Andersen: Prince William & Harry’s relationship was damaged long before Meghan

Even among the sycophantic royalists, a certain picture has emerged of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William has a loud, violent temper, and Kate is a rude, tacky gatekeeper to her husband’s family. William and Kate truly bring out the worst in each other and it’s crazy that royal biographers keep presenting that fact like it’s a good thing. Christopher Andersen has written a new book called Kate!, and Andersen retells and reimagines various royal stories which have mostly been well-documented before now. Like this one, where William gets the blame for his larger falling out with Prince Harry:

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship was damaged years before Meghan Markle entered the picture, a royal author says. “People didn’t really acknowledge the fact that there was all this tension between Harry and William ever since they were small children, wrestling in the back of the car,” Christopher Andersen, author of “KATE! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,” told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview. Andersen added that it was “made very clear” to Harry that “he was lesser than,” and that “left a real mark on them and really kind of doomed their relationship, ultimately.” Harry, 41, detailed the different ways the siblings were treated in his explosive memoir, “Spare,” claiming that William, 43, was given a much nicer bedroom in Kensington Palace. “My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious,” Harry wrote in the book. “I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask.” Harry also claims his brother “appeared supremely irritated” when he first heard of the idea for the Invictus Games, which Harry created. He blamed William’s less-than-excited response on their “rivalry.” Their relationship deteriorated once Harry began dating Meghan Markle.

[From Page Six]

This, for me, was one of the biggest takeaways from Spare – that William and Harry had already been on the outs for years before Harry even met Meghan. And that William was consumed with jealousy over Harry and everything Harry had and everything Harry did. While no one says this, I also think William has been in a near-constant state of incandescent rage because Harry is not equally jealous of William. Harry had no interest in marrying a woman like Kate, or living in some ridiculous lodge or whatever. Meanwhile, here’s another excerpt from Kate!:

Kate Middleton was the first royal to wash her hands of the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew. The Princess of Wales refused to speak to Andrew at family functions and during holidays, Royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview. “She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him,” Andersen, whose latest book is called “Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen,” explained. She also reportedly barred him from attending her Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. “He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door,” Andersen said, adding that he was bluntly told, “Nope, we don’t want your face on camera.” Andersen explained that the Princess of Wales had two very good reasons for acting so decisively. “Kate is looking forward,” he opined, noting that she doesn’t want the monarchy to be tarnished by tawdry revelations and associations. “She’s the wife of a future monarch,” he said, adding that she’s also the “mother of a future monarch,” Prince George, 12, who is the next in line of succession after his father, William.

[From Page Six]

She’s gonna gatekeep herself right out of a job, which I suspect is the point. Kate looking down her nose at anyone else for being “tawdry” is a bit rich, given Kate’s tacky, grifter family. Granted, Carole Middleton wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficker-bro, but perhaps we’re setting the bar in hell. Don’t get me wrong, I’m fine with Kate banning Andrew from her events and all of that. But one does get the sense that Kate is putting her nose into her husband’s family’s business.