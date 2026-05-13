Ruth Negga wore a green Dior for a glamour-starved Cannes Opening Night

This week, the Hollywood Reporter pointed out that for the first time since 2017, no Hollywood studios will premiere any major films during the Cannes Film Festival. There are a handful of smaller American films in competition, but usually, one or several of the biggest studios arrange for an out-of-competition Cannes premiere to really have a glitzy promotional launch. In recent years, films like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Top Gun: Maverick and the final Indiana Jones movie have all done their world premieres in Cannes. There’s nothing like that this year, and you can really tell, just from the opening night. The Croisette is dead as can be, and judging solely from the opening-night photos, it genuinely looks like everyone is “over” Cannes.
So, here are some fashion photos from the opening night. I’m covering Demi Moore separately, but she’s only there because she’s on the Cannes jury. As is Ruth Negga, who wore this striking green Dior. I wish there were more photos of it because it’s an interesting look.
Jane Fonda showed up in a black Gucci gown and that same crazy wig she’s been wearing a lot lately.
Joan Collins wore Stephane Rolland, and she was accompanied by Laurent Lafitte. I’m sure Dame Joan has had a lot of work done, but I appreciate the fact that she’s not Botoxed to hell and back. Just a touch of old-school glamour.
I have no idea who Maura Higgins is but she got a lot of attention in this Andrew Kwon gown. As I said, we’re really glamour-starved, because ten years ago, this was considered the bare minimum for Cannes’ opening night.
Heidi Klum, the woman who shows up for the opening of an envelope, wore this frumpy, unflattering Elie Saab.
And finally, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Some madam-at-a-Wild West-brothel realness.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Heidi Klum bei der Opening Ceremony mit der Premiere des Kinofilms La VĂ nus Electrique / The Electric Kiss auf dem Festival de Cannes 2026 / 79. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes im Palais des Festivals. Cannes, 12.05.2026 *** Heidi Klum at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film La VĂ nus Electrique The Electric Kiss at the Festival de Cannes 2026 79 Cannes International Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals Cannes, 12 05 2026 Foto:xD.xBedrosianx/xFuturexImagex opening_6559,Image: 1098368037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Avalon
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Jane Fonda bei der Opening Ceremony mit der Premiere des Kinofilms La VĂ nus Electrique / The Electric Kiss auf dem Festival de Cannes 2026 / 79. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes im Palais des Festivals. Cannes, 12.05.2026 *** Jane Fonda at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film La VĂ nus Electrique The Electric Kiss at the Festival de Cannes 2026 79 Cannes International Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals Cannes, 12 05 2026 Foto:xD.xBedrosianx/xFuturexImagex opening_6618,Image: 1098375032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Avalon
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Dame Joan Collins of “My Duchess” attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France,Image: 1098377872, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Maura Higgins attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098387167, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Dame Joan Collins And Laurent Lafitte attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098387312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098387371, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Jury Members Diego Céspedes, Laura Wandel, Jury President Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Isaach de Bankolé and Ruth Negga attend the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals,Image: 1098391388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lounis Tiar/Avalon
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Ruth Negga attends attends the Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 79th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on 12 May 2026.,Image: 1098394205, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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Celebrities walk the red carpet for the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony and ‘La Vénus Electrique’ (The Electric Venus) screening
Featuring: Ruth Negga, Isaach de Bankole, Chloe Zhao, Demi Moore, Park Chan
Where: Cannes, France
When: 12 May 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
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Ruth’s dress is almost like a 90’s slip dress but with fringe.
Honestly Ruth’s dress is not good. It’s a slip dress with fringe that is WAY too heavy for it. Jane’s dress is great but it’s maybe too much look for her.
Maura Higgins at Cannes?! She’s come a long way from Love Island UK.
She’s getting a lot of mileage out of being the runner-up on the US Traitors, getting a Birkin bag from the winner, Rob, she’s scheduled to be on Dancing with the Stars, and now Cannes.
Crazy wig or not( I don’t think it’s crazy) but Jane Fonda is HOT!! She looks fantastic!
Ruth is lovely but that dress is not it.
Ruth is beautiful but that dress is not. Heidi’s dress would still be bad but less bad without that awful flower on her cleavage. Jane and Joan are fire. I love that purple frock for the color.