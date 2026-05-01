Apple Martin is about to graduate from college & she’s already repped by CAA

Something crazy to remember: Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have daughters the same age, and their daughters are both graduating from college in the next few months. Zahara Jolie will graduate from Spelman College, and Apple Martin will graduate from Vanderbilt. Both Zahara and Apple have made red carpet appearances with their moms, but Apple is the one who already scored modeling contracts. Apple is also a regular at fashion shows too. Well, I’m sure Zahara’s post-college plans probably involve humanitarian work and/or grad school. Apple’s post-college plans involve nepo-babying her way to stardom! Apparently, Apple has already signed with CAA, the same agency which represents her mom.

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, hasn’t even graduated from college, but already has a powerhouse Hollywood agent. Martin, who is expected to earn her degree from Vanderbilt University this spring, is now being repped by the A-list agency, CAA, according to a British entertainment newsletter… the same place that reps her mother. Apple, who is in high demand due to her recent modeling gigs for SelfPortrait and The Gap, wants to turn her attention to acting later this year, but previously turned down more modeling or acting work to finish her education, something that her mother insisted on. “Gwyneth has always wished she finished college,” a friend said. Like her daughter Apple, Gwyneth also had a big agent in her youth due to familial connections: Her mother, Blythe Danner, was an actress, and her father, Bruce Paltrow, was a director. However, Paltrow (and, according to friends, her daughter) always had the acting chops to back up the nepo-connections.

[From NewsNation]

While it’s rare for me to give Gwyneth props for anything, she really encouraged Apple to go to college and finish her degree, and that’s a good thing. Think about how easy it would have been for Gwyneth to do what Cindy Crawford did to Kaia Gerber: basically push her teenage daughter into the fashion world before she was anywhere near ready. I would argue that Gwyneth sort of has the same philosophy as many parents: “You can do whatever you want and pursue whatever you want…once you get your degree.” College is non-negotiable. So, I feel similarly – Apple pursuing a career in acting and modeling in her early 20s, after getting a B.A., is pretty much the best way to do the nepo-baby thing.