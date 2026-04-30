“The trailer for Ted Lasso S4 feels like S3 never even happened” links

I’m still so aggravated by Ted Lasso’s Season 3, and I’m not sure how much I’m going to engage with Season 4 or whatever we’re calling this. It premieres in August. [Hollywood Life]

Wall Street gave “TACO” Donald Trump a new nickname: NACHO, aka Not A Chance Hormuz Opens. He’s going to be raging out for weeks. [Buzzfeed]

I hope Ving Rhames is okay! He collapsed at an LA restaurant. [JustJared]

I agree with this assessment of Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. [LaineyGossip]

Nose blindness & smell maps. [Jezebel]

Analysis of the “secret” within The Drama. [Pajiba]

Pedro Pascal teared up talking about The Mandalorian. [Socialite Life]

Amazon Prime wants to reboot The Apprentice. [Seriously OMG]

Chloe Sevigny in Chloe (and white tights). [RCFA]

New music from Kat Duma. [OMG Blog]