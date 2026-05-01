Eden: The Trumps can’t wait to entertain Prince William & Kate in July

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden was included in the traveling press corps attached to King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. Eden was super-excited to gossip with the dregs of MAGA society, and of course he happily repeats that gossip in his Mail column this week. Magically, Eden heard second-hand that Donald Trump is not a fan of Prince Harry! The lukewarm scandal of it all! Eden slipped in a weird aside about Charles’ address to Congress – that Charles, like Prince Harry, got advice from Britain’s Foreign Secretary on his speech. Hm. Eden also hypes up the Trump family’s interest in the Prince and Princess of Wales, like that’s a good thing or a proud moment for the Keens.

The greatest honour accorded to the King was perhaps the opportunity to make a joint address to the two houses of Congress. When I went on a tour of the Capitol building before their Majesties arrived, our guide was keen to stress how unusual such an invitation was.

Only 47 foreign leaders have addressed a joint meeting of the Congress before this week. The King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the only previous British monarch accorded this honour.

The King used the address to make a surprisingly political speech, stating, for example, that executive power must be subject to checks and balances. He stood up for Nato, despite Trump’s sharp criticisms of the Alliance, begged for Ukraine to be protected and highlighted the importance of the environment.

It is striking how closely aligned Charles was with his younger son, the Duke of Sussex, who had expressed very similar views during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, last week. I can disclose that both the King and Prince Harry had received advice from Yvette Cooper, the Foreign Secretary, before their respective trips. It is all the more interesting given that Cooper is among those backing the duke’s planned return to public life in Britain – or Project Thaw, as his supporters call it.

As I predicted last week, the King has chosen not to meet Harry and Meghan during his three-day tour. This will hardly have disappointed Trump, who is no great admirer of the California-based couple. During my stay here, I learned of an interesting comment he made to a British visitor when the conversation turned to Harry: ‘Can you take him back?’ asked Trump.

Harry’s brother is another matter, of course. While the president has been delighted to host the King and Queen, he would be even more pleased were the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit the White House. Indeed, I can reveal that the Trumps have now invited Prince William and Catherine to travel to America.

‘Melania wants Catherine, in particular, to come,’ says a US source. ‘She admires her greatly and would love her to visit.’

The First Lady’s enthusiasm is shared by many of the Americans I spoke in the past few days. While they are respectful of the King and Queen, they are more excited about William and Catherine. And when it comes to a visit, what better timing could there be than July 4 – and the biggest Independence Day celebrations in 250 years?