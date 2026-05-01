Shuter: The Sussexes didn’t watch King Charles’ address to Congress

Back in 2023, in the lead up to King Charles’ coronation, the British and American media were obsessed with the gossip around Prince Harry and Meghan’s possible attendance. For MONTHS there was a back-and-forth between the Sussex camp and the palace about invitations and who was actually invited and whether Charles really wanted them there. At one point, some royal commentator admitted the obvious, which was that the palace was parlaying the global interest in all things Sussex to hype the coronation. I fear something similar happened this week, with Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. While Charles has had good moments, there’s been a suspicious amount of mainstream conversation about “why isn’t Charles visiting the Sussexes” and “what are the Sussexes doing during the state visit?” Well, wouldn’t you know, someone told Rob Shuter that the Sussexes refused to watch Charles’ address to Congress on Tuesday. Nice way to extend the one big positive moment for Charles, I guess.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not watch King Charles’s speech live — and insiders say they did not watch it later either. No livestream in Montecito. No replay behind closed doors. No private gesture of respect after the fact. They did not tune in. At all.
“They didn’t watch it. Not live, not later, not at all,” one insider says. “Once upon a time, that would have been unthinkable. Now it makes the point for them.”
And that point was clear: the distance is no longer symbolic. It is real. Harry and Meghan have also not spoken to King Charles while he is in the USA and, despite past efforts to repair the rupture, insiders say there are no plans for contact and no expectation of a meeting.
“There is no relationship right now,” one source says. “No calls. No messages. No outreach. No backchannel. It has gone completely cold.”
According to insiders, whatever fragile progress had once been made collapsed after Harry and Meghan’s recent Australia trip, which reignited palace tensions and hardened positions on both sides.
“That trip was the final break,” a source tells us. “The palace saw it as confirmation they are fully out. Harry and Meghan saw it as proof they no longer need the institution.”
That is now the divide — and it is wider than ever. Sources say Harry and Meghan no longer believe they need the King’s approval, the palace’s protection or the family’s blessing to move forward.
“They are done looking back,” one insider says. “They do not need Charles. They do not need the palace. They do not need permission. They’ve moved on.”
And insiders insist not watching the King was not an oversight. It was intentional.
“This was deliberate,” the source says. “Not watching was the message. The silence was the statement.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
If Harry and Meghan really did avoid watching Charles’ speech, it’s a real shame because Charles backed up Harry’s previous statements completely, especially about NATO, Ukraine and the need for stronger American leadership. There are so many people trying to make “Charles & Harry are on the outs again” happen, it’s like they didn’t actually listen to Charles’ speech themselves. Far from creating more distance from Harry, Charles sounded like his speech was cowritten BY Harry. As for the rest of it… I actually believe that Harry and Meghan know that they don’t need the palace nor do they need permission to do anything. I think they realized that five-plus years ago. Whether the palace understands that the Sussexes don’t need their permission is another thing altogether. In any case, Charles is certainly making some interesting moves these days.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
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US Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson applaud as Britain’s King Charles III addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095171170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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US Vice President JD Vance applauds as Britain’s King Charles III addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095171177, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla greet people after his address to a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095171218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left) at the Australian War Memorial site in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left)
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex delivers the keynote speech at the InterEdge Summit, at Centrepiece in Melbourne Park, Victoria on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a dog at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Veteran Joel Vanderzwan presents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with flip-flops with the inscriptions ‘G’ day Hazza’ and ‘G’ day Megs’ as they take part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Did a lot of people actually watch the speech live? I dont feel like that many Americans actually cared when it was happening in real time. There was some positive press afterwards, but we’ve got a lot going on here besides what a king says in Congress since we all know its not moving the needle at all, no matter how many Rs applauded it.
I read the speech after he gave it and that was it. Maybe H&M did the same. Maybe they watched it live. Maybe they didnt care about it either way. No one knows.
The Australia trip certainly triggered the palaces but I feel like W&K were more bothered than Charles?
Same opinion @Becks
I wasn’t planning on watching but a livestream of his speech to Congress showed up in my feed and I’m so glad I did. The rest of his speeches I watched after the fact. He was charming, clever, and managed to layer subtle shade against Trump that was extremely satisfying. I was pleasantly surprised, having expected something boring but Charles brought his burn book. He made fun of us too, in the best way. I don’t have a lot of love for Charles, but he really hit it out of the park.
This was deliberate,” the source says. “Not watching was the message. The silence was the statement.”
How could they even possibly know this? I just can’t imagine someone close to the Sussexes briefing this to anyone, let alone this guy.
I think this conversation exists because while this wasn’t a catastrophe of a visit there was nothing interesting about it as well. It actually is the real reflection of what they tried to claim about Meghan and Harry’s Australia trip. That nothing went wrong so they were considering it a success.
The problem is nothing went wrong, but no one also cared. There was no genuine interest, no crowds, no scandals even though they tried to make will or won’t they with Harry and Meghan occur. And that’s what they really wanted. For Harry and Meghan to help them with engagement.
Whether that was making some sort of statement, appearing somewhere in public, releasing information about a new project with Netflix or any other entity, or even Meghan posting a lot or releasing something for As Ever. None of that happened, so now they’re trying to make the story about why none of that happened.
Also, William and Kate didn’t post anything about the speech and it would have actually been appropriate for them to share something. So why is silence a statement for Harry and Meghan, but not for the actual heir?
This silence from their living room, these people make up the most horrible stories with zero accountability it is sickening, news should come with “fiction” and “non-fiction” labels. If the Sussex’s didn’t watch in real time I’m sure they have seen the highlights like the rest of us and what difference does it make if they watch in real time anyway because I’m sure WanK certainly didn’t. What a clownish thing to make a story about.
So the insiders in this persons head told them the Sussexes didn’t watch Chuckles address congress ? Sure sure.
How does anybody know this? The speech is on the internet and can be watched any time. I’ll bet Harry did watch it, if only out of curiosity and wanting to keep up to date.
Yeah, I agree, Eurydice.
This article is just conjecture presented as fact.
Harry likely was interested in what his father had to say.
I didn’t think anyone except royal watchers and political news junkies watched the speech live. Most people were just going about their day. As others have said most people heard about it later via the media. I doubt William watched the speech live either! Not sure how Rob Shutter (man with a Substack) would know what Harry did unless he has a camera planted in his house!
Are they now realizing that Meghan don’t care what the palaces and the BM say or do.
I know a couple of people born in September, and they’re generous to a fault.
Meghan will move on, Harry will get stepped on, but he will still offer to help those, doing the stepping.
And how would Rob know? The Sussexes don’t leak to the press. They don’t call “insiders” with a YouTube channel, they never met.
I am sure Harry and Meghan watched the speech, if not live then, after all the Social Media attention and praise, on YouTube. They may have sent Charles a message congratulating him, how would Rob or the Palace know? Does the Palace monitor Charles’s phone?
As for the Sussexes needing permission for anything they do or plan, only in the wet dreams of BP and KP. The Palace lost control with the Sandringham Summit. The Palace and the media can whine all they want, the Sussexes are free. No control, no permission, they adhere strictly to the agreement with the Queen. Good for them!
Charles winds up a very successful tour, Camilla had her moments, and a long flight back to plot against the heir and KittyCan’t who both tried to overshadow them with “surprise” public outings. While Meghan fed the chickens.
Shuter just makes stuff up, except for the things Knauf whispers in his ear.
It’s kinda amazing that Shuter acknowledges the Sussexes *don’t* need the BRF, and they know it, though! Whatever. Brace yourselves for Sykes’ column quoting Shuter.
I noticed Sykes YouTube content was very low this week. Seems he and Paula only turn on their webcams for Sussex hate content while mostly ignoring the King’s entire visit!
No doubt he’ll be uploading some rage bait about Meghan posting chickens with Lily’s voice in the background
It’s okay Meg and Haz, I didn’t either 😃
I haven’t watched it either. I’ve seen a a few clips on social media but I doubt I will ever sit down and watch the full thing!
I had no idea the man was even speaking to Congress until the next morning. Was it even broadcast? – maybe CSPAN? Anyway, nobody I know has mentioned watching it (nobody has even mentioned it, if I’m honest).
That aside, why should we believe this Shuter guy – is he reputable or another fiction writer?
This is all gossip. Made up sources. Do you really believe Harry did not watch his dad speech? From reading some of the exerts, it sounds like pure made up nonsense begging for clicks that gutter rats normally write for the tabloids.
Why would Harry need to watch that speech? Hell he wrote most of it😆
Yeah I don’t believe this for a second. It’s yet another attempt to bad-mouth and smear Harry and Meghan, and cast them as petty and small-minded for attempting to snub King Charles’ visit.
Whoever is throwing this accusation has absolutely no-way of knowing whether it’s true, and is conveniently hiding behind the proverbial “sources” to literally make up stuff.
Poor Harry and Meghan having to contend with these types of lies day in, day out.
My word, how many insiders and sources does this person have watching what Harry and Meghan watch on TV? The very framing of this story shows it is bs.
What a lot of claptrap.
Nobody knows what H&M did or didn’t do, or what they thought about it, except them.
Again the CNN about Charles US visit
63% Americans don’t care
Rob Shuter is a former Sean Combs publicist (who didn’t know Combs was a predator) and current desperate royal parasite. If he missed the clues on Combs, how could he credibly know anything about H & M?
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/music/music-news/diddy-publicist-speaks-out-silence-accountability-1236293116/
I’d be willing to bet that they both watched the speech, and that they liked it, because Charles made some good points.
Did not watch it either!
But what I did see was a video on Fox 5 New York, where in Front Royal, VA Charles and Camilla in gazebo at “block party” and looks like she is reaching for his hand and Chuck moves his away quickly..
LOL this guy has no Sussex insider information, this is typical toxic lies and fantasy to rage bait British citizens.
How the media are NOT talking about the fact that Charles flew to the US and mingled in DC and then all the NYC folks (Mamdani, SJP and Caroline Kennedy, etc) and activities and is NOT flying to see his son and grandchildren is bonkers.