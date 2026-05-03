Princess Charlotte’s 11th birthday portrait & video includes nail polish & puppies

You know how the Prince and Princess of Wales organize “photoshoots” for their family photos, and they spend months recycling through one day’s photos for every major holiday and birthday? Well, Prince William and Kate are trying to be less obvious about it, finally. They’re encouraging the kids to wear different clothes for different photo set-ups. Costume changes for everybody! All of which to say, I’m certain that Princess Charlotte’s 11th birthday photo and video were taken/filmed at the same time as Louis’s birthday shoot, not to mention that weird “anniversary photo” released last week. Prince George’s 13th birthday photo will likely be from the same Cornwall beach vacation over Easter too.

So, yes, this is Charlotte’s 11th birthday portrait. I’ve already seen some criticism of Will and Kate for releasing new portraits of their kids, but I’ve always been sort of fine with it. They’re just nice birthday photos, it’s not that deep. There are a million other reasons to criticize Will and Kate. I do think the which-kid-looks-like-which-royal discourse is always going to be heated, especially since the kids are growing into their faces these days. For the record, I think Charlotte looks the most like William, and she also looks like Princess Margaret’s daughter Sarah Chatto. Louis is the one who looks like Kate. George also looks more like a Middleton to me. Charlotte’s hair is so long these days! That’s probably why Kate insists on wearing that too-long doll wig, right?

Another reason why I believe these are all from the same photoshoot? Charlotte’s blue nail polish! She had the same blue manicure in her parents’ anniversary pic. It’s crazy how nail polish is allowed these days, because I remember when a certain duchess wore dark polish and royalists were still screaming about it years after the fact.

Last thing – Will and Kate also announced the name of their second dog: Otto. I assume Otto is Orla’s son, part of Orla’s litter of four puppies last year. We heard that the Keens kept one of the cocker spaniel puppies, so there you go.

Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today 🥳 🎂 pic.twitter.com/kOOXV1rJW6 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2026