Hayden Panettiere’s mom says she’s had ’20 years of trauma’ from Hayden, 36

Hayden Panettiere is promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, out next week. She’s given interviews to outlets including US Weekly and Jay Shetty’s podcast. We covered Hayden’s interview with Jay a few days ago. She went into detail about her difficult childhood as a child actress. Hayden was her family’s breadwinner from a young age and, once Hayden fired her mom as her manager, her mom refused to have a personal relationship with her. I’m going to quote Page Six here as they do a good job summing up Hayden’s comments to Jay:
Hayden told podcaster Jay Shetty that she was 19 and in the midst of filming the superhero drama series — which ran from 2006 to 2010 — when she told [her mom Lesley] Vogel, “I don’t want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom.”
She claimed her mother responded, “You owe me,” which [Hayden] admittedly “wasn’t expecting” to hear.
Though Hayden was partially “relieved” that the conversation was “short,” she soon felt “this dark looming cloud over [her] head going, ‘What does she mean by I owe her? What form of payment is she expecting?’”
The “Remember the Titans” star was “disappointed” when she “found out” that her mom allegedly just wanted “money.”
Once the “business aspect” of their relationship was “removed,” Hayden hoped the pair’s personal relationship would improve.
“The fact that it seemed like she didn’t want to — didn’t care to — have a relationship with me was a tough pill to swallow,” she told Jetty…
“I remember [Vogel] actually turning to me one night and saying, ‘You’re the reason why I’m missing my son growing up.’ And that was a punch in the gut,” Hayden claimed, insisting that although she “loved” acting and “had great experiences,” she “didn’t ask” for it.
Page Six has a response from Hayden’s mom, Lesley Vogel, and it’s frankly scary. Lesley claims Hayden has a personality disorder and can’t ever change. Lesley says that she’s the one who cut off contact with Hayden after “20 years of trauma” and that she hopes Hayden gets help. (Hayden is just 36 years old so the trauma would have started for Lesley when her daughter was 16.) Hayden’s younger brother and her only sibling, Jansen Panettiere, died from a heart condition in 2023 at the age of 28. You would think that Hayden’s mom would be more open to having a relationship with her. Instead Lesley weaponizes therapy speak to try to claim Hayden is broken and to justify cutting her out of her life. Here’s what she told Page Six:
In response, Vogel, 70, exclusively told Page Six that she believes “the present drama is partially to sell books.”
She went on to say, “There is a personality ‘style’ which manifests as a need for control, entitlement and a lack of empathy. The major fear is that someone will see through the mask they present to the world and discover who they truthfully are.”
According to Vogel, “this condition cannot be ‘fixed’” regardless of “continual efforts to support” or “comfort.” No matter the “encouragement given, it will never be enough.”
Vogel, a former actress, claimed “this personality style does not accept responsibility for life choices and therefore feels they have no need to alter their behavior.”
She continued, “After 20 years of trauma, I took the advice of professionals and chose the no-contact route. As many parents of entertainment children [know], we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose. No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life!
“Sadly, this is out of our control. You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved. Radical acceptance is the most difficult challenge any parent must embrace. Unfortunately, I have seen a great deal of such in my life experience.”
Vogel — whose son, Jansen Panettiere, died in February 2023 at the age of 28 — added, “When someone leaves, the smear campaign begins; accusations, anger, belittling, gaslighting, etc. are the classic signs of this behavior style. The craving of drama and punitive action is traditional and to be expected.”
While she is “now retired” and searches for her “personal path to a joyous and peaceful life,” the Jansen Rane Panettiere Art Foundation founder acknowledged that “there is always that flicker of hope [that Hayden], too, will find her path to inner peace.”
What a nasty piece of work Hayden’s mom is! I hope Hayden doesn’t go easy on her in her book and that she reveals all the ways Lesley exploited and (allegedly) emotionally abused her. Hayden is sober now after struggling with drug addiction while she was in an abusive relationship. It would be understandable if Lesley had referenced Hayden’s addiction or the fact that they’ve been estranged due to circumstances. She could have said that “recollections may vary” and that she hopes she can mend their relationship at some point. Instead she took zero responsibility as Hayden’s mother and claimed that her own daughter is an awful person who will never change. Hayden is well rid of her and I have even more sympathy for her now.
photos credit: Anthony, PacificCoastNews.com/Avalon, Michael Williams/startraksphoto.com, Roger Wong/INFphoto.com, Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com
The DARVO is so blatant. Vogel’s attack sure sounds like a self portrait.
THIS!!! ^
Couldn’t agree more!
Well, she’s clearly done her homework on narcissistic/borderline personality disorder, hasn’t she? Even if I took her diagnosis seriously, it’s pretty widely known these kinds of maladaptive traits are rooted in early family dynamics — like, parents. Conditional love, emotional neglect, and approval contingent on performance or optics are ingredients for pathology, Dr. Vogel…
Whatever. I don’t believe her. More likely she’s the maladaptive one grasping to avoid accountability for her role in her daughter’s struggles.
She’s clearly done her ChatGPT homework, yikes! She’s a monster AND a lazy writer.
Just awful. I think Hayden’s first job was when she was a toddler so it was obviously her mother’s choice to make her daughter a kid in the entertainment industry. Like so many other industry parents she’s an actress that never made it and tried to live vicariously and profit financially through her kid. Imagine cutting ties when said kid didn’t want that dynamic anymore.
She was placed in commercials before she was even one year old. Then she was doing TV soaps at age four. Her genetic mother shows zero capacity for actually caring for the young, vulnerable female that she birthed and had a legal obligation to care for and protect.
I got a very rare & genuine shudder / shiver reading that response from Mummy Dearest. And I have to say, she sounds a bit like my (estranged) mother. Some people simply cannot do the maths & grasp the link between their own choices, their track record, their attitudes, their behaviour, their assumptions…. & others’ reactions to them. Hence they take refuge in weaponised therapy jargon, which posits a position of Olympian detachment. Which is to say, they abdicate from real life. From all the honesty & candour & real-time demands of maintaining a bond on good faith. Then they’re shocked by the consequences.
Oh yes this could be my poor poor mother who did the best she could but these things are genetic and therefore have zero to do with her and her behaviors it’s just a mystery why 3/4 of her children are massively fucked up. The 1/4 who is successful by any measure and appears the most stable is the most autistic one and got herself out of the house to boarding school at 14.
Perfectly said HOULI.
Damn, poor Hayden. This is a Trump-level rage-baiting outburst from a malignant narcissist. (narcissism + sadism + antisocial PD)
She clearly gets off from causing pain to Hayden with no remorse. Parents with these issues usually fall out with their children around 16 because they cannot tolerate independence or individuality. She has aggressively attacked Hayden multiple times during her book tour. She still cannot tolerate her daughter having her own story or experience all these years later. Just wow.
Or her ’20 years of trauma’ started at birth and ended when Hayden left home at 20. (I’m making an assumption, but was Hayden about 19 when she told her mom she just wanted a mom?)
That is how I believe the math is meant to math on that 20 year statement, Beaniebean, which says a great deal about what kind of person vogel is if we’re doing our arithmetic correctly.
That’s how I’m reading it. From birth through being pushed into show biz as a baby and supporting her family before she was 10 years old, she was casing trauma for her grown ass mother who was making all the decisions? I’ve long wondered why Hayden struggles so much with mental health. Guess I have my answer.
I don’t now what she though she would get out of this – all of the comments on the Page Six article are on Hayden’s side.
This makes me so empathetic of Hayden, who I’ve never given much energy to before. To have your own mother blame you because the role and route she chose for her child and herself was keeping her from her son is devastating. Hayden didn’t have a mother to turn to. Who or what would she have turned to. I feel a lot of sympathy for her. I had a difficult mother, and because of her blaming and viciousness, it took me decades before I stopped blaming myself for any and everything. She was an extraordinary woman and I loved her dearly, but holy fuck, when she was on a roll, everyone ran for cover. I locked myself in my dad’s bathroom once and refused to come out so she could chew on me. When I read this article I instantly emotionally flew to Hayden’s defense.
This is why children who are actually protected by their parents like the Fanning sisters stand out. Exploitation and abuse are rampant for these poor kids in the entertainment industry. As someone said above, Hayden was acting as a toddler. She was on her fist soap opera at only 4 years old. These are decisions parents make for their children. And it has always been this way. Look at how poor Judy Garland turned out and what her mother did to her.
Yikes! What a mother! Basically saying ‘you’re nothing but a paycheck to me, kid’.
What a bitch of a mom. Poor Hayden. And I’m sure it was the mother who made her living on her child’s acting career. I hope Jayden has cut her off in all ways.
What about her Dad? Does anybody know anything about him? I seem to remember there were problems with him too.
Sorry, Hayden
Team Hayden ALL the way!
No mother love, just a calculator for a brain working out how much she can make from her child.
Cold, cold, cold.
Hayden is better off without her.
There were pictures I can’t find now of Hayden on a yacht in a thong swimsuit with identical bruises on each butt cheek. Like BDSM bruises. (Which is totally cool if you like that.) The rumors were that Leslie was the one pimping her out as she, herself, was a sex-worker when her career as an actress didn’t pan out.