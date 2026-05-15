Princess Kate wore California brand Jenni Kayne for her ‘Eat Pray Love’ Italian trip

It’s cracking me up to see how many publications are referring to the Princess of Wales’ trip to Italy as her “Eat Pray Love” adventure. These people are not sticking to the keen talking points! This visit is about the Early Years! It’s about education and being keen and changing the subject from a certain successful trip to Australia! The truth is, Kate’s Italian skits were very “Eat Pray Love.” She even did a pasta-making photo-op and she posed outside, on a log, with some photogenic children. I wouldn’t be surprised if she tried her best to jazz-hand her way into the heart of some pale Northern Italian. Bellissima parrucca! Portami via da qui!

We have more details on Caterina’s Day 2 ensemble. The Blaze Milano blazer was the right ID, and her skirt and top were both from Jenni Kayne, a California designer worn frequently by the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan has worn Jenni Kayne pieces on With Love, Meghan, and Meg also wore Kayne’s pieces in a Bloomberg video and to a Variety event. Add to that, Kate is suddenly wearing two-tone flats, just like Meghan! Meghan’s favorite two-tone flats are Chanel. Kate’s flats in Italy were from Camilla Elphick. And don’t forget Kate’s “ring stack” which only became a thing after everyone talked about Meghan’s ring stack.

Additionally, there were several moments during Kate’s trip which seemed designed to copykeen you-know-who, specifically things Meghan had done during the Australian tour. Kate didn’t just learn how to make pasta, she helped make “lunch for families,” like she took notes from Meghan serving lunch at a women’s shelter in Melbourne. On Wednesday, Kate had a photo-op with some clay, just like Meghan was making clay figures in Melbourne too. Trust me, I know that if these moments are siloed, they’re no big deal. But it’s everything in culmination, not just from this trip, but from the past nine years. Kate relentlessly style-stalking Meghan, and Kate trying to colonize every single thing about Meghan.