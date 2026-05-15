Taylor Swift wore Stella McCartney & The Row for an outing to Zero Bond

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift out in NYC on Thursday. She went to Zero Bond for dinner, and she’s a regular there. Can I just say? I love her outfit here. We always talk about Taylor’s fantastic legs for good reason, because she’s usually showing them off in miniskirts and minidresses, but she also looks great in a wide-leg trouser. This is the second “street style” look from Taylor in recent days where I’m genuinely like “oh, she looks really good here.” Per People Magazine, the peplum blouse is from Stella McCartney, retailing for $1,190. The beige trousers and black sandals are from The Row and her cute little black bag is from Fendi (cost: $4500). My one issue with this look? Taylor’s bangs are out of control. They’re SO thick right now.

It’s clear that Taylor keeps wearing white because she’s in a bridal state of mind. For months, we’ve heard that Taylor and Travis Kelce are planning their wedding for the spring or summer, possibly before Travis’s NFL training camp starts. Well, TMZ reports this week that Taylor has been doing something unusual for her wedding invitations – she’s just been calling up friends, as opposed to sending out paper invitations or e-vites.

Taylor Swift is skipping traditional save the dates and doing things her own way … ’cause TMZ has learned she is personally calling celeb friends to give them a heads up about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us it’s not like Taylor’s mailing out save the dates … she’s picking up the phone and calling guests herself.

Our sources say the direct outreach is all about keeping the ceremony tightly under wraps and avoiding any potential leaks before the big day. It’s true, printed “save the dates” or invitations do tend to end up going public, but T-Swift’s going the extra mile.

We’re told Taylor herself has been making some of the calls, with her team handling others, informing A-list invitees they should be ready for a wedding, but not giving away key details just yet. According to our sources, guests have not been told the exact date or location, only that the nuptials are happening this summer and to keep their schedules flexible.

[From TMZ]

Sounds plausible to me! I’m sure Taylor’s fans would figure it out in two seconds if they got a glimpse of the corner of a paper wedding invitation! But how many A-listers are willing to keep their schedules wide open for Tay & Trav? I don’t know. I hope Taylor is at least giving people a general timeframe, like “please keep such-and-such weekend open.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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12 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore Stella McCartney & The Row for an outing to Zero Bond”

  1. Barbara says:
    May 15, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Her bangs look kind of like clip ins.

    Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:38 am

      They do, even the color is slightly different than the rest of her hair.
      It’s giving Lego hair.

      Reply
  2. Moondust says:
    May 15, 2026 at 7:50 am

    One of her best looks. I love it!

    Reply
  3. Helen says:
    May 15, 2026 at 7:55 am

    I’m the first to admit I’m no fashionista, but that shirt just looks a bit silly to me. I don’t think it looks flattering or stylish.

    Maybe we’ve just been spoilt with Meghan’s lovely effortless-looking style, but this just looks a bit daft.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      May 15, 2026 at 8:36 am

      I agree. I firmly believe peplum tops don’t look good on anyone. This one looks particularly bad with the belt around it, looks like a wrap shirt that shouldn’t have a belt on it or a shirt that was tucked in but pulled itself out when she sat down in the car on the way there. And I’m starting to wonder if she lost a bet and had to get a forehead tattoo she doesn’t want us to see because there is no other reason for her bangs to be this tragic.

      Reply
  4. CheekImplant says:
    May 15, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Those thick bangs are so dorky and out of style.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:15 am

    I don’t love the shirt but overall this outfit is much better than her usual street style. Do we think she got a new stylist? or any stylist?

    I can’t imagine she’s calling a-listers and saying “keep your summer free for my wedding.” she’s probably at least giving a week timeframe or something.

    Reply
    • Barrett says:
      May 15, 2026 at 9:08 am

      She doesn’t look twee flor once! I often think her street style looks like clothes meant for a shorter woman. I have bee wanting her to evolve. Like Madonna or David Bowie who kept it interesting by changing it all up!

      Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:26 am

    I love everything about her look — outfit, makeup, hair — she looks great.

    Reply
  7. Northerngirl says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:33 am

    I think they’re getting married July 18th. It’s her birthday number, 13 and Travis’s, 5th combined. I think Taylor would like that symbolism.

    Reply
  8. Normades says:
    May 15, 2026 at 8:38 am

    I like the pants and shirt is ok but belt throws it off imo.

    Reply
  9. Dee(2) says:
    May 15, 2026 at 9:09 am

    So I think I’m in the minority here, because I like the peplum. I actually like both pieces, just not combined. I think it may be the similarity in shades. But I do really like the thin belt on the peplum top, and I like the structure of the wide leg pants. I was just wear them with different items that added a pop of color or contrast.

    Reply

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