Times: Queen Camilla ‘mustered her A game’ style-wise for the US state visit

Here are some assorted photos of Queen Camilla during this week’s US state visit. I’m including new photos of Camilla on Wednesday at the New York Public Library, where she had an event for the Queen’s Reading Room alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Anna Wintour and Jenna Bush Hager. Camilla wore a navy silk crepe dress by Fiona Clare for that event and the walk-through of the 9/11 Memorial. She paired the dress with the Diamond Brittannia Brooch.
As for Camilla’s general style during this state visit, she really hasn’t done anything special. Sure, she yanked some significant brooches out of the Royal Collection, but her actual dresses and coats have been unremarkable, even frumpy. Well, at least one British fashionista disagrees. The Times’ Hilary Rose wrote a completely bonkers piece about Camilla’s state-visit style and how Camilla is not only offering the perfect amount of support to her husband, but Camilla is looking fit and flawless while doing so. Are we looking at the same photos?
It started the minute she got off the plane in a pale pink coat dress and a Cartier brooch. The logic seemed to be that if you’ve got to fly over the Atlantic in a tin can, you might as well throw Dior couture and Queen Elizabeth’s bling at the problem, and who can blame her? The brooch featured the American and British flags, picked out in rubies, diamonds and emeralds, and was gifted to Queen Elizabeth in 1957 by the mayor of New York. For a small piece of jewellery, it did a hell of a lot of diplomatic heavy lifting when Camilla was barely off the plane.
… Camilla would see her job in America as simply supporting the King. Looking at them together, though, it’s doubtful he could do it half as well without her. He’s still sprightly at 77, in spite of his continuing cancer treatment, and they’ve become a formidable double act. Her role when he gave his speech to Congress was simply to sit and listen but her pride and delight at the rousing reception he received was obvious. She is, after all, no mere wallflower, she’s the power behind the throne. Courtiers know that she is the only person who can truly “manage” the tricky and occasionally irascible Charles. She wasn’t born to her role but she couldn’t have risen to it without being wily and astute.
Camilla is the one who, according to the author Tom Bower, felt that Harry had been “brainwashed” by Meghan, and she is the steely gatekeeper who now effectively controls his access to his doting father. She left school with one O-level but is an avid reader, with a keen interest in military history thanks to her father, who served with distinction in the Second World War. Trump recently remarked that Europe “would be speaking German if it wasn’t for America”. It isn’t too much of a stretch to imagine Camilla coming up with the witty and elegant rebuke Charles delivered, with a smile, to a highly amused president at the state dinner: “If it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.”
Her wardrobe in America effectively followed the formula she’s been honing since she married Charles but much, much better. For a trip this important, she’s evidently mustered her A game and mastered the technical art of getting a smooth line under a fitted dress so it looks polished from even the most unforgiving camera angle. That isn’t easy at any age, with any figure, let alone with curves at 78. She always wears a low heel, although she’d probably rather wear riding boots, albeit heels that are bunion-friendly and high-cut. No doubt she kicked them off at the end of a long day admiring a beehive, while yodelling for a stiff G&T. She’s had her eyebrows darkened because a bold brow adds structure to your face and looks better in photos. Her hair is longer, softer and less like a nailed-on helmet than it used to be. The net result is that the woman who used to be accused of being frumpy now looks really rather fabulous.
[For the state dinner], Melania has 20 years and a Florida tan over Camilla and made the best of it in sculptural pale pink Dior. In contrast, every inch of Camilla’s skin was covered by either hot pink fabric or million-dollar bling. The dress was intricately beaded and embroidered, and the necklace and matching earrings were diamonds and stonking great amethysts. They were, we were told, handed down from Queen Victoria to Queen Mary, the latter a woman who knew her way around a jewellery box and who, like Camilla, wasn’t afraid to wear it: the bigger, the better, and preferably all at once. Camilla never looks happier than when she’s wearing half the crown jewels. Anyone can buy a socking great circlet of emeralds, after all, and wear it to the White House and Lauren Sánchez Bezos did just that. Good for her. Equally, any influencer can upload a picture of their outfit then flog it on a ShopMy page.
Look, no one will ever forget the inimitable Queen Elizabeth, but it’s not a competition, it’s a hereditary monarchy. Everyone knows that Charles and Camilla aren’t as glamorous as the Prince and Princess of Wales. But what’s becoming clear in America is that they have a different type of glamour, one we might not notice so much back home: they’re the King and Queen. They’re No 1. Will this trip be remembered as the one where Camilla finally relaxed into her role and really, truly owned it? Certainly, she went to America and smashed it out of the park. And that’s not bad for a jet-lagged granny from Wiltshire.
My goodness, how many women is Camilla competing with in that horsey head of hers? Melania Trump, the Duchess of Sussex, Diana, Queen Elizabeth II, Lauren Sanchez. If only Camilla and her defenders/enablers understood that no one actually wants to compete with Camilla, because there will never be a fair fight with a snake in the grass. Instead, the hyperventilating praise of Camilla comes across as something else entirely – neediness, desperation, “please clap.” I’m reminded again of how Camilla always felt like America was Diana’s “turf.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
All the money in the world, and Camilla can’t find a better bra or a better silhouette for her figure. It also doesn’t help that she has the worst posture.
Her posture makes me, like, irrationally angry, lol. How is it possible that this woman is pushing 80, and in all her time on Earth, no one has ever corrected her? And her back must hurt like hell all the time!
That’s her a game? 😂😂😂
Not an A game. Unremarkable Cam as usual, but I think that light pink coat dress is cute.
Interesting to see these type of articles, especially knowing how closely she works with the media behind the scenes. After all these years and getting everything you supposedly wanted, you’re still not satisfied.
You will forever be compared to an eternally youthful, stylish, trend setting, world changing woman. You’ll sneer at one daughter-in-law for being an influencer that can just upload her clothes to a page, but be resentful at the fact that everything she uploads sells out and no one wants to replicate what you wear. And be in your late seventies and still have to remind your son-in-law and other daughter-in-law that you’re number one.
What a sad existence. And one you would think others would take note of. Being at the top doesn’t mean that all the attention, admiration, and respect is just going to flow to you. All your insecurities and people’s thoughts and judgements about you will remain. If you aren’t satisfied internally it’s not coming from the outside.
Everybody has insecurities. Whether you’re young or old, unemployed or CEO, online or off the grid, each person is dealing with something. None of us are perfect and at 75, Camilla seems perfectly fine with her choices.
Totally missed my point. She doesn’t seem fine with her choices, or articles like this wouldn’t exist. And I’m not buying the, they don’t approve these articles or aren’t okay with the narratives presented by them. I’m so happy with everything that’s happened, so here’s an article taking digs at everyone doesn’t make sense.
And of course everyone has insecurities, which was my point. If you’re happy with who you are deep down you know that a lot of stuff isn’t a big deal, that doesn’t seem to be the case with her. Or the stuff that comes from her through the media wouldn’t be the stuff that comes from her. Being upset about her portrayal in Spare, on The Crown, having her friends constantly taking digs at others in the media on her behalf.
After complaints apparently by the palace. Charles and Camilla were raised to sainthood in the crowns final episode. I don’t think camilla feels guilt over how she behaved to diana harry and meghan.
The funny thing to me is that this article is a little bit shady. It mentions her undergarments, hairstyle, eyebrows, all in a “she looks so much better than normal” kind of way.
She’s not a decent person, and I doubt she is a happy one. If she is happy with her choices, she is the true horror show we all think that she is.
Charles definitely believed all the attention, admiration, and respect accorded QEII would flow to him – one reason he rushed her off the stage so fast after her death, which I’ve always thought a mistake; the smarter move would have been to maintain a connection to her reign at least briefly during the transition.
I’m not convinced Camilla cares, especially in her 70’s. And I’m sure she was aware, given her past, it was unlikely she’d ever be beloved in any way. The main purpose of her rehabilitation was to get her to the point of at least being acceptable in the position she’s now in. She’s got what(ever) she wants – property, financial security, access to all the jewels and the ability to determine who gets to wear them (or not). Not to mention, a light “work” schedule, and the ability to head off for vacations/relaxation when she wants.
However. faced with a younger, (superficially) more attractive woman like Melania, I could see Camilla’s former competitive instincts being triggered – hence wearing some of the big gun royal gems, and encouraging articles like this one.
I guess the press have to write something. The only interesting or noteworthy thing about this visit was Charles’ speech which went right over Trump’s head. Everything else has been boring, weird or low energy. They probably should have kept the visit to 2 days. Who wants to see Camilla walking down the steps of a library with an actress from a cancelled tv show?
I agree – I don’t think there was a lot of press coverage and the whole visit seemed so pathetic. All of those folks mingling at the WH dinner for the king and consort thinking they’ve “made it” only to look around and realize that they are in a room full of tacky, boring, sycophants that no one wants to be around. Every gathering of this administration seems more and more sad, dull, and lackluster. No amount of gold paint can cover the rot.
SJP was a Booker Prize judge this past year, she isn’t there as an “actress from a cancelled tv show”.
Frumpy is the right word. I have never seen a woman so regularly poorly clothed. She wears those A-line dresses that give her the shape of the great pyramid, only with a droopy bosom. I think her dresser has a goal of actually making her look like Queen Mary for some reason.
They are nicer than her usual housedresscoatdresses, but just barely. Still frumpy.
And, she needs a new dress to get off the plane and another one to have lunch 20 minutes later? Ok.
Ugh, whatever. Her husband did give a good speech! Hopefully someone listened to it.
They’re all a nest of vipers anyway.
I have no problem with the way Camilla dresses.
Camilla dresses exactly like what she is: A frumpy aristocratic country woman pushing 80 years of age with not so great a figure. Millions of women pushing 80 dress is this manner only their clothes are not as expensive or of such high quality.
Camilla will always be haunted by the ghost of Diana and that’s why we get pieces like this. I’m not sure why Meghan was mentioned but it’s obvious that the Camilla is the controlling wife that the press thinks Meghan is. If anything it is Charles who is brainwashed by Camilla.
Stop playing in my face. She’s a hunchback cow with cankles. Enough.
Funny how bower says Camilla said harry was brainwashed by Meghan. Considering how Camilla is described
The article makes Charles seem helpless without Camilla. And she got to be queen despite reportedly saying I never wanted any of this Charles. Also too bad Diana was ousted and not getting protection . She was needed and Charles botched being a single parent
Jesus. Thanks for that riveting analysis, Ms. McKittrick Ros. 🙄 Well, any time they try to convince us of Camilla’s stylishness, I think we should post photos of her attempt to cosplay Diana’s Revenge Dress (worth a Google if you’ve never seen it. She’s aiming for sexy, but with her terrible posture, it’s giving Quasimodo in drag).
“Camilla is the one who, according to the author Tom Bower, felt that Harry had been “brainwashed” by Meghan, and she is the steely gatekeeper who now effectively controls his access to his doting father.”
The way they say this shit in a piece praising Camilla, as if it’s something we should admire her for. WTF?! Preventing a man from seeing his only surviving parent (who’s being treated for cancer, no less!) is f–king vile and cruel.
Camilla was probably jealous of the happy marriage of the sussexes. If Charles had any gumption he would have expressed disfavor over her attitude. Camilla has nothing to do with raising harry and william
Charles never interferes with Camilla and time with her children and grandchildren. And he is very nice to all her kids and grandkids
Charles has no gumption to tell Camilla to back off if she interferes with his private time with his children and grandchildren.
Talk about controlling. Camilla micromanaged Charles courtship of Diana and was always in control. The woman who was said not to want anything got to be queen.
“Charles and Camilla aren’t as glamorous as the Prince and Princess of Wales.” She set the bar in hell and they still can’t get over it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m in the minority on here but generally speaking I don’t mind Camilla’s clothes. I think they’re always occasion appropriate and she was never going to be a fashion plate as a royal. These clothes are pretty typical of her usual so not sure what all this fawning is about.
And we’ve always known she loves bling.
She has looked fine on this trip – nothing out of the ordinary or especially memorable, but fine.
I don’t mind her clothes and I liked her state dinner dress. I mean she’s almost 80 I’m not expecting avant garde Loewe from her. It fits her general vibe and her generation in a way that Kate’s clothes don’t for me.
When Kate or Camilla wear jewelry previously worn by or belonging to a deceased royal it’s always a sweet nod to that royal according to some in media. I am surprised that there was no sentence about the sweet nod to the queen about Camilla wearing the necklace
I’m 100% with @Dee(2), as always, as ever. No pun. This woman is desperately trying to prove that she deserves to be in the room. And — again — everyone has insecurities, feels unworthy, unwanted, unless you’re a narcissist like Trump. But that is distinctly different as a moral category from having a guilty conscience, the type of Lady Macbeth vibes that just wont let you breathe in your own skin. Camilla does not have a moral compass. Or, if she does, it is warped beyond belief. This is her attempt to bring herself into line with our perception of her — making her insecurities a winning attribute. But she’s not insecure. She’s cunning and underhanded and Machiavellian and disparaging and entitled and self-involved. This is like Kate saying, I’m so shy, like a wee, little girl, whilst shooting dagger eyes at Meghan on the funeral walk about. The whole false modesty pose, the little-old-me routine? It’s a defence mechanism adopted by many women and some men, when they cannot face the music. And they dread looking out at an audience that reflects back to them, the cumulative impact of their life choices. Do you have the right to be in this room? Do you belong here? Or are you an interloper? …I mean. It’s stunning how people will get through things, like Meghan has done, when they can bring a clear conscience to the party, a sense of humility, kindness. Camilla thinks all of that is a pose or a joke. She’s really twisted. The late Queen called her wicked.
Well this was a steaming pile of crap I chose to wade through this morning. 🙄The only thing that should have been doing some heavy lifting is her undergarments and they weren’t even doing that. Look, I get it, boobs sag as we get older. Mine aren’t where they were when I was twenty either, and I’m not saying jam them into a push up bra and envelop her neck in cleavage. But what she has on, and has had on, doesn’t look supportive to the point where I think the heaviness of her unsupported bosom is contributing to the poor posture.
And in a fashion review, this over the top Sussex tax was not only unnecessary, it felt out of place and lost the beat of the article at that.
No matter what media attempts to do fluff pieces on Camilla, she will never live down that she Anne Boleyn’d her way to her current position, and this article basically verifies Harry’s accounts of her in Spare. Camilla’s raids in the royal jewel vaults signals her insecurities, as if she needs to wear the hardware to give her legitimacy. (The jewelry applies to Kate too.)
Kate and Camilla are just both *way* out of their depth in this type of fishbowl. Camilla was like most mistresses — like the dark side of the moon, an enabler, a co-conspirator who indulges your worst instincts, the flip side of duty sublime — and it gave her a weird kind of power over Charles. Like a drug pusher. A woman with a healthy sense of self-esteem, self-respect, or personal boundaries would not have gorged herself on someone else’s misery. She would have encouraged him to be decent to his own family, and keep his side of the street clean.
What I’ve learned today from the articles I’ve read is that there never is enough for the rich. Kris Jenner could have been satisfied with having pulled an improbable billion dollar business out of her daughter’s a$$. But while she’s chasing youth, she is going to grow old and die just like the rest of us eventually no matter how much money she invests in her face. Camilla could have been satisfied with being the bloody tampon receptacle for a future king. But she’s ugly inside and out and all the King’s horses and all the King’s men/women/dressmakers/jewelers/Indian Health Spas/breathless reporters can never turn this woman into a Queen. William could have been satisfied with being next in line for the throne and getting all the loot. But he’s going to waste his life being publicly humiliated over and over again by his own brainless, unattractive jealousy towards his brother.
Honestly, the guillotines can’t roll out soon enough.
I think this article is remarkably bitchy and passive aggressive, like most embiggening articles of either Camilla or Kate. I recall another article embiggening Kate in which almost every other royal woman in Europe who is her contemporary was insulted to try to make Kate look good. It seems the only way to raise these two is to put other women down. On this trip, I believe that Camilla is being the best sow’s ear she can be. No need to try to make her anything else.
Not in that dark pepto-pink dress she sure as hell didn’t bring her A-game.
She usually looks fine, respectable (this is strictly a “looks” comment, I think she’s fine for a 70 year old english woman) and capable of carrying off the big gems. Just leave it at that girl.
My petty side really enjoys that the various jewels Camilla wears are still referred to as Queen Elizabeth’s! A shady way of reminding everyone that Camilla is no Elizabeth and never will be.
The glaze is glazing.
In that photo, Anna Wintour looks like a kid peeping out from behind the drapes at the grownup’s party.
Camilla’s dresses remind me of the Vanity Fair velour robes of the 1980s. She dresses fine, but clearly for her own comfort.
There’s no point trying to make her a style icon. She just isn’t. Diana was.
Why does Anna Wintour always have half her face covered by her hair?