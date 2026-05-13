P6: Duchess Meghan is ‘basically the breadwinner’ but ‘money is tight’

Yet another pocket-watching story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s finances. By my (non-Deranger) calculations, Meghan and Harry likely have close to $150 million in assets, investments and savings. Are they spending seven figures annually on security? Sure. But in the past six years, the Sussexes have done very, very well for themselves. They’ve done so well, it’s broken the brains of their haters. Derangers will swear up and down that Meghan and Harry have spent all of their Netflix money and Spare money and that As Ever is a flop, and something something, Harry needs to come crawling back to his brother!! That’s always the endgame, that was always the plan. Well, please enjoy Page Six’s latest exclusive about the Sussexes’ “tight” finances and how Meghan is “basically the breadwinner.” Get money, Meg!!

Meghan Markle is “basically the breadwinner” in the Sussex family — and funds are “tight,” sources tell Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex is focusing on growing her “As Ever” lifestyle range after recently parting ways with partner Netflix, those who know her say, while her husband, Prince Harry, is mainly focused on his philanthropic work, which is noble but doesn’t bring in much cash.

“Money is tight,” said a source in the know, as another told us that Markle and her husband, Harry, need at least $6 million a year for operating expenses in the billionaire enclave of Montecito, California.

As Page Six revealed, the couple spends about $3 million of that on private security for the family, which includes children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4. They also have to make mortgage payments on their $15 million mansion.

However, Markle has a coterie of wealthy and powerful female friends, all of whom are on board to help her boost her finances. Indeed, a video Markle posted on Instagram Monday to promote “As Ever,” featuring the mom of two eating a strawberry and wistfully staring out of the window, while wearing a $63,000 diamond necklace, which was liked by Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Markle’s close pal, IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima.

We told how Kern Lima flew Markle to the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, hosted by investor Amy Griffin, in the Hamptons in July 2024, ahead of Markle’s business launch.

Last month, Markle, 44, joined AI-powered fashion discovery platform OneOff as both an investor and a featured participant, whose personal “exclusive edits” will be available to browse and buy. She joins other investors and featured celebrities like Suki Waterhouse, Emma Chamberlain, Kate Hudson and Shay Mitchell on the platform. This enables fans to shop her wardrobe, including outfits from her recent Australia tour. The move, which earns her a percentage from sales, drew criticism for potentially prioritizing profits over her philanthropic work.

More than two dozen products from the Aussie tour sold out, according to Markle sources, with OneOff cofounder and chief executive officer Emir Talu telling WWD, “OneOff surpassed 1-plus million views of outfits on the site in the first three days since Meghan launched her page on the platform.”

Netflix and Markle severed their “As Ever” partnership in April after we revealed her tie-in show, ‘With Love, Meghan” was not returning for a third season. Markle sources let it be known that she had been left to “carry the whole thing by herself” — much to the annoyance of Netflix staffers.

There have also been rumors Markle has been speaking to Hollywood bigwigs to start acting again. Sources this week even said the former “Suits” star, who made a cameo appearance in the upcoming movie “Close Personal Friends,” was looking for a steady role on a TV show, but this was roundly denied by Sussex insiders.