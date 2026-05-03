Prince William apparently refused to visit Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

If you’re a longtime Daily Mail-reader or longtime Mail-analyst, you are familiar with the newspaper’s Ephraim Hardcastle column. The column is written by Mail staffers using the Hardcastle name to protect their sources and drop sometimes-delicious pieces of gossip. What’s interesting about the Hardcastle column is that the Mail stopped publishing it online last year. Nowadays, if you want the real royal dirt, you have to buy a print copy. Unless, of course, someone posts a photo of a juicy piece of gossip in the newspaper. Apparently, Prince William absolutely refused to go to Jamaica after the island was hit by Hurricane Melissa last October.

After his trump in the US, the King departs alone to Bermuda, a trip that hasn’t gone down well in Jamaica. Six months after being devastated by Hurricane Melissa, islanders are still awaiting a royal visit. By contrast, when Hurricane Irma crashed into Antigua in 2017, the King, representing his mother, was on the ground within weeks. A mole reports that William had been consulted about heading to Kingston on his father’s behalf but “wasn’t inclined” to make the trip. It seems the scars of his 2022 visit, marred by protests, PR missteps and PM Andrew Holness telling him and Kate that the nation would remove the monarchy “in short order,” run deep.

[Transcribed from The Mail’s Hardcastle column, via Twitter]

A similar story emerged last year, where Charles basically had to order William to attend Pope Francis’s funeral, and William tried to get out of it because of… football. Aston Villa. Alongside that, we also heard that William apparently told the Foreign Office that they only get to ask him to make one trip a year, and they used up that “ask” with his (ridiculous) Saudi Arabia trip this year. Lazy, lazy, lazy. My god.

In addition to the (racist, colonialist) ghosts of the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, there’s another reason why William is mad about Jamaica – in 2024, Harry and Meghan flew to Jamaica for a movie premiere, and they were greeted warmly by Andrew Holness on the red carpet. The Mail should remember that, since they screamed and cried about it for weeks.