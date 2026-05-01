Eden: The Trumps can’t wait to entertain Prince William & Kate in July

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden was included in the traveling press corps attached to King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. Eden was super-excited to gossip with the dregs of MAGA society, and of course he happily repeats that gossip in his Mail column this week. Magically, Eden heard second-hand that Donald Trump is not a fan of Prince Harry! The lukewarm scandal of it all! Eden slipped in a weird aside about Charles’ address to Congress – that Charles, like Prince Harry, got advice from Britain’s Foreign Secretary on his speech. Hm. Eden also hypes up the Trump family’s interest in the Prince and Princess of Wales, like that’s a good thing or a proud moment for the Keens.

The greatest honour accorded to the King was perhaps the opportunity to make a joint address to the two houses of Congress. When I went on a tour of the Capitol building before their Majesties arrived, our guide was keen to stress how unusual such an invitation was.

Only 47 foreign leaders have addressed a joint meeting of the Congress before this week. The King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the only previous British monarch accorded this honour.
The King used the address to make a surprisingly political speech, stating, for example, that executive power must be subject to checks and balances. He stood up for Nato, despite Trump’s sharp criticisms of the Alliance, begged for Ukraine to be protected and highlighted the importance of the environment.

It is striking how closely aligned Charles was with his younger son, the Duke of Sussex, who had expressed very similar views during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, last week. I can disclose that both the King and Prince Harry had received advice from Yvette Cooper, the Foreign Secretary, before their respective trips. It is all the more interesting given that Cooper is among those backing the duke’s planned return to public life in Britain – or Project Thaw, as his supporters call it.

As I predicted last week, the King has chosen not to meet Harry and Meghan during his three-day tour. This will hardly have disappointed Trump, who is no great admirer of the California-based couple. During my stay here, I learned of an interesting comment he made to a British visitor when the conversation turned to Harry: ‘Can you take him back?’ asked Trump.

Harry’s brother is another matter, of course. While the president has been delighted to host the King and Queen, he would be even more pleased were the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit the White House. Indeed, I can reveal that the Trumps have now invited Prince William and Catherine to travel to America.

‘Melania wants Catherine, in particular, to come,’ says a US source. ‘She admires her greatly and would love her to visit.’

The First Lady’s enthusiasm is shared by many of the Americans I spoke in the past few days. While they are respectful of the King and Queen, they are more excited about William and Catherine. And when it comes to a visit, what better timing could there be than July 4 – and the biggest Independence Day celebrations in 250 years?

[From The Daily Mail]

At some point, the royalists are going to understand that “Trump’s obsession with British royals” is not a flex. They haven’t realized it yet though, and so Prince William and Kate are going to be shuffled off to America in the sweaty-asscrack heat of July to keen and preen for the Trumps. Melania and Kate will have another half-assed photo-op with some children and jazz hands will flail and it will all be some catastrophic embarrassment in the months and years that follow. Oh well – at least Eden acknowledged that Charles and Harry’s speeches sounded similar. Wonders never cease.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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15 Responses to “Eden: The Trumps can’t wait to entertain Prince William & Kate in July”

  1. Eurydice says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:31 am

    Ok, so I wonder how the UK government can say that Harry didn’t speak for them when the UK Foreign Secretary advised him on his speech?

    As for Trump, he’s attracted to whatever is the most grand. Charles is grand. William is in line to be grand. Harry isn’t.

    Reply
  2. Julis says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:32 am

    If they go and suck up to the Trumps it will not be a good look. Charles got away with it because it was a state visit on behalf of the government and he gave a speech with points critical of the administration’s policies. If Will and Kate go to gurn with Trump and Melania and watch the World Cup it will look like 2 light weights who want to suck to MAGA on their US vacation! There won’t be 2 State visits in year so this will just come off as a friendly personal visit.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 1, 2026 at 11:09 am

      Exactly. It will come off like another vacation on both sides which will be exactly what it is – a way for William to go to the World Cup (probably with George in tow) and call it work.

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 1, 2026 at 11:20 am

      That’s such a good point. KC brought a message. The keens will only be tasked to do lightweight stuff because even that is risky if they can deliver without looking like fools. History has proven that often they can’t. After KCs visit I don’t even see the point in sending the keens a few months later.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Please no Keens on July 4th! Trump would love it, and Keen can wear the Disney Princess hairstyle with the wig/hair hanging down her back. And Trump flatters Scooter and gives him the attention that he craves. It makes Harry look better when that awful man does not like him.

    Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I can see William wanting to go to World Cup matches. It would be so perfectly tone-deaf of him.

    And yeah, having the Trumps’ admiration isn’t a badge of honor — it’s a mark of disgrace. But Kate and William are too dim to know this.

    If the Windsors had any decency, they would be angered by Trump’s comments about H&M. But they are terrible people who have said worse themselves. They deserve the Trumps.

    Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:45 am

    It’s really wild to me that these people seem to think Trump disapproval is a bad thing!! I shouldn’t be shocked because they clearly suffer from ability to read the room, because look at how the cover Harry and Meghan themselves. Harry and Meghan don’t have many ( if any) supporters in the right wing/MAGA/royalist circles so this is not a flex.

    I think the weirdest part to me is their simultaneous sense of superiority over Americans but their obsession with having American interest and approval of the royals at the same time. This is going to be a bigger issue for them because while facism and right wing views are growing especially among younger generations unfortunately, they BRF also have enough sense to realize being openly linked to these groups will be an issue.

    I guess the temporary boost of appearing to be in with Trump is worth it.

    Reply
  6. BlueToile says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:54 am

    Ug. If Trump/Melania/MAGA approved of me, and looked forward to being with me, I would absolutely have to question my life choices.

    Reply
  7. Lauren says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:55 am

    Hahahaha

    Americans can’t stand Kate & are largely disinterested in William. If she even goes, it will be yet another flop & failure as it’s been everytime she’s in the US. Everytime the Middletons come to the states they are rejected. Dog food Maureen is a Middleton mouthpiece & this is just Kate begging to go w William.

    Reply
  8. Shiela Kerr says:
    May 1, 2026 at 11:03 am

    I think American’s can wait.

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    May 1, 2026 at 11:09 am

    The ick of these two sucking up to the 🍊💩🫟 will never wear off.. so let the come.

    Reply
  10. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 1, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Americans honestly just have so many other, bigger fish to fry. Like, these people are lightweight.

    Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    May 1, 2026 at 11:21 am

    I don’t see Kate giving up Wimbledon which is still going on around July 4th.

    Eden is such an idiot that he’s acting like siding with the orange fascist and his friend of Jeffrey Epstein wife would be a good look for wank. Most Britons hate the orange one and didn’t even want the state visit. Giving off any vibe that is more than “the govt ordered us to do this” would be the stupidest thing ever.

    Reply
  12. Lauren says:
    May 1, 2026 at 11:36 am

    I think Kate is desperate to keep Willy from coming to states alone. For whatever reason.

    Reply

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