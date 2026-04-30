Queen Camilla wore another Fiona Clare dress to the King’s Trust gala in NYC

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s final event in New York, the King’s Trust Global Gala. Camilla wore a repeat – I’ve seen her in this leopard-print Fiona Clare dress before – I remember it because I actually liked Camilla in an animal-print. Her little cape is old too. Does anyone else find it interesting that Camilla has worn old pieces and/or custom pieces from her couturier Fiona Clare during this state visit? I think it’s an implicit admission that Camilla doesn’t move product and she brings nothing of value to the British fashion industry. It’s especially brutal given the Duchess of Sussex’s Midas Touch when it comes to fashion and jewelry.

For what it’s worth, Charles has always fundraised in America, specifically for The Prince’s Trust, which is now The King’s Trust. He just hasn’t been in America to fundraise personally in many years. You would have thought that his big return stateside would have brought together a huge A-list group. While there were some luminaries in attendance, the vibe was less “global gala” and more like “hey, are they free tonight, they can watch a side-chick queen get drunk on G&Ts?” Here’s the guest list for this “global gala”: Martha Stewart, Anna Wintour, Iman, Karlie Kloss, Lionel Richie, Stella McCartney, Nina Dobrev, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Karlie Kloss, Jasmine Tookes, Donatella Versace and Charlotte Tilbury. And Edward Enninful. Remember this when they dust off some dumbf–k story about “Duchess Meghan was denied a Vogue cover!” Enninful is fully sycophantic to Charles.

I’m going to devote a separate post to Charles and Camilla’s general reception in New York, but this video is making the rounds. This was Charles and Camilla walking into the “global gala” last night. I’m surprised to see tumbleweeds blowing past in the middle of Manhattan.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at The King's Trust Global Gala in New York. (🎥: @JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/hfTWBOttSL — E! News (@enews) April 29, 2026