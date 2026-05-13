Apple Martin is already starring in a major Chloe campaign, right after graduation

Last Friday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “reunited” in Nashville because their daughter Apple was graduating from college! Apple’s Vanderbilt graduation ceremony was last Friday, and her whole family came out for it. Good for Apple – I’m glad that she got a Bachelor’s degree, and you know Gwyneth is probably very pleased too. Just days after Apple’s graduation and official entrance into the workforce, Chloe dropped their latest print-ad campaign starring none other than Apple Martin.

With two major campaigns for Self-Portrait and Gap under her belt, Apple Martin is back to work, this time starring in a Chloé campaign. The 21-year-old daughter of celebrity exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin looks sun-kissed as the face of the fashion house’s pre-fall 2026 collection, “Chloé à la Plage.” In a press release, creative director Chemena Kamali said the campaign, shot by David Sims, is “an ode to a surreal summer fantasy … that dreamlike state and the poetry of summer.” Of Chloé’s latest nepo-baby muse, Kamali added, “Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way.” In one image, Martin poses in front of a seashell, seemingly invoking Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Elsewhere, she wears a cockatoo-printed swimsuit while eating a slice of citrus, sniffs flowers, and pouts while sitting on the floor with a Chloé bag tucked under her arm. Dressed in the house’s usual flowy silhouettes, Martin joins an elite list of Chloé girls including Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Claudia Schiffer, and Bella Hadid.

[From The Cut]

Just two weeks ago, we learned that Apple already signed up for representation with CAA, her mom’s longtime agents. This Chloe campaign was organized months ago though. In fact, I think Apple’s modeling and fashion stuff was probably built into her deal with her mom. Basically: yes, I’ll finish college and get my degree, but I going to pick up some modeling work and pop out at Paris Fashion Week every now and then. When I was in college, I worked as an office assistant, and all of my friends worked as waitresses. Apple’s life is so.. different.

As for the ads, they’re fine? I would even say that Apple is quite striking in them. They really bronzed her up, but her hair looks amazing.