going to the Met Gala today. Most gala attendees already flew into New York this weekend and they were getting pap’d in the city. Meghan’s not there.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665423, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260363
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I saw this earlier on People’s site…and the comments PERFECTLY encapsulated why 🇺🇸 & the 🌎 is the hellscape 🔥 that it is…folks are sick in the head regarding EVERYTHING she does to the point where I honestly worry for Meghan’s safety…
@lala it seems that for some reason the palace have stepped up their bot and troll campaign.
Charles needs to give an anti deranger speech. But he won’t. Such a phony.
The trolls flock to the People magazine comments section because they believe it’s a site favourable the Harry and Meghan. We all know it isn’t but we aren’t delusional trolls. Average Americans are not angry about Meghan going to her godson’s communion. Do yourself a favour and don’t read the comments sections. They are not a reflection of real life. The Sussexes Australia tour and warm reception everywhere they went should tell you that!
It seems more of a fan site for the keens. With over the top praise for them. And their fans write ugly remarks about the sussexes. Same as in the daily fail
Honey, I get why but looking at those comments take time from my life
I don’t look at comments or anything
I have major health issues, I can’t give haters my life
I don’t read comments anywhere except here. I’m sorry for your health issues, you’re right not to give haters your life!
The commenters on People schew conservative and royalist.
Saw this earlier on X as well. Happy Meghan was able to attend this important milestone for her GodChild.
I had random hopes she would go to the me😂. Silly me. Love that she got to drop in and it was mostly under the radar.
The MET is going to be a mess this year with Bezos and Amazon sponsoring it. Meghan is better staying away!
Meghan looks so happy. It must have been nice to spend time with old friends. I love it so much when the Sussexes move in complete stealth and they’re back home, chillin’, before the press even finds out about the trip.
Wow she was in Chicago this weekend? Now I’m going to wonder if she snuck in the back of the Davis to watch Cookie Queens with everyone else lol . This is nice though, I’m glad that she can still move around without the hoopla and hang out with her friends.
And it’s good they’re not publicizing the name of the friend. I’ve honestly never understood the whole friendless and no family contact thing. People see how the BM treat celebrities that are friends with her, and businesses and charities that do anything with her, the average person that lives and works a regular job? Who wants that type of intrusion? You know they would be all on LinkedIn and calling their jobs and stalking every post or social media like they’ve ever had.
Also I think it frustates them that they can’t get people to spill details to them. Especially since it’s people still dining out on having lunch with Diana once 35 years ago.
Aw thats really sweet. Glad she went and glad the names were kept out of the press.
I’m sure she was happy that she could have attended. I suspect if she was still a working royal she would have been barred from going.
As a Catholic, I really appreciate that Meghan takes the godparent role seriously and shows up to support her godson and his mom (though presumably she’s like, a bonus godmother? Since non-Catholics can’t act as official sponsors and fulfill the religious duties). Now I’m wondering what kind of First Communion gift giver she is. If it were for a goddaughter, that kid would definitely be getting a pearl rosary bracelet. Maybe a teddy bear with angel wings, too. Don’t ask me how I know; I just do, lol. Godsons are a little more tricky to shop for. I gave mine a paracord rosary and a book about the goriest martyrdoms of saints, which lead to what essentially amounted to weekly Zoom book reports every time his mom called me, lol.
Not a catholic so asking, Meghan could still be a full-on godmother, not a bonus one, but not be the child’s sponsor, correct?
Pretty much. In the Catholic church a person needs at least one Catholic godparent, the other does not have to be Catholic. She just wouldn’t be able to act as the sponsor for something like Confirmation but at least when I was confirmed, it was encouraged to NOT use a godparent for confirmation anyway.
(random fact – I was baptized in the hospital when I was born by my mother – Catholic hospital, lots of holy water around – so no godparents, and that baptism was sufficient for all other Catholic sacraments like First communion, confirmation, etc.)
Actually, she could be recognized as a Godparent. She is what would be called a Christian Witness. In baptism there are traditionally two godparents, and as long as one of them is Catholic, the other can be from another faith practice as a Christian Witness.
I will give this to Meg. Her coat fashion is amazing. Meg finds interesting silhouettes and designs. No disrespect to Princess Kate but she continues to wear long A line coats or coat dresses. Meg’s taste is muted but edgy. Interesting combination.
Meghan and I are the same! I also went to a First Communion on Saturday — for the daughter of my goddaughter.
First Communions are my favorite Catholic events. The kids are usually about 7-8 years old and they are so adorable in their white dresses and miniature suits. At the First Communion I attended, the kids sang a song as a group from the altar — it was precious.
At first I thought this referred to Janina Gavankar, who I believe is a Chicago native, but they didn’t meet in college. Yeah just possible that M has all kinds friends who aren’t famous and we don’t know about. 🤔