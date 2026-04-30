Prince William & Kate made a surprise charity visit on their 15th anniversary

This is too funny. The Prince and Princess of Wales barely lifted a finger for four weeks around Easter, and in that time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly visible. That was the moment to step out and “compete,” you know? Instead, William and Kate waited until this week to run around, trying to steal royal thunder. The problem is that the thunder belongs to King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have been on a high-stakes state visit to the US since Monday.

I’m absolutely positive that Buckingham Palace ordered William and Kate to stay out of sight and not make any news this week. Even if the king’s courtiers didn’t explicitly demand that of William and Kate, they know well enough to avoid pulling focus during such a major royal newscycle. They did it anyway! First, William trotted over to RAF Valley in Wales on Tuesday for his big-boy military cosplay photo-op. Then William and Kate released a completely bizarre family photo for their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. And now this – Will and Kate did an event on their anniversary. They visited IntoUniversity in London, a charity which “helps disadvantaged young people achieve their full potential by building confidence and opening up pathways to future study and careers.” The connection to their wedding anniversary is that IntoUniversity was one of 26 charities which benefited from their Royal Wedding Gift Fund.

Fashion notes for Kate: she wore an old Roland Mouret blazer which we’ve seen several times before, and she paired that with a ME+EM short-sleeved sweater. I don’t have an ID on her brown trousers. She also wore her Daniella Draper “G C L” necklace (her kids’ initials). (Update: apparently, her blazer is from Erdem and it’s new? It looks exactly like several blazers already in her closet.)

I look forward to seeing if William and Kate are “punished” for their thunder-stealing attempts. This reminded me of the Chelsea Flower Show incident in 2023 – Charles’ first Chelsea Flower Show as king, and he made a big deal about how he would attend on one certain day (Media Day), and then Kate turned up and she bussed in children for a picnic and photo-op. Charles was incandescent with rage. When some curious anti-Wales stories come out in the next week, this is why.