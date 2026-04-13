Britney Spears voluntarily checked into rehab following her March DUI arrest

In early March, Britney Spears was arrested for suspicion of a DUI in Los Angeles. The cops held her overnight and she was briefly hospitalized as well. Following her arrest, Britney was regretful and many hoped that this was a wake-up call. Weeks after her arrest, Us Weekly’s sources called out Britney in a big way, saying that she had been “struggling with pills” for several years, and that she loved going to Mexico so could get all of her pill supplies. It’s been a sad situation all around and there have been conversations about what can be done for her with her consent. Well, someone finally got through to her? Britney has now entered rehab.

Britney Spears has entered a treatment facility following her DUI arrest last month. A rep for the pop star confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday, April 12, that Spears, 44, voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility. Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (DUI) in Ventura, Calif., on March 4. She was released the next day, and a rep for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement that the “unfortunate incident” was “completely inexcusable.” “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” the statement read. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.” Spears shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The arrest marked yet another setback for Spears, whose erratic social media presence has drawn concern from fans in the wake of her conservatorship ending in 2021. In October 2025, Federline, 48, expressed urgent worry for the pop star in his memoir You Thought You Knew, writing that he felt it was “time to sound the alarm” on her behavior. “It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour,” he wrote. “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

[From People]

The thing about voluntary rehab stays is that Britney can change her mind and check out any time she wants. Which has been the larger problem for Britney post-conservatorship – her new freedom meant that she could and would change her mind about her treatments, her medication, her user boyfriends, her bodyguards and the team around her. There’s been a lack of stability overall because Britney keeps firing people and changing her mind about everything. Still, I hope she sticks with rehab. I think she’ll enjoy the process, honestly. It will give her some structure, she’ll be seen by doctors and therapists, and hopefully she’ll get clean and change her life.