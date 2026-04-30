Prince William & Kate made a surprise charity visit on their 15th anniversary

This is too funny. The Prince and Princess of Wales barely lifted a finger for four weeks around Easter, and in that time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly visible. That was the moment to step out and “compete,” you know? Instead, William and Kate waited until this week to run around, trying to steal royal thunder. The problem is that the thunder belongs to King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have been on a high-stakes state visit to the US since Monday.
I’m absolutely positive that Buckingham Palace ordered William and Kate to stay out of sight and not make any news this week. Even if the king’s courtiers didn’t explicitly demand that of William and Kate, they know well enough to avoid pulling focus during such a major royal newscycle. They did it anyway! First, William trotted over to RAF Valley in Wales on Tuesday for his big-boy military cosplay photo-op. Then William and Kate released a completely bizarre family photo for their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. And now this – Will and Kate did an event on their anniversary. They visited IntoUniversity in London, a charity which “helps disadvantaged young people achieve their full potential by building confidence and opening up pathways to future study and careers.” The connection to their wedding anniversary is that IntoUniversity was one of 26 charities which benefited from their Royal Wedding Gift Fund.
Fashion notes for Kate: she wore an old Roland Mouret blazer which we’ve seen several times before, and she paired that with a ME+EM short-sleeved sweater. I don’t have an ID on her brown trousers. She also wore her Daniella Draper “G C L” necklace (her kids’ initials). (Update: apparently, her blazer is from Erdem and it’s new? It looks exactly like several blazers already in her closet.)
I look forward to seeing if William and Kate are “punished” for their thunder-stealing attempts. This reminded me of the Chelsea Flower Show incident in 2023 – Charles’ first Chelsea Flower Show as king, and he made a big deal about how he would attend on one certain day (Media Day), and then Kate turned up and she bussed in children for a picnic and photo-op. Charles was incandescent with rage. When some curious anti-Wales stories come out in the next week, this is why.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095238995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239004, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239012, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239073, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Any photos/ videos exist of this devoted couple at this event actually looking directly at each other and smiling? Yesterday I picked up the latest joint biography of them in a book shop and noticed neither the front or back cover, recent photos had them smiling at each other. They were looking past each other and smiling. Why does this happily married man never look directly into his wife’s eyes?
They both look like they just rolled out of bed.
Not only are there no pictures of them interacting with each other, they’re not interacting with anyone else at the event. They think their presence is enough…just show up, “listen and learn”, pepper in a story about how one of the kids likes something, guffaw and pose with black people and then leave.
Actually, in the photos selected for this post, Kate looks very well rested. Her skin looks nicer than usual. Is it photoshop?
The contrast with the Sussexes’ interactions on their Australia trip, where they looked so natural smiling at each other and holding hands, is remarkable.
Any details released on how this charity benefited from the fund set up so *members of the public* could donate to the royals and then had that money distributed to charities as the royals saw fit?
And that would have been 15 years ago. Is this their first visit in 15 years?
They should have spent the first year of their marriage visiting each charity that received funds.
Now this just feels like this was the only charity that said yes to a last minute visit?
So let me get this right. Harry is accused of stealing the king’s spotlights by traveling to Australia and Ukrainian more than a week BEFORE Chucky’s US tour, but Scooter is all over the UK during the tour and that is alright? Wonderland indeed!
I am sure the inspiration for their anniversary photo was Harry and Megan’s private Christmas Card from a couple years back (which was cute and not weird)
What ever happened to Aahly Yaahs anyway? Kate always surrounds herself with children (easier to talk to?) but she seems to have dropped her “life’s passion” like a stone.
Maybe there was some pushback by real experts complaining about someone with no expertise in the field pretending to be an expert
I think Kate’s done with children because they’re too observant, too bright, and too clever for her, and they’ve backed her into a corner a few times, like the little girl she asked who she liked best in the royal family, and she said Meghan, or Duchess Meghan—I don’t remember. Kate looked as if she were constipated, rolled her eyes, and changed the subject 🤣
Only older people are suitable for her, and the worse the better. They have hearing and vision problems, barely understand anything, and crave attention, so Kate can talk nonsense and grope them as much as she wants; they won’t complain ;)))))
I have volunteered with seniors for over 30 years and your last paragraph is really offensive to seniors everywhere. Blind, deaf, stupid and need attention? Please be kinder to them.
The anniversary photo is so bizarre! If you look at it from a royalist perspective, it’s so undignified. Why are they laying down? What’s the message supposed to be? That they go outside and look at the clouds? So weird.
According to Charlotte Griffiths on tGB News, this is modern royalty.
These events always look so awkward – neither of them are at ease around the public.
And that kid’s face in the pic where PW is giving the jazz hands says it all.
Do they come across as extremely desperate for attention to anyone other than me? These “look at me” events are disturbing because no middle aged grown up should be this desperate for attention. It’s not like Peggy has to fight for a raise or even to hold his position his income and future promotion is set in stone.
They just can’t help themselves 😂😂. Can’t wait for the backlash!!
The baby blue blazer (reportedly from Erdem) is a beautiful piece and it’s works wonders for K’s complexion. She really glows in the summer palette. Which is why it did NOT need these dark shades of brown. Ruined the whole look. This would have worked wonderfully if the trousers were also the same shade. Accessorise with some dainty pearls and white heels. Theirs your masterpiece
#whykate?!
She has that constant grin. And he has the jazz hands. No word from derangers about the keens stealing Charles thunder but they were ready to pounce if the sussexes appeared.
They are the least engaging couple on earth. No charisma and no interest or curiosity whatsoever regarding what they’re doing or the people they “interact” with. They act like complete strangers meeting for the first time at each of these events. What a sham, these two are so utterly bizarre as evidenced by everyone’s expressions.
It doesn’t seem that any media was with them and Kate wasn’t on any front pages so the King shouldn’t be too upset. The fashion bloggers late in the day corrected the ID of Kate’s blazer. She’s wearing a new Erdem jacket not Roland Mouret.
The fact that this was a surprise visit and not announced is very telling to me. Announcing it ahead of time would have made more sense because I think it would have made it seem less spotlight stealing. there is no reason they could not have visited this charity next week. AFAIK they’ve never done a visit like this on their anniversary before, so this seems…..suspect. Charles will not be happy.
Yeah, I can’t get over this. William did two surprise events in a row. During his dad’s trip. This one with Kate. They couldn’t have scheduled these for later in the week? Come on now. Weren’t they previously on some sort of Thursday?Friday work schedule? So they changed it up during the king’s visit.
There is no picture showing the people WanK are interacting with? In the picture of William exhibiting his jazz hands, the boy right beside him is paying no attention whatsoever, and it’s not clear who Kate is looking at, perhaps William rather than whoever he is speaking to. In the phot of Kate being animated, William appears to be looking at a pencil case. This seems so blatantly a photo op for these two, when pictures are cropped to focus only on WanK. At least most people are smiling in the group photo.
Even thou they both have a long history of trying to pull press focus from others it stopped working years ago – once upon a time this would have gotten more press coverage but not anymore. No one is interested in them.
EVERY time they work it’s a surprise.
Didn’t have a chance to comment yesterday on the anniversary photo but want to say if I were a First Responder, I’d do a survey and start checking for broken bones. The way that family is splayed out it looks like they were dropped from a helicopter on their backs.
I’m actually surprise Kate didn’t get into some arts and crafts and say something like “My daughter loves using glue sticks!”
As a side note, (he had a before school practice yesterday) I asked my kid who is the same age as George about the photo. He said “why is the lady’s hand on the boy’s junk?”
When I told him who the people were he said “It looks like a weird ad for buying something or one of those drug ads on during the hockey game”
I really want these charities and programs to start telling these 2 clowns, no, we don’t want you here to waste our time. A check is required first.
There’s absolutely nothing that the wales can do that will pull any attention at this point. Not them out at an event. Not pictures of them with their kids. Not William dressed up in a uniform. Not William scootering around a castle. They don’t have an ounce of charisma between them and they are both aging badly. Kate’s fashion is non existent. Anyways I’m here manifesting the next Sussex appearance. I think Harry is due back in toronto soon?