Apple Martin is about to graduate from college & she’s already repped by CAA

Something crazy to remember: Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have daughters the same age, and their daughters are both graduating from college in the next few months. Zahara Jolie will graduate from Spelman College, and Apple Martin will graduate from Vanderbilt. Both Zahara and Apple have made red carpet appearances with their moms, but Apple is the one who already scored modeling contracts. Apple is also a regular at fashion shows too. Well, I’m sure Zahara’s post-college plans probably involve humanitarian work and/or grad school. Apple’s post-college plans involve nepo-babying her way to stardom! Apparently, Apple has already signed with CAA, the same agency which represents her mom.
Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, hasn’t even graduated from college, but already has a powerhouse Hollywood agent.
Martin, who is expected to earn her degree from Vanderbilt University this spring, is now being repped by the A-list agency, CAA, according to a British entertainment newsletter… the same place that reps her mother.
Apple, who is in high demand due to her recent modeling gigs for SelfPortrait and The Gap, wants to turn her attention to acting later this year, but previously turned down more modeling or acting work to finish her education, something that her mother insisted on.
“Gwyneth has always wished she finished college,” a friend said.
Like her daughter Apple, Gwyneth also had a big agent in her youth due to familial connections: Her mother, Blythe Danner, was an actress, and her father, Bruce Paltrow, was a director. However, Paltrow (and, according to friends, her daughter) always had the acting chops to back up the nepo-connections.
While it’s rare for me to give Gwyneth props for anything, she really encouraged Apple to go to college and finish her degree, and that’s a good thing. Think about how easy it would have been for Gwyneth to do what Cindy Crawford did to Kaia Gerber: basically push her teenage daughter into the fashion world before she was anywhere near ready. I would argue that Gwyneth sort of has the same philosophy as many parents: “You can do whatever you want and pursue whatever you want…once you get your degree.” College is non-negotiable. So, I feel similarly – Apple pursuing a career in acting and modeling in her early 20s, after getting a B.A., is pretty much the best way to do the nepo-baby thing.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Why are her lips so over-plumped already. It takes away from her features. Otherwise, she looks very generic, but I guess that’s what’s in demand these days (blond, blue eyes, “good genes”).
All that money and access to the best doctors, and her lips are so oddly overfilled and make me think of Catherine Reitman’s botched lip work.
She’s stated that she did get her lips done once after high school and hated it, and now she’s letting them go back.
All I’ve got is that in these photos the resemblance to her father is strong.
This happens all the time. “XYZ celeb daughter is a Mini Me of her famous mom!”
Meanwhile, her dad’s genes are screaming loud.
See also: Phillippe, Ava
Third generation nepo baby. *Yawn*
I’m glad she got a degree, not sure that it will ground her in any way.
Gwyneth should just finish hers, I’m sure she could work classes in. My mother in law took night classes for 14 years and got her bachelors in her 60s. My grandmother got her associates in her 50s, and put it in her obituary (she wrote her own). My mom got her second masters degree in her 50s (required for the job she wanted). It’s never too late, you’re never too old!
I’m sure in the minority here but she looks like a model to me. Like, is it nepotism? Sure, but she’s also beautiful IMO so it’s not like modeling is out of the realm of possibility for her.
The thing is, there are sooooo many celebuspawn out there. We never talk or think about the ones that don’t go into the entertainment industry either because they don’t want to or they don’t have the talent to sustain a meaningful career. Apple is kinda like Kendall Jenner where it’s like they don’t seem to have a ton of charisma but they definitely have the face and body to model so I’m not mad about it. *shrug*
She should stick to modelling. I heard her speak, and immediately lost all interest. She doesn’t have Gwyneth’s ability to make me listen to her, even she’s spewing nonsense.
Maybe she can act. Who knows. But whatever word quality Gwyneth has that makes you pay attention to her in an interview, Apple does not have.
I’ve never actually heard her in an interview but how you describe her is exactly how I would expect for some reason.
I agree. She has very striking features that will make her an excellent model. Whether she’s got her mother’s charisma for screen work is another question entirely.
Cindy Crawford was so smart. She was valedictorian and went to northwestern university for ENGINEERING. yes she dropped out to be a model and that worked out for her, but what a disappointment that she didn’t retain any of those values to pass onto Kaia. Like at some point it was important to Cindy to be academically successful. And that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t be successful in other ways.
Anyway, I wish we valued critical thinking as much or more than beauty.
I had no idea Cindy was so educated, really a shame she didn’t have Kaia go to college too, Plus Kaia seems fairly intelligent, she’s a reader.