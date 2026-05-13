Taylor Swift wore Retrofête & Dior for a dinner out at Via Carota in NYC

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift, out and about in NYC last night. She was with her friend Ashley Avignone, and they went to dinner at Via Carota in the West Village. I just looked at the menu… it’s great! Great variety for an Italian restaurant, lots of pastas, salads and meats. I wish we knew what Taylor ordered! That’s one thing I’ll give Taylor credit for: she tries different restaurants and she’s not stuck in the habit of just going to her two favorite places constantly.
As for fashion, this is one of Taylor’s best “street style” looks in a while. She wore a $398 Retrofête minidress in bridal white, paired with a cute Dior bag and black Gucci heels. Taylor’s street style is so hit-or-miss, but she does love to shop and she loves a miniskirt and minidress. If I had her legs, I would be pantless forever too.
Anyway, we still don’t know the where and when of Taylor and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The energy around them hasn’t seemed like they’re wedding-prepping either, or maybe they’ve just outsourced all of the labor to various wedding planners (which, again, is what I would do if I had Taylor’s money). Taylor just got back to New York as well – last week, she and Travis were in London, then they went to Greece for George Karlagtis’ wedding. That’s one of Travis’s Chiefs teammates.
While Trav and Tay were in London, they attended Poppy Delevingne’s 40th birthday party, which was also attended by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. According to Rob Shuter, Taylor avoided the princesses like the plague and Tay “was having absolutely no part” of being introduced to them. Rude!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Pop star Taylor Swift sports a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete as she arrives for dinner with friends at Via Carota in New York. She is also seen with Gucci heels and Dior bag
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Pop star Taylor Swift sports a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete as she arrives for dinner with her friend Ashley Avignone at Via Carota in New York. She is also wearing Gucci heels and Dior purse.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone
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New York, NY Pop star Taylor Swift sports a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete as she arrives for dinner with her friend Ashley Avignone at Via Carota in New York. She is also wearing Gucci stilettos and carryign a Dior bag
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone were spotted leaving Via Carota in New York City after celebrating Lena Dunham’s birthday with friends. The pop star wore a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete paired with Gucci heels and a Dior bag for the dinner outing.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted at Via Carota in New York City, celebrating Lena Dunham’s birthday with friends. The pop star looked fashionable in a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete paired with Gucci heels and a Dior bag.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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Has she done something to her face?! Her jaw looks odd, or her lips maybe? I don’t follow Taylor closely enough to put my finger on it, but I almost didn’t recognize her. That said, her legs are fabulous, and I, too, would wear nothing but miniskirts and shorts, if I had her legs.
If I had long legs, I too would show them off. Signed, a short-leg girl.
She looks fantastic. She has beautiful legs. I love the bag, the shoes. Great look. She looks fit and healthy. She is definitely working out. Her legs have so much definition. Thank goodness, she isn’t starving herself for the wedding. Some brides get scary thin before a wedding. Taylor looks perfect and relaxed in the last two months leading up to her wedding.
Wearing white to go for Italian food is brave.
It truly is.
It’s been years and still I swear when her stuff is on the radio I have to ask someone “is that Taylor Swift?” Because her sound is so bland.