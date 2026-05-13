VF: Princess Kate’s Italian trip is a ‘road test’ for future international trips this year

Pantsuit? Keened. Wig? Plopped. Flag? Secured. Buttons? Present and accounted for. The Princess of Wales’ visit to Italy is probably going better than anyone could have dreamed. Her last “royal tour” was the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, and Kate and Prince William were practically chased out of the Caribbean with pitchforks. Then they visited Boston in late 2022 and the reception they got there was pretty dreary as well. But Northern Italians like some keenery. They are button appreciators!! Plus, Kate feels comfortable in Italy because… she spent several months there when she was a teenager. From Katie Nicholl’s latest piece in Vanity Fair:
Sources close to Princess Kate tell Vanity Fair that she feels “energized and excited” about going overseas to a country she has always loved. While on her gap year, before going to the University of St Andrews, she spent time in Italy learning to speak Italian.
Kensington Palace has said the two-day trip will “focus on early child childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them.”
It will also, sources say, be used as a “road test”’ for a possible second tour later with Prince William later this year. “Catherine is feeling better than she has in two years. She is super excited to not only go on this visit, but to test herself back in the arena of full-time royal duties,” Russell Myers, the author of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, says.
Two possibilities for future tours are a trip to the US in July for the World Cup and the official commemorations for the 250th anniversary or possibly joining Prince William in India for his Earthshot awards in November.
This week’s two-day visit will be brief and closer to home. According to a source close to the Princess of Wales, “The trip to Italy is something Catherine really wanted to do. It’s a short trip to a place she loves, and she has always been fascinated by Reggio Emilia because of its groundbreaking approach to raising children.”
“This trip is an important moment personally and professionally for Catherine and cements two causes she cares deeply about, the Early Years and inspiring and helping others going through a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Her message has been positive from the outset – there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Kensington Palace says that Princess Kate remains focused on staying well and looking after the couple’s young children with a gradual return to full time royal duties.
[From Vanity Fair]
I really wonder if Kate will make it to the US in July. It coincides with Wimbledon, not that she shows up for anything other than the finals at this point. But a trip to the US will be quite humbling for both William and Kate. But I could see her trying to keen it up in India. God help us all. As for all of the keenery around this Italian trip… hopefully her good reception there will convince her to at least get off her ass and travel more around Europe, at the very least.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098573354, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589804, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098589836, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098589847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098589855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589881, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589896, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Well it looks like people came out to see her. I guess that’s something 🙂
Indeed, this should be a blueprint to hit up small towns and cities in the name of spreading the vital word about Early years. Especially ones that are two hours away and don’t get visited often. It’s a winning strategy.
Thats an exaggerated media reporting. she was visiting Reggio Emilia specifically to learn about their early years approach, which is internationally respected and has supporters all over the world.
When high-profile visits like this happen, the institutions involved often inform educators, parents, supporters and beneficiaries so they can come and show support for the project itself. The crowds aren’t necessarily “royal fans” turning up just to see Kate. A lot of them are there because they’re proud of the Reggio Emilia approach and want visibility for it.
The media always frames these things as “huge crowds for the kate”, but the reality is usually much more nuanced than that.
Enjoy it while it lasts!!! I actually think if Kate could get out of the U.K. more often she’d be much happier. Vai, ragazza, vai!!!
She looks in her element here maybe you are right and she’s being held back by Wilbur being such a oafish boar. It would cramp anybody’s style having a glowering spouse doing wind up signals at you in public!! Maybe she’s happier and more relaxed without him icing her out. Would KC and Will be jealous and feel upstaged at her having a rapturous reception? Has anybody apart from Jason given Will a rapturous reception recently?
Can’t believe it: a NATURAL smile! Not jaw thrusting, not bug-eyed with Jazz Hands, just a natural smile. She looks actually pretty when she does it…who knew anymore?? Guess being somewhere w/out The Knob *is* her “happy place”.
Doesn’t totally detract from that polyester suit with the cheap elastic, or the mismatching purse/shoes. Scarves are SO IN right now; I can understand she doesn’t want a neck scarf: too many would pull a comparison to a stewardess (“Doors to Manuals” Mama). But a great Italian silk scarf tied on her purse handle (with a coordinating colored shoe, would’ve made *such* a difference.
Oh, there you go. A twilly with those blues & some browns.
She took a two hour flight to Italy. As the British royal reporters keep misjudging and misreporting the size and distance of USA, they go the other way and try to make Europe seem geographically so much bigger. It’s not.
In US speak, she basically flew from New York to Florida.
It’s pretty much the same amount of travel time to Courchevel to ski, which she did very well multiple times!
The bar is so low for this useless infant of a middle aged welfare queen.
Actually…. Nitpicking a bit but two hours from NY in a plane would not get you all the way to Florida, by my reckoning. Maybe Virginia? North Carolina?
90 minutes gets you from baltimore to Florida, so two hours from NYC to FL seems reasonable to me, depending on where you are going.
Two hours .. I wish. That’s a flight from NYC to Bermuda. It def7appear Kate is more relaxed on this trip Wills being home takes the pressure off. Not hard to imagine.
It depends. I used to do NYC to ATL very regularly and it was always billed as a 2 to 2.5h flight. But that was just due to runway time. Honestly, the flight itself was little more than an hour to an hour in a half in the air if everything went right.
Also nitpicking: I guess it would matter what part of Florida; that is one long, danged state! I’ve driven the length of it all the way to Key West a few times & it takes forever. You have to overnight in Orlando.
The visit seems fine. but the press is doing what it always does – hypes every little thing she does up so much that it ends up being laughable. OMG, she flew from London to Italy nearly 2 years after completing chemo! She’s going work for two days!!!
(just ignore all the other international travel she’s done for extended vacations.)
A LOT of the social media comments are not having it. I’m seeing lots of references to skiing, Mustique, precancerous cells, etc.
she would be better off overall I think if the press stopped trying to make her and her work into something neither are.
They are calling it a comeback tour and that’s insane. Of course there will be people at the town square to see her but they aren’t the British people who pay for her lifestyle.
At the end of the day British kids have received no help from her since she decided this was her issue in late 2018.
“Gradual return to full time royal duties”, except didn’t KP also signal that Kate won’t work more until all of her kids are out of school? I wonder does that include college too? If it doesn’t, we still looking at least 11 years before Kate does more and by then KP will have another excuse lined up.
College, post-grad, doctoral, yoga classes, Duolingo … it can go on forever.
According the Daily Express The future King will stay in the UK to care for the couple’s three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight. Does this mean the nanny and grandmother are twiddling their thumbs leaving everything to Mr Mum?!🤣
I posted elsewhere that Kate’s UK Early Years keenery is getting stale–bussing in kids to make them stand in the rain is flopping, and there are only so many UK education research groups she can visit to listen and learn from.
So… take the show on the road! My guess is Paris or Spain next.
As for this sentence, its own words fail: “This trip is an important moment personally and professionally for Catherine and cements two causes she cares deeply about, the Early Years and inspiring and helping others going through a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Her message has been positive from the outset – there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.” The trip isn’t “cementing” anything.
And it inspires cancer patients to… wrangle, 1 1/2 years after they’ve stopped treatment, a freebie international “work” trip to a sunny climate?
I think it’s quite a stretch to call this visit to Italy “going overseas.” I guess it sounds bigger than a couple hour tops flight across the European continent to another country. Going abroad – sure. Overseas? Not particularly?
She doesn’t even fly over a sea to get to Italy. North Korea could take some tips on how to aggrandize the most minor things by watching the way the British media covers this infantilized woman.
Weren’t the press saying Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia was a “road test” for future visits too? These people just use the same narratives to write new stories. I think the pressure is on KP from the press to get Kate to go to either the US or India. I don’t think she will go to the US because of Wimbledon.
@Amy Bee and I don’t think they’ll send her to India after insulting the people of India and bringing disgrace to the UK with her last stint, which featured her showing up to a war memorial on a breezy day in a bright yellow dress, which was far more suited to the royal garden parties she refuses to attend, sans weighted hems, so that the entire world was invited to be her unwilling gynecologist.
The Royal Rota and courtiers’ recollections may vary, but when it comes to the public? Nah, Pepperidge Farm Remembers.
Oh my goodness this totally makes sense now. See we have always wondered why no one could understand what she was saying when she was supposed to be speaking English, turns out she was combining the two all along because her baby brain couldn’t separate the two languages so she speaks her own language it’s called Italish
I’m absolutely cracking up 🤣🤣
Princess of Wiglets spent time in Italy learning Italian??
(insert galactic side eye here.)
My pasty arse she did. Girlypop is barely able to converse in her mother tongue.
Guarantee the ONLY reason that line made it into the press release, is to compete with Meghan, who _is_ bilingual having studied several months in Madrid, and who has a degree in international studies, which is a similar degree path to some heirs to thrones in Europe… much more valuable for the work of a ‘working royal’ than Kate’s box top degree in art history.
https://studyinternational.com/news/the-education-of-meghan-markle/
“But a trip to the US will be quite humbling for both William and Kate.”
You better believe it. US reporters aren’t hobbled by Peg’s super injunction that silences the rota rats and other British journalists. And we Americans aren’t royalists looking to tug forelocks and kiss royal asses. WanK were loudly booed in Boston (which to me seemed an odd locality for British royals to visit). Americans are largely unimpressed by titles. And for the most part, we don’t really care that much about Peg and Mumbles – despite how much People Magazine fawns all over them. The Wales haven’t enough charm to work their “charm offensive” on us!