Apple Martin is already starring in a major Chloe campaign, right after graduation

Last Friday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “reunited” in Nashville because their daughter Apple was graduating from college! Apple’s Vanderbilt graduation ceremony was last Friday, and her whole family came out for it. Good for Apple – I’m glad that she got a Bachelor’s degree, and you know Gwyneth is probably very pleased too. Just days after Apple’s graduation and official entrance into the workforce, Chloe dropped their latest print-ad campaign starring none other than Apple Martin.

With two major campaigns for Self-Portrait and Gap under her belt, Apple Martin is back to work, this time starring in a Chloé campaign. The 21-year-old daughter of celebrity exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin looks sun-kissed as the face of the fashion house’s pre-fall 2026 collection, “Chloé à la Plage.” In a press release, creative director Chemena Kamali said the campaign, shot by David Sims, is “an ode to a surreal summer fantasy … that dreamlike state and the poetry of summer.” Of Chloé’s latest nepo-baby muse, Kamali added, “Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way.”

In one image, Martin poses in front of a seashell, seemingly invoking Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Elsewhere, she wears a cockatoo-printed swimsuit while eating a slice of citrus, sniffs flowers, and pouts while sitting on the floor with a Chloé bag tucked under her arm. Dressed in the house’s usual flowy silhouettes, Martin joins an elite list of Chloé girls including Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Claudia Schiffer, and Bella Hadid.

[From The Cut]

Just two weeks ago, we learned that Apple already signed up for representation with CAA, her mom’s longtime agents. This Chloe campaign was organized months ago though. In fact, I think Apple’s modeling and fashion stuff was probably built into her deal with her mom. Basically: yes, I’ll finish college and get my degree, but I going to pick up some modeling work and pop out at Paris Fashion Week every now and then. When I was in college, I worked as an office assistant, and all of my friends worked as waitresses. Apple’s life is so.. different.

As for the ads, they’re fine? I would even say that Apple is quite striking in them. They really bronzed her up, but her hair looks amazing.

Print ads courtesy of Chloe’s Instagram.

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27 Responses to “Apple Martin is already starring in a major Chloe campaign, right after graduation”

  1. Jezz says:
    May 13, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Her mouth is very strange, like a bad scar right in the cupid’s bow. Did she have a cleft pallet or something perhaps?

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 13, 2026 at 12:17 pm

      It looks absurd. It’s a result of too much lip filler. See Michelle Pfeiffer’s old lips.

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      May 13, 2026 at 12:34 pm

      Filler and a lip flip

      Reply
    • Anon says:
      May 13, 2026 at 1:06 pm

      Actress Catherine Reitman has similar lip problems. Even when she closes her mouth, it still has a large gap.

      Reply
    • lucy10 says:
      May 13, 2026 at 1:32 pm

      This story totally confirms to me the nepo baby syndrome! Apple would NOT have gotten this assignment if she had to audition like anyone else! She looks a bit like an alien, with lazy eyes. And unfortunately, she’s got her father’s decidedly bland features. If she wasn’t the daughter of Paltrow, she wouldn’t be picked out from the crowd as anyone special.

      Reply
      • Denguy says:
        May 13, 2026 at 5:02 pm

        Yes, that slightly overbred wan quality her father embodies.

      • Neeve says:
        May 13, 2026 at 5:12 pm

        Her father? At least Chris Martin has somewhat of a cheeky smile. Gwyneth is the most bland looking woman ever, how she has so much self esteem is shocking.

  2. Jegede says:
    May 13, 2026 at 11:21 am

    Good for her for engaging her brain and getting a college education.👌👌

    No matter how the chips fall, having that in hand will be helpful.

    And yes her hair looks glorious. Plus, she looks better without the red lipstick.

    Reply
  3. cmsosweet says:
    May 13, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Oh goody another nepo baby with bad lip filler cashing in on her parents connections! She’s giving AI generated nothingness in this campaign.

    Reply
  4. Luped says:
    May 13, 2026 at 11:35 am

    When your mom’s a famous actress and your dad’s a famous musician, getting a four year degree is a career path many should admire.

    Reply
  5. cosmo says:
    May 13, 2026 at 11:38 am

    I don’t think this is a good look for her. There’s not enough contrast between her skin and her hair and her features get lost in the bronzer.

    Reply
  6. shayni says:
    May 13, 2026 at 11:52 am

    The ‘saddle bag’ lip filler though…

    Reply
  7. SarahCS says:
    May 13, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    If bored rich kid is what they were going for they absolutely nailed it.

    Reply
  8. Mosshearted says:
    May 13, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    No one has ever needed lip filler less than this woman, and I really wish someone in her life would tell her that. She did not look like this a year or so ago. Oh well.

    Reply
  9. Julie says:
    May 13, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    The lips look awful, the filler is not doing her any favors at all and it’s obvious that it’s filler. Also, she only has one dead expression throughout the entire ad. She’s a beautiful woman, but boring to look at.

    Reply
  10. Michelle says:
    May 13, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    I’m sure she’s a nice girl, but there’s no expression on her face in any photo. She just seems lifeless and not striking at all to make it as a model.

    Reply
  11. Louisa says:
    May 13, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Oh it’s awful. She looks like a sulky, bored teenager. Absolutely nothing going on there.
    Fun fact, I was playing mini golf behind Chris, her and her brother in Montauk years ago. She whined and complained the whole time so looks like nothing much has changed.

    Reply
  12. aj says:
    May 13, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    No thanks! Now, if Blue Ivy decides to model, I think it would be epic! She’s a natural beauty, with natural, beautiful features and her father’s height.

    Reply
  13. Lil Soleil says:
    May 13, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    With the world being what it is currently, I just can’t stomach this blatant privilege and I’m not alone.

    Reply
  14. therese says:
    May 13, 2026 at 3:14 pm

    Of course, she looks like Martin, but the Paltrow genes are strong. Many kudos for starting and getting a degree. She is inexperienced, but I thought the ad was vapid. Perhaps there are some that will disagree, but I always thought Gwyneth was a good actress. She never looked vapid to me.

    Reply
  15. Jferber says:
    May 13, 2026 at 3:41 pm

    I think Apple looks better with red lipstick bc it hides her weird lips. The total bronze look does not hide the problematic lips. Yes, bored teenager look, but models often do look expressionless so you can focus on what’s being advertised (my best guess).

    Reply
  16. Kirsten says:
    May 13, 2026 at 4:17 pm

    I’m not too sure about the video, but the still photos are gorgeous — she reminds me of Anja Rubik

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    May 13, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    Except Anja is prettier than Apple. I will say that I’d love to be in Anja’s shoes for one week. What a fabulous gift that would be–to know and feel how the world bends and bows to a beautiful young woman (emphasis on the “young”).

    Reply
  18. Veronica S. says:
    May 13, 2026 at 4:50 pm

    She photographs well, but I agree that if she were anybody else, that botched lip filler would be a career ender before it even started. Really a shame young people are doing this to themselves, though at her economic tier it’s like…how are you not getting better work done?

    What a weird ad campaign, though. Sunny beach, and she looks pouty and distant. You’d think they’d go for something more joyful.

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    May 13, 2026 at 6:53 pm

    Those lips are disturbing.

    Reply
  20. Margaret84 says:
    May 13, 2026 at 7:53 pm

    She’s quite unfortunate looking🤭wonky eye and bad lip fillers.

    Reply

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