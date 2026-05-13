Apple Martin is already starring in a major Chloe campaign, right after graduation

Last Friday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “reunited” in Nashville because their daughter Apple was graduating from college! Apple’s Vanderbilt graduation ceremony was last Friday, and her whole family came out for it. Good for Apple – I’m glad that she got a Bachelor’s degree, and you know Gwyneth is probably very pleased too. Just days after Apple’s graduation and official entrance into the workforce, Chloe dropped their latest print-ad campaign starring none other than Apple Martin.
With two major campaigns for Self-Portrait and Gap under her belt, Apple Martin is back to work, this time starring in a Chloé campaign. The 21-year-old daughter of celebrity exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin looks sun-kissed as the face of the fashion house’s pre-fall 2026 collection, “Chloé à la Plage.” In a press release, creative director Chemena Kamali said the campaign, shot by David Sims, is “an ode to a surreal summer fantasy … that dreamlike state and the poetry of summer.” Of Chloé’s latest nepo-baby muse, Kamali added, “Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way.”
In one image, Martin poses in front of a seashell, seemingly invoking Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Elsewhere, she wears a cockatoo-printed swimsuit while eating a slice of citrus, sniffs flowers, and pouts while sitting on the floor with a Chloé bag tucked under her arm. Dressed in the house’s usual flowy silhouettes, Martin joins an elite list of Chloé girls including Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Claudia Schiffer, and Bella Hadid.
Just two weeks ago, we learned that Apple already signed up for representation with CAA, her mom’s longtime agents. This Chloe campaign was organized months ago though. In fact, I think Apple’s modeling and fashion stuff was probably built into her deal with her mom. Basically: yes, I’ll finish college and get my degree, but I going to pick up some modeling work and pop out at Paris Fashion Week every now and then. When I was in college, I worked as an office assistant, and all of my friends worked as waitresses. Apple’s life is so.. different.
As for the ads, they’re fine? I would even say that Apple is quite striking in them. They really bronzed her up, but her hair looks amazing.
Print ads courtesy of Chloe’s Instagram.
Her mouth is very strange, like a bad scar right in the cupid’s bow. Did she have a cleft pallet or something perhaps?
It looks absurd. It’s a result of too much lip filler. See Michelle Pfeiffer’s old lips.
Filler and a lip flip
Actress Catherine Reitman has similar lip problems. Even when she closes her mouth, it still has a large gap.
This story totally confirms to me the nepo baby syndrome! Apple would NOT have gotten this assignment if she had to audition like anyone else! She looks a bit like an alien, with lazy eyes. And unfortunately, she’s got her father’s decidedly bland features. If she wasn’t the daughter of Paltrow, she wouldn’t be picked out from the crowd as anyone special.
Yes, that slightly overbred wan quality her father embodies.
Her father? At least Chris Martin has somewhat of a cheeky smile. Gwyneth is the most bland looking woman ever, how she has so much self esteem is shocking.
Good for her for engaging her brain and getting a college education.👌👌
No matter how the chips fall, having that in hand will be helpful.
And yes her hair looks glorious. Plus, she looks better without the red lipstick.
Oh goody another nepo baby with bad lip filler cashing in on her parents connections! She’s giving AI generated nothingness in this campaign.
When your mom’s a famous actress and your dad’s a famous musician, getting a four year degree is a career path many should admire.
I don’t think this is a good look for her. There’s not enough contrast between her skin and her hair and her features get lost in the bronzer.
The ‘saddle bag’ lip filler though…
If bored rich kid is what they were going for they absolutely nailed it.
No one has ever needed lip filler less than this woman, and I really wish someone in her life would tell her that. She did not look like this a year or so ago. Oh well.
The lips look awful, the filler is not doing her any favors at all and it’s obvious that it’s filler. Also, she only has one dead expression throughout the entire ad. She’s a beautiful woman, but boring to look at.
I’m sure she’s a nice girl, but there’s no expression on her face in any photo. She just seems lifeless and not striking at all to make it as a model.
Oh it’s awful. She looks like a sulky, bored teenager. Absolutely nothing going on there.
Fun fact, I was playing mini golf behind Chris, her and her brother in Montauk years ago. She whined and complained the whole time so looks like nothing much has changed.
No thanks! Now, if Blue Ivy decides to model, I think it would be epic! She’s a natural beauty, with natural, beautiful features and her father’s height.
With the world being what it is currently, I just can’t stomach this blatant privilege and I’m not alone.
Of course, she looks like Martin, but the Paltrow genes are strong. Many kudos for starting and getting a degree. She is inexperienced, but I thought the ad was vapid. Perhaps there are some that will disagree, but I always thought Gwyneth was a good actress. She never looked vapid to me.
All I see is Chris genes. Apple looks exactly like her aunt Nicola, Chris sister.
I think Apple looks better with red lipstick bc it hides her weird lips. The total bronze look does not hide the problematic lips. Yes, bored teenager look, but models often do look expressionless so you can focus on what’s being advertised (my best guess).
I’m not too sure about the video, but the still photos are gorgeous — she reminds me of Anja Rubik
Except Anja is prettier than Apple. I will say that I’d love to be in Anja’s shoes for one week. What a fabulous gift that would be–to know and feel how the world bends and bows to a beautiful young woman (emphasis on the “young”).
She photographs well, but I agree that if she were anybody else, that botched lip filler would be a career ender before it even started. Really a shame young people are doing this to themselves, though at her economic tier it’s like…how are you not getting better work done?
What a weird ad campaign, though. Sunny beach, and she looks pouty and distant. You’d think they’d go for something more joyful.
Those lips are disturbing.
She’s quite unfortunate looking🤭wonky eye and bad lip fillers.