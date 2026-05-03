Royalist: The Sussexes are ‘wildly unhappy,’ Prince Harry wants to live in Montana!

I’m not any kind of monarchist or royal-defender, but I do give credit where it’s due: I actually thought King Charles’ US state visit went well. I was looking for reasons to criticize him, but the state visit was mostly a chaotic neutral – Charles’ speeches went well, he didn’t face massive protests, he was popular with the MAGA/DC crowd and unpopular in New York. That’s about it. What’s fascinating about the “Charles was fine” storyline is that monarchists and royal-defenders did not STFU about Prince Harry and Meghan the entire time Charles was in the US. The royal reporters traveling with Charles and Camilla couldn’t shut up about the Sussexes. The MAGAt commentators were posting photos of Harry and Meghan and trying to argue that they were “jealous” (the Sussexes live rent-free in MAGA peabrains as well). Harry and Meghan were a lot quieter than Prince William and Kate last week, so why were royalists so insistent on dragging the Sussexes into every conversation about the state visit? Is it because *the royalists* thought the state visit didn’t go well? Is it because the Sussexes are the “royals” everyone wants to gossip about?
Speaking of, Tom Sykes was part of the traveling royal press corps too (of course he was) and he spent all of last week talking about… Harry and Meghan, of course. Not just in his Substack, but also in lunches with American magazine editors. Behold, Sykes’ big exclusive, “Miserable Meghan and Unhappy Harry’s Desperation and Despair Related to Me Over Lunch in New York.”
I did promise that, alongside the TV hits and podcast appearances, before I left, I’d also be working on a few other things. And one of them was a very interesting lunch with Dan Wakeford. Wakeford, a former editor of Us Weekly and People — and once a key ally of Harry and Meghan — sat down with me for a delicious late lunch at Pastis in the West Village and spilled everything JUST HOURS AGO.
Dan, as you’ll know has been close to the Sussex operation at various times in his career. Both magazines he edited ran stories that were sympathetic to the Sussexes when he was editor.
One was the famous People story, built around five friends defending Meghan against allegations that she was mean, and then when he moved to Us Weekly there was a similar kind of piece when she was accused of being a workplace bully, with interviews from former and current staff members saying she was a good boss, et cetera.
Dan now runs an independent newsletter on Beehiiv, Celebrity Intelligence, and if you’re interested in brainy celebrity news, it is well worth the humble $7 monthly subscription. Anyway, as I mentioned I was going to earlier in the week, I had lunch with Dan before I left, and he told me ALL the gossip, some of which he wasn’t able to put in the story. Which is not to say that there is not still PLENTY to feast on in the story.
The most explosive line, I think, comes from a quote from a source in their “orbit” saying they are “wildly unhappy.”
There is also forensic detail about what is going wrong commercially for the couple, and some of the markers of it.
Wakeford reports that the Sussex operation has been gutted. Staff have apparently been reduced from 16 full-time employees to five. So now they have a chief of staff each, a charity consultant, two TV executives, a U.K. press representative, and in the U.S. a press agency, Sunshine Sachs.
Wakeford also says Meghan is much more careful about minding the pennies, having been raised in a world where she was used to having to fend for herself, whereas Harry, he says, lacks “basic awareness of what things cost,” as the legacy of having been brought up in the palace and never having to pay a bill himself.
He says they want completely different things, and has some very interesting detail in there, with which I would totally concur, about Harry being unhappy with the life he has right now. He misses his family, his friends and his former existence in the U.K.
Dan says he would, in an ideal world, move to Montana, live modestly, and pursue work on his own terms. It’s the first time I have heard the word Montana in connection with Harry, but I have been told that he is not remotely enamoured with the prospect of spending the rest of his life in California, and that he certainly does not want things to continue as they are.
Then there is some interesting material about what Meghan wants, and what she doesn’t want.
Wait for this as well: Dan has an interesting line saying that her departure from the royal family was catalyzed by the realization that they would ultimately be paid by Prince William. His source says that when she realized William was going to be in charge of how much cash they would be getting, she wanted out. A source in the Sussex camp denied that allegation.
“Meghan didn’t want to be tied financially to her brother-in-law” sounds like the most accurate piece of gossip in this piece. The thought being that when QEII passed, William would become Prince of Wales and then HE would determine how the Sussexes and their office was financed. The problem with that is… in 2019, Harry and Meghan already got halfway out of that particular system. They finally got their own office, in Buckingham Palace, and I believe they were funded partially by QEII and then-Prince Charles. But here’s the thing – when Charles was PoW, he didn’t fund HIS siblings. His siblings were funded by QEII, which is what would have happened with the Sussexes if they had stayed – King Charles would have “funded” their separate office. Or at least that’s how it would have been organized traditionally. I don’t doubt that William had his own ideas about controlling Harry and Meghan financially though. God, I’m so glad H&M noped out of there.
As for the other stuff… Montana! Gutted operations! Wildly unhappy! This is why I brought up Charles’ state visit in the beginning of this story – if royal reporters were convinced that Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were getting the job done, they would not be spinning deranger fan-fic in the middle of the state visit. They can’t even make up their mind – is Harry desperate to return to the UK, or is desperate to live in a Unabomber-shed in Montana? Which is it?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Let’s be honest Montana is only mentioned because they skied at Yellowstone club recently. At best I will give them that H&M have looked into buying a property at Yellowstone club.
I’ve worked several projects there and it’s lovely and private and fun skiing.
Ohhhh that makes so much sense. This story felt like it was completely out of left field and deranged but yes I am sure they must have loved being able to ski where no one would bother them and their kids would be safe.
Gotta give it to the BM to take a ski trip and make it into a story of unhappiness, marital problems, discontent with CA and a major move.
So funny. The Brits understand so little about the U.S. but act like experts nonetheless. Montana here is a euphemism, as an the middle of nowhere, not the actual state.
Omg yes! I was wondering where Montana came from but of course that was why. Hilarious! These people are so desperate!
Oh he wants to *ski* in Montana. That makes much more sense. The leap from Harry has always lived in a palaces and doesn’t understand budgets to Harry wants to live in Montana was so bizarre.
Harry has already said he doesn’t like cities. It’s possible after the kids are out of school they’ll want to live somewhere remote. Maybe Montana? Sure.
When I saw the headline I immediately thought Harry and Meghan want a second vacation home where Harry and the kids can ski, even hike and maybe fish and enjoy the mountains.
Sykes was in the West Village? Shit! We were having a hell of a time trying to get rid of the ancient bulky A/C the last tenants left. If I’d known he was around, I’d have just waited until he walked by and given it a good shove out the window.
…and here I am thinking I was the only one with such thoughts.
Harry knew the costs of things he had to buy clothes on sale at TK Maxx. He was reliant on funds yet was forbidden to make his own money, whilst his cousins flogged Range Rovers and milk,
What i dont get is why did the difference need to be so extreme?Charles could have spoilt his heir as much as he wished but why treat Harry like the red headed step child? The Queen didn’t do that to her spares,Andrew was a spoilt brat! I mean he is still the future King’s son why should he be treated like a live-in staff member. Charles is a cruel man,the fact that Harry was rummaging through sales bins and lived in a tiny cottage is beyond me.
I have always wondered that myself. Why was Harry treated SO differently? Is it because H wasn’t a girl? Is it because H is a red head? Because from his very beginning, H was treated so very, very poorly.
Ah, Sykes was on the trip – now it makes sense why he is turning more towards Charles and downgrading William on his latest TV appearance. Now, the tune changes.
Good to see BP vs KP for once.Hope it gets ugly
When Charled will finally join his mother the late QEII and his father Philip William will be in control of the purse strings. That’s why Sophie is cosying up to William. Sophie knows where her future bread and butter comes from. Meghan was right to get out before William will get the control over the money.
They’re saying Meghan but we know factually according to Harry’s many accounts, HE wanted to leave to save his family. Leaving was Harry’s decision with Meghan. He saw the writing on the wall. Spare, docuseries, interviews. All documented.
It becomes both blaming her from royalists but also fans giving her all the credit. In many ways fans and royalists can be equally blind.
We know it wasn’t that. They’ve told us.
@cat slave you are right. Both, Harry and Meghan, wanted to get out. Harry even wanted to get out before he met Mdghan. And both, Haŕry and Meghan, knew that William would be one day in charge of the “firm” and therefore the finances. To be independent and in charge of their own money and lives Meghan and Harry had to get out.
These people really are deeply mentally ill.
I see the voices in Sykes head are telling him about the Sussexes again. Those voices are truly deranged and he should seek some in-patient therapy!! They just can’t deal with Harry being very happy and earning a good living and living his best life with Meg and his children in California!! Harry didn’t fail after all their hardwork to make it so and therefore they must lie and try to spin a unhappy Harry narrative.
The voices in Sykes’ head sound like Johnny Walker, Jack Daniels, Jose Cuervo and Gordon’s.
I knew that this was going to happen when Harry and Meghan didn’t pop out last week. They really wanted them to help with engagement for the state visit, and they didn’t. Every article has been about what Harry and Meghan were doing in the U.S. last week. They tried to make it into a negative, but even their behind the scenes article during the state visit with Donald Trump was about Harry and Meghan!
As for his sources in this article, it’s always the same stuff that they never know about beforehand but always know everything about after the fact. Just like they were buying property in Portugal after they spotted them there, just like after it was announced they were going to Australia, it was because As Ever was expanding there, they take information that they didn’t break and didn’t know and spin stories around it for months.
So they’ve been up to Big sky country a few times, so now Harry wants to live there. And Harry hates California and wants to come back to the UK has been their story for the past 6 years. No matter how much you see him surfing, hiking, or attending sporting events. It’s the same theme, he regrets leaving us and wants to come back. It’s their biggest hope and fantasy.
Paring down staff is a simply an indicator of the success of settling into an efficient structure and routine for their future life and business workings.
Agreed. They’ve changed the structure of their charity thus so many people on staff wouldn’t be necessary anymore. Mackenzie Scott only has 2 people helping her run her charity.
They see it as a negative because it’s less opportunity for sources for them, same way that they’re upset about As Ever separating from Netflix. It serves their purpose to make it seem like they’re failing, but they realize it also limits the amount of people in the know.
It’s also why they’re always going on about Harry not speaking to certain friends in the UK any longer. Those people used to provide them with insider information, and their pared down and new circle of friends do not.
It’s the same thing for all of this stuff. They’ve lost access, so they create entire headcanons as it may be, around the little information that they may get.
So Sykes US tour content didn’t get him enough clicks so he’s back to Sussex fanfiction?
I must say for two people who are ‘wildly unhappy’ Harry Meghan look glowing.
I avoid anything from Sykes these days because he is not in the business of informing just spreading unsubstantiated gossip.
I was thinking the same thing about Harry waiting for sales at TJ Maxx.
Corporations making millions in profits fire workers, so if the Sussexes have to let staff go, it’s their business and how they run it.
So Harry simultaneously lacks basic awareness of costs and yet wants to live modestly in Montana. Okay, that makes sense.
He apparently knew enough to shop at TKMaxx during their periodic sales!
They are so desperate for Harry to be unhappy, to divorce Meghan, and move back to the UK. I don’t believe for a moment that Prince Harry wants to move to Montana. For one thing, he can’t surf in Montana! Harry and Meghan purposely chose Montecito because it was so small. It’s mid-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco where Better-Up is located. It’s a small enough town, and Santa Barbara is a small enough city that Harry doesn’t feel the same pressures and anxiety that he felt living in London. I also believe that Meghan realized early on, when Prince Charles said that he had no money in the budget for her, that they were going to be financially dependent first on Charles as POW and King, and then later on Prince William.
Please don’t group DC in with MAGA! DC hates trump and that’s why he’s trying to ruin our city.
Re: Charles, I think this whole visit was contained within the White House and government/embassy events so it wasn’t a DC thing. Meaning, they weren’t out and interacting with any crowds in DC like they were in NY, so makes sense that it went smoothly. It was in a bubble.
Can someone tell me who pays for the press to travel around with the Royals and same question goes to the press on air force one. Is it taxpayers, their own corporation or the subjects they are covering?
Taxpayers pay. That is the #1 rule, no matter whether it’s the BRF or the President. If you can charge taxpayers you do, period, end of story. See: BRF when it used to report on the Duchy finances. See: Everything Trump does.
Now, whether or not taxpayers are getting “value for money” is an entirely different topic
What this royal state visit revealed to me is the rota aren’t the unhappy, miserable lot that many seem to think they are. They are handsomely paid (for journalists, anyway), they get to travel and attend the parties, functions, and occasional weddings. And all they have to do is write disposable drivel. Gossip columnists have always been around and the British tabloid crew are no different than the TMZ scum. But when’s the last time you put the blame on them for trashing a celebrity’s private life?
@ICorrine I think it demonstrates the opposite. The royal reporters were so excited for this trip because they mostly cover boring visits to Wales, Scotland and the Home Counties. They only get a few overseas trips a year and after the initial thrill of Charles speech being well received there was little else to rein a mainly boring visit so they went back to bashing the Sussexes! Happy people would not write such viscous diatribes about Harry and Meghan.
Yeah, the Rota likes these kind of trips that make them feel important bc they are infact a pretty miserable lot. Charles and the Sussexes are doing it but the Wales are not. They want the Wales to do these types of trips. And there’s nothing that suggests the Wales will do such trips, or at least it will be very rare.
Bashing the Sussexes is what they’re paid to do! Charles and Camilla could be the most interesting dynamic couple who throw wild parties that end in legendary fights and there would still be negative articles about H&M. My point is the rota work for clicks and no matter how awful the lies, it’s an easy gig that none of them lose sleep over. And neither should we. Show me a Kardashian squad that chases down every bad thing said about them. There isn’t one because Kris & Co. are above it.
@icorrine that’s not an equal comparison at all. The US Government isn’t working with special interest groups to get Corey Gamble deported. Gayle King isn’t on TV saying that Kris’s mom is a felon, and Robert really raised the kids. There haven’t been 70 articles in the Washington Post or LA Times this month about Kim.
People defend the Sussexes so much because they are not judged or treated like other celebrities. They are distinctly treated differently by the press, and by the government, including being asked for security not be afforded to them regardless of the documented risk to their actual lives.
Minimizing the fact that people have actually served prison sentences for threatening violence against them, that they have won lawsuits because people have invaded their privacy with drones, and that government entities in the United States have corroborated their stories about paparazzi intrusion, just serves a purpose of making it seem like they are overreacting when that’s not the case.
It’s not that the Kardashian family is above it, its that they are not targeted the same. Pretending that regardless of how much dislike people may have for the Kardashians that press coverage is anywhere close to being the same as the things that I listed above is disingenuous.
Dan Wakeford was forced out of US Weekly because he failed to land any headline grabbing exclusives but now we are supposed to believe he has exclusive details on Harry and Meghan’s life? Sure! These people will say anything for clicks. Now Harry wants to move to Montana and live a quiet life? Is that why he paid a high profile visit to Ukraine because he loves the quiet life?
If I’m not mistaken he was also forced out of People because of the debacle surrounding the Betty White feature celebrating her 100th birthday that came out two weeks before she died.
So the bottomline is Harry still doesn’t want to return to life in the UK, right? I think Montana is pulled out of the air because Harry said he prefers to live in the countryside and it was speculated that video footage of him and Archie skiing was taken in Montana. As for Harry not knowing how manage money, he spoke about the funding he got from his father and how he only shopped for clothes during TKMaxx sales in his book. I think Harry knew that one day he would have to be dependant on William for funding and he never wanted to live under those circumstances.
He also spoke about having financial advisors so he’s not walking around completely clueless.
“It’s the first time I have heard the word Montana in connection with Harry”
This is another example of Tom admitting he knows nothing about American celebrities or what Harry has been doing. Not only did Harry recently go skiing there but the Sussexes did the 4th of July there a few years ago and I’d be willing to bet they’ve visited there many times over the years. And no it’s not because Harry wants to live in the middle of nowhere; Montana is actually a pretty popular get away for celebrities. Its a place they can get away to to not be bothered by the press. Didn’t bennifer go there soon after their reconciliation a few years ago?
Read somewhere that Sykes quietly dropped something into his podcast about how Charles’ mRNA cancer treatment is really working. Sykes apparently reported that Charles seemed really healthy during the US tour, and the treatment probably extended his lifespan by some number of years. I guess Sykes would know if he were with Charles in the US. (Mind you, I would never, ever give Sykes my subscription money or listen to his YouTube thing, so correct me if this is wrong.) Charles at least takes the job seriously, works hard, and is somewhat more even-keeled, in complete contrast to Willy on every measure, so this seems like a good thing?
Which begs the question, is Sykes quietly switching sides to the guy who will still be in power next year and maybe in 10 years?
Also. Profligate Harry misses his friends and life in the UK, and that’s why he wants to move to … the Unibomber’s shack in Montana??? These people! Hilarious.
The thing about staff is weird. Do they think that Meghan manages As Ever herself? Is she personally packing the jam orders and driving them to the post office? No, she has employees who are paid under that corporate structure. The same with Archewell Philanthropies – the work is being done, but the payroll is managed somewhere else.
Exactly, Meghan now has complete control over As Ever and that team of staff. We know that Archewell cut staff when they transitioned to Philanthropies. Most people agreed this was a good thing because the Foundation model is quite wasteful in terms of admin and staff costs (see the royal foundation). It is now a more streamlined model. Why is this news? The fact that this is coming from Dan Wakeford who was sacked from US Weekly because he couldn’t get good celebrity gossip makes it more ridiculous
Well this is just sad. Tom Sykes travelling all the way to the US to try to turn up some dirt on Meghan and Harry, and obviously the only one who will talk to him was another celebrity reporter who seems about as far removed from the Sussex circle as Sykes is, yet is willing to act as a “source”. So long as he gets to promote his own newsletter! Yikes.
As for Harry wanting to live in Montana?
A LOT of rich people have second homes there or vacation there, so that wouldn’t be crazy if they considered real estate there. Knowing the British media and their penchant for geography, though, it’s possible Sykes thinks Montana is an hour away from Montecito (which is steps away from Hollywood and they’re all a quick 2 hour jaunt to New York)!
British “reporters” should be sending massive checks to H&M monthly for being fodder for their fantastical false stories.
I think the word of the day is PROJECTION.
The WanKs are unhappy. William probably wishes he could flee.
Kate is the gold digger
The WanK’s cant keep staff.
Its all projection.
meghan and harry have actually always been responsible with money – the outdoor couch that meghan had in canada they moved to california (in photos in their documentary). he has a job at that mental health start up that is continuing to do well and I’m sure he’s paid at least a 6 figure salary for ongoing engagement, and likely equity. they showed up looking to happy in australia, they just need to yell loudly to try and get people to not believe what they are seeing.
Sykes likes to use the word forensic when he really means a load of nonsense that reinforces my core reader’s narratives. He also called Bower’s book forensic. The book that says Meghan cut contact with Misan Harriman in 2019. Misan who took pictures of the couple in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025, as well as a portrait of Lili in 2022.
Dan Wakeford is a failed magazine editor who obviously can’t get scoops or he would be doing more than publishing a weekly newsletter no one has heard of!