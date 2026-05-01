In Touch: Miley Cyrus isn’t inviting her dad’s girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley to her wedding



Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando got engaged late last year after four years of dating. They’re getting married this fall and their wedding planning involves trying to navigate Miley’s family situation. A quick refresher: After Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell finally got divorced in 2022, there were rumors that their five kids were taking sides. When Tish married Dominic Purcell in August 2023, only three of her five kids showed up. Things took a super messy turn a few months later when it came out that before Tish got with Purcell, Noah Cyrus had been hooking up with him. Miley also didn’t thank her dad when she won her first Grammy in 2024, but they have since reconciled. That’s just a short recap. People has a more comprehensive one here.

The Cyrus family is not afraid to bring the drama and air their dirty laundry. The tension between Miley’s parents has spilled over into her wedding planning. According to InTouch, there is so much bad blood between Tish and Billy Ray that Miley has decided not to invite her dad’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, to her wedding.

Bride-to-be Miley Cyrus has tentatively reconciled with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, but she’s still not inviting his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, to her fall wedding to Maxx Morando, 27, sources say. “Miley has nothing against Liz — she really likes her and thinks she’s good for her dad,” a source tells the In Touch. “But this is Miley’s day, and the most important thing for her is her peace of mind and for her that means protecting her mom, Tish.” As readers know, Miley, 33, and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, 58, clashed over the pop star’s bid to make peace with her 64-year-old dad. “Tish is very hateful toward Billy Ray,” says an insider. “She says he’s a total con man and a scumbag, who’s messed up countless lives through his own selfishness, cruelty and narcissism.” Sources say the family was torn apart after Tish filed for divorce in April 2022 and Billy Ray got engaged to songbird Firerose just months later. The country crooner married the Aussie in 2023, but the union imploded after less than a year. After several years of estrangement, Miley recently reconciled with her dad when the two appeared together on the Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special, as reported by People, with the former Disney Channel child star noting that it “feels good” when her family is getting along. Her siblings Noah, 26, and Braison, 32, are backing her efforts, a source says. But Tish is still angry about the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s alleged infidelities, including with … Liz Hurley! According to Daily Mail, Tish believes they hooked up in 2022 when they costarred in the comedy film Christmas in Paradise, although Billy Ray denies it. “Tish is number one in Miley’s world and anything that is going to make her feel the least bit uncomfortable is not going to happen,” says the source. “It’s not just for her mom’s sake either. Miley doesn’t want to be worried about anything, including if Liz and her mom were getting along.” According to the source: “Miley thinks Liz will understand. She’ll just be straight with her and explain why she only wants her immediate family there, that it’s nothing against her personally.”

[From InTouch Weekly]

Tish and Billy Ray are the embodiment of trashy drama. I have no doubt that BRC did Tish wrong over the years. I also have no idea if the accusation about Liz and Billy Ray hooking up while filming Christmas in Paradise are true. It wouldn’t surprise me either way. Even if they did not cheat together, if I were Liz Hurley, I would read the room and be fine not being around my (problematic) boyfriend’s ex. Talk about an uncomfortable situation. I can see a scenario in which Billy Ray is pissed about Elizabeth not being invited and tries to get into a PR war with Tish. For Miley’s sake, I hope that doesn’t happen. I just feel bad for Miley to have to be in this situation. I know she’s a tough cookie, and I’m sure the decision to not invite Liz was a no-brainer, but it still sucks that she has to spend her energy on stuff like this.





