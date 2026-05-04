Spectator: The Wales marriage has received ‘good press, bar the odd salacious rumor’

The Spectator has an endless supply of commentators who chime in on the Windsors and Sussexes. I can barely keep track of all of these writers, especially when half of them seem to have a weekly column devoted to crying about the Duchess of Sussex. Well, Alexander Larman has done his fair share of screaming about Meghan too, but what’s interesting is that he seems equally disgusted with the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Spectator published a curious piece by Larman called “Meet the Middletons – 15 years on; The antics – literary or otherwise – of the Princess of Wales’s family.” Pointing out that Kate comes from a gauche family of grifters? Fascinating. Even more interesting, Larman mentions “the odd salacious rumor about what William gets up to in Norfolk.” Scandalized by rose-bush pruning once again.
This week has seen Prince William and Catherine Middleton celebrate 15 years of marriage, with the occasion marked by a suitably heartwarming family photograph of them and their children on holiday in Cornwall. Theirs has been a union that has generally received a good press, bar the odd salacious rumour about what William gets up to in Norfolk and near-constant speculation about Kate’s weight and appearance. However, her revelation two years ago that she was suffering from cancer led to a wave of public sympathy that has suggested that she, not Meghan, is the true heir to the compassionate, grounded legacy of Princess Diana.
If only the same might be said of the rest of her family. Kate’s grace and dignity stands in stark contrast to the ridiculous and often tawdry antics of the other Middletons, who arrived on the scene the best part of two decades ago and have been tabloid mainstays ever since. The first to attract attention was Carole Middleton, who swiftly became catnip to the media through a combination of her steely ambition for her daughter (suggesting that she attend the University of St Andrews and study history of art so that she would have the best chance of snaring herself a real-life prince) and for her past career as a flight attendant for British Airways.
It was reported, with some glee, that William’s snobbish friends would chant ‘Doors to manual’ whenever her name was mentioned, and while we at The Spectator cannot condone such boorish and classist behaviour, there is no doubt that the formidable Mrs Middleton is firmly in the line of such fictitious social climbers as Mrs Bennett and Hyacinth Bucket. She received the back-handed compliment of being portrayed by the great classical actress Eve Best in the final series of The Crown. Aficionados of Best’s theatrical work might remember her playing such characters as Lady Macbeth and the Duchess of Malfi, both of which undoubtedly prepared her for the task that she faced of playing someone with similarly grand aspirations for her loved ones.
[From The Spectator]
Larman also bashes dodgy Uncle Gary Goldsmith, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, although he spares Pippa and James’ spouses. I do enjoy the assessment of Carole Middleton though, as some kind of blend of Hyacinth Bucket and Lady Macbeth. One thing has always been certain: once the Middletons got their hooks into William, they were never letting go. Which isn’t to say that William isn’t given a wide berth by Carole, Kate and the rest of the Middleton clan. They’re totally fine with his extracurriculars, including the “odd salacious rumour about what William gets up to in Norfolk.” Speaking of, a two-month-old clip of Larman describing why William is a terrible “advertisement” for the monarchy and he’s going to run the monarchy into the ground when he’s king.
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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Carole Middleton Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse – Ladies Day, Day 3 Berkshire, England – 21.06.12,Image: 308735318, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
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Kate Middleton (M) waves to the crowd outside the Goring Hotel in London, Great Britain, 28 April 2011 together with her Sister Pippa (L) and her mother Carole. London is preparing for the royal wedding of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29. Photo: FRANK MAY,Image: 507285791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND – NO 3RD PARTIES – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Frank May / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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62362, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday June 7 2011. Matching Middletons! Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton step out in matching nude shoes! The mother daughter duo were out with Pippa’s father Michael Middleton at Harry’s Bar in Mayfair. ***NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY*** Photograph: Â©Optic Photos, PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676,Image: 525175204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Optic Photos / Avalon
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Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774203418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093347597, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
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KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
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KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
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KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
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KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
Keen has no grace or dignity
Neither does scooter
Larman is chomping at the bit, which I am so here for.
I really hope the dam bursts in the next couple of years.
I cannot understand how anyone could compare that Middleton woman to Princess Diana. Her past life as well as how nasty she was and is towards Meghan, her work ethic and her sheer lack of eempathy and passion eliminates her from such comparison,
Well she’s not compared to Diana until after it’s mentioned that she survived cancer…which is odd. Why does surviving cancer make her more diana-like? Shouldn’t it be for doing good works like Diana did. Or being charismatic like Diana was?
It’s all they have. she does nothing. Is interested in nothing. Has done nothing in nearly 20 years with all of the privilege she has. Even with cancer, she has shown zero support for anyone else suffering from it. She could be highlighting charities every week, volunteering at children’s cancer wards but nope….all they have is her videos in nature and cosplaying.
It is a sucking void and I am genuinely shocked by it every day. Even celebrities with wealth do *some* things. Heck, even Kim K (whom I am *not* a fan of) has studied to become a lawyer and started a ton of businesses. Even Lauren Sanchez-Bizos who NEVER needs to work again is looking for her husband to buy her into orgs so she can do creative busy work. Something to give life meaning….some creative outlet…even if it is just for recognition. At least there is some form of ambition.
Kate? Nada. Zip. Zilch. Nothing. Except rage brief against her sister in law. Its genuinely giving unwell.
Having cancer doesn’t make Kate like Diana.
Right?
I don’t think they’re ever going to divorce, but I think it’s because neither of them can stand the idea of ” losing”. I used to think it was because they thought that the monarchy couldn’t handle another heir divorce and they were being told no, but I don’t think that’s it anymore.
All of their weird videos and photo shoots would actually come across a little more realistic if you knew that they were just co-parenting. Especially given the divorce rate, it would be a more modern reflection of how to interact in a healthy manner ( whether true or not).
But I think William can’t stand the idea of not being different from his father, and being different from his brother. And I think that Kate can’t stand the idea that she wouldn’t be Queen consort, and that after bagging the ” ultimate prize” she lost it. So we’ll get pointed comments and eye rolls when talking about their happy marriage for the next twenty years. Until the kids are over 18 and then they’ll say without saying it that they’re separated, and they’ll ask why people care or make a big deal about Williams close friend and constant companion.
These people can’t help but mention Meghan in their pieces.
“Scandalized by rose-bush pruning once again.”
I really miss old “Rose Who???”!