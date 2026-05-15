The Sussexes will produce a feature film of a true Afghanistan war story

Have you guys ever seen the Kevin Costner film No Way Out? It also starred Gene Hackman and Sean Young. It came out in 1987, and I watched it for the first time as an adult. It’s very ‘80s in every way – a Cold War story about spies and spycraft, seduction, betrayal and cover-ups. I actually think it’s super-underrated, it’s one of the better spy movies made during that late-Cold War period. Well, unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) that film is not being remade. They are borrowing the title for a brand-new film set during the war in Afghanistan. Guess who’s producing this film? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’m furious! I was told that everyone in Hollywood hated them! I was told that no one will take a meeting with them, that Ted Sarandos spits in their general direction, that Oprah let her ducks poop in their yard! WHAT IS HAPPENING?
No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege tells the story of Easy Company, a unit of Paras and Royal Irish rangers that was tasked with holding a district in Helmand province in July 2006 during the war in Afghanistan. That story, by Major Adam Jowett, who led the unit, is now being developed as a feature film by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Deadline understands that Matt Charman, the Oscar-nominated writer of Bridge of Spies, is writing the adaptation for Netflix as part of its deal with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell. It marks the latest feature project in the works for the company, which segued from an overall deal to a first-look pact last year.
In Helmand province in July 2006, Major Adam Jowett was given command of Easy Company, a hastily assembled and under-strength unit of Paras and Royal Irish rangers. Their mission was to hold the District Centre of Musa Qala at any cost. Easy Company found themselves in a ramshackle compound, cut off and heavily outnumbered by the Taliban in the town.
In the book, Jowett evokes the heat and chaos of battle as the Taliban hit Easy Company with wave after wave of brutal attack. He describes what it was like to have responsibility for the lives of his men as they fought back heroically over twenty-one days and nights of relentless, nerve-shredding combat. Finally, as they came down to their last rounds and death stared Easy Company in the face, the siege took an extraordinary turn.
The book was published by Pan Macmillan in 2019. It has been described as an “emotional” story in the vein of Black Hawk Down and The Bridge on the River Kwai. It’s a project close to Harry as he was deployed twice on active service in Afghanistan including in Helmand Province.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Tracy Ryerson, who heads up scripted content, will produce for Archewell.
In addition to writing the Steven Spielberg-directed and Tom Hanks-starring spy thriller, Charman wrote and served as showrunner for Netflix’s Treason, created and ran Netflix political thriller Hostage, which starred Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, and created, wrote and produced Prisoner for Sky. He is also writing Dirty for Amazon in the UK, which begins production in September. He produces these shows through his production company Binocular Productions.
I’m glad they mentioned Black Hawk Down, because this story sounds somewhat reminiscent of that (also underrated) film. That being said, the guy adapting the script also wrote Bridge of Spies? Sigh… I could not get through that film at all, and I think it’s clear that I enjoy movies about spies and legal drama. I hope Matt Charman doesn’t make this dramatic story dry and flavorless. Still, it’s cool that Harry & Meghan have signed on as producers. “Sources” were not joking when they said that the Sussexes had a lot of stuff cooking professionally this year. But Netflix! Sources! Meghan turned off her Zoom camera! Everyone hates them, I was promised!!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Deadline article also says:
“It is the latest feature project for Harry and Meghan, who are producing an adaptation of The Wedding Date, written by Tracey Oliver, for the streamer, and are developing an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s Meet Me At The Lake.
On the TV side, they are developing a polo-themed drama written by Francisca X. Hu and produced with and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.”
Seriously, I don’t know how Harry finds the time to do all this stuff and Invictus and his other charities and writing speeches and articles etc?
We all know he’s busy doing absolutely nothing all day, other than dream about returning to the UK!
Funny how Prince Harry’s “doing nothing all day” accomplishes so much more than WanKs royal work..
I love when the facts of the Sussex’s lives actually destroy the narrative WanK keep pushing in the tabloid and with the rota.
This revelation is exactly why I pay zero attention to the speculations from the gutter rats. They are clueless and when the Sussexes are quiet, they create noise to generate clips for profit. A pathetic bunch of losers.
Not into contemporary war movies, but I wish them all the best on this. Insane to think that was twenty years ago. Time has flattened somehow.
That said, if you like the Costner No Way Out, it’s a remake of a 1948 film noir The Big Clock. So good and worth checking out. Incredibly stylish. And the book both films are based on is an incredibly good suspense thriller and portrait of 1940s New York and the journalism of the time.
Thanks for the tips. I get the feeling that I’ve seen them before and probably also read the book (I inhaled books way above my age level as a child, in different languages) and now thanks to you and Kaiser, I’m minded to go track down the book as well, and rewatch the films.
No Way Out was one of the movies I had to write a paper about for film class in 1987. (Dirty Dancing was another one. Yeesh.) I remember barely anything about it except I pointed out in the paper that all the shots of a mirror pointed at the big reveal! I probably compared to the North by Northwest as the professor liked to compare all movies to North by Northwest, ha.
Alison Boshoff is going to come out with new story pretending to know what’s going with Harry and Meghan’s production company. Anyway this is good to hear. They did say that they had a lot of projects in the works.
Pretty busy for two hated and broke people. I have to wonder if H&M are just being a little petty and hold the news of things like this to be released with a chuckle in the background.
Let’s let the British media talk about how these two people hate us, and won’t be alone in the room with us, bam here we are at a private party with them. Let them write a bunch of stories about how broke and struggling and can’t afford our lifestyle, bam here’s the story about the fifth project we’re working on this year.
Sounds like an interesting concept, and is in the wheelhouse of things that I generally enjoy. I hope that it gets some decent publicity though, Netflix’s biggest problem to me is that they release so much content that things just get buried. They have released entire new seasons of shows that I watched in the past that have come and gone and I didn’t even realize it.
Well, they’ve got projects going. So they’re not outcasts. Variety has some egg on their face. I look forward to seeing the final products.
This movie sounds good, I’ll watch it for sure. I loved Bridge of Spies.
The original No Way Out is indeed one of the top spy movies from the cold war, but i’m not sure its underrated. i just googled and it made 35 million in 1987, which is apparently over 100 million in today’s dollars and I know my parents are still obsessed with it – its one of those movies that my dad will stop what he’s doing to watch whenever its on TV. So I think it has earned its flowers, lol.
Anyway – guess Netflx doesn’t really hate H&M, lol. I am shocked that those rumors were unfounded, just shocked I tell you!!!
No Way Out from 1987 is one of the best Hollywood movies I’ve seen, truly, & my own personal wheelhouse is Pasolini, Tarkovsky, Truffaut, Vinterberg, Dogme ‘95, Sautet, Kieslowski, von Trier, Polanski, Lynch, Potter, Loach, Almodóvar, & the Safdies. It’s the real deal. Godard said, about Hollywood, “on n’est jamais trompé sur la marchandise,” which means, you always get what you pay for. It was his idea of a dig, but they’re not generally aiming any higher than commerce. That doesn’t mean your standards have to deflate. It’s just a different kind of filmmaking. It has a different mandate.