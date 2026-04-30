King Charles & Camilla were mostly met with empty barricades in New York

One of the few things The Crown showed well is that Americans adored Princess Diana. Whenever she visited the US, she was greeted like a rock star. I’m sure that was true of Diana’s reception in every country, but Americans’ love for Diana was a particular thorn in the Windsors’ side. The Windsors were absolutely furious that Americans accepted Diana as a glamorous underdog, regardless of her title or marital status.
I’ve been thinking about Diana’s love of New York in particular because Diana’s ex-husband and his side-chick were in New York for much of Wednesday and they did NOT get a rock-star reception. The only time people lined any of the NYPD barricades was when King Charles visited Harlem. At all of C&C’s other events, no one turned up. No one cared. Town & Country even covered the overwhelming disinterest in Charles and Camilla at the 9/11 Memorial:
No one seemed to know what was going on as barricades blocked off access to the 9/11 memorial midday on Wednesday. More often than not, I was the one informing bystanders on why crowds had gathered on the corner of Church and Liberty in the Financial District, hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles and Mayor Mamdani. At several points in the two hours before the King arrived, it felt like there were more journalists and cops than bystanders.
Still, many tourists hoping to visit the 9/11 Memorial—which features two large memorial pools in the footprint of where the Twin Towers stood—were disappointed that the King’s visit disrupted their plans. The security perimeter around the area was so large, it was hard to even see anything happening from where the barricades were set up.
Steve, in from St. Louis, came downtown to visit the memorial, but did not mind that he’d have to return later. “I’m not put out about it,” he said, but he did not stick around to try to see the King. Brian and Katie, visiting from Portland, were a bit annoyed about the disruption from their day as they had walked far to get there, and were only in town for a short amount of time. As was Sandy from California, who joked, “I flew as far as he did!” referring to the King.
From even farther afield, Fletch was visiting New York for just two days from Melbourne, Australia. “That’s really annoyed me,” he said, referring to the fact that he was unable to go see the museum when he had planned. He was most interested, however, in all the cops around. “New York security presence is insane,” he added. Another tourist, Jakob, from Austria, was more interested in the military presence than the officials they were protecting.
Theo, born in South Africa who now lives in Toronto, was in New York City with his wife and daughter. “Today was our day to come and see the memorial,” he told T&C. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to see and visit.” His daughter added, “It seems like the museum is open, but we can’t seem to make our way into it.” The King’s visit didn’t really impact them, Theo shared, but said it’s “interesting.” “We have a certain level of respect—I wouldn’t say we’re royal watchers, or followers, but there’s a level of reverence, to a certain degree,” he said. The Canadian trio did, however, decide to stay to see if they could see the King.
A few New Yorkers left their offices on their lunch break to check out the hubbub. Gianna, who works just down the street, heard from her office early this morning that there would be potential delays on the commute. “I’m not invested [in the royals],” she said, “but they’re notable people. It’s cool to say you saw them.” Of the crowd that had gathered, she noted, “It’s pretty remarkable, people actually care to see them.”
Of all the people I spoke too, only one—Karen, a 66-year-old woman from Staten Island—came on purpose. “I came down to see the King, since I was a little girl I’ve followed the royal family. I left work a little early to come here, just took the Staten Island ferry,” she said. “I just ran from the ferry!”
But despite the student onlookers and the workers on lunch, the bulk of those gathered near the barricades were undoubtedly tourists. Sara and her goddaughter Olivia, visiting New York from Conway, North Wales, had tickets to the 9/11 Museum at 1 p.m. but upon getting down to the area, learned the wouldn’t be able to use them. “We’ll find something else to do! We have been told we can go on a different day,” Sara said. The duo was surprised the King was in town; they thought he was only going to Washington, D.C. Back home in Wales, she said, “No one really pays much attention to them,” referring to the royal family. Olivia added, jokingly, “Not so long ago, he [the King] came 20 mins from where we live. So we do feel like he’s following us.”
There were also people interviewed who were much more excited to see Mayor Mamdani, and a handful of people said that it would be exciting to see Charles if only to say “I saw the king!” But yeah… New York is not Charles and Camilla’s town. It’s not their domain. Our photo agencies had more photos of empty barricades than they had of Charles and Camilla.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Karen from Staten Island. Oh, I’m sure, lol. But yeah, I’d rather see Mamdani too.
“Karen”s are royals’ favorite kind of woman: “Royals, they’re just like us!” (Ie: racist and classist to the core).
That it was a woman literally named Karen was just perfect.
10/10, no notes.
And from Staten Island! IYKYK. One of my favorite people in the world is from Staten Island but still IYKYK.
As I noted on the other article, the massively large barriers that blocked the plebs also kept away the yells for accountability regarding Andrew & Epstein.
This article had me lol yesterday. Now what do they say about titles being the thing that draws crowds. Saw English claiming there were crowds to see them wherever they went…
BM already trying to spin that Americans were/are interested in Charles and Camilla.
A CNN poll shows 63% don’t care
BBC was GIDDY, declaring Americans were ‘swooning’
Seriously. ‘Swooning’.
Hoping someone with a brain takes story down sooner rather than later.
LOL 😂 this is what a muted response looks like , be careful what you wish for. These pictures are embarrassing ,how can I unsee this 🙈
The security perimeter was so big in DC there was no chance of seeing them even if you wanted to. I remember a crowd outside the World Bank when William visited way back when, but things have certainly changed.
Lol, I expect there’ll soon be another emotional support poll assuring Americans that they really do love Charles and Camilla.
New Yorker here. I don’t watch network TV news because I’m not over 70, but I do listen to my local NPR station and read the Times every day. I knew Charles & his side piece would be in Manhattan yesterday, but honestly NO ONE was talking about it or cared.
PS: No shade meant toward people over 70 – I just know from my parents, I think that age group is the only one still watching local network news programs.
Can confirm that my 77 yo hubby watches local network news, mostly for the weather reports.
my 75 and 76 year old parents also watch local news. again mostly for the weather lol.
Im under 70 and I set my alarm for the 10 oclock news so I know when to go to bed, sleeping while news are on, sometimes I get to the weather portion. 😂
LOL. I said this in the other post but C&C are just not interesting. Sure, there’s always an element of wanting to see someone famous so you can say you saw them, but most people didnt care about this visit or just weren’t paying attention (same thing really.)
I doubt most people in NYC – tourists or not – notice when Mary and Frederik come to town, or Letizia and felipe. Americans just arent tuned in to other European royals, which is fine. And I think that’s where C&C are starting to fall and the BRF is going to have to accept it.
I had bird’s eye view from the 28th floor looking over the barricades, tents and security (including snipers on the roof). The perimeter around the whole memorial park was blocked off, so I don’t think it was possible for people to get close.
I don’t know if the security and whole operation was managed by the British, or if it was domestic protection, like NYPD? CIA/FBI? But my immediate thought was, look at this serious operation in a public setting. Can someone explain how there have been 3 “assassination” attempts on Trump? How does a man carrying a rifle even breach a private event where the President is in attendance? Is the Secret Service that inept? That unlucky?
I mean Diana WAS good at being a celebrity: young, beautiful, glamorous, fashion forward, had possibly the most fairy tale wedding ever, and had a way with crowds. And later on after her divorce had the tragic element that people are drawn to.
Chuck and Cam are drab bores. Nobody cares.
I’m actually shocked that they wrote this, usually it’s whistling past the graveyard about the tumbleweeds blowing behind the barricades when they are at events in the UK. And if where they met up with the mayor was in Harlem, I would imagine that’s why people were at that stop.
I don’t think it’s really that notable that no one was there to see them. The problem is they behave like the reception that the BRF had in the 80s is the same in 2026 and it’s not. That shouldn’t be a huge deal as others as noted there have been recent visit by other monarchs who didn’t have Beatles like following for appearances. The problem for the BRF is they refuse to accept that this is their present and future as well.
Charles and Camilla had no impact during their visit to the city as evidenced by the lack of announcements about traffic closures which are standard when the UN convenes or a President/Prime Minister visits. The lack of public visitors might be chalked up to security but even local media doesn’t seem to care? But the guests at the Christie’s Gala seem to demonstrate that, at least lately, there’s far more clout, celebs, VIPs, and invite wrangling for Knicks home games. In other words: the perfect reception for working, senior British royalty in the United States!
To be fair, New Yorkers are pretty blasé about most celebrities. Here they often live down the block and you get pretty used to just ignoring them. Some other country’s problematic celebrities? Yeah, we’re booked and busy here. There’s a limited number of people in the niche of their fandom, but Mamdani is a much more popular draw at the moment.
The last time they tried NYC, not that long after Diana died, Cams got a front page headline: Frump Tower. Prominent people would not meet them, nor would the people. Thought they’d try it on again.
They have the crowd they deserve and I love the response from the Californian on how her flight was just as long as his from England lol it should be a good reminder for those British tabloids that the coast to coast travel here is much longer than the UK’s coast to coast, something they like to forget, especially when they mention the Sussex’s.
What I find delightful is that among the interviewees were two parties from two different commonwealth countries, Australia and Canada, where Charles likes to portray himself as their beloved king and they had NO idea he even left London and would interfere with their vacation plans. I’m cackling.
Another reason this is so funny is that William has been clear that he wants to be the one that trounces Harry among US audiences. Even after the disastrous Boston visit, he still thinks his title gives him everything he needs to show Harry what’s what in the US.
Even I was surprised at the laughable reception that Charles and Camilla got on this trip. I mean, truly shocking.
Does William think he can do better? Oh, I SO hope he tries.
Even with Page Six and other compliant propaganda outlets doing thier best to destroy Harry and Meghan in the US, the royal family loses every time.
But what did they expect? You have a dull, nasty, and haggard “Fab Four” being compared to a really good-looking and vibrant couple in Harry & Meghan. A couple who really look like they are having a good time among the public. The fact that the royal family have a global hate campaign propping them up and yet *still* cannot compete with H&M is very, very telling.
This is the muted response that the press was expecting for Harry and Meghan.
This is very sad, and I don’t know if the mayor is to blame, but people come from all over the country to pay respects at the memorial, and it should never be closed off for something as dumb as a visit by Charles.
I can testify to the lack of interest by the general public here in NY. I work near the NY Public Library main branch where Camilla made an appearance yesterday. Tons of barricades to control a nonexistent crowd. It was more of an annoyance to the local delivery people than anything else.
No one cared….