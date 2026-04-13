Britney Spears voluntarily checked into rehab following her March DUI arrest

In early March, Britney Spears was arrested for suspicion of a DUI in Los Angeles. The cops held her overnight and she was briefly hospitalized as well. Following her arrest, Britney was regretful and many hoped that this was a wake-up call. Weeks after her arrest, Us Weekly’s sources called out Britney in a big way, saying that she had been “struggling with pills” for several years, and that she loved going to Mexico so could get all of her pill supplies. It’s been a sad situation all around and there have been conversations about what can be done for her with her consent. Well, someone finally got through to her? Britney has now entered rehab.
Britney Spears has entered a treatment facility following her DUI arrest last month. A rep for the pop star confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday, April 12, that Spears, 44, voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.
Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (DUI) in Ventura, Calif., on March 4. She was released the next day, and a rep for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement that the “unfortunate incident” was “completely inexcusable.”
“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” the statement read. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”
Spears shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
The arrest marked yet another setback for Spears, whose erratic social media presence has drawn concern from fans in the wake of her conservatorship ending in 2021. In October 2025, Federline, 48, expressed urgent worry for the pop star in his memoir You Thought You Knew, writing that he felt it was “time to sound the alarm” on her behavior.
“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour,” he wrote. “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”
The thing about voluntary rehab stays is that Britney can change her mind and check out any time she wants. Which has been the larger problem for Britney post-conservatorship – her new freedom meant that she could and would change her mind about her treatments, her medication, her user boyfriends, her bodyguards and the team around her. There’s been a lack of stability overall because Britney keeps firing people and changing her mind about everything. Still, I hope she sticks with rehab. I think she’ll enjoy the process, honestly. It will give her some structure, she’ll be seen by doctors and therapists, and hopefully she’ll get clean and change her life.
Photos courtesy of Britney’s Instagram and Backgrid.
I’m hoping that she will stick this out and that the program captures her and really changes her mindset and habits.
Good for Britney.
I hope it works for her – given that she’s doing it on her terms (I hope) perhaps she might stay with it.
Yes. The fact that it was her decision and not being forced it a big factor. I hope she sticks it out and can turn her life around. It’s not easy.
I hope it was her decision and that she truly wants to make changes for herself. The fact that she’s going now when she has court proceedings pending makes me concerned that this is more of a legal strategy than something that she actually wants to do.
I am relieved to hear this. I hope that she can find a structured program to stick to in order to stay sober. And that through sobriety she can work through the trauma of her past and find inner peace.
This. She has to have some serious and unaddressed trauma to care so little for her own well being.
She was literally pimped out as a child and became the cash cow for her whole family. It creates a messed up dynamic. Of course there is trauma. Same thing happened to Nick Carter and his siblings, and three of them have ODed.
Let’s hope it’s a real rehab and not some place like Promises Malibu where it’s all for show. Tiger Woods went all the way to Switzerland to maintain his privacy. I hope Britney gets the same wherever she is.
Wishing her nothing but the best! 💗
With her wealth there are so many things she can do in life including travelling the world & taking in other cultures, volunteering, becoming a voice coach etc. she reminds me a lot of Elvis who also ended up isolated & alone in a big house, addicted to pills & booze. She has the resources to do so many good things in this world. I hope she finds a new path forward.