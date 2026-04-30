Queen Camilla wore another Fiona Clare dress to the King’s Trust gala in NYC

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s final event in New York, the King’s Trust Global Gala. Camilla wore a repeat – I’ve seen her in this leopard-print Fiona Clare dress before – I remember it because I actually liked Camilla in an animal-print. Her little cape is old too. Does anyone else find it interesting that Camilla has worn old pieces and/or custom pieces from her couturier Fiona Clare during this state visit? I think it’s an implicit admission that Camilla doesn’t move product and she brings nothing of value to the British fashion industry. It’s especially brutal given the Duchess of Sussex’s Midas Touch when it comes to fashion and jewelry.
For what it’s worth, Charles has always fundraised in America, specifically for The Prince’s Trust, which is now The King’s Trust. He just hasn’t been in America to fundraise personally in many years. You would have thought that his big return stateside would have brought together a huge A-list group. While there were some luminaries in attendance, the vibe was less “global gala” and more like “hey, are they free tonight, they can watch a side-chick queen get drunk on G&Ts?” Here’s the guest list for this “global gala”: Martha Stewart, Anna Wintour, Iman, Karlie Kloss, Lionel Richie, Stella McCartney, Nina Dobrev, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Karlie Kloss, Jasmine Tookes, Donatella Versace and Charlotte Tilbury. And Edward Enninful. Remember this when they dust off some dumbf–k story about “Duchess Meghan was denied a Vogue cover!” Enninful is fully sycophantic to Charles.
I’m going to devote a separate post to Charles and Camilla’s general reception in New York, but this video is making the rounds. This was Charles and Camilla walking into the “global gala” last night. I’m surprised to see tumbleweeds blowing past in the middle of Manhattan.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at The King's Trust Global Gala in New York. (🎥: @JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/hfTWBOttSL
— E! News (@enews) April 29, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I hate that cape so much, wow. There aren’t enough words for how awful that is- it’s too short, barely covers anything, just hanging over her like a limp rag, didn’t add anything to the look, bad proportions. Just awful.
Martha Stewart looks great.
The tumble weeds line, lol.
Martha looks great, but like she dressed for a different event.
I was going to ask–Martha in the blue sequined gown? Yes, she looks great, but was it the same event? That threw me, too, what with Camz in her leopard-print housecoat & carwash overlay.
What’s the point of a red carpet when there’s no-one there???
I saw some video of Anna and other guests posing for photos on the red carpet and it was dead silent and awkward. Also, Nina Dobrev? LOL.
Also, why keep the king & queen standing there in the street while you yourself are on the red carpet to shake their hands?
The spin about the couple is that they don’t “do” red carpet events. Lots of evidence to the contrary like the Red Carpet Top Gun Tom Cruise event where Scooter wore those copter slippers.
Ha! They threw down a red carpet on the dirt for Charles in Kenya (I think it was Kenya–they fed some baby elephants); that was the time Camilla stayed in the car.
” Camilla doesn’t move product and she brings nothing of value to the British fashion industry”
Camilla is never going to “move” product like Meghan or Maxima. Camilla does not care about fashion and prefers dowdy and comfy dressing while popping on a historical out-of-style Royal Vault Collection brooch. Duchess Meghan and Queen Maxima love fashion and it shows.
Loving fashion is what it takes to move product.
Yeah, QEII was no fashion maven in her latter years either.
The streets were barren just like their souls.
It looks as though there are barriers all the way to the end of the block. That’s one way to keep people from yelling on camera for accountability about Epstein I guess.
I dislike that jacket. However, I don’t mind that Camilla rewears outfits. She tends to buy some new pieces each season and rewears a lot of other stuff. It’s more cost effective than having multiple versions of the same coatdress. She’s never going to set the fashion world ablaze but she seems to have found a style that is comfortable for her,
Camilla looks pretty good here. I get why she basically wears the same dress all the time in different fabric. At her age, it’s about comfort. She doesn’t care about “moving product” anymore than QE11 cared about it. No one is going to look to a woman in her late 70s as a style icon. Camille was never that even when she was younger.
There are plenty of women in their 70s and 80s who would like a word lol. Seriously, older women are style icons. But it is fine that Camille is not.
Camilla wears the fancier version of my grandmother’s house dresses. Yia Yia must have had a hundred of them – all in some kind of floral print, with a zipper up the front to form a vee and some kind of embellishment around the neckline. The same style for every occasion – but for her everyday dresses she would sew patch pockets on the front for convenience.
I think something the BRF is going to have to get used to is that there are no more stars in that family – no Diana, no H&M, no QEII. QEII wasnt exciting but because of her long reign and the whole PR narrative around her (a simple country girl who just wants to be with her horses and corgis!!! but she’s sacrificing for her country!!!!) she still drew crowds and attention.
People just dont really care about the other royals, including W&K. they’re boring. it doesnt mean people dont like them when they meet them or that they dont have good events (Charles with the chickens lol) or that there arent still hardcore royalists out there.
but in a city like NYC – there are 1000 more interesting things to do than watch C&C arrive at a gala. And the BRF needs to come to grips with that.
Judging by the dress code, that’s a cocktail party, not a gala. That jacket/cape is ridiculous. Ugly, old maiden type of shoes too.
Uh, she is an old maiden. 🤷♀️. An old maiden with osteopenia, at that.
Man. Karma comes for us all. LOL. Charles has to remember what it was like to walk into a room with Diana. There would have been flashbulbs popping and people screaming for miles. And all of them hyped up and giddy and grinning from ear to ear. This is….. not that. And he’s the king now. It warms the cockles of my heart that he got everything that he wanted — dowdy wife who doesn’t pull focus and enables his warped co-dependent side, with the Crown, to boot — and it still just isn’t enough. Like, the world hands you who you are. And for Charles, the world has sized you up and…. Declined the invitation.
They the Royal sycphosants said Diana stole (his) limelight. But she was the light.
There’s a war on and America is the aggressor. This is a serious time and there’s many people in the UK in poverty and hurting. I think rewearing items and refurbishing them a little as well as pulling general pieces of royal jewelry was a good choice. The fact that she looked frumpy is pretty typical; it would be hard to find flattering pieces in her wardrobe. This is a serious visit and she’s dressed in somewhat somber and generally appropriate pieces. that specific leopard print in NYC is an appropriate choice and not too frivolous
I agree it doesn’t matter what she puts on or who designs the dress she will always look frumpy
She looks frumpy no matter what she wears. You can put lipstick on a pig, and it’s still a pig.
Just came here to say that I would NEVER curtsey to/for another person in this ENTIRE world! Nope… can’t make me
I believe Enninful had Meghan guest edit at British Vogue while he was still there. She wasn’t on the cover, but wrote a meaningful article about charity and helping others.
I read an article that KC3 was uncomfortable walking around outside at the White House on the first day of their visit. Maybe he asked that security be tightened in NYC cuz he didn’t want a Luigi Mangione moment.