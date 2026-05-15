Britney Spears ‘barked’ & wandered around an LA restaurant with a knife

Just a little over one month ago, Britney Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab. This followed her March DUI arrest, which many hoped would be a wake-up call for Britney. Britney’s reps made all the right noises and she was shuffled off to rehab. Two months after her arrest, Britney agreed to a plea deal on the DUI – she pled guilty to a lesser charge and she was given 12 months probation & one day in jail (time served, since she spent the night in jail after her arrest). She got a small fine and she has to complete a DUI program. Britney’s plea deal seemed to mark the end of her rehab stay, unfortunately. Britney has been back in LA, and this week, she made a terrible scene at Blue Dog Tavern.
Britney Spears enjoyed a night out with friends at a Los Angeles area restaurant … but TMZ has learned things got erratic fast — with barking, yelling and even a knife involved. Here’s the deal … sources tell us the Princess of Pop grabbed a corner table with a man and a woman at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks Wednesday night … and quickly started causing a scene.
We’re told Britney was raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times … with witnesses describing the vibe as chaotic and “kind of sad” … though she still looked cute.
At one point, a restaurant patron tells us Britney walked by their table holding a knife, sparking fear she might accidently stab someone. The witness says they believe Britney may have simply forgotten to put it down at her table.
We’re also told the singer lit a cigarette inside near the door … prompting staff to intervene and ask her companion to have her put it out.
As for food, we’re told Britney ordered a burger and fries but barely ate, mostly picking at the fries. Plenty of food was left behind, along with what appeared to be orange juice. We’re told Britney and the man she was with were feeding each other and she told him, “I love you” … though it’s unclear whether she meant it or was just being playful.
The aftermath wasn’t pretty either … one guest said the area under her table looked “like a toddler had been there.”
Despite all the commotion, we’re told most diners didn’t even realize it was Britney until after she left — at which point it became the talk of the restaurant, with people saying it was something that would “only happen in L.A.”
Our sources say Britney was taken home by her security.
I hope she’s okay. But I have to say, she’s always acted like this. I remember stories during her conservatorship about Britney going into shops and trying on clothes and then acting erratic in the dressing rooms. Britney’s love of knives is also well-documented, and Britney has often played with knives on her Instagram. Why am I fact-checking or vibe-checking this story? Because Britney’s rep disputes the story:
In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, May 14, Spears’ rep said that reports about her outing on Wednesday, May 13 were “completely blown out of proportion.”
“Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” the rep continues. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”
Yeah, her spox isn’t helping matters. I 100% believe Britney was stalking around a restaurant with a knife in her hand. I totally believe she was barking like a dog loudly and disruptively. I totally believe that other diners were probably freaking out. In fact, a few of them even tweeted about it.
She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke… https://t.co/uGuk5Q7HOF
— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Britney’s Instagram.
It has always sounded like she has mental illness, and that any substance use is a coping mechanism. I think a highly reputable psychiatric treatment center would have been more appropriate than rehab.
I’ve always gotten the impression that she tried therapy but rejected it.
Poor Britney.
I feel awful for the other diners. Some sound legit shaken up, but no one will care about that because it’s Britney smh
We had a similar experience last year. It was a restaurant in Malibu and no one noticed when she and three friends walked in. Then as soon as she sat down she started doing this kind of shrieking vocalizing and kept it up through the whole meal. It was so sad and after she left you could tell people were worried for her.
She has been having issues for decades now, and after all she went through she should seek professional help, unfortunately I can’t blame her if she doesn’t trust anyone.
One part of me is rooting for her,unfortunately I don’t think it will end well.
The problem that was Slash is for Britney is that there are two realities there. Her conservatorship needed to end because it wasn’t in her best interest. It was just her family forcing her to work and earn money. That does not mean that she does not and did not have mental health issues that require treatment.
Britney very clearly could stand for long-term comprehensive treatment for her mental health and her coping mechanisms using substances, but because of the previous experiences fans, Britney, and her team are going to look at those options differently.
I sincerely hope that she doesn’t harm herself or someone else before they realize that her previous bad experience does not mean that she does not still require help, and at this point oversight.
ITA. She needs comprehensive in-patient treatment and oversight. It’s been said that one or both of her sons live with her now, and I don’t know how safe that is at this point. I know they are adults, but she is dangerous. Sam Ashgari told very little about his time with her, but he did say that she was often violent with him and attacked him in his sleep multiple times, like punching him and threatening him with knives. I’m rooting for her and it’s tragic, but I could not sleep a minute under the same roof.
I think Sam is the last decent person who was with her.
Now everyone is a yes man that stays only for the money.
Britney is not well.
I don’t know if another conservatorship is the right move, but being totally free to do whatever she wants is not helping matters.
It freaks me out how easily people talk about stripping the rights of “mentally ill” women because first off, we all know that gets immediately applied to all women. The right wing declares us “mentally ill” for not wanting to birth their children, wanting our own bank accounts, or whatever else they come up with.
Second, it’s important for mentally ill people to retain their full human and civil rights because the moment you take that away, mentally ill people start being physically, s****lly, and financially ab***d.
This is NEVER a conversation we ever have about men.
We should talk about a conservatorship for Britney only AFTER even ONE rich, famous ADULT MALE star is put into a conservatorship, especially those with a history of violence such as Shia LeBeouf, Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, Chris Brown, or those who are well known for mental illness such as Kanye West, Justin Bieber.
It NEVER seriously enters the conversation with any of these men so there’s only one reason why it’s different for Britney.
LOLO, you are 100% correct! Thank you!