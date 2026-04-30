King Charles was delighted by Zohran Mamdani & urban chickens in NYC

You could absolutely feel the energy shift around King Charles and Queen Camilla’s US state visit on Wednesday. They finally got out of Washington’s MAGA hellhole and traveled up to New York. Suddenly, both Charles and Camilla looked a lot looser and happier as they put hundreds of miles between themselves and Donald Trump. Their first stop in NYC was the 9/11 Memorial, where they met firefighters and NYPD officers. They were escorted around the memorial by Michael Bloomberg, and they also met NYC’s current mayor Zohran Mamdani. Charles looked especially pleased to see Mamdani – given Charles’ longstanding relationships within Britain’s Desi community, it looked like Charles felt right at home. More on Mamdani in a moment.
After the 9/11 Memorial, Charles and Camilla split up – she went to the New York Public Library for an event, and Charles went to Harlem Grown. Harlem Grown is a community organization focused on urban farming and gardens. As in, teaching city kids how to grow their own food, how to take care of livestock, how to eat vegetables. Charles was DELIGHTED. He got to feed chickens and look at plants. It was his favorite moment of the tour.
Going back to Mayor Mamdani… while he and Charles greeted each other warmly – Mamdani is absolutely charismatic, and Charles recognized that as well – Mamdani did make news ahead of the handshake. The mayor was asked at a press conference about what he’d like to speak to Charles about, and he said: “If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I’d probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond.” YES. It’s insane that in the year 2026, Britain is still holding on to the Kohinoor. Indians are still f–king pissed about it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York, NY King Charles III breaks protocol during a rare public moment, rolling down his car window to warmly greet fans while stepping out in New York City.
Pictured: King Charles III
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Michael Bloomberg, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III meets first responders who were involved in the rescue efforts after the 2001 attacks during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III helps feed chickens during a visit to Harlem Grown, a local community organisation and after-school initiative tackling systemic health, education and wellbeing challenges faced by children and families in Upper Manhattan by transforming abandoned urban lots into sustainable farms, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III helps feed chickens during a visit to Harlem Grown, a local community organisation and after-school initiative tackling systemic health, education and wellbeing challenges faced by children and families in Upper Manhattan by transforming abandoned urban lots into sustainable farms, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The rota rats have been obsessing over Chucky meeting Mamdani for a week now. Then he only gets 5 minutes from the mayor ina group event, but they can’t stop talking about it. Kind of like Scooter’s quasi UN visit. The clout chasing is so amusing.
Can Charles give it back on his own? Can imagine him giving it back on his deathbed just to piss off William.
Bravo to mamdani. So happy he stated that the kohinoor should be returned.
I’d love to normalise any time anyone from a country/group that the British (or any other coloniser) pillaged meets a royal they mention “and of course I’d appreciate the XYZ being returned”.
Also a chance to reference one of my two all-time favourite tweets:
Name something that sounds British but isn’t.
The contents of the British Museum.
Yep. I’m here for it.
Honestly, all the bad press and bad karma for a shiny rock? FFS, put it in a FedEx envelope and ship it to Modi.
Mayor Mamdani said what he said and I’m here for it. Chuck looks comfortable. They should have had him doing events like this his entire life, maybe we would have liked him more. Now visit the chickens and gardens in Montecito.
It isn’t wild how a person’s racism will prevent them from enjoying wonderful life moments? For all the stories about how King Clown always wanted a daughter, the universe basically sent him one who had many of the same hobbies and interests as him. Books, world affairs, gardening, raising chickens, etc., etc. And instead of being grateful, he threw her to the media wolves. Clown.
If he had not ditched diana after he had the heir and spare he could have tried for a daughter with Diana.
The photos of Charles at the urban farming event are actually quite endearing. He has a child-like look of sheer delight on his face.
Mamdani is really out here representing us Brown people!!! To even mention to the press that he WANTS to talk to to Charles about the Kohinoor is amazing, regardless of if he were able to do it. GIVE US BACK WHAT YOU STOLE FROM US. At least what you physically stole from us.
That’s nice. I know a place where Chuckles can feed chickens and see some plan life. It’s on the west coast the United States where is son and daughter in law live. He could even see his youngest grand children.
Charles if he were halfway decent could have flown out to Montecito and shown delight in being with harry meghan and their adorable children.
These events worked for both of them – Camilla at the library and Charles with the chickens- because they align with their own long recorded interests. Camilla didnt announce last month she’s decided she loves reading. Charles didnt decide yesterday that farming and gardening and eating vegetables was interesting, he’s obviously been known for those things for decades. So these visits come across as authentic, not play acting . And yes Charles IS delighted in these photos.
As for Mamdani…..he’s not wrong lol.
Never understood the push for Chuck to visit a family he wants dead.
Urban chickens! The home next door to where I work raises urban chickens. If I’m feeling stressed, I’ll go and look out the window at them. It actually is delightful.
Urban chickens indeed! I live in NYC and a couple of days ago passed a woman pushing a stroller with 3 chickens in it!
I have a lot of complicated second thoughts about Charles and his life-decisions. My first thought, though, is that it’s nice to see Charles so delighted with the program celebrating children and chickens —- and impossible for me to imagine the current POTUS or anyone in his administration even visiting a program like this, let alone supporting it with genuine delight.
Same for Camilla and the library. The bar is low. It’s nice to see visitors who value things like literacy, education, and community health initiatives.
Yes to Koh I Noor but also the “Elgin” marbles back to Greece