People: Sources close to the Sussexes push back on all of the half-in royal drama

It’s quite something that People Magazine decided to put a huge Sussex exclusive on their cover this week. The cover story dropped on Wednesday, which was Prince William and Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary. The cover story also dropped in the middle of King Charles’ US state visit. That being said, I understand the immediacy of the exclusive, which is all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent travels and how they’re effectively acting as “half-in royals.” This piece is well-sourced from Team Sussex, and it contains a lot of positive quotes about Harry and Meghan, while still including some criticism from royal commentators. Some highlights:
Service is universal. During an unannounced visit to Ukraine on April 24, Harry was asked whether he recognized the label “not a working royal.” “No,” he said. “I will always be part of the royal family. . . . I am here working, doing the things I was born to do.” In Australia, where Harry’s father, King Charles, is head of state, the Sussexes spent four days in April moving through engagements that echoed an official royal tour, from hospital visits to moments of remembrance, while also embracing the independent, income-generating model that now underpins their work.
Non-working royals doing work is deeply contentious. “They are pushing the envelope and making it much more difficult for reconciliation to happen,” says Sally Bedell Smith, author of the Royals Extra Substack.
Harry’s Ukraine speech: “The monarchy is meant to be above politics and commercial imperatives,” says Valentine Low, author of Courtiers. “This is exactly what the late Queen wanted to avoid.” Insists a source close to Harry: “This idea that he’s going against the wishes of the Queen by being half in, half out is nonsense. None of this is being done in the name of the institution.”
The Australian tour. “There were joyful, smiling people everywhere they went,” says Kylie Walters, royal correspondent for WHO magazine there. “People wanted to see them.” The visit began April 14 with a stop at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where patients and staff lined the halls to greet them—almost eight years after their last visit to the country, in 2018, when they were newly married and firmly within the royal fold. The impact of the latest trip was immediate. “I gave Harry flowers, and he said ‘Thank you’ and told me to ‘keep on being brave,’” says Novalie Morris, 12, a patient who met the couple. “It cheered me up a lot—I’ll keep thinking about that.”
The Australian Invictus events: “Harry was completely relaxed—Invictus is where he belongs,” Walters says of the international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans that Harry founded in 2014. “People gravitate toward him, and he knows how to make them feel special. The royal family misses out on that. It’s a sad reminder of the global platform he could have had. It’s the closest he’s going to get to continuing to serve on his own terms.”
But the commercialism!! Harry-delivered a ticketed keynote speech at the Melbourne InterEdge Summit, where seats initially ran into the thousands, while Meghan made a surprise appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and a paid appearance at a women’s retreat, where $3,199 VIP packages included a group photo with her. The outing came a year after the launch of her lifestyle brand As ever, with guests receiving products in swag bags. “They have a big security bill and a lifestyle to maintain, so it’s not surprising they’re taking on money-making ventures,” says Walters.
Meghan’s OneOff account: “The royals are influencers, but the mystique is that they are not promoting themselves as such,” says Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph. “Meghan is lifting the veil.” Adds Bedell Smith: “It was shocking to see her go to the hospital and then sell the clothing she was wearing. I’ve never seen anybody in the royal family do that. I can’t imagine it went down well with the palace.”
But they’re making their own money! “They’re not reliant on Harry’s father or taxpayer-funded money,” says an insider. “They pay their own bills and make their own money while continuing to support a lot of causes that might otherwise go unseen. It enables them to do what they love doing.” Adds another source: “They’re trying to live their life, raise their children [Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4], do meaningful work and earn a living.”
Palace insiders are furious! “It won’t help Harry’s case or promote good relations,” says Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson. For Prince William, the issue is especially firm: “What Harry and Meghan are doing is a nonnegotiable for William,” Anderson says of the future King’s view within the royal family. “He wouldn’t countenance any acceptance of it.”
William vs. Harry: “William is over all the drama,” says Robert Jobson, author of The Windsor Legacy. “He doesn’t need it, and he doesn’t want it. He’s too busy and focused on his own family.” For now, adds Bedell Smith, “they’re at a standoff.”
How Harry & Meghan feel about roiling royal tensions: “Meghan lets him lead on all royal matters and dictate what needs to happen,” a friend says. “But it would never put them at odds—they’re on the same team.” Says another source: “It remains very emotional. Harry and Meghan are both realistic. They’re not approaching it with the expectation of a quick resolution. It’s about taking small, manageable steps and seeing where things land. This remains very important to Harry, with Meghan supportive.”
The Sussexes’ Montecito life: At home in Montecito, Calif., work is scheduled around school hours; weekends are for family time. “Archie and Lilibet are their life,” says a staffer who has worked for the couple since their early days in California. “There’s a real warmth and a sense of normalcy.” Both have built tight-knit circles. Harry maintains a close group of friends, many of them fellow dads. “He really thrives on those friendships and values that sense of connection,” the close source says. Meanwhile, Meghan keeps a small, loyal group of longtime friends, often meeting for workouts or quiet nights out together. “They’re very careful about who they allow into their lives,” a friend says.
The Sussexes’ resilience: “They both try to focus on staying as positive as possible,” says a source. “But people forget they’re human beings, especially Meghan. There’s only so much a person can handle.” Still, that same source says their focus remains steady: “They wake up every day focused on being the best parents they can be. No matter what comes at them, they pick themselves up and keep moving forward.”
Harry and Meghan’s bond remains central. “They are the biggest champions of each other,” says the staffer. “The more adversity they face, the more they come together.”
Oh, these royalists are furious: That partnership propels their next chapter, even as scrutiny persists. “This is the shape of things to come,” says Anderson. “There is nothing to stop them from doing this.” Adds Low: “The palace might not like it, but they can do it. The question is whether it’s sustainable.”
LOL at all of the royalists quoted in this piece. Their complaints are so stupid at this point – but but but this won’t help royal relations, but William will never forgive them, but they promised not to do royal work, they prooooommmised!!! At what point can the royal establishment just admit that they lost? Not only that, admit that they f–ked up and completely misjudged the situation from the word go. “The palace might not like it, but they can do it. The question is whether it’s sustainable” – you never know, they might blow through a $150 million-plus fortune overnight and beg to come back, right? Anyway, this piece seems part of a larger PR strategy at play for the Sussexes in the past year or so to really push back on all of the nonsense. I like it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, cover courtesy of People.
Sally Smith at it again. I have not liked her since the nasty book she wrote about Diana which included gaslighting. Too bad she disapproves of the sussexes it’s not her business.
Why are the Windsors and there enablers so against them making their own money when they are getting paid to just talk about the Sussexes ??? They are not half in they are out😎
Some of the anti H&M and two-faced reporters at People mag know exactly which H&M haters and palace mouthpieces to find for the predictable commentary on H&M’s life and work, which they are happy to include in the story; same old same old – It’s boring at this point.
Just love seeing the Sussexes living their best lives while choosing to help and highlight as many organizations as they can.
Harry has reason to be confident. Not only is his model working, but also he is being helped by the UK Foreign Office under Labour. There is a reason that parts of Harry’s speech in Ukraine and Charles speech in Washington DC were so similar–they were written by the Foreign Office with some input & excellent presentation from the polished speakers. My only question is, does Charles support this?
Hmm…I don’t think this true. The Foreign Office goes around telling other countries that Harry and Meghan don’t represent the UK and asks that their leaders not to meet with them or provide security. I do believe that the Foreign Office gave Charles that speech to read to Congress but it was they wanted to send a message to the US from Keir Starmer. Nothing that Harry said was contrary to the prevailing views in international politics anyway.
I have read hundreds of Foreign Office speeches. This was run through their office:
1. It is not a bad thing to have the professional diplomats write or modify a speech since this is their job and they catch potential misspeaks;
2. Harry has told us that he agreed to inform Charles when he is going abroad and so far Chucky hasn’t leaked;
3. In this speech, Harry specifically says that he is not representing the UK followed by a nice list of who he does represent AND the UK gets much less criticism as a signed of the Budapest Memorandum than does the other two signatories–Russia and the US;
4. Someone in the Foreign Office told Trump this since that man parrots everything he hears;
5. Harry did not publicly meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky even though they apparently know and like each other;
6. And finally, Harry is ALWAYS protected in foreign countries (other than the US), although he apparently feels more secure when it is coordinated with the militaries rather than the diplomats. For whatever it is worth, Diana did not trust Charles when it came to protection either.
Just because it may be the prevailing view in international politics doesn’t mean it’s not a very sensitive topic for the orange felon, and any commentary would benefit from tactful handling in a speech that will get widespread publicity. I think both Harry and Charles are capable of writing most of their own speeches, but agree with @BB above. If professionals are available to give their input, it’s smart to use them (in Charles’ case); and, as Harry just pointed out he’d always be part of the royal family, it’s a reminder some things he says will be evaluated and commented on with respect to how it reflects UK policy – not to mention how it meshes with his desire to build bridges with Charles. This is one of those things.
This is fake news, there is no fact to back up foreign office wrote Harry’s speech. Whenever the Sussexes are successful it always gets attached to the Windsors 🥱
Harry is not a working royal, the foreign office would not write a speech for him. Why on earth would you think that? He is NOT representing the government.
i don’t think there’s anyway the Foreign Office wrote Harry’s speech. I do think the FO knew about his ukraine visit and may have previewed the speech. Harry is too careful in his dealings with the UK government for me to think otherwise.
.Sure! – it’s better to say that the Ministry wrote Harry’s speech, rather than admit that Charles copied it, in parts almost word for word.
It seems the entire royal family is riding on Harry and Meghan’s work. 😄
Beautifully Broken Harry has never said that he agreed to inform Charles whenever they travel abroad. That lie was one of many that came out after their people met briefly in London and that meeting was leaked by BP. The very leaking of that meeting by BP and subsequent leaks about some of what took place during the last and very brief meeting between Charles and Harry. We have seen multiple leaks about planned trips by the Sussexes where the attacks started way before they even traveled to their destination, Australia being the most recent. As you said, Harry said that his trip to Ukraine wasn’t representing the UK so it wouldn’t make sense for him to publicly admit to not representing the UK and the FO write his speech for him, then turn around and essentially write the exact same speech for Charles less than a week later. Them being similar is only because the foreign office wrote the speech for Charles and parroted many of Harry’s own talking points. Of course the UK would receive less criticism regarding the Budapest Referendum because the two countries who have gone against the agreement are the U.S. and Russia. Harry (and Meghan) are protected in foreign countries because like any guest of a foreign country where the threats are high, they rightfully protect the people visiting. The same isn’t done in the U.S. 24 hours a day because they live in the states permanently but when they travel within the U.S. where there might be higher risk they receive more protection. Their New York visits being a perfect example of that.
These royalists sound silly at this point. Harry and Meghan are not half in half out (that would involve doing trips on behalf of the royal family with full security). They are 100% out. They are private citizens are nothing stops them doing philanthropy and making money from commercial opportunities.
I agree that they aren’t half in and it’s obvious because if they were they definitely would have had security that they didn’t have to pay for. Their paid security and their unwillingness to work with the Royal Rota is proof that they aren’t working half in. They also wouldn’t have allowed these attacks of them going against an agreement from five years ago to persist if they were working on behalf of the institution because that agreement would definitely be nullified because another agreement would be in its place. I don’t even think this article is from Harry and Meghan. I think if anything they asked people from both sides and maybe got vague answers and this is what they ended up with.
So Bulliam won’t be satisfied unless they hide under a rock and Meghan wears purdah, maybe Harry wears purdah too. Even better, Harry crawls back alone to William with his tail between his legs. Got it.
They already proved that William will never be satisfied because when they were silent for an entire year and had said nothing about him or their lives in the UK, he and his wife were still attacking them with lies in the media. Harry and Meghan only spoke out after a year of being silent but still being attacked and stalked in Canada and the U.S.. All of this is on the royals for not knowing how to shut up and leave people alone. It’s been five years and William has found excuses to be incandescent every week even when Harry and Meghan are silent.
William is a hungry ghost who can never be satisfied.
William is a mentally ill man who physically assaulted his brother and screams and throws things at his wife. And he is obsessed (not in a good way) with his biracial sister-in-law And that’s only the things we know publicly. I dont care what William has to say or think about anyone until he gets the treatment he needs.
The monarchy should be above politics – yikes. You should have told Charles. His speech in congress was a variation of Harry’s speech in Ukrain. Nothing as old as yesterday’s newspaper!
The royals are not influencers. Lazy’s “fashion” choices are a list of what not to wear. The rota are just pissed that they can’t monetize Meghan’s fashion choices as much as they used to.
Exactly 👍 they’re still selling Diana dolls in their gift shops 💰
Well, Kate is not an influencer but the palace and the rota keep trying to insist she is – they WANT her to be, she’s just not.
My MIL recently sent me some deranged video talking about their impending divorce. I’m like did you see the photos of their recent trip? These two look like they have steamy nights!!! They radiate energy and magic. It’s why even the haters can’t turn away. It is what it is 🤷🏻♀️. and there’s nothing anyone can do about it!!! 😂
I always laugh at the ‘William is over all of the drama and doesn’t even think about Harry’ comments. That man is obviously obsessed with Harry and can’t stop briefing about him. Harry hasn’t mentioned Will since his book and seems to be completely done with him.
William IS the drama!
The tabloids and palaces are frantically trying to redefine “half-in, half out” because they’re dismayed Harry and Meghan are very successful, very happy, and haven’t come crawling back.
The Sandringham Summit, approved by QEII, was very clear that the Sussexes are completely free to earn their own private income and pursue their own charitable interests.
Half-in, by contrast, would entail getting paid from some BRF source for officially representing the BRF and/or UK on a part-time basis. Maybe some of that compensation could involve Crown Estate housing like the other royals get (Frogmore, anyone?). That’s NOT what the Sussexes are doing .
They constantly scream “half in!” Because they are trying to steal some of H and M’s thunder, good deeds and overall awesomenees. The left behinds do nothing so all they can do is pretend H and M are still royals. Its all a fantasy world.
Meghan is very wise to have Harry handle his family. This was my policy when I was married and it did wonders.
You can deal with your nutty rellies and I will deal with mine!
The late Queen did them an immense service when she ruled out the half-in, half-out. Thank god.
🙏🏾
Yes! What they thought was exclusion turned out to be the best power boost to the Sussex family they could have hoped for. !00% out, 0% control by haters.
I loved the comment from young Novalie: “It cheered me up a lot—I’ll keep thinking about that.”
And how it must burn William (who very much does care) that people wanted to see them, and weren’t voluntold to come stand behind a barrier.
Yes, and her opinion matters more than any royal commentator. To me anyway.
Given the sources of money the royals have : tax-payers, duchy, commercial enterprises and more, Valentine Low is quite ridiculous with his critics. The only difference with the Sussexes is that they work publicly for their money while the royals make the other works and hide behind closed doors. I’m glad the Sussexes are now responding to these ridiculous critics.
There is also an article a great article on her fashion choice in their Australian visit. https://www.womensweekly.com.au/royals/interview-meghan-duchess-of-sussex/
Thank you for the link. Enjoyed the article. It is a nice summary of Meghan’s fashions during the Australia trip.
Thanks from me as well. Great article.
Great article. I like how Meghan pointed out her OneOff partnership ensures the proper designers are credited rather than hearing “about an incorrect designer getting credit for something I wore, either via affiliate links or press, and that never seemed fair.” Cue the DailyFail and their obsessive re-re-re-re-re-re-counts of ‘What Meghan Wore’ so they could monetize hate-clicking expensive ‘Megsy’ while profiting off her with affiliate links. Ugh.
I could have done without the royalists making asses of themselves in the piece but it just reinforced what I’ve always believed is going on with Harry and Meghan. They’re making a living and living their lives they way they want to. They have no desire to return royal life and Meghan doesn’t concern herself with the royals but she supports Harry in his endeavours with the Palace and the British press.
I know people always assume anything positive in the press must come from Team Sussex, but this article was not a “PR strategy” from them. A “PR strategy” from them wouldn’t include the rota or palace. Apart from the ex-staffer’s quotes, everything else in this article is just rehashing what others have said in previous interviews. Even the Kelly Zaifen quote was given at a previous time.
I’ve never understood the concept that only royals can do charity work. Frankly it’s insulting to millions of people around the world, who work, raise families and still spend their time, effort and money to help others. This concept that the royals deserve the millions of pounds they’re paid, the multiple homes and lavish lifestyle, for simply showing up at a charity once every few years or so is ridiculous and outdated. The more that the Sussex’s do, shines a spotlight on this pointless concept and the waste of funds that could be better spent.
BINGO! The truth is most of the world who engage in charities do so on their own dime with their own time. The fiction of royals doing “charity” is because it is the only excuse they have for tax payer funded privledge . . . The rest of the wold puts the BRF to shame
I agree. No “charity workers” get paid the way the royals get paid, nor does any diplomat or civil servant.
It’s even an insult to the many people who attend their garden parties which are supposed to be to celebrate charities or those who volunteer at them. Are we supposed to believe that everyone else in the world, including former royals and adjacent royals can volunteer at charities or show up to commonwealth countries but Harry and Meghan agreed to never do that and live a life without financially supporting themselves and their family? The Queen didn’t have an issue with what they were doing and it’s evident by her allowing them to keep FC, visit with her and Philip personally and by phone and she asked the courts to allow them to have security when in the UK.
“It was shocking to see her go to the hospital and then sell the clothing she was wearing. I’ve never seen anybody in the royal family do that.”
Royal warrants much?
Según la propia rota real Harry y Meghan ya son de la realeza, cuando a los tóxicos tabloides británicos les conviene a su narrativa son de la realeza, pero siempre están diciendo que H&M ya no son de la realeza, que se decidan y elijan un carril
Came here to say i love the mention of B and M’s friends. Its notable because W and K have no one….hmmm. What does that say about them? Lol
I hope William catches a glimpse somewhere of that People cover. He will have a rage stroke.
His jealousy is probably why he self-medicates with alcohol. Harry is everything William wishes he could be — a real statesman, a military hero, a skilled speaker, Meghan’s husband.
👍💯
I love that top military officials have thanked Harry for his service and his commitment to help by calling him a real “statesman”. William has to have his media friends or Jason call him that, while people who are in the know call Harry that without any pressure.
Harry and Meghan have stayed inside in order to give his wretched father all the limelight. Unfortunately, Charles is not capable of catching all of the limelight.