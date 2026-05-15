Princess Kate wore California brand Jenni Kayne for her ‘Eat Pray Love’ Italian trip

It’s cracking me up to see how many publications are referring to the Princess of Wales’ trip to Italy as her “Eat Pray Love” adventure. These people are not sticking to the keen talking points! This visit is about the Early Years! It’s about education and being keen and changing the subject from a certain successful trip to Australia! The truth is, Kate’s Italian skits were very “Eat Pray Love.” She even did a pasta-making photo-op and she posed outside, on a log, with some photogenic children. I wouldn’t be surprised if she tried her best to jazz-hand her way into the heart of some pale Northern Italian. Bellissima parrucca! Portami via da qui!
We have more details on Caterina’s Day 2 ensemble. The Blaze Milano blazer was the right ID, and her skirt and top were both from Jenni Kayne, a California designer worn frequently by the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan has worn Jenni Kayne pieces on With Love, Meghan, and Meg also wore Kayne’s pieces in a Bloomberg video and to a Variety event. Add to that, Kate is suddenly wearing two-tone flats, just like Meghan! Meghan’s favorite two-tone flats are Chanel. Kate’s flats in Italy were from Camilla Elphick. And don’t forget Kate’s “ring stack” which only became a thing after everyone talked about Meghan’s ring stack.
Additionally, there were several moments during Kate’s trip which seemed designed to copykeen you-know-who, specifically things Meghan had done during the Australian tour. Kate didn’t just learn how to make pasta, she helped make “lunch for families,” like she took notes from Meghan serving lunch at a women’s shelter in Melbourne. On Wednesday, Kate had a photo-op with some clay, just like Meghan was making clay figures in Melbourne too. Trust me, I know that if these moments are siloed, they’re no big deal. But it’s everything in culmination, not just from this trip, but from the past nine years. Kate relentlessly style-stalking Meghan, and Kate trying to colonize every single thing about Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Salvador Allende pre‑school to observe how nature‑based learning is embedded within the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness spent time with children learning outdoors and met the educators whose commitment to nature shapes the design and ethos of the school. The Princess then joined a class of children for their outdoor morning assembly. Her Royal Highness also met an atelierista, who guided her around the grounds. The Princess then meet parents who volunteer at the school, to understand the strong community involvement that supports the pre-school.,Image: 1098940444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to a rural agriturismo to reflect on her experiences during the trip and celebrate the power of intergenerational connection. Her Royal Highness spent time with families from the surrounding area to explore how whole communities come together to support children as they grow. The Princess then joined the team at Al Vigneto in preparing lunch. Joining The Princess at the agriturismo were many of the individuals she met throughout her visit to Italy, representing the different organisations and voices she had encountered.,Image: 1098940464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Salvador Allende pre‑school to observe how nature‑based learning is embedded within the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness spent time with children learning outdoors and met the educators whose commitment to nature shapes the design and ethos of the school. The Princess then joined a class of children for their outdoor morning assembly. Her Royal Highness also met an atelierista, who guided her around the grounds. The Princess then meet parents who volunteer at the school, to understand the strong community involvement that supports the pre-school.,Image: 1098940565, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to a rural agriturismo to reflect on her experiences during the trip and celebrate the power of intergenerational connection. Her Royal Highness spent time with families from the surrounding area to explore how whole communities come together to support children as they grow. The Princess then joined the team at Al Vigneto in preparing lunch. Joining The Princess at the agriturismo were many of the individuals she met throughout her visit to Italy, representing the different organisations and voices she had encountered.,Image: 1098940585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to a rural agriturismo to reflect on her experiences during the trip and celebrate the power of intergenerational connection. Her Royal Highness spent time with families from the surrounding area to explore how whole communities come together to support children as they grow. The Princess then joined the team at Al Vigneto in preparing lunch. Joining The Princess at the agriturismo were many of the individuals she met throughout her visit to Italy, representing the different organisations and voices she had encountered.,Image: 1098940608, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Fortunately for me, I pay little attention to this pathetic creature.
In Spare Harry shared about how when he and Meghan began their relationship, before they were official she was in the middle of her Eat, Pray, Love summer with herself and some of her closest friends. No doubt the press is using that phrase here because of what Harry shared. Anything to make this bland oatmeal pillar with a rictus smile seem interesting or relatable.
Never have I ever cooked in a blazer. I do love the white dress though
All I will say is that the UK gets the princess they merit and she simply can’t compare to Meghan even with the toxic press behind her for the simple reason that Meghan doesn’t care. Meghan indifference probably bring them to madness.
So from the looks of this KP was taking notes furiously while the Sussex’s were on their Australian business trip and the WanK Royal tours will now use the blueprint of the Sussex’s business trips. Pathetic beyond measure is what these people are.
Meghan and Kate are married to brothers who also happen to be members of the UK royal family. They are both moms with similar public images. So why is it an issue when their lives sometimes reflect the same engagements, activities and fashion aesthetic? I get the point behind the clicks – who wore it best? who did it first? – but at the end of the day it’s still pitting women against each other.
Agreed. Just because it’s coming from the “other” side, doesn’t mean it’s not as mean spirited as their attacks on Meghan. Its adding fuel to the fire.
This is disingenuous when Kate was part of the machinery pitting women against each other when she or her office leaked a lie that Meghan made her cry. It was playing into the angry Black woman trope that signalled to racists that the English rose needed protection from the ‘foreign outsider’.
Kate has made clear through her actions and briefings to the press that she dislikes Meghan and they aren’t on friendly terms so it’s pretty sinister to then directly copy her style, mannerisms and activities etc.
Kate discovering suits after Meghan and wearing US brands that Meghan is known for after Meghan used to get criticised for wearing suits and not wearing enough British brands is also pretty nasty. It would be different if when Meghan was part of the taxpayer funded royals and was getting criticised for suits etc if Kate also wore suits etc at the time to show solidarity. But no she only did this after Meghan left to appropriate the fashion credentials of someone she dislikes and knowing she won’t face similar criticism due to her background.
It doesn’t help when kate is all of the sudden wearing a California designer that Megan is known to wear. That is an active choice made by Kate that deliberately invites the press to pit them against each other. I’m sorry but that’s the truth.
I don’t think she’s inviting the press to pit them against each other, exactly. But absolutely an active choice. Kate needs to be noticed, to be the center of attention, so she gives them something to write about and hopes people will talk about her. Her “sweet nods” to Diana are the same thing. We’ve seen it more than once in the past when she’s worn a color or design that draws focus in group gatherings with the RF, wears white (alias lemon yellow) to a wedding, or gets out of a car with her skirt hiked up to her crotch.
If she were a competent person with an active agenda of ongoing patronages and projects they could write about that, but she’s not. Copying Meghan and hoping people notice is all she’s got.
When she copies Meghan, like wearing a designer from Cali that Meghan has worn before, the IMPACT is that the press does use that to pit them against each other regardless of her intention.
Their lives dont “sometimes reflect the same engagements, activities and fashion aesthetic.” Kate deliberately copies what Meghan does. Full stop. Nic919 said yesterday that Matt Wilkinson let it slip that this trip wasn’t even PLANNED until after the Australia trip.
Okay, this is a response to @Luped, I’m taking a deep breath. Because if we had not been witness to the astonishing vitriol of the Kate the Grate (my spelling) / Meghan the ingrate campaign, this would be a perfectly plausible, light-hearted, reasonable take. BUT. Oh, but. Let’s be real. Your take — which might be reasonable absent the vitriolic decade we have just survived — does not pass the laugh test. It’s just an attempt to put the beast back in the box, now that it has snapped its chain and truly rampaged through the media ecosystem that surrounds this peculiar family, of whom Harry is the *only* normal member. Meghan was simply treated like collateral damage.
Right. That would be a reasonable take if you don’t consider….well, everything, lol.
When Queen Mary wears the same brand as Queen Letizia, no one thinks she’s copying Letizia. if one of them wore Jenni Kayne, no one would assume they were trying to copy Meghan. If Mary went on a trip to another country two weeks after Letizia or Maxima etc, no one would think she was trying to copy them.
But context is important and history is important and changes how we view kate’s actions and choices.
Because Kate is Single White Femaling
She was cold towards Meghan because she falsely thought Meghan wanted her fashion contacts, yet now she copies everything Meghan does.
This after profiting from hatred towards Meghan for years. She was still lazy af but suddenly was written about as a perfect (white) english rose whilst the biracial american duchess was villified. She got praised for things Meghan got attacked for.
And even after she helped banish her she is still copying her, heck her former stylist was stalking her.
Single white female syndrome trying to colonize eny and everything Meghan does.
Wonder how BRF, it’s press, and trolls don’t get whiplash when hating on Meghan and turning around to “praise” Kaitey for copying.
All I can see is that hair floating around over that pasta. I hope they threw it out after the photo op.
Not just the hair floating over the pasta, but the rings IN the dough, and her other jewellery around the food. And imagine the spittle from all that chatter and wide-jawed guffaws. Ugh. #shudder I too, hope that they threw it out after the photo op.
Kate is attempting to morph into Meghan, probably thinking how she dresses is what makes Meghan so appealing. Kate and William don’t get it. You either have charisma or you don’t.
This is so shameless. My God. It was already an exercise in vanity to do this trip in the name of service, but then she just couldn’t help herself and made it completely cringe.
That blazer ruins the outfit. Why not a cute sweater & colorful scarf? Andy why is she not wearing an apron while cooking? And don’t even get me started on that mess plopped on the top of her head.
Someone yesterday said this outfit was diana coded and I think that’s absolutely right, and it probably was deliberate. This is really a win win of an outfit for Kate- she gets to channel Diana WHILE copying Meghan. Winning all around!!
This is a situation where pants would have looked much better and been so much more practical IMO.
I hope the derangers melted down over Kate not wearing a hairnet or pulling her hair back while cooking. Oh wait….
Apparently the Sun royal reporter admitted that this trip was planned in response to Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia. It’s interesting there was no outrage about Kate making pasta with her wedding rings on and she was cooking for strangers not in her home. There’s no disputing that Kate is studying and copying Meghan’s every move.
She did not bother putting the hair wig under a hair net. Just grins insanely preparing food
Well after all, she did “learn” from the best. And yes it’s annoying to see her copy Meghan and get praised for it. But I don’t want to sink down to troll level either. Meghan has the freedom to do what she wants now. Kate will be queen but she’s also trapped in an institution where there really is no “retirement”. She doesn’t work much now but she will have to do some version of this “work” for the rest of her life. I would personally hate that.
Let us not be obtuse. It is not “sinking down to troll level” to accurately point out that Kate, a woman who regularly lets it be known how much she despises Meghan, who bullied a grieving woman in the run-up to her wedding, and put out and doubled-down on a racist trope of a lie which was so grievous that it unleashed a greater wave of harassment and abuse that led Meghan to have suicidal ideation has simultaneously been actively copying and CO-OPTING (as Kaiser says, COLONISING) every single thing Meghan does: from the clothes and jewellery she wears to the designers she liaises with to the engagements she does to the very activities she does during those engagements. Even some of the very mannerisms that come naturally to Meghan. And Kate does this KNOWING that she will be praised to the skies for doing the very things that Meghan is constantly villified for, and assigned “ownership” of the very things of which Meghan was the initiator (see how many people now credit Kate for starting things which she copied from Meghan, for example).
Calling a spade a spade is not being trollish. The two things are NOT the same. What Kate and her media helpers are doing is a form of stochastic terrorism, and is in fact highly sinister and downright dangerous.
I don’t think the keens will do much work even after he becomes king.there will excuses made for them. Supposedly They would do more work after his last promotion
She changed uni’s & took a gap year to stalk a prince in order to get this life. She waited 10 years where he cheated, broke up, tried aristo ladies but when no-one was keen took her back. This is the life she chose. No sympathy from me esp. after what she put Meghan through.
She *really* needs to hire a professional stylist. I have a similar “long-waisted” body type to Kate and there are items that make me look more “proportional” and items that I need to avoid. When poor, peasant Me was able to hire a professional stylist to do a style consultation, closet evaluation, and personal shopping trip, I learned that monochrome or matching sets like this were *not* ideal for our body type.
As long as Meghan continues to wear, and be praised for wearing monochrome outfits, Kate will continue to lean into it, whether it suits her body type or not. She wants the association to Meghan. At this point, I’d say she wants to BE Meghan, despite loathing her. Colonisation at its finest.
OMG that loose hair is gonna end up in the pasta any minute, blech. The “Eat, Pray, Love” tour is both hilarious and apt – rich white lady decides to use Italy and its citizens as a backdrop for her own personal growth, except for even Elizabeth Gilbert went to India and Indonesia as well if I remember. Kate was like “Nah, I’m just doing the first one.”
I kind of wonder if this tour isn’t just a response to Meghan in Australia, but also to all of William’s “Single and hunky” tours (the rota’s words, not mine) in New York and Brazil.
The long hair wig hanging down back an shoulders is unattractive. A shoulder length hair would be better
It really noticeable how few engagements Kate did on this trip. She literally just did a half days work spread out over 2 days. No evening events to meet with educators or to bring various groups together, what about the royals super power of convening?
I was wondering the same thing yesterday! From the photos ops, ii count 3,maximum 4 events…
You guys aren’t counting like KP counts, lmao. they listed 5 events for her that first day alone.
LMAO of course Kate “Cate” Middleton wore Jenni Kayne for her first abroad work trip to Italy, it wouldn’t make sense for her to find an Italian designer to wear – as everyone knows, the Italian fashion industry isn’t well-known nor is Italy known for their textiles and artistic heritage so it totally makes sense to wear Jenni Kayne clothes. /snark
*flashback to Megan wearing Australian designers for a work trip to Australia*
One thing that I notice as an American in Europe (I still count the UK as Europe) is that there is a social equilibrium that is delicately poised and at any given time you are supposed to take the lay of the land before wading in. Whereas that just isn’t true in the US at all. But we can go too far to our side of the spectrum and so can they. But the damage attributable to the European school of internalised inhibition is less salient, less in-your-face by definition, and yet, its impact is cumulative and longitudinal. Now, confront this delicately poised ecosystem at its single point of weakness — a workshy couple, a fragile marriage — with a totally exuberant, playful, spontaneous American intent on hitting the ground running, and the whole thing tips off-kilter. There simply is not response to this dynamic, except to surrender to it. Like the Germans told themselves, many decades after processing their fate, surrender is liberation.