P6: Duchess Meghan is ‘basically the breadwinner’ but ‘money is tight’

Yet another pocket-watching story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s finances. By my (non-Deranger) calculations, Meghan and Harry likely have close to $150 million in assets, investments and savings. Are they spending seven figures annually on security? Sure. But in the past six years, the Sussexes have done very, very well for themselves. They’ve done so well, it’s broken the brains of their haters. Derangers will swear up and down that Meghan and Harry have spent all of their Netflix money and Spare money and that As Ever is a flop, and something something, Harry needs to come crawling back to his brother!! That’s always the endgame, that was always the plan. Well, please enjoy Page Six’s latest exclusive about the Sussexes’ “tight” finances and how Meghan is “basically the breadwinner.” Get money, Meg!!
Meghan Markle is “basically the breadwinner” in the Sussex family — and funds are “tight,” sources tell Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex is focusing on growing her “As Ever” lifestyle range after recently parting ways with partner Netflix, those who know her say, while her husband, Prince Harry, is mainly focused on his philanthropic work, which is noble but doesn’t bring in much cash.
“Money is tight,” said a source in the know, as another told us that Markle and her husband, Harry, need at least $6 million a year for operating expenses in the billionaire enclave of Montecito, California.
As Page Six revealed, the couple spends about $3 million of that on private security for the family, which includes children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4. They also have to make mortgage payments on their $15 million mansion.
However, Markle has a coterie of wealthy and powerful female friends, all of whom are on board to help her boost her finances. Indeed, a video Markle posted on Instagram Monday to promote “As Ever,” featuring the mom of two eating a strawberry and wistfully staring out of the window, while wearing a $63,000 diamond necklace, which was liked by Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Markle’s close pal, IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima.
We told how Kern Lima flew Markle to the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, hosted by investor Amy Griffin, in the Hamptons in July 2024, ahead of Markle’s business launch.
Last month, Markle, 44, joined AI-powered fashion discovery platform OneOff as both an investor and a featured participant, whose personal “exclusive edits” will be available to browse and buy. She joins other investors and featured celebrities like Suki Waterhouse, Emma Chamberlain, Kate Hudson and Shay Mitchell on the platform. This enables fans to shop her wardrobe, including outfits from her recent Australia tour. The move, which earns her a percentage from sales, drew criticism for potentially prioritizing profits over her philanthropic work.
More than two dozen products from the Aussie tour sold out, according to Markle sources, with OneOff cofounder and chief executive officer Emir Talu telling WWD, “OneOff surpassed 1-plus million views of outfits on the site in the first three days since Meghan launched her page on the platform.”
Netflix and Markle severed their “As Ever” partnership in April after we revealed her tie-in show, ‘With Love, Meghan” was not returning for a third season. Markle sources let it be known that she had been left to “carry the whole thing by herself” — much to the annoyance of Netflix staffers.
There have also been rumors Markle has been speaking to Hollywood bigwigs to start acting again. Sources this week even said the former “Suits” star, who made a cameo appearance in the upcoming movie “Close Personal Friends,” was looking for a steady role on a TV show, but this was roundly denied by Sussex insiders.
“Money is tight” and then they just list all of Meghan’s revenue streams and try to gloss over the fact that the Sussexes have easily made low nine-figures in six years, and that they still have a significant amount coming in, especially (IMO) from As Ever. The reason I know these people are unhinged and they don’t know what they’re talking about is that they never acknowledge how much money the Sussexes have left on the table. If H&M were *truly* struggling financially, they would have been desperate for any commercial work or brand deals. Instead, Harry is mostly focused on unpaid philanthropic work while Meghan invested in herself and started a business. None of that says “they’re almost broke!” It does say that Meghan is the breadwinner though, which… fair enough. She totally is. And it’s amazing.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She’s ALWAYS been the breadwinner lol. Even Harry has said that. Bro couldn’t even afford a couch when they were dating. But I do love how they keep conveniently forgetting all the money he made from Spare.
Manifesting that we one day get global sales figures for Spare!
I would love to know the numbers I bet it’s insanely high. I know I gifted copies to my local libraries and have the hardcover and audio book.
I bet H&M already paid off their mortgage, and Harry works at better up. They also donated millions to several charities in the UK Ukraine Gaza etc. I doubt they are tight in funds.
They also conveniently forget Harry’s investment and position as Chief Impact Officer at Better Up.
I agree with your assumption. Pretty sure they have paid off their mortgage
You know what…I bet you’re right. I think they probably did pay it off – and they probably did it with the money he made from Spare along with the Netflix money.
If I made > $27 million for my memoir I’d focus on philanthropy too! I bet Harry’s speaking engagements cover most security
Harry personally has made over 100 million and also personally donated at least six million that we know of. How do you figure its all her? Lol
These magazines and commentators are increasingly angry because they don’t have access to their financials, lol. It’s so much projection as well. These newspapers aren’t doing well and the rota are losing jobs and going to Substack/youtube. They’re all over the place. It’s hysterical.
so funny how they think writing this will presumably shame them? or embarrass harry? not him personally but perhaps in front of some ppl. anything to try to get rid of their support.
There are multi-millions already banked and invested. And he’s been CIO of BetterUp since 2021, a reportedly successful VC investor and sought after re: paid speaking engagements. Not to mention Archewell Productions (first look contract with Netflix with projects in the pipeline). That’s just what we know of 😅🤣😂
I would guess — having worked in tv production then banking — that “security” is a business expense. Hence it is payable with pre-tax dollars. Which is what everyone does, whose work requires them to perform in public venues that need some scouting. Likewise if they work at home, their home office would need some on-site adjustments that would be business expenses. And one reason their work / philanthropic travel is blended, is that if they are generating income on those trips, some portion of travel budget and security is legitimately classed as business expenses. Those aren’t loopholes. It’s what everyone does. A small secret is that this is the reason why so many celebrities do charity work. It become a tax shelter in the US, because every dollar you donate to a non-profit is a dollar you can deduct from your tax bill. But the corollary is that the non-profit sector in the US is regulated with a stringent and financially driven ethos that demands those organisations generate results that are measurable. They allocate funding more like corporate investments, they have to show returns. I’m sure that’s one reason why Meghan was gobsmacked as they say here to realise how amateurish the whole charity scene is, around the royals.
I haven’t thought of those details, thanks for sharing. I know someone who does the private jet thing, and he’s always looking for business travel to keep it at 51% business travel for taxes. I didn’t know how security would factor in to that.
Doesn’t Harry collect a salary from BetterUp and Travelyst is still a thing. I think they’re hoping that someone will back them up by showing financials. Keep hope alive. This is the one thing I’d totally ignore them on.
Shh, don’t let facts get in the way of the narrative people are trying to push.
What I see is the Sussexes building generational wealth for their children; in a partnership they equally share whatever profits their investments bring in. It’s actually funny to see people go from: gold digger to breadwinner because yes, while Meghan has always been independently wealthy, she’s also understood the way Harry’s money is tied in trusts and investments means extra hurdles to go through.
Exactly. They act like he sitting at home watching TV all day (that’s William).
I was wondering about Travalyst.
I saw a post on YouTube today that says:
Prince Harry’s Travalyst coalition has been shortlisted for the Business Travel Awards Europe 2026 in the Business Travel Achievement in Sustainability Innovation category.
Is he still a part of this? Wasn’t he pushed out in 2019?
She supported him for years this is not new news. She married for love not money. It was only due to Diana’s inheritance. Kindness of Meghan’s friends like Tyler Perry. Who gave them a place to live for awhile. On top of Meghan’s money.
It’s her company As Ever, I am sure to royalty hard working people must seem like a nightmare to them. But they are living and supporting themselves on their terms and thriving.
I love the British Media fodder, its like they just throw darts on a dart board with topics and decided which made up story do they run with today.
I don’t see the american media doing this to them (or I just don’t see it).
This is so silly. They have the kind of money that makes money. They could never work another day in their lives and still be increasing their wealth daily.
It’s like these people have no concept of compound interest. Rich people stay rich; that’s how it works.
Compound interest should be taught in public schools as practical math for future adults. With simple saving and investing over time you essentially wake up and get paid! It can be done with most working incomes. As a child I watched my mom deposit $15 in the bank with her first job and now those early invested dollars work for her in retirement.
100% agree with you
I wouldnt begin to know what private ssecurity costs but I am guessing they have the top tier. However if they live in a gated community with other wealthy people, they dont have the same amount of security as when they travel into uncertain places.
I do wonder if a member of their security team is on their estate grounds 24/7 or if the electronic security is enough?
Perhaps one or two constant physical home security but not a whole team round the clock I would presume.
They are so bitter that they aren’t broke. And like you said that they went from being editors of newspapers and magazines, being invited on talk shows all the time, and basically being in demand, to appearing on each other’s podcast, and YouTube channel shows, and begging for subscribers.
They are not worried about money. We have all laid out numerous times the various amounts of money that they have made ( they constantly leave out those lawsuits settlements too), and how they are clearly not spending at the level to be broke. They wish that they were Fergie and Andrew so badly.
And good on Meghan for being the breadwinner. I guess that’s supposed to make hairy feel some sort of way? Just goes to show their level of incompetence that someone who you treated like crap went on to be able to sustain a million dollar lifestyle.
@Dee(2) The media conveniently forget the successful legal cases, especially Meghan’s victory against Associated Newspapers (Daily Mail) where she accepted £1.00 award for the copyright infringement but went for an accounting of profits remedy rather than the usual damages which would have paid her an absolute fortune. Harry also received at least £10 million plus his legal costs from Murdoch.
They are really going all out with the money is tight scenario among derangers and bots. Even channelling a star is born scenario saying Meghan. Supports the family. They are both doing great in reality
Even if they’d stayed in England (shudder), Meghan would have been the breadwinner. Charles actually told Harry that Meghan would need to work because there wasn’t money for her (sure, dude).
I think Charles wanted her to go yo Canada to return to acting until as Charles mat have put it until Harry comes to his senses
They weren’t expecting her to quit her job on SUITS and be willing to throw herself wholeheartedly into her role as a member of the Royal Family.
@Elizabeth, even if she didn’t do “royal” work did they really think she wasn’t going to live on the same continent as her husband? Especially as they planned to have a family? She would have quit Suits anyway. Maybe she would have found work in the British film industry or maybe she would have called it a day regardless. Must have been those “gold standard” advisors at the palace behind this whole thing.
Misleading comments in article are amazing. First, they make it sound as if her wealthy friends are subsidizing her expenses. When men are reimbursed for travel expenses for something, it is assumed to be normal. When a woman gets reimbursed, it must be because she can’t afford it herself–big bias here. Second, they make it sound as if their reporting somehow made Meghan drop her Netflix arrangement for her As Ever products when they said that happened “after” their reporting to make them sound connected. Third, and what “staffers” were angry she was made to “carry the whole thing by herself” as if this was a one-sided decision? When you quote someone, you are supposed to provide a name. There is more misleading stuff here, but not worth pointing out because it is so obvious.
Meghan was the one who came into that relationship with money. Harry was dependant on his father for funding. So she was always the breadwinner. Harry, no doubt, earns some money speaking engagements and the book made a lot of money so, they’re probably doing ok overall. There are other opportunities for them to make money if things actually get “tight”. I suspect Harry has made a lot of money from his book and Asever seems to be doing well. The reason why the press keeps pocket-watching them is because they believe that if they say that Harry and Meghan are broke or going broke enough times that the press would get statement about their finances at some point.
Same people will call her a gold digger. It was made clear she paid for the things in their home in the uk. She’s the draw for Netflix, she had a podcast, she has a business, she sells out clothing. I WISH she did brand deals just so she has more and more money, every cent in her pocket pisses them off and I love that. They don’t know what is in their bank account, but it’s all they have, the hope that they are poor and will come crawling back and do as they are told and beg william for their dinner.
I don’t believe for one second that they have financial troubles but if they did, and if Harry wanted to bring some more 6 figures home he could just be a brand ambassador for a luxury watch or something. Easy.
These ridiculous articles are such a pain. One minute its “Oh dear the Sussexes are going broke!” and the next they are commenting on how much Meghan is spending on clothes and jewelry. No evidence of course to back up anything they say. And Tom Sucks is now calling News Nation Paula his “colleague”? Yikes, I guess pond scum does tend to stick together.