Taylor Swift wore Retrofête & Dior for a dinner out at Via Carota in NYC

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift, out and about in NYC last night. She was with her friend Ashley Avignone, and they went to dinner at Via Carota in the West Village. I just looked at the menu… it’s great! Great variety for an Italian restaurant, lots of pastas, salads and meats. I wish we knew what Taylor ordered! That’s one thing I’ll give Taylor credit for: she tries different restaurants and she’s not stuck in the habit of just going to her two favorite places constantly.

As for fashion, this is one of Taylor’s best “street style” looks in a while. She wore a $398 Retrofête minidress in bridal white, paired with a cute Dior bag and black Gucci heels. Taylor’s street style is so hit-or-miss, but she does love to shop and she loves a miniskirt and minidress. If I had her legs, I would be pantless forever too.

Anyway, we still don’t know the where and when of Taylor and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The energy around them hasn’t seemed like they’re wedding-prepping either, or maybe they’ve just outsourced all of the labor to various wedding planners (which, again, is what I would do if I had Taylor’s money). Taylor just got back to New York as well – last week, she and Travis were in London, then they went to Greece for George Karlagtis’ wedding. That’s one of Travis’s Chiefs teammates.

While Trav and Tay were in London, they attended Poppy Delevingne’s 40th birthday party, which was also attended by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. According to Rob Shuter, Taylor avoided the princesses like the plague and Tay “was having absolutely no part” of being introduced to them. Rude!