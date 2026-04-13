Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton were loved up at the Olivier Awards last night

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attended last night’s Olivier Awards, an annual British-theater award show not unlike the Tonys here in America. Tom lost! He was nominated for his turn in Much Ado About Nothing, and he lost to Jack Holden in Kenrex at the Other Palace.

Still, mom and dad had a night out and they were grateful. Tom and Zawe have two young children, with Zawe welcoming their second child late last year (their first was born in the fall of 2022). I believe this was Zawe’s first red carpet and night out since they welcomed their second. Tom is so happy that he got her out of the house too – he loves having her by his side, and they look so connected and in love. It’s so sweet.

I’m not really a fan of Zawe’s dress, but I’ve never really been crazy about her style. And, not for nothing, I do believe that women should be given a big break after they’ve had a baby. Zawe probably just wore something that fit. The color is lovely on her, but the feathers on top of the ruffles are fruity as hell. Anyway, it would not surprise me if Tom and Zawe had a third child. They seem so happy and loved-up!!