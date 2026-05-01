Sykes: King Charles looks so perky because his ‘RNA-based cancer vaccine’ is working

King Charles and Queen Camilla were back in the DMV on Thursday, after spending all of Wednesday in New York. They attended some kind of party in Virginia – and met VA’s Democratic governor Abigail Spanberger – and Charles visited the Shenandoah National Park while Camilla visited a horse ranch. At some point, they dropped by the White House for a formal goodbye with Donald and Melania Trump, which are the photos in this post. Note the drip for Charles and Camilla – Charles wore his full medal collection, while Camilla wore a brooch from Tiffany & Co. Cam’s brooch was actually a gift from the Trumps, given to her last year.
When Buckingham Palace formally announced the state visit a few weeks ago, they also announced that Charles and Camilla would tack on a trip to Bermuda following their four days in the US. Well… Camilla decided she had enough. She flew back to the UK after the US leg of the trip, and Charles is already in Bermuda, looking perky. Interesting, innit?? While Charles looked dead-tired on the second day of the US state visit, he’s perked up considerably in the last half of the week. Which leads me into this Royalist Substack piece, “Four Days In, How Come Charles Still Looks So Fresh?”
So, King Charles has left the United States after his four-day state visit, looking every bit as fresh as he looked when he arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Monday. That’s four days of making speeches, shaking hands, and generally being royal. The 77-year-old will be donning his Bermuda shorts now for his first trip as monarch to an overseas British territory.
His secret? Apart, of course, from the sheer joy of being in Washington and New York in the spring sunshine and getting the chance to hang out with Donald and Melania Trump?
It seems like an experimental cancer-fighting cocktail has worked wonders.
I don’t know the precise details, but as Tom Sykes revealed on the latest Daily Beast Podcast, Charles has been receiving treatment with an immunotherapy-RNA combination for the cancer he’s been battling for the last couple of years. I think that means some kind of checkpoint-inhibitor immunotherapy treatment combined with an RNA-based cancer vaccine, delivered in a weekly injection, although y’all can Google as well as I can.
Tom said: “I have been told, by someone who knows, that they are incredibly impressed at how the treatment has worked, and there is now a great deal of optimism—amongst the Palace, amongst his family, amongst his circle—that the king can carry on for many, many years hence.
“And, of course, when people talk about this, they always say it with the proviso ‘But, of course, with cancer things can change very, very quickly.’ But I think there’s no denying that there is a massive sense of optimism now that maybe we have come through what looked like an existential storm.”
In public appearances over the past couple of years, Charles has put on a good show. Of course he has; he learned from the best in the business. But there’s no denying that he’s looked exhausted at times, like any cancer patient in his seventies would.
On this week’s evidence, however, he is back. His looked like it might be a short reign, tacked on almost as an afterthought to his mother’s, but that’s no longer the case. And the interesting thing is how that changes the dynamic in the familial psychodrama that is the Windsors. Welcome back!
While I’m loath to give Tom Sykes credit for any insider knowledge, this would make sense. We’ve heard rumors for two years now that Charles isn’t going through traditional chemotherapy, and we’ve also heard rumors that Charles wanted a more experimental therapy. Since the pandemic, we’ve heard a lot about the advances in RNA-based cancer treatments as well. I also think a lot of the pro-William royalists have been thrown for a loop because William has been rage-briefing about how “he’ll be king soon” and now it’s looking like Charles will live into his 80s (at the very least).
One final indignity for the king and queen – an upside-down Union Jack when they visited Arlington.
🇬🇧🇺🇸 Rather a diplomatic gaff by the Americans here.
The Union flag is upside down at the Arlington Cemetery event. pic.twitter.com/OyPCJy1Ot2
— Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) April 30, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Scooter must be fuming what with all his plans at being a statesman and taking titles away. And frustrating derangers who want the keens to be on the throne. Very soon and be The bestest king and queen in history
Considering the alternative, long live King Charles!
Amen to that. I hope he lasts for many more years. At least he does the job.
Went right off Charles when I found out about the eviction and the security but he is better than his elder son. At least he is interested in his job.
LOL. Poor William. Not. Anyone with a sense of gusto and curiosity and gratitude in this role can make the most of it. Charles did almost too much as PoW, such that people were skeptical that he could rein it in as King. But his visit really was a lovely interlude in a terrible time, so long may he occupy this role.
I’m waiting w popcorn for all the negative stories about the wales that cams is gonna plant this weekend. No one steals that horse’s thunder.
Yes when Covid hit they used the stuff they had to fight cancer because it was easy to get it to fight Covid and in doing so it made the cancer research take many steps forward so it doesn’t surprise me that they have something now. Poor Peg will have to wait longer for Chuckles to kick the bucket lol.
Hasn’t the Brainworm at HHS shut down the research at the NIH that was showing so much promise for a cancer vaccine? I think many scientists were fired. 🤬
Charles looks silly with all his medals.
I think medals look odd on daytime suits vs uniforms (and I thought this on Harry as well – not disputing the source of HIS medals, just saying I don’t like the fruit salad on a suit look…)
As someone with a lot of health fears and who’s lost a parent to cancer, this gives me so much hope. I know it’s expensive and still probably out of reach for many of people, yet. But the fact that these treatments work so well is astounding. I wish Charles would make it his mission to help and make these cancer treatments more accessible. That would be a fantastic legacy for him.
That’s great if the treatments are going well. There have been some interesting jumps in treatment recently and I imagine Charles as jumped on any options that work better. Could be why he was able to minimize his London treatments as well
Not sure why Camilla couldn’t also come to Bermuda. Seems odd for the Queen Consort to bail in the middle of a State Visit. Is that not somewhat insulting for Bermuda? She’s not double booked back home right? I get they’re older but it’s also literally your job.
Camilla has bowed out early before. Though I am surprised she did not go to Bermuda.
Mari Lwyd doesn’t visit non white people if she can help it.
Nice of her to visit distant relatives at the horse farm though.
As for Cluck, I suspect he looks brighter for not having to entertain the nonsense of his sidepiece wife, or that of the narcissistic tangerine squatting in the WH.
Imo her health isn’t strong. The long flights have always been difficult for her ( inner ear thing? Vertigo).
As soon as it came out that CRex wasn’t doing the traditional chemotherapy route, I suspected they’d try an mRNA-based individual therapy.
Both BioNTech and Moderna have been trialling all kinds of different approaches since before Corona hit, and it’s looking good.
There are ongoing phase II and III clinical trials for several kinds of cancer “vaccines”, lung and pancreatic cancers among them. And while they’re doing these trials, they’re at the same time improving individual therapies based on mRNA tailored to treat specific receptors.
E.g. there was a patient recently who was cleared of both leukemia and HIV by a bone marrow transplant that had undergone aditional treatment.
Too bad the Measles Are Here Again crowd is cutting funding, hence damaging scientific research and integrity everywhere.
Cutting funding, cutting staff, destroying the agencies that provide funding, cutting training opportunities, getting rid of visas so we lose non-US trainees. It’s a damn mess, a fucking shame (I work in academic medical research).
Oh, lort, Trump is going to want medals now, isn’t he?
He’s going to award himself some … much as his pal Charles does.
And William must be sputtering at the news that his father is going to live some more.
Flying the Union flag upside down is traditionally seen as a ‘coded distress signal’, so maybe C&C were trying to indicate what they really feel about their visit…