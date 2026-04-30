King Charles was delighted by Zohran Mamdani & urban chickens in NYC

You could absolutely feel the energy shift around King Charles and Queen Camilla’s US state visit on Wednesday. They finally got out of Washington’s MAGA hellhole and traveled up to New York. Suddenly, both Charles and Camilla looked a lot looser and happier as they put hundreds of miles between themselves and Donald Trump. Their first stop in NYC was the 9/11 Memorial, where they met firefighters and NYPD officers. They were escorted around the memorial by Michael Bloomberg, and they also met NYC’s current mayor Zohran Mamdani. Charles looked especially pleased to see Mamdani – given Charles’ longstanding relationships within Britain’s Desi community, it looked like Charles felt right at home. More on Mamdani in a moment.

After the 9/11 Memorial, Charles and Camilla split up – she went to the New York Public Library for an event, and Charles went to Harlem Grown. Harlem Grown is a community organization focused on urban farming and gardens. As in, teaching city kids how to grow their own food, how to take care of livestock, how to eat vegetables. Charles was DELIGHTED. He got to feed chickens and look at plants. It was his favorite moment of the tour.

Going back to Mayor Mamdani… while he and Charles greeted each other warmly – Mamdani is absolutely charismatic, and Charles recognized that as well – Mamdani did make news ahead of the handshake. The mayor was asked at a press conference about what he’d like to speak to Charles about, and he said: “If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I’d probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond.” YES. It’s insane that in the year 2026, Britain is still holding on to the Kohinoor. Indians are still f–king pissed about it.

King Charles shakes hands with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York.https://t.co/wZGgK7RyLG 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Dizixu1rop — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2026