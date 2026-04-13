Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton were loved up at the Olivier Awards last night

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attended last night’s Olivier Awards, an annual British-theater award show not unlike the Tonys here in America. Tom lost! He was nominated for his turn in Much Ado About Nothing, and he lost to Jack Holden in Kenrex at the Other Palace.
Still, mom and dad had a night out and they were grateful. Tom and Zawe have two young children, with Zawe welcoming their second child late last year (their first was born in the fall of 2022). I believe this was Zawe’s first red carpet and night out since they welcomed their second. Tom is so happy that he got her out of the house too – he loves having her by his side, and they look so connected and in love. It’s so sweet.
I’m not really a fan of Zawe’s dress, but I’ve never really been crazy about her style. And, not for nothing, I do believe that women should be given a big break after they’ve had a baby. Zawe probably just wore something that fit. The color is lovely on her, but the feathers on top of the ruffles are fruity as hell. Anyway, it would not surprise me if Tom and Zawe had a third child. They seem so happy and loved-up!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attends The Olivier Awards 2026 at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Sunday 12 April, 2026.,Image: 1090512851, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attends The Olivier Awards 2026 at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Sunday 12 April, 2026.,Image: 1090512857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attends The Olivier Awards 2026 at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Sunday 12 April, 2026.,Image: 1090512863, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attends The Olivier Awards 2026 at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Sunday 12 April, 2026.,Image: 1090512868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attends The Olivier Awards 2026 at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Sunday 12 April, 2026.,Image: 1090512873, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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The 2026 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the 12th April 2026. London Royal Albert Hall UK Copyright: xFredxDuvalx,Image: 1090514137, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Fred Duval/Avalon
She’s so naturally pretty! Doesn’t overdo it with makeup, always looks classy.
She loves a lot of fabric, and it never does anything for her. She’s too pretty for that cheap mess of a dress.
He’s coming back to Broadway with Much Ado About Nothing
I think she usually wears dresses designed by her friends
I watched her in something the other day and she is mesmerizing in action. Pure star power on screen. I can see why he’s smitten. Although it seems odd that he would be attracted to both Taylor Swift and Zawe; they seem to be on opposite ends of the personality/type spectrum.
I feel like him and TS were just for publicity.
Not a lot of obvious similarities but both are passionate artists and I can see that as being attractive to someone like Tom.
I don’t love the dress but she is so gorgeous, even with all the fabric.
She is an amazing actress. I first saw her in a Brit comedy called Fresh Meat. She absolutely stole that show.
Perhaps the fact that she’s different from TS is very attractive to him, since they crashed and burned so hard?
They’re so beautiful together.
Its too bad that he didn’t win an award. I’ve always liked them individually but love them together! She’s very pretty but her style has always been hit or miss, unfortunately with more misses, including this one. He’s always stylish and more importantly, they seem and look happy together. I didn’t realize that they had two kids so congrats to them.
Super cute.
I am normally not a fan of her fashion. But that dress is really very pretty. It doesn’t make her look matronly as her other outfits do.
Love the color on her and don’t hate the top part of the dress. A little too much frouf on the skirt for my taste.
I like the dress but it’s so short waisted, it’s kind of smushing her from the shoulders down and the waist up.
Sunrise on the Reaping looks incredible, but I don’t think I could handle it.
Zawe had to be talked into having a second by Tom according to her so I think she may be done – but I can see him wanting another. They are such a cute couple and after listening to Zawe gues-host a podcast last year I completely understand why Tom adores her. She’s a cool lady, an activist and really funny.
Much Ado was fabulous and the audience loved it.
I like her dress, its pretty, feminine and I’ve seen much worse. It seems like she’s been pregnant on a lot of red carpets so maybe that’s why most of her fashion looks seemed to be one mumu after another.
So happy to see them so happy. Does my heart good after all those years he looked loke a lost soul on the rc after the Debacle with She Who Shall Not Be Named.
I think the dress looks fabulous on her and she is gorgeous. So happy for them both. Their connection is lovely to behold, just the way he looks at her and holds her hand. So glad they are together and have two adorable children together.
If Tom is happy and Zawe is happy, then I am happy.
According to CDAN they are going to make the split official in the next few weeks. He’s been seeing someone else.