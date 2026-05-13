Andersen: Prince William & Harry’s relationship was damaged long before Meghan

Even among the sycophantic royalists, a certain picture has emerged of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William has a loud, violent temper, and Kate is a rude, tacky gatekeeper to her husband’s family. William and Kate truly bring out the worst in each other and it’s crazy that royal biographers keep presenting that fact like it’s a good thing. Christopher Andersen has written a new book called Kate!, and Andersen retells and reimagines various royal stories which have mostly been well-documented before now. Like this one, where William gets the blame for his larger falling out with Prince Harry:
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship was damaged years before Meghan Markle entered the picture, a royal author says.
“People didn’t really acknowledge the fact that there was all this tension between Harry and William ever since they were small children, wrestling in the back of the car,” Christopher Andersen, author of “KATE! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,” told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview.
Andersen added that it was “made very clear” to Harry that “he was lesser than,” and that “left a real mark on them and really kind of doomed their relationship, ultimately.”
Harry, 41, detailed the different ways the siblings were treated in his explosive memoir, “Spare,” claiming that William, 43, was given a much nicer bedroom in Kensington Palace. “My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious,” Harry wrote in the book. “I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask.”
Harry also claims his brother “appeared supremely irritated” when he first heard of the idea for the Invictus Games, which Harry created. He blamed William’s less-than-excited response on their “rivalry.”
Their relationship deteriorated once Harry began dating Meghan Markle.
[From Page Six]
This, for me, was one of the biggest takeaways from Spare – that William and Harry had already been on the outs for years before Harry even met Meghan. And that William was consumed with jealousy over Harry and everything Harry had and everything Harry did. While no one says this, I also think William has been in a near-constant state of incandescent rage because Harry is not equally jealous of William. Harry had no interest in marrying a woman like Kate, or living in some ridiculous lodge or whatever. Meanwhile, here’s another excerpt from Kate!:
Kate Middleton was the first royal to wash her hands of the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew. The Princess of Wales refused to speak to Andrew at family functions and during holidays, Royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview.
“She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him,” Andersen, whose latest book is called “Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen,” explained.
She also reportedly barred him from attending her Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.
“He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door,” Andersen said, adding that he was bluntly told, “Nope, we don’t want your face on camera.”
Andersen explained that the Princess of Wales had two very good reasons for acting so decisively.
“Kate is looking forward,” he opined, noting that she doesn’t want the monarchy to be tarnished by tawdry revelations and associations.
“She’s the wife of a future monarch,” he said, adding that she’s also the “mother of a future monarch,” Prince George, 12, who is the next in line of succession after his father, William.
[From Page Six]
She’s gonna gatekeep herself right out of a job, which I suspect is the point. Kate looking down her nose at anyone else for being “tawdry” is a bit rich, given Kate’s tacky, grifter family. Granted, Carole Middleton wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficker-bro, but perhaps we’re setting the bar in hell. Don’t get me wrong, I’m fine with Kate banning Andrew from her events and all of that. But one does get the sense that Kate is putting her nose into her husband’s family’s business.
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Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Andrew, Duke of York chat at the Royal Albert Hall for the Annual Festival of Remembrance on November 7, 2015 in London, England.,Image: 513691348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Andrew, Duke of York chat at the Royal Albert Hall for the Annual Festival of Remembrance on November 7, 2015 in London, England.,Image: 513691478, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were met on arrival at the visitor centre by President Hollande of France.,Image: 532096304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Beracassat / VISUAL Press Agency / Avalon
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173969, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday February 28, 2018. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534296456, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together’, the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.,Image: 534751670, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYSFee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 4/23/2017 -Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry Attend the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.
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I do believe you’ve hit the nail on the head Kaiser, Harry isn’t jealous of William or any aspect of William’s life, and that drives William crazy because jealousy is all William knows.
Yes. It’s because William clearly doesn’t want the job and is trapped and Harry was able to get out. I’d be jealous if I was William, too.
I think you’re both right, but a lot of this might stem from the entirely bonkers fact that they raised both boys to understand that William was somehow “better,” “more entitled,” and “more important” than Harry. Which absolutely blows my mind, everytime I am reminded of it.
First, what an incredibly emotionally abusive and manipulative way to raise children. Seriously, the stories in Spare are heartbreaking (not giving Harry enough food as a child, to make sure William could have as many sausages as he wanted?! Charles literally saying he – a billioinaire – can only afford to support one child?! This story about the difference in their room, etc.) And for all everyone’s love of Diana, we saw in their home videos how even she leverged that rivalry to get William to do things (“Oh, if you don’t want to do it, I’ll just let Harry do it,” etc.) – that whole family f*cked those kids up. Honestly, if they were commoners doing this to their children, Child Protection Services (or whatever it is in the UK) would have been correct to step in a remove William and Harry from their custody.
Second, how does that even make sense from a practical standpoint? For the first 29 years of his life, Harry was third in line to the throne, immediately after William. Why raise him to believe he was lower than dogsh*t, when he was born literally to replace William if anything should have happened to him? Especially after their great-grandfather struggled so significantly with being thrust into the King role after being raised the Spare. This abusive treatment doesn’t even make sense within their twisted little royal framework.
Third, William’s jealousy is a direct result of this abusive, nasty system: he was raised to believe he should get everything he wanted – he was entitled to anything he wanted. And that meant, explicitly in their family, that Harry should always have less.
And Harry deciding he didn’t care, didn’t want those things – all despite the horrific abuse to which he was subjected as a child and into adulthood – and building a life for himself that made him happy, infuriates Will.
Because Will was raised to believe that his worth is directly measured by how much LESS Harry has.
What a messed up system. I can’t believe anyone can support a monarchy when it is clear this is the kind of abusive dynamic it spawns. And as much as I fault Kate for the racist, mean girl abuse she gave/gives Meghan, I hope her commoner background is equally horrified at the grossness of the BRF and the aristocracy to insist that G, C & L are not raised in such an abusive manner. (But…I wouldn’t count on it.)
Diana was the one who complained about harry being ignored and relatives like the queen mother making a fuss over scooter.
@DK you made really great points. Too many commentators have pointed out how much Kate and her family reminds them of their narc mother and family system for me to have much hope for Kate saving those kids. William was raised in a formalized, extremely narcissistic system, and she was raised in a middle class one. I don’t see either breaking out.
Her Uncle Gary probably knew folks on the fringes of the “tawdry” Epst*in group. It will be interesting to see who shakes out if we ever get the full files.
That was my first thought, I wonder if Anderson discusses how they have to keep Uncle Gary in hiding, lol.
All of this.
Carole didn’t need “Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficker-bro” because her own brother was one.
People really need to start asking if Ma Midd was a broker for more than cheese toasties to Workshy Wanderdick to keep him on side.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Kate is just like the grey men: the only way they get to go to the party is if they’re manning the gate.
Sure, keen. As if we don’t all remember
– drugging wife beating uncle Gary offering up underage girls to the undercover reporter
– W&k taking holidays on his yacht where p0rnos were filmed
– W&k taking holidays at his maison de bang bang
– her uncle talking about Kate’s sexual prowess. gross.
Kate pretending she’s innocent and an ethics champion? We’ve seen her giggling and laughing with andrew long after the accusations were public.
Her closeness with uncle Gary. And Branson. And pips FIL accused of repeatedly s/a-ing his underage niece. Kate having no problem taking the kids on freebie holidays to that abusers resort.
I keep saying I know it sounds shallow but Kate really should stay in a commoners place. The fact that she has the nerve to treat especially Harry in any kind of way will be her downfall. At the end of the day those are blood royals and they are ruthless with ex married ins. She better hope Ma Carole made a good deal to protect her always.
You know what, I’ve watched a lot of Midsomer Murders and Morse, and in several of the episodes it has been the married-ins (especially women) who took it upon themselves to “defend and protect” the honour of the aristocratic families into which they have married, even committing murder to do so (and occasionally, long-serving staff, to protect the “dignity” of depraved and decrepit families). I’ve always found this odd.
Thats very interesting, they are probably paralysed with fear from being outsted at any given time and must remain painfully loyal for their own survival.But Kate only acts that way because her husband has made it clear she can. If William loved his brother unconditionally she wouldnt dare throw her weight around.
This is to reply to @Magdalena, and Neeve, I read somewhere, every narcissist recruits an enabler as an enforcer. I think this explains WanK’s entire dynamic, and why she was the one to take the lead on attacking Meghan, as a proxy for William attacking Harry. Of course, what Kate failed to realise is that the ego she enables — William’s — will dispense with her even more rapidly than his own brother.
As Future Queen and Future Queen Mother she’ll be sticking her nose into a lot of other RF family business. That is, if there is a RF in the future.
She can’t have a royal title. However William might give his father in law an earldom so Carole can get a title
Diana knew that William was jealous of Harry, even when they were toddlers. In that famous video she used that knowledge to get a tantruming William to cooperate by saying that if he didn’t want to come along, Harry would have all the fun.
William has been an emotionally stunted, jealous person since early childhood.
Yes. It isn’t something new, it isn’t the result of the golf club hit. He’s been like this since he was a toddler.
the thing is, for me – how much is nature vs nurture when it comes to William? Of course nature plays a big part but always having the larger room, getting more food at meals, always being treated as special and “above” others – even (especially) his brother – that damaged his psyche too, in a very different way than it damaged Harry, but it was still damage. Childhood and adolescence is when you learn not everything will go your way, you don’t get everything you want, life isn’t fair, etc.
It feels like Harry learned these lessons to an extreme (despite his privilege) and William never learned these lessons at all, and its obvious now that he’s a rageaholic at almost 44.
Wonder how George’s room compares to the other two kids….because it doesn’t seem like they’re breaking the cycle.
There were literally stories from his childhood about William throwing tantrums when he was not allowed to blow out the candles on another child’s birthday cake!! Granted, he was a child and he wasn’t indulged in that instance – but the level of entitlement was already off the charts when he was young.
Those files are buried underground in Iran along with all that uranium.
I bet Ivana has some too. Jk, I think several governments have them and are waiting to see if they will need them
“My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious”
Every time I hear Harry’s voice saying this, I realise that Harry’s “half” of the room was little more than a corner. And that William therefore had MOST of the room and if he wished, could “ban” Harry from encroaching on his portion.
No wonder William and the royals and rota rats keep pocket-watching the Sussexes now and trying to sabotage everything they do. They cannot get over the fact that the prince they treated like an unpaid errand boy (even the staff had him making them coffee on the regular then got pissed when he stopped) made good. Harry is never going to crawl back to his abusers since childhood(!) in order to be “less than” someone like the jealous, ignorant, incurious, rage-filled William.
Also, that takes EFFORT. It takes effort to decorate one room in two different ways. It takes effort to give one brother the better bed with satin sheets and 50 pillows and the other brother a cot. (I dont know what harry meant by “less luxurious,” just coming up with a random example here lol.) It takes effort to make sure one child always knows they are less than the other. This family was constantly going out of their way to HURT Harry.
And they wonder why he lives in California?
I agree. It takes effort to be that cruel. And your example is a great one. I bet William wasn’t sinking down into the holes in a worn-out mattress on his 3/4 of the nursery, or had patched blankets on his bed, the way Harry did.
The Queen’s four children had proper homes as grownups and got enough money to ensure their bills were paid, and they were treated well, and at least with dignity by the staff. No-one would dream of sticking any of the four in a sub-basement level flat where staff could block out the light and shake hairs off carpets (or was it towels) into their places of residence. They were never treated as “less than” by staff as children. Harry was othered and belitted by everyone in that orbit his entire life, save for his few genuine friends that he made at school.
Harry was the workhorse and he was treated like a serf. And even after he got married, William was still getting more than 80% of the supposed “joint budget for the brothers”. If they wanted him to stay, they ought to have treated him (and subsequently his wife and child) better.
Why were they sharing rooms, in the first place? It’s not like there weren’t enough rooms in whatever palace they were staying in.
William has always resented his brother – it’s jealous behaviour that we never properly checked as a child, in fact its clear that his behaviour towards Harry was enabled by the family. The generational trauma thats passed down in that family is the plot of a Shakespearean tragedy.
As for Kate sticking her nose up at Andrew – lets not forget about Uncle ‘hookers and blow’, how many of those women were trafficked???
It makes so much sense about the lack of reciprocal jealousy on Harry’s part. This is why endless articles promote this idea that once William is King he will take things away from Harry, that Harry and Meghan are cosplaying royalty, that they’re going to come begging with their tails between their legs and William will say NO. It’s endlessly promoting this idea and Harry wants and needs something from William, of William’s, and William can’t countenance that Harry found his peace a long time ago and wants nothing from him.
Harry wisely went into therapy & dealt with a lot of the trauma he went through as a child & young man. And of course he has the invaluable support of Meghan.
Despite his so-called “higher status” & endless privilege, Willie perpetually suffers from POVERTY MENTALITY: “a mindset characterized by beliefs of scarcity, lack, and limitation, leading to feelings of hopelessness and helplessness”. Hence his extreme jealousy & hatred of his brother Harry, who expresses his joy & happiness authentically.
Are we really supposed to believe that creepy Andrew was desperate to attend Kate’s Christmas concert, so much so that he would be willing to sneak in the side door? Not buying it unless he was after the choir girls.
Nope, I dont buy it either. I also dont think Kate would have been the one to say no if he did ask.
That has always been my view as well – I think William is jealous of who Harry is as a person in general. Sometimes it’s not about what you have but who you are that makes people jealous. I think Harry has such natural charisma and likeability (like his mother) that William never had and can’t fake. I also think that despite being treated so much better on all fronts than Harry because he’s the heir, William HATES his life. And he sees Harry being able to live as he chooses (and having the courage to LEAVE) AND it makes him angry. He also just wanted to be able to control Harry and the fact that he can’t makes him even angrier. And don’t even get started on the fact that Harry left and thrived and is STILL more liked than him.
Well this book certainly sounds like it should be labeled fiction, and boring fiction at that.
The carol services were after the 12 million pounds payment to his victim. I doubt if Prince Andrew, Duke of York, asked to go. His daughters attended but the Duchess of York did not… so this story is a bit suspect.
Harry’s book confirmed what a lot of us were saying here for a long time which was he and William were not close.
I can’t help but contrast the fury of Harry and the smirk of Kate. Both knew, and showed, what was up. Game faces for Meghan and Will.
Magdalena, thanks, I’ll have to watch Midsomer Murders and Morse. I get Britbox, but have never tuned into those shows.
Wasn’t there some story about Andrew snarking about Kate’s background and Willy punching him in the nose? The story probably came from the Fail, so add a pinch of salt. And I think I’ve heard a version where Harry punched Andrew about something else. But it could have happened, and maybe that explain’s Kate’s hauteur towards Andrew?