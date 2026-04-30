“The trailer for Ted Lasso S4 feels like S3 never even happened” links

I’m still so aggravated by Ted Lasso’s Season 3, and I’m not sure how much I’m going to engage with Season 4 or whatever we’re calling this. It premieres in August. [Hollywood Life]
Wall Street gave “TACO” Donald Trump a new nickname: NACHO, aka Not A Chance Hormuz Opens. He’s going to be raging out for weeks. [Buzzfeed]
I hope Ving Rhames is okay! He collapsed at an LA restaurant. [JustJared]
I agree with this assessment of Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. [LaineyGossip]
Nose blindness & smell maps. [Jezebel]
Analysis of the “secret” within The Drama. [Pajiba]
Pedro Pascal teared up talking about The Mandalorian. [Socialite Life]
Amazon Prime wants to reboot The Apprentice. [Seriously OMG]
Chloe Sevigny in Chloe (and white tights). [RCFA]
New music from Kat Duma. [OMG Blog]

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9 Responses to ““The trailer for Ted Lasso S4 feels like S3 never even happened” links”

  1. Silver Birch says:
    April 30, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Totally agree S3 was a sh*tshow, but I’m on board to watch the new season of Ted Lasso. We could all use something hopeful and warm hearted these days!

    Reply
  2. jais says:
    April 30, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Sending positive thoughts out to Ving Rhames.

    Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    April 30, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    I cannot wait for the new season of “Ted Lasso.” Even if it’s mediocre or terrible, it will be better than our real-life hellscape.

    Reply
  4. Nlopez says:
    April 30, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Totally agree about Constance Zimmer! Ann Freeman,Carolyn and Lauren’s mom, has been through a lot. Im glad they portrayed her so well, and with the respect she deserves.

    Reply
  5. TN Democrat says:
    April 30, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    1. 😱!!!! I have been dying for Season 4 of Ted Lasso to drop. I liked the show so much I even tolerate Season 3 when I re-watch it. Parts of Season 3 were great even though the writers missed the mark with Nate and the female cast members. My library has each season on DVD. I have never paid for Apple+, but may have to bite the bullet and pay for it when all the season 4 episodes have been released. I am so excited. 2. WHEN this horrid page in our history is over, we MUST prosecute every criminal who has illegally benefited from this administration. Every mogul who manipulated the media to benefit the magat agenda and enrich themselves must be tried for treason and dealt with accordingly. We didn’t properly punish the Confederacy after the Civil War. Nixon, Reagan and Mango’s administrations have openly committed crimes and never faced appropriate consequences. The Republikkkans and .0001% have gleefully set our country back generations while picking our pockets and destroying the greatest middle class the world has ever known. Lock ’em up (at the bare minimum).

    Reply
  6. Oh come on. says:
    April 30, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Season 4 trailer looks like all the nonwhite major characters are gone 👀

    When the writers’ too. lost Ashley Nicole Black, the nonwhite characters all (except Nate) became two-dimensional—and now I don’t see any of them in the trailer?

    Reply
  7. mightymolly says:
    April 30, 2026 at 4:22 pm

    ITA on the full analysis of Love Story. Constance Zimmer was great, and yes it was a respectful portrayal. I never knew much about this story, so I enjoyed the series, but why make the last few episodes all drama and portray Carolyn as a freaky shut in, when clearly they’d had many happy times together and Carolyn was an iconic fashionista who was out and about regularly?

    Reply
  8. Mrs. Smith says:
    April 30, 2026 at 4:48 pm

    Constance Zimmerman was amazing as Ann. In the finale, she absolutely nails that monologue to Caroline. I enjoyed the series a lot, but she moved me to tears with that speech. Then she did the eulogy 😭😭😭. She was just tremendous in this series.

    I can’t wait for Ted Lasso season 4 only because Bill Lawrence is returning. He helmed S1 and S2, but left to oversee Shrinking during S3. JS tried to keep it together to run S3, but lost his grip as his personal life imploded. I will probably give the whole thing a rewatch to prepare for the new season. With all of the pieces in place this time, I’m eager to see what happens!

    Reply
  9. BritChick says:
    April 30, 2026 at 9:16 pm

    That’s my friend Tanya in that photo!!

    Reply

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