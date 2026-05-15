Taylor Swift wore Stella McCartney & The Row for an outing to Zero Bond

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift out in NYC on Thursday. She went to Zero Bond for dinner, and she’s a regular there. Can I just say? I love her outfit here. We always talk about Taylor’s fantastic legs for good reason, because she’s usually showing them off in miniskirts and minidresses, but she also looks great in a wide-leg trouser. This is the second “street style” look from Taylor in recent days where I’m genuinely like “oh, she looks really good here.” Per People Magazine, the peplum blouse is from Stella McCartney, retailing for $1,190. The beige trousers and black sandals are from The Row and her cute little black bag is from Fendi (cost: $4500). My one issue with this look? Taylor’s bangs are out of control. They’re SO thick right now.

It’s clear that Taylor keeps wearing white because she’s in a bridal state of mind. For months, we’ve heard that Taylor and Travis Kelce are planning their wedding for the spring or summer, possibly before Travis’s NFL training camp starts. Well, TMZ reports this week that Taylor has been doing something unusual for her wedding invitations – she’s just been calling up friends, as opposed to sending out paper invitations or e-vites.

Taylor Swift is skipping traditional save the dates and doing things her own way … ’cause TMZ has learned she is personally calling celeb friends to give them a heads up about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. Sources with direct knowledge tell us it’s not like Taylor’s mailing out save the dates … she’s picking up the phone and calling guests herself. Our sources say the direct outreach is all about keeping the ceremony tightly under wraps and avoiding any potential leaks before the big day. It’s true, printed “save the dates” or invitations do tend to end up going public, but T-Swift’s going the extra mile. We’re told Taylor herself has been making some of the calls, with her team handling others, informing A-list invitees they should be ready for a wedding, but not giving away key details just yet. According to our sources, guests have not been told the exact date or location, only that the nuptials are happening this summer and to keep their schedules flexible.

[From TMZ]

Sounds plausible to me! I’m sure Taylor’s fans would figure it out in two seconds if they got a glimpse of the corner of a paper wedding invitation! But how many A-listers are willing to keep their schedules wide open for Tay & Trav? I don’t know. I hope Taylor is at least giving people a general timeframe, like “please keep such-and-such weekend open.”