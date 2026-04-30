Prince William is ‘confused’ by Harry & Meghan’s ‘quasi-royal vibe’ tours

It’s interesting that both People Magazine and Us Weekly have similar stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week. The stories are focused on how the left-behind royals feel about the Sussexes’ recent travels. Two weeks ago, the Sussexes had a wonderful four-day “tour” in Australia, and then one week ago, Harry spent two days in Ukraine. The Oz tour has the left-behinds all kinds of f–ked up though, Prince William especially. I have a theory that William and his office are the ones pushing the “confused” line. As in, there’s a narrative that what Harry and Meghan are doing with their visits is “confusing” because they’re “doing royal tours” but “they promised not to be working royals.” It sounds like William is the confused one. It sounds like he’s glitching out, actually.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Australia has become the latest ‘setback’ in his already estranged relationship with his brother, Prince William. And the younger royal’s recent remarks abroad have fueled tensions in an already fragile situation between the brothers.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role — wherever this is headed, I don’t like it,’” Harry, 41, revealed during a post-speech conversation at the InterEdge Summit on April 16. The Duke of Sussex was referring to his former role as a senior working royal, something he said he had no interest in following the 1997 tragic death of his mom, Princess Diana.

The surprising sentiment from the Duke of Sussex comes in sharp contrast to his estranged brother William’s dutiful approach to his royal destiny — and points to the ever-widening distance between the pair. And, according to a source, Harry’s recent comment has made any chance of a reconciliation between the siblings far less likely to happen any time soon.

“There is a quasi royal vibe with these trips and it’s confusing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn’t be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family.”

The source continues, “There is frustration over the royal tours they are doing. Every single time William and Kate [Middleton] think they have turned a corner with them, something else pops up. It’s taking steps forward then steps back. Their media omnipresence is something that has created continued strain. It’s been a barrier to repair the relationship. Just when the flames of controversy die down they have an uncanny ability to start another one.”

The insider added that things “remain distant” between William, 43, and his brother despite the fact that Harry has started to repair his complicated relationship with King Charles III.

“There hasn’t been any communication,” the same source tells Us of the brothers. “They will eventually figure it out, but there is still distance there.”

“Just when they [Prince William and Princess Kate] think there is progress there is something that pushes them back a couple steps and they haven’t had time to move forward,” the source adds, noting that William has “firm boundaries” and is “not pushing for a reunion” with his brother just yet.