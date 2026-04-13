Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton were loved up at the Olivier Awards last night

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attended last night’s Olivier Awards, an annual British-theater award show not unlike the Tonys here in America. Tom lost! He was nominated for his turn in Much Ado About Nothing, and he lost to Jack Holden in Kenrex at the Other Palace.

Still, mom and dad had a night out and they were grateful. Tom and Zawe have two young children, with Zawe welcoming their second child late last year (their first was born in the fall of 2022). I believe this was Zawe’s first red carpet and night out since they welcomed their second. Tom is so happy that he got her out of the house too – he loves having her by his side, and they look so connected and in love. It’s so sweet.

I’m not really a fan of Zawe’s dress, but I’ve never really been crazy about her style. And, not for nothing, I do believe that women should be given a big break after they’ve had a baby. Zawe probably just wore something that fit. The color is lovely on her, but the feathers on top of the ruffles are fruity as hell. Anyway, it would not surprise me if Tom and Zawe had a third child. They seem so happy and loved-up!!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton were loved up at the Olivier Awards last night”

  1. LaurenAPMT says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:06 am

    She’s so naturally pretty! Doesn’t overdo it with makeup, always looks classy.

    Reply
  2. M says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:11 am

    She loves a lot of fabric, and it never does anything for her. She’s too pretty for that cheap mess of a dress.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:12 am

    He’s coming back to Broadway with Much Ado About Nothing

    I think she usually wears dresses designed by her friends

    Reply
  4. Mumster says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:19 am

    I watched her in something the other day and she is mesmerizing in action. Pure star power on screen. I can see why he’s smitten. Although it seems odd that he would be attracted to both Taylor Swift and Zawe; they seem to be on opposite ends of the personality/type spectrum.

    Reply
    • GAFFNEY says:
      April 13, 2026 at 10:27 am

      I feel like him and TS were just for publicity.

      Reply
    • Sunny says:
      April 13, 2026 at 11:05 am

      Not a lot of obvious similarities but both are passionate artists and I can see that as being attractive to someone like Tom.

      I don’t love the dress but she is so gorgeous, even with all the fabric.

      Reply
    • Kaaaaz says:
      April 13, 2026 at 11:22 am

      She is an amazing actress. I first saw her in a Brit comedy called Fresh Meat. She absolutely stole that show.

      Reply
    • LaurenAPMT says:
      April 13, 2026 at 11:28 am

      Perhaps the fact that she’s different from TS is very attractive to him, since they crashed and burned so hard?

      Reply
  5. jazzbaby1 says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:21 am

    They’re so beautiful together.

    Reply
  6. Chantal1 says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Its too bad that he didn’t win an award. I’ve always liked them individually but love them together! She’s very pretty but her style has always been hit or miss, unfortunately with more misses, including this one. He’s always stylish and more importantly, they seem and look happy together. I didn’t realize that they had two kids so congrats to them.

    Reply
  7. ChillinginDC says:
    April 13, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Super cute.

    Reply
  8. Dude says:
    April 13, 2026 at 11:06 am

    I am normally not a fan of her fashion. But that dress is really very pretty. It doesn’t make her look matronly as her other outfits do.

    Reply
  9. Kittenmom says:
    April 13, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Love the color on her and don’t hate the top part of the dress. A little too much frouf on the skirt for my taste.

    Reply
  10. Mel says:
    April 13, 2026 at 11:21 am

    I like the dress but it’s so short waisted, it’s kind of smushing her from the shoulders down and the waist up.

    Reply
  11. KC2 says:
    April 13, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Sunrise on the Reaping looks incredible, but I don’t think I could handle it.

    Reply
  12. Ameerah M says:
    April 13, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Zawe had to be talked into having a second by Tom according to her so I think she may be done – but I can see him wanting another. They are such a cute couple and after listening to Zawe gues-host a podcast last year I completely understand why Tom adores her. She’s a cool lady, an activist and really funny.

    Reply
  13. Anne Maria says:
    April 13, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    Much Ado was fabulous and the audience loved it.

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    April 13, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    I like her dress, its pretty, feminine and I’ve seen much worse. It seems like she’s been pregnant on a lot of red carpets so maybe that’s why most of her fashion looks seemed to be one mumu after another.

    Reply
  15. Auntie Fah says:
    April 13, 2026 at 2:07 pm

    So happy to see them so happy. Does my heart good after all those years he looked loke a lost soul on the rc after the Debacle with She Who Shall Not Be Named.

    Reply
  16. jferber says:
    April 13, 2026 at 6:10 pm

    I think the dress looks fabulous on her and she is gorgeous. So happy for them both. Their connection is lovely to behold, just the way he looks at her and holds her hand. So glad they are together and have two adorable children together.

    Reply
  17. Thena says:
    April 13, 2026 at 7:48 pm

    If Tom is happy and Zawe is happy, then I am happy.

    Reply
  18. Someone says:
    April 14, 2026 at 2:23 am

    According to CDAN they are going to make the split official in the next few weeks. He’s been seeing someone else.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment