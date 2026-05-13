Ruth Negga wore a green Dior for a glamour-starved Cannes Opening Night

This week, the Hollywood Reporter pointed out that for the first time since 2017, no Hollywood studios will premiere any major films during the Cannes Film Festival. There are a handful of smaller American films in competition, but usually, one or several of the biggest studios arrange for an out-of-competition Cannes premiere to really have a glitzy promotional launch. In recent years, films like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Top Gun: Maverick and the final Indiana Jones movie have all done their world premieres in Cannes. There’s nothing like that this year, and you can really tell, just from the opening night. The Croisette is dead as can be, and judging solely from the opening-night photos, it genuinely looks like everyone is “over” Cannes.

So, here are some fashion photos from the opening night. I’m covering Demi Moore separately, but she’s only there because she’s on the Cannes jury. As is Ruth Negga, who wore this striking green Dior. I wish there were more photos of it because it’s an interesting look.

Jane Fonda showed up in a black Gucci gown and that same crazy wig she’s been wearing a lot lately.

Joan Collins wore Stephane Rolland, and she was accompanied by Laurent Lafitte. I’m sure Dame Joan has had a lot of work done, but I appreciate the fact that she’s not Botoxed to hell and back. Just a touch of old-school glamour.

I have no idea who Maura Higgins is but she got a lot of attention in this Andrew Kwon gown. As I said, we’re really glamour-starved, because ten years ago, this was considered the bare minimum for Cannes’ opening night.

Heidi Klum, the woman who shows up for the opening of an envelope, wore this frumpy, unflattering Elie Saab.

And finally, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Some madam-at-a-Wild West-brothel realness.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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7 Responses to “Ruth Negga wore a green Dior for a glamour-starved Cannes Opening Night”

  1. Jais says:
    May 13, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Ruth’s dress is almost like a 90’s slip dress but with fringe.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    May 13, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Honestly Ruth’s dress is not good. It’s a slip dress with fringe that is WAY too heavy for it. Jane’s dress is great but it’s maybe too much look for her.

    Reply
  3. Tarte Au Citron says:
    May 13, 2026 at 8:58 am

    Maura Higgins at Cannes?! She’s come a long way from Love Island UK.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      May 13, 2026 at 9:31 am

      She’s getting a lot of mileage out of being the runner-up on the US Traitors, getting a Birkin bag from the winner, Rob, she’s scheduled to be on Dancing with the Stars, and now Cannes.

      Reply
  4. Mel says:
    May 13, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Crazy wig or not( I don’t think it’s crazy) but Jane Fonda is HOT!! She looks fantastic!

    Reply
  5. Ladiabla says:
    May 13, 2026 at 9:12 am

    Ruth is lovely but that dress is not it.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    May 13, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Ruth is beautiful but that dress is not. Heidi’s dress would still be bad but less bad without that awful flower on her cleavage. Jane and Joan are fire. I love that purple frock for the color.

    Reply

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