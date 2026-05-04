SNL made jokes about King Charles’ US state visit & the Mail didn’t understand them

British people pride themselves on having a good sense of humor, and many Brits look down their noses at Americans and American humor. They think that Americans are too stupid to understand British comedy and the British sensibility. I think of this every time the British media refuses to understand when Americans are making fun of the British monarchy. In this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost and Michael Che did three jokes about King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. All three of the jokes had the monarchy as the butt of the joke.

Joke #1: “I’m surprised [Charles] didn’t take Mamdani back to England with him, because he is an Indian treasure.” Joke #2: “King Charles visited the US to mark the 250th anniversary of the American independence from Britain… and to seek the release of a British hostage being held by an American terrorist” while SNL flashed a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan. Joke #3: “Or Trump could just call the number in his phone saved as ‘Andrew (Island)’.”

Guess which joke got turned into an anti-Sussex headline? Per the Daily Mail, “SNL brands Meghan an ‘American terrorist’ in brutal gag about King Charles’s visit.” These morons are going to scream about this for years, just like they did with South Park, right? “SNL CALLED MEGHAN A TERRORIST!” No, they mocked the way the monarchy has treated Meghan and Harry for years, you absolute idiots.

Additionally, SNL finally brought in Aziz Ansari to play Kash Patel. Aziz nailed it completely.