Platell: Queen Camilla ‘will never be a queen to me, only a marriage-wrecker’

I’m starting to understand why royal reporters and commentators were obsessing over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit last week. It’s because those commentators were actually disappointed in Charles and Camilla, but they can’t admit that publicly. So they remain forever fixated on the ones who got away. As I’ve said, I actually thought Charles and Cam did an okay job last week – the bar is in hell, but they clomped their way over it. The crazy part was when these Camilla-commissioned praise-pieces started coming out, and royalists kept letting the truth slip out. That no one has any time for Camilla, that she was a frumpy mess, that they’ve basically let this side-chick wear QEII’s jewels (I’m paraphrasing). Well, the Mail’s Amanda Platell actually said the thing, the thing which no one else could say: that watching Camilla stagger around DC and NYC made everyone sad that Diana isn’t around.

There can be no doubt that King Charles’s visit to the United States was a triumph. His funny and powerful speech to the US Congress in Washington was a masterclass in diplomacy. And yet, wasn’t something missing? Dare I say the glamour usually involved in such an epic royal event? And can I be the only one who, while admiring 78-year-old Queen Camilla’s stoicism, grew tired of her formulaic A-lined granny dresses, even alongside millions of pounds-worth of borrowed crown jewels?

Watching Camilla, I remembered a 1985 US visit when Prince Charles and Princess Diana attended a ball with President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy. That was the night Diana danced with John Travolta. She was so beautiful in that velvet, midnight-blue, off-the-shoulder Victor Edelstein gown, a seven-strand pearl choker with a sapphire at her slender neck.

Many of my generation – Diana’s generation – can’t help but wonder what would have happened if the then Camilla Parker Bowles, a married mother of two, had not refused to let go of ‘her’ Prince.

Had she and Charles not divorced, Diana of course would be our Queen, attending those glamorous White House events.

She would be 64 – 13 years younger than the King, at 77 – and you can bet that given her beauty, pictures of her would have gone viral. Despite all the efforts of her stylists, Camilla hardly registered on this trip.

I’ve always believed Charles’ marriage to Diana was sabotaged from the start by Camilla. We are expected to call her ‘Queen’. I refuse to do so. Camilla will never be a queen to me, only a marriage-wrecker.

[From The Daily Mail]

I can’t believe I’m cosigning anything Platell writes, but damn. Hardly anyone in the British media writes this or says this anymore. They’re all bound by the invisible contract, and they’re afraid of Camilla’s power within the institution. But this IS what many people were thinking. I remember someone said this after the coronation as well – Diana’s brother, the Earl of Spencer, was doing a podcast interview, and someone told him that all they could think about during the coronation was Diana and what a wonderful queen she would have been. That really was when the institution collapsed in some way, but the Sussexit was the final nail in the coffin.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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19 Responses to “Platell: Queen Camilla ‘will never be a queen to me, only a marriage-wrecker’”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Charles did not have the gumption to work on his marriage to Diana. He should not have been ok with Camilla mentoring Diana. Whether or not Camilla wanted to let go he should have cut ties with her.he cut ties with dale tryon.

    Reply
  2. Vanessa says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:28 am

    It’s so crazy to me how she was forced onto the public, when it is well known she was not ever accepted. I understand Charles wanted her, but he chose personal happiness over “duty”. So why exactly are they so pissed at Harry? Like pick a lane, no?

    Reply
  3. Shiela Kerr says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:29 am

    We know this woman will walk much of what she said back but what she wrote is actual truth.

    Reply
  4. Genevieve says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:29 am

    It’s a pretty rosy picture painted there. I can’t imagine it being so relaxed. What I think would’ve gone viral are pictures of the naked hatred between them, rather than Diana’s beauty.

    Reply
  5. Lady Esther says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Wow, the gloves are OFF at the Daily Mail! Who did the BRF piss off to get this kind of article published?

    Reply
  6. 810Mama says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:40 am

    YouTube has lately been flooded with haterade stories about Camilla. The knives are out. It looks like Prince Scoot-Scoot is hiring AI YT content to put out scathing stuff about Queen Seabiscuit.

    There’s money to be made in this hitherto unheard of bonanza of negativity. Finally a little ceasefire, while the hyenas attack the Firm and left behinds.

    Reply
  7. Frida’s Xolo says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Even without Charles’ infidelity and Camilla’s active homewrecking, I am not sure that Diana and Charles would still have been married by the time Charles was coronated. There were many problems with their marriage including the age gap and different values as they aged. It is also clear that Charles never took into consideration how his infidelity affected his children, when Diana was alive and after; how can a son trust their father (personally + protecting his wife) when faced with all evidence attesting to how terribly Charles treats people he swore to love and cherish? Families have come back after affairs but Charles has never done any of the work required for that to be an option, and that’s borne out by the way he’s treated the Sussexes.

    So yes, Platell is correct that people miss Diana’s image and glamour and kindness but it’s really a stretch to pretend that Diana and Charles would still be together and presenting a happy monarchal front.

    Reply
  8. North of Boston says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:47 am

    “I’ve always believed Charles’ marriage to Diana was sabotaged from the start by Camilla. ”

    Platell spoke what she was thinking, but she missed the mark on this one. Camilla created issues, sure, but *Charles* was the one who sabotaged his own marriage from the start … no one forced him to be intimate with Camilla, allow her to be the 3rd person in his marriage, or even give her the time of day.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 4, 2026 at 9:09 am

      Yep, the blame goes to Charles and Camilla.

      Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      May 4, 2026 at 9:12 am

      Thank you! The blaming the other woman trope is tired AF. Charles was a grown ass man. Camilla actively contributed to Diana’s misery and has done plenty of other nasty things, but blame for the marriage disaster belongs to Charles.

      But I agree that “queen” is not the title that comes to mind for her.

      Reply
    • Monika says:
      May 4, 2026 at 9:12 am

      Exactly @North of Boston. It takes two to tango. Charles is not an innocent bystander here.

      Reply
  9. Dee(2) says:
    May 4, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Wow. No beating around the bush or hinted at disparagement there. I wonder if this will disappear into the ether like that article about William and Kate did a few months ago. It feels like every time these articles come out some of these writers are escaping a locked trunk.

    What’s interesting to me though, is that these feelings are clearly pretty widely held. Just like the feelings about William and Kate’s laziness, the state of their marriage, and how they really feel about the need for the Sussexes and their admiration of Meghan. So I have to ask why keep maintaining the fiction?

    I know that the idea is that the hate campaign is more successful, and maybe that’s true on Tik Tok and YouTube channels but I find it hard to believe for these newspapers. Especially as they rely on advertising dollars and most of their comments are bots. Seems like they would get more genuine engagement if they were just honest.

    I don’t see what they have to lose at this point. How much access have they gotten to William and Kate the first 5 months of this year? How many engagements have they done? How many engagements have they done in the last 6 weeks? This article is going to get more eyes on it than whatever hagiography they have planned on their end.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    May 4, 2026 at 9:07 am

    GB News had a segment yesterday asking if the Royal visit was successful. The fact that they’re asking that and that all the press could talk about at the end of the tour was Harry and Meghan was proof that it wasn’t what the press wanted. I’m not even sure they liked Charles’ speech because it made the press look contradictory. The week before the press bashed Harry for making the same speech that Charles made to Congress. I believe Amanda Platell is actually speaking for the newspaper editors here.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 4, 2026 at 9:11 am

      So the tour was not the massive success they’ve been claiming. It wasn’t a compete dumpster fire so you’d think they’d just take the win.

      Reply
    • Chrissie T says:
      May 4, 2026 at 9:28 am

      I would bet the Mail hated Charles speech. Put that together with previous years when QEII did these kinds of tours they used to say a successful state visit was important for boosting the monarchy’s popularity in the UK. I haven’t been paying attention but maybe there’s no interest or reaction at home. They would be worried if it meant the decline of the monarchy and their jobs are at risk.

      Reply
  11. Lauren says:
    May 4, 2026 at 9:18 am

    As it became clear how little interest their was in Charles coronation, despite the medias desperate attempts to drum up support, I keep thing about how excited people would be if Diana was there

    Reply
  12. sharon says:
    May 4, 2026 at 9:28 am

    I’ve decided to start watching The Crown again, picking back up in season 3 where I left off, the first time. It was interesting because they sent Charles to Wales for a semester, and there were protestors when he arrived. It made me think of today and how he’s facing protests again. I know it’s a tv drama, but was his mom really that cold to him?? It’s like she was queen 24/7, when did she take the crown off & be a mom?

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    May 4, 2026 at 9:39 am

    I hope Camilla and Charles are haunted by Diana. Articles like these, rare as they are nowawdays, help to ensure it.

    And I think they ARE haunted by her. That’s one reason Charles has been so terrible to Harry, the son who’s most like Diana. Charles was fine with the Sussexes leaving, because — like Diana — they made him look small, hunched and weird by comparison.

    Reply

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