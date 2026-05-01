Telegraph: In praise of Queen Camilla’s beady eyes, wrinkles & frumpy fashion!

It’s certainly interesting that there’s a concerted effort to push a “thank god for Queen Camilla” narrative this week. It’s coming across like Camilla is begging for validation and praise, like her office is commissioning her press allies to write about how “well” she performed during the US state visit. As I said yesterday, “the hyperventilating praise of Camilla comes across as something else entirely – neediness, desperation, ‘please clap.’” Well, the Telegraph’s Rowan Pelling wrote a whole-ass column in praise of Camilla’s beady eyes, wrinkles and ability to soothe her man-baby husband’s temper tantrums. I’m not even joking. Pelling calls her the “unsung hero” of the state visit. Girl…
Beady eyes: There’s a particular way British shires’ women of a certain age and type walk when performing the day’s duties. Their shoulders are squared and tensed, as if approaching a fence while out hunting; their heads are tilted forward, with legs slightly stiff but purposeful. Their beady eyes are constantly scanning for rabbits in the lettuce patch, an unruly terrier or a farmer’s absconded sheep. My mother-in-law was of this magnificent ilk and so, I observed, is Queen Camilla as I watched her walk across the White House lawn with Melania Trump. They dutifully trod a couple of footsteps behind their menfolk, both dressed like mother-of-the-bride at a stiflingly formal wedding, condemned to the largely silent role of consort.
Camilla never wanted to be queen, remember! Melania, you trust, will one day spring free from the gilded cage of being First Lady. No such salvation awaits Camilla, who is trapped in ermine-lined fetters for life when it’s clear she’d much rather be taking a brisk stroll through bluebell woods, or curled up with a novel. But we should all be grateful she chose love after the Waleses’ ill-fated marriage ended (not to minimise her role in that heartbreak, but there’s surely some statute of limitations on very human failings), because it’s clear that behind King Charles III’s ease, bonhomie and skilled diplomacy there’s one woman working hard to keep him happy.
Camilla soothes Charles’ tantrums: It’s hardly a secret within Buckingham Palace that Camilla has a unique ability to transform a sometimes tricky, petulant man (remember the leaking ink-pen incident at Hillsborough Castle: “I can’t bear this bloody thing… what they do every stinking time”) into a calmer, better-regulated one. When you watch a good-humoured, funny, sage Charles III charm the cynics of Washington, you can be sure his consort is quietly working overtime behind the scenes to ensure he has the exact conditions (organic food, vitamins, sleep, moments for quiet reflection and private jokes) to put his best Windsor foot forward. A score of aides and diplomats helped the King hone his splendid speech to Congress, but only one person gave him the emotional security to deliver it like a properly contented, balanced human being.
The price of not being a fashionista: But there’s a price to be paid for travelling that distinct step behind your spouse. The very least of it is becoming discussed as a clothes horse, rather than a witty, well-read woman. Suddenly, the only thing that matters is which designer you’re wearing and the subtle messages semaphored by your brooch.
Camilla’s wrinkles: Added to all this, whenever I saw Camilla standing or sitting next to Melania, whose marble-smooth, Sphynx-like beauty speaks of the aesthetic practitioner’s skilled hand, I was proud that our 78-year-old Queen looked stylish, glowing but lined. Especially in that cerise gown for the state banquet, adorned by that huge diamond-and-amethyst necklace. Every wrinkle speaks of a joy-filled past, filled with ciggies, sex and champagne. Those of us who regard ourselves as the King’s loyal subjects, Cavaliers not Roundheads, would not have it any other way.
[From The Telegraph]
My one compliment to Camilla is that I also like her wrinkles. She’s a woman in her 70s and she looks like it and that’s a good thing. What’s crazy is that I do think Camilla has had some cosmetic procedures, but she didn’t go overboard and that’s also a good thing. As for her beady eyes… LMAO!!! The argument that Camilla never wanted to be queen and/or that Camilla would prefer to be trotting around the English countryside… well, it’s interesting. Camilla’s goals, back in the 1980s and ‘90s, were to ruin Charles’ marriage and destroy Diana. After Diana’s death, Camilla absolutely wanted to be queen. She campaigned for it, privately and publicly. She made alliances with the dregs of the British press. She’s spent decades commissioning these needy, pro-Camilla pieces. And even with all of that, even with all of the emotional-support polls, no one really gives a sh-t. She’s not loved or supported or respected, really.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging Britain’s frayed ties with Donald Trump, amid extra-tight security following an attack on a gala dinner attended by the US president. Tensions over the Iran war have rocked the so-called “special relationship” ahead of a trip that was meant to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence from the British monarch’s ancestors.,Image: 1094828547, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla for afternoon tea at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Suzanne,Image: 1094834602, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on April 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095047160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Farewell with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Queen Camilla on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. From left to right: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President Trump, Melania Trump. Copyright: xAaronxSchwartzx/,Image: 1095447157, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for photos with King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House before a State Dinner, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095460808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a State Dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in the East Room of the White House.,Image: 1095461340, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrea Hanks/Avalon
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President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla before a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Charles spoke to a joint session of Congress earlier in the day, and attended several events with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Melania Trump, King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 28 Apr 2026
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at the Greater Together Reception, in partnership with King’s Trust, at the British-founded auction house Christie’s, in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at the Greater Together Reception, in partnership with King’s Trust, at the British-founded auction house Christie’s, in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Greater Together Reception, in partnership with King’s Trust, at the British-founded auction house Christie’s, in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Smitten Farm in The Plains, Virginia , to learn about America’s horseracing industry, efforts across the sport to improve horse welfare and rehabilitation, and opportunities for collaboration between the British and American racing, on day four of the state visit to the US
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Front Royal, Virginia, United States
When: 30 Apr 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Smitten Farm in The Plains, Virginia , to learn about America’s horseracing industry, efforts across the sport to improve horse welfare and rehabilitation, and opportunities for collaboration between the British and American racing, on day four of the state visit to the US
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Front Royal, Virginia, United States
When: 30 Apr 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
With all the press campaigns and propaganda she will never be more than tolerated by the general public. No one really cares about her clothes, her campaigns or her!
Her PR should not push the envelope. People have longer memories than her PR thinks.
This article is something else, they may as well roll out their tongue for her to wipe her shoes on. Even if commissioned you would think these people would have some sort of embarrassment at this. And as I said yesterday this type of stuff is just sad at this point. Give it up, you will never be viewed positively by the vast majority. Just be ok with your buddies loving your ” beady eyes” and face that reflects years of ” ciggies, sex, and champagne”, and keep it moving.
The attempts to make the senior royals “saints” by the media is a major fail. Kate is also praised to the skies as Steel Marshmallow and so on. It gets tedious.
Ummm, I don’t even think her eyes are that beady so that part wasn’t very complimentary. But overall sugar shock saccharine.
If Camilla did not want to be Queen she would not have undermined Diana every step of the way. She even told (in a letter that came into public domain) Charles to ignore “that ridiculous creature.” as she called Diana. And her pretending she “never wanted anything” is absurd. imo. The photos of her are airbrushed and touched up. For someone with all that access to the best designers, that gown was very badly designed for her, with the pleats and very figure unflattering. It’s really hilarious that Meghan is portrayed by derangers as “controlling wife” yet it’s a huge virtue for Camilla to “control” her husband’s temper and give him the “right foods”. Charles chefs prepare food for him not Camilla. Camilla is not “subservient” not by a long shot. Camilla helped engineer the “ill fated” marriage of Charles and Diana. She latched on to Lady Diana and became her “mentor” early on to get in control.
Well, part of being a Dutiful Consort or First Lady is pleasing The Man. Charles might admire wrinkles and frumpy fashion, but Trump not so much.
Neither Charles nor Trump can afford another divorce. Camilla has a separate residence and Melania most likely does too.
It’s not a matter if they can afford another divorce – it’s whether they can live long enough. And really, what would be the point? The only possibility would be if Melania divorced Trump after he was out of office, but that would depend on their financial agreements.
Is there a swipe at Kate in this commissioned piece? Bitchy and petty and back-handed defines the royal reporters’ writing style.
Every word of this is hilarious. And that remark about her beady eyes is beyond the pale.
But some of this is crazy-pants. Does anyone really sit about drinking their morning tea thinking, “Poor, poor Queen Camilla!! Having to wear all those ermine fetters when she’s far more suited to roaming the shire hunting prey with her beady eyes! When will her ‘salvation’ come?”
When I read stuff like this, I wonder how much one needs to self-medicate to get through life when your job is licking booty hole this deep. Anyway, it’s all hogwash. Camilla was never supposed to be a “Queen” in the first place. Charles couldn’t marry her unless they agreed she’d only be Queen-Consort. It was announced as the deal Charles made with QEII to get her to bless their marriage and to get the public to support it. A deal that was dead and buried before QEII’s body was.
Lol, it takes a special kind of mentality to write this stuff. I wonder sometimes about the motivation – is the money that good? Is the proximity to the royals so valuable? Or do they really believe they’re doing the Lord’s work by supporting the monarchy this way? It’s perplexing.
Camilla is one of those Boomer women whose lives illustrate the principle of having one’s cake & eating it, or, goalposts on wheels. She plays the meek and submissive helpmeet when it suits her, she butters up her big ticket, and she takes care to indulge her man’s horn dog proclivities. She’s bawdy, like a Hogarth painting, more than a bon vivant, because there’s no real humanist, compassionate perspective or wisdom or tolerance. She’s bitchy and insecure and pointscoring and underhanded. But when she’s confronted with other women, who do not ply both sides of the street, her act falters. It’s the duality of the cynical circles who task themselves with providing the fun and games for the royals whilst the courtiers provide the memos and the briefings. But there’s nothing jolly about it. She’s mean.