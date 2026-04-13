Prince William has received £2.5 million in income from an abandoned prison

In 2024, there were several media-led investigations into the Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall. Lancaster is effectively the monarch’s piggy bank, while Cornwall provides millions of pounds annually for the heir. Many people probably believed that both duchies made most of their income from commercial real estate. As it turns out, that was not the case at all. Both duchies charge exorbitant amounts of “rent” from British citizens and taxpayers in many different ways. It’s not just slumlording moldy old rentals, although that’s a significant revenue stream. The duchies also charge the taxpayers for stuff like “parking garages for ambulances” and “the Navy’s use of Britain’s seabeds.” One of the most egregious cases involves Dartmoor Prison. While the Duchy of Cornwall doesn’t own the prison, they “own” the land on which the prison sits, and they bill the taxpayer so that the prison can “rent” the land. Dartmoor Prison has been uninhabited for nearly two years because of radon. Guess who’s still making a profit?
The Prince of Wales has received millions of pounds of public money from an abandoned prison that was closed due to toxic gas levels. The Duchy of Cornwall, the estate which provides a private income for Prince William, owns HMP Dartmoor and has leased it to the Ministry of Justice for £1.5 million a year since December 2023. Over the past 20 months, the lease has generated at least £2.5 million in income.
The category-C prison in Devon has been empty since July 2024 after high levels of radon, a toxic gas that occurs naturally in soil and rocks and can cause lung cancer, were recorded in prisoners’ accommodation. Dartmoor is one of 42 prisons and probation sites in the UK with high radon levels, and the Ministry of Justice now faces the prospect of legal claims from 750 former prison guards and inmates after being exposed to the gas.
The Duchy of Cornwall, which was created in the 14th century for the monarch’s male heir, refused to confirm whether it was reviewing its rental agreement with the government or how much tax William had paid on the lease income. The Duchy said: “The lease of HMP Dartmoor reflects long-standing arrangements governing the site and was negotiated on a standard commercial basis with both parties taking independent advice. We remain in regular contact with the Ministry of Justice, as it determines the future of the prison.”
William is a top-rate taxpayer who voluntarily pays income tax on the surplus profits he receives from the 52,000-hectare estate but has been criticised for not disclosing how much. The King released this information when he was Prince of Wales.
Dartmoor was revealed as the most lucrative taxpayer-funded source of income for the Duchy after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed the assets owned by the royal property empires. The Duchy Files showed that the King and William had made millions of pounds a year by charging the army, navy, NHS and schools to use their land, rivers and seashores.
Radon levels in parts of the prison were found to be ten times the legal limit in 2020 and 2023, leading to its closure. Dartmoor has fallen into disrepair since staff were ordered to leave. There have been infestations of rats, birds, bats and insects after windows were left open to increase ventilation, according to a prison report.
An estimated £4 million a year is spent on private security, improving ventilation and business rates. Under a “dilapidations clause” inserted into the lease agreed between the government and Duchy, the taxpayer is liable to spend up to £68 million over the course of the lease. The earliest that HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is allowed to exit the lease is December 2033.
MPs on the public accounts committee concluded in January that the decision to renew the lease was taken “in a blind panic” by senior civil servants looking to guarantee prison places. The government has admitted that it was aware of the prison’s radon levels when it decided to sign the lease in 2023.
I’ve cited the Dartmoor issue before, even when William was furiously trying to switch up some of the duchy’s taxpayer-fleecing. Last year, the Duchy made a big announcement about how they would no longer charge taxpayers for playgrounds or fire stations, but they neglected to speak on Dartmoor or the many residential rentals in shoddy, inhumane conditions. William and the Duchy have been trying to ignore the growing public outrage that they’re still profiting from an uninhabitable and out-of-operation prison. By the way, as long as we’re talking about the Duchy of Cornwall, why is William suddenly liquidating duchy assets?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
And the royalist call the Sussexes grifters.
He is such a disgrace. And lazy and should not get any taxpayer money
This is kind of my former career expertise, if you can call it that: political risk in emerging markets, the funny bit being how the U.K. stacks up to countries like Brazil & China, unfavourably, despite its eminent provenance and long lived statute books and rule of law. I became a SAHM but my husband and I often reflect that the U.K. functions more like the “emerging markets” we were used to. They make it up as they go, with a hefty dose of spin and greed mixed into the batter. He grew up in Africa (albeit as a white kid). A good friend from the U.K. moved to Switzerland, having spent years covering Italy from a similar vantage point, only to make a comparison about it all: “if it happened in Italy, they would just call it corruption, but it happens in the U.K., so it’s ‘muddle’ or ‘c*ck-up.’”
“The lease of HMP Dartmoor …was negotiated on a standard commercial basis with both parties taking independent advice. We remain in regular contact with the Ministry of Justice, as it determines the future of the prison.”
Note the buck-passing. It’s up to the Ministry of Justice to fix this, not William, says William’s spin doctor / flunkey. What a way to show leadership. Jesus. What’s a profit stream from a toxic waste site that puts lives at risk, compared to the moral high ground you attain by scoring points off the government you “represent.” Or which represents you, really. They ought to start by inverting the order of that particular twist in the logic of constitutional monarchy.
“MPs on the public accounts committee concluded in January that the decision to renew the lease was taken ‘in a blind panic’ by senior civil servants looking to guarantee prison places. The government has admitted that it was aware of the prison’s radon levels when it decided to sign the lease in 2023.”
So. The government knew the site was toxic, yet had no other place to put prisoners, so, planned to place them in a place where they were exposed to toxic emissions. To say nothing of the non-criminals who staff the prison, like, the government’s own employees. JFC. And William was happy to profit from this. It’s like Naples, when they discovered the ‘Ndrangheta was dumping toxic waste in open-air pits and pocketing money for its disposal, whilst funding backhanders for the presiding government. Corrupt. Just, corrupt. If William is seen to be enabling government misconduct, what on earth is the point of his “role”?
I still think that as stupid as they are, and as much as they believe in their own superiority, they realize their gravy train is pulling into the station, so a LOT is being squirreled into private, offshore accounts. I’m guessing that they’ve discussed that they may be “downsized” by gov’t to be more like European royalty, so they’re grabbing all they can now.
Let’s face it, we’ve all known that the lazy leeches would rather live a life of privileged high aristocracy, not to have any work or commitments that would require them to get off their lazy arses and actually DO SOMETHING. As long as there’s enough to continue the lifestyle, w/out the actual “working” (ha!) life, I’d not be surprised if this is the plan.
Liquidating? Maybe to make up for the lack of rent from the playgrounds. But nah I think it’s something more than that. The Sentebale lawsuit is being externally funded after all.
Oh you beat me to it Jais!! I was thinking the same thing! Also wasn’t he yammering on about funding his spares? I bet it’s a bit of both.
Yep, or other potential payouts that may be coming down the line? Didn’t Charles have to get loans from the Queen too at a few points? Also as others mentioned above they probably see the writing on the wall as far as expenditures with no transparency goes, especially given their increasingly low poll numbers with younger generations who are the ones voting. Seems like they are trying to get as much as they can while the getting is good.
In general though, this sort of story should be an absolute scandal. Your heir to the throne who already is the beneficiary of unearned tax breaks, inheritance, and privilege is literally charging you for use of an empty prison.
If the land has Radon then it is unsuitable and the government should end the contract.
The lease should have been null and void after the prison had to move out. Plus how do we know for sure that William pays taxes? He has never disclosed how much he paid.
Who is this “Duchy” that refuses to speak?
Willy is selling off Dutchy properties to fatten his children pockets and his because things might change. He especially has no intention of his children ever working so there is that