Britney Spears ‘barked’ & wandered around an LA restaurant with a knife

Just a little over one month ago, Britney Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab. This followed her March DUI arrest, which many hoped would be a wake-up call for Britney. Britney’s reps made all the right noises and she was shuffled off to rehab. Two months after her arrest, Britney agreed to a plea deal on the DUI – she pled guilty to a lesser charge and she was given 12 months probation & one day in jail (time served, since she spent the night in jail after her arrest). She got a small fine and she has to complete a DUI program. Britney’s plea deal seemed to mark the end of her rehab stay, unfortunately. Britney has been back in LA, and this week, she made a terrible scene at Blue Dog Tavern.

Britney Spears enjoyed a night out with friends at a Los Angeles area restaurant … but TMZ has learned things got erratic fast — with barking, yelling and even a knife involved. Here’s the deal … sources tell us the Princess of Pop grabbed a corner table with a man and a woman at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks Wednesday night … and quickly started causing a scene. We’re told Britney was raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times … with witnesses describing the vibe as chaotic and “kind of sad” … though she still looked cute. At one point, a restaurant patron tells us Britney walked by their table holding a knife, sparking fear she might accidently stab someone. The witness says they believe Britney may have simply forgotten to put it down at her table. We’re also told the singer lit a cigarette inside near the door … prompting staff to intervene and ask her companion to have her put it out. As for food, we’re told Britney ordered a burger and fries but barely ate, mostly picking at the fries. Plenty of food was left behind, along with what appeared to be orange juice. We’re told Britney and the man she was with were feeding each other and she told him, “I love you” … though it’s unclear whether she meant it or was just being playful. The aftermath wasn’t pretty either … one guest said the area under her table looked “like a toddler had been there.” Despite all the commotion, we’re told most diners didn’t even realize it was Britney until after she left — at which point it became the talk of the restaurant, with people saying it was something that would “only happen in L.A.” Our sources say Britney was taken home by her security.

[From TMZ]

I hope she’s okay. But I have to say, she’s always acted like this. I remember stories during her conservatorship about Britney going into shops and trying on clothes and then acting erratic in the dressing rooms. Britney’s love of knives is also well-documented, and Britney has often played with knives on her Instagram. Why am I fact-checking or vibe-checking this story? Because Britney’s rep disputes the story:

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, May 14, Spears’ rep said that reports about her outing on Wednesday, May 13 were “completely blown out of proportion.” “Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” the rep continues. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

[From People]

Yeah, her spox isn’t helping matters. I 100% believe Britney was stalking around a restaurant with a knife in her hand. I totally believe she was barking like a dog loudly and disruptively. I totally believe that other diners were probably freaking out. In fact, a few of them even tweeted about it.

She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke… https://t.co/uGuk5Q7HOF — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026