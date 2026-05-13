Ruth Negga wore a green Dior for a glamour-starved Cannes Opening Night

This week, the Hollywood Reporter pointed out that for the first time since 2017, no Hollywood studios will premiere any major films during the Cannes Film Festival. There are a handful of smaller American films in competition, but usually, one or several of the biggest studios arrange for an out-of-competition Cannes premiere to really have a glitzy promotional launch. In recent years, films like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Top Gun: Maverick and the final Indiana Jones movie have all done their world premieres in Cannes. There’s nothing like that this year, and you can really tell, just from the opening night. The Croisette is dead as can be, and judging solely from the opening-night photos, it genuinely looks like everyone is “over” Cannes.

So, here are some fashion photos from the opening night. I’m covering Demi Moore separately, but she’s only there because she’s on the Cannes jury. As is Ruth Negga, who wore this striking green Dior. I wish there were more photos of it because it’s an interesting look.

Jane Fonda showed up in a black Gucci gown and that same crazy wig she’s been wearing a lot lately.

Joan Collins wore Stephane Rolland, and she was accompanied by Laurent Lafitte. I’m sure Dame Joan has had a lot of work done, but I appreciate the fact that she’s not Botoxed to hell and back. Just a touch of old-school glamour.

I have no idea who Maura Higgins is but she got a lot of attention in this Andrew Kwon gown. As I said, we’re really glamour-starved, because ten years ago, this was considered the bare minimum for Cannes’ opening night.

Heidi Klum, the woman who shows up for the opening of an envelope, wore this frumpy, unflattering Elie Saab.

And finally, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Some madam-at-a-Wild West-brothel realness.