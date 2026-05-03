Prince William apparently refused to visit Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

If you’re a longtime Daily Mail-reader or longtime Mail-analyst, you are familiar with the newspaper’s Ephraim Hardcastle column. The column is written by Mail staffers using the Hardcastle name to protect their sources and drop sometimes-delicious pieces of gossip. What’s interesting about the Hardcastle column is that the Mail stopped publishing it online last year. Nowadays, if you want the real royal dirt, you have to buy a print copy. Unless, of course, someone posts a photo of a juicy piece of gossip in the newspaper. Apparently, Prince William absolutely refused to go to Jamaica after the island was hit by Hurricane Melissa last October.
After his trump in the US, the King departs alone to Bermuda, a trip that hasn’t gone down well in Jamaica. Six months after being devastated by Hurricane Melissa, islanders are still awaiting a royal visit. By contrast, when Hurricane Irma crashed into Antigua in 2017, the King, representing his mother, was on the ground within weeks.
A mole reports that William had been consulted about heading to Kingston on his father’s behalf but “wasn’t inclined” to make the trip. It seems the scars of his 2022 visit, marred by protests, PR missteps and PM Andrew Holness telling him and Kate that the nation would remove the monarchy “in short order,” run deep.
[Transcribed from The Mail’s Hardcastle column, via Twitter]
A similar story emerged last year, where Charles basically had to order William to attend Pope Francis’s funeral, and William tried to get out of it because of… football. Aston Villa. Alongside that, we also heard that William apparently told the Foreign Office that they only get to ask him to make one trip a year, and they used up that “ask” with his (ridiculous) Saudi Arabia trip this year. Lazy, lazy, lazy. My god.
In addition to the (racist, colonialist) ghosts of the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, there’s another reason why William is mad about Jamaica – in 2024, Harry and Meghan flew to Jamaica for a movie premiere, and they were greeted warmly by Andrew Holness on the red carpet. The Mail should remember that, since they screamed and cried about it for weeks.
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Prince William and Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince William and Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 23 Mar 2022
Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, wife Juliet
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
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He really is a child throwing tantrums when he’s asked to do his job.
I’m no fan of Charles but he was out & about a lot more as PoW
William only doing one official foreign visit a year is obscene. But I don’t blame him for not going to Jamaica. Don’t go where you’re not welcome.
Unless he were bringing money to help with recovery, his welcome would have been the same as his last visit to Jamaica.
I really doubt that many Jamaicans are crushed by William’s absence.
Very true – it’s would be a waste for him to show up for his usual photo ops (using up public funds to boot) when he is not wanted or needed. Now, if he were to come and lead fundraising investment for rebuilding infrastructure, or even encouraging people to travel there to strengthen the tourism industry, that might be useful – but not realistic for TOB.
I suspect his reasons for refusing to go are more annoyance at being asked to do his job and hurt pride at how he wasn’t received with adulation in 2022. He’s probably like “Well, they don’t want a monarch, why should I travel there?”.
I respectfully disagree, William needs to pull up his big boy pants and go to Jamaica and try to atone for some of the damage he did on the last trip. When he’s the monarch, he’ll frequently be meeting with people who don’t like the monarchy and want to be free from its grasp, so he needs to figure how he is going to work with these people because work with them he must, sitting at home pouting is not an option. Secondly, by making a successful trip to Jamaica, bringing along funds and supplies (because the Sussex’s would) would show everyone that he is aware of the horrible optics of the last trip, is taking it seriously and is willing to learn and do better.
Totally agree we the you, Harla. Unfortunately, that would require self-reflection and an admission that the previous trip was an unmitigated PR failure because of Wank’s treating the trip as yet another holiday and not a work event. They did irreparable damage to the BRF’s standing by their behaviour on that trip, and their disrespect for their hosts as well as their racism and longing for the ‘good old days’ reeked of the tone deaf celebration of colonialism.
Yes, supplies. He could throw them rolls of paper towels.
The photo selection is absolutely wicked. Well done!
Yes! Thanks for the reminder that eco-warrior Willy transported that Land Rover all the way from Britain just so they could recreate Betty and Phil’s review of troops from 1962.
If there was any doubt…it also explained the extreme reaction to Harry and Meghan going to Australia.
I hope it gets reported more and more
https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/prince-william-dodges-another-foreign-37095324
Had willie and kitty been polite to their host, the reception would have been different. They were not the only royals to have visited Jamaica. They were just the only royals who rode in on their high (colonialist and racist) horses and the Jamaican people pressed the “ignore button”!
Prince Harry has been to Jamaica many times and each time he is treated like the rock star he is!