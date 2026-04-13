Sun: The Sussexes’ ‘Australian tour’ is ‘the blueprint for a return trip to Britain’

Obviously, the British media and the British royals have spent the past four weeks in a blind, hysterical panic over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Australia. They’ve attacked Meghan’s appearance at a women’s retreat, they’ve done an emotional-support petition and they even got Sophie Chandauka to “sue” Harry right before the trip. All of that chaos and drama, and for what? For all of it to fall like water off a duck’s ass. Even the Sun decided to go in a different route – now they’re claiming that if all goes well for Harry and Meghan, this Oz trip will mean something somewhere for a possible Sussex royal tour in the UK.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s tour of Australia this week is set to be the blueprint for a return trip to Britain. The Sussexes are spending four days Down Under for the first time since Megxit in 2020, drawing comparisons to their official tour as working royals eight years ago.
Insiders say the trip to Oz — where the King is head of state and royal news makes headlines — will be a dummy run and testing ground for a potential joint tour of the UK. Meghan has not set foot in Britain since she attended the late Queen’s funeral nearly four years ago, while Harry has said he will not return with his family until they get 24-hour taxpayer-funded armed security.
The Sussexes are waiting for the outcome of a security review which could see the Met Police forced to provide armed guards. If the couple succeed, Meghan could return this summer with Harry for a 12-month countdown to the Invictus Games — or attend the tournament itself in Birmingham in July next year.
It is understood that insiders will be closely watching the reaction that the couple receive in Australia from royal fans and even republicans.
A source said: “It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type.”
Details of the trip are yet to come but it is understood they will carry out “private, business and philanthropic” engagements, visiting Sydney and Canberra. Both have paid speaking engagements during the tour.
The success of the trip, which begins on Tuesday, is to be measured against their blockbuster 2018 visit, which took place at the height of their popularity just months after their wedding, while they were still working royals.
In a 1999 referendum, Australia rejected the chance to oust the royals and become a republic, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shelved plans for another vote. In October 2024, tens of thousands turned out to see the King and Queen’s successful tour of Sydney and Canberra. Mr Albanese has invited William and Kate on an official trip, but it is understood there are no plans for it this year.
[From The Sun]
This has been happening for years and it cracks me up every time – there’s all of that hootin’ and hollerin’ about how Harry and Meghan are being shunned and they’re not real royals and why are they even traveling or going out in public without Prince William’s permission, and then the stories always morph into “but they’re still treated like royalty, and still judged by royal standards, and the palace is watching this royal tour very closely!” The same thing happened with all of the Invictus Games trips, and the visits to Nigeria and Colombia. While I know that the Sussexes would always garner this kind of attention no matter what, it’s shocking that no one will point out that Harry & Meghan continue to be obsessed over to this degree because William and Kate are so f–king lazy and boring.
Meanwhile, remember how the Mail and other outlets published details of the Sussexes’ Oz plans last week? Turns out, those outlets broke an embargo and now the Sussexes aren’t going to share any more information with the press about their trip.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
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USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Johannesburg, South Africa -20191002- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Tembisa township during the last day of their tour in Africa.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Wellington, New Zealand -20181028- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Jacinda Ardern
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USA Rights Only – Auckland, New Zealand -20181030- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, New Zealand with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Tonga, Oceania -20181025- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
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Image Â©Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 26/10/2018. Tonga, Tonga. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Tour-Day Eleven. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex accompanied by his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, meet with the King and Queen of Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-ImagesAustralia ONLY, Tonga, Tonga
26/10/2018. Tonga, Tonga. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Tour-Day Eleven. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex accompanied by his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, attend the Unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy
Tupou College. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images
PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the final of the wheelchair basketball at The Invctus Games Sydney
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the final of the wheelchair basketball at The Invctus Games Sydney
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: Cover Images
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20200305-Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend Endeavour Fund Awards
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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I love seeing pictures of them on that Australia tour! They look happy.
Imo this is William playing god with their safety and it’s unforgivable..
Not just William. But the BM as well. The DM is happy to put them at risk. There is zero love lost bw the Sussexes and the DM. We’re still waiting for a verdict on the DM case. I’m not sure how that one’s going. I’ve read a few things that say the evidence isn’t as strong in this case and they may not win. It’s hard to say whether that’s the true or not.
It has been 10 years of this nonsense and six years since they left England. I really think the newspapers are literally trying to manifest a return and are getting annoyed it’s not happening. It’s making them angrier as the days go on that they backed the wrong horse and that family hasn’t done anything to get their golden geese back. I really do think some have developed a psychosis since 2020.
You know what the U.K. is really scared of…. That the dynamic duo are going to rally the rest of the world and leave this little island in the dust. As if it were a Zoloft commercial, and we’re just stuck under that cloud. They took that sunshine. I used to sing, “you are my sunshine” to my son, and one day, he got cheeky, and pretended to snatch something, and crowed, “I took your sunshine!!” We cracked up. But that’s the idea. After Brexit, after Trump, after losing an Empire…. It’s like they finally hit rock bottom. Whew!!!
I swear to god that the Sun is just trying to ramp up the tantrum future king to put out more nasty articles about the Sussexes. I think they have great fun doing this to the bald demon. It’s like yeah let’s put out there that the Sussexes are doing a PRIVATE “ royal tour” to see what the bald demon will do!! They know the Sussexes aren’t coming back but let’s just fan the flames!!!
This. I think it’s to get back at William for being boring and helping to chase the money makers away. They’re stuck with bores and they’re going to subtly antagonize for the time being. That agreement seems to be more strained as the years go on.
This “blueprint” looks a lot like the one for the Nigeria trip and the Colombia trip and pretty much anywhere else H&M go. You’d think BP and the media would have figured it out by now.
Too bad Kate wasn’t as obsessed with copying their trips as copying Megan’s looks, they could have actually learned how to put together a respectful meaningful trip instead of just cos playing colonial Barbie and Ken.
Oh no, Kate is not interested in anything so mundane like work, preparation, and studying different cultures in far off places. That’s too boring, besides she might learn something — and who wants that really. Kate has copy-catted Diana all these years, but never ever emulated Diana’s work ethic and her genuine concern for others, just her clothes.
Oh, so all that hootin’ and hollerin’ about day spas and petitions was meant to stop anyone from focusing on comparisons to Charles and Camilla’s visit, and/or the fact that the lazy Waleses aren’t bothering:
“…. October 2024, tens of thousands turned out to see the King and Queen’s successful tour of Sydney and Canberra. Mr Albanese has invited William and Kate on an official trip, but it is understood there are no plans for it this year.”
10s of thousands? Really? 10s I would believe.
10’s of people, out of thousands that live there, lol.
I think the colloquial definition of insanity applies here. It’s just the same drum beat over and over. Harry and Meghan are terrible for doing something, this Harry and Meghan activity was a complete failure, Harry and Meghan activity wasn’t a complete failure, and this is evidence of why Harry and Meghan actually want to come back and take on all the labor for the BRF.
Same with, Harry and Meghan are so tacky for doing this and unroyal, Harry and Meghan got tons of attention and positive feedback for this but it’s still bad, here’s why William and Kate doing this same thing is so innovative and refreshing.
I need the media to get it through their heads. They aren’t coming to save you. To paraphrase Jon Stewart you ordered that s*** taco, it’s time for you to eat it.
Yet again outright lies . They say “Harry has said he will not return with his family until they get 24-hour taxpayer-funded armed security”. No he didn’t. He’s been asking for the security and said he would pay for it.
He can bring his own security but they can’t carry weapons and they are not tied into the Uk police/security ‘system’ that would tell them of any threats or alerts.
If the British press believes that this visit is going to be like their 2018 tour, they going to be solely disappointed. They’re not going to be doing walkabouts or public events. This Sun is behaving like this trip is their first visit overseas since 2020. Harry and Meghan are not going to be doing a tour of the UK and if they do visit the UK it’s going be like Harry’s visit last year.
Exactly, Amy Bee! This is such a disingenuous article. In comparing Harry’s and Meghan’s trip to Australia next week with their tour to Australia in 2018 the Sun is setting Harry and Meghan up for failure.
The events next week are very different from the events in 2018, more private and there are no public walk abouts. Harry and Meghan have now stopped sharing their schedule for their trip due to security reasons so the events will be publicised on a very short notice, perhaps even after the event happened, so the crowd will be naturally limited.
And the situation is totally different from 2018. In 2018 Harry and Meghan were freshly married and Meghan was expecting Archie so there was a huge frenzy around that tour in 2018.
There is also still the possibility that people, derangers or royal rota, attend Harry and Meghan’s events next week in bad faith trying to sabotage Harry and Meghan’s trip by heckling, shouting questions and so on.
I am also wondering who are the “insiders” watching closely the reaction Harry and Meghan receive in Australia. Are they from Charles side, the BP, or the British media?
Information embargos are supposed to be treated as sacred by journalists. But then, The Daily Mail doesn’t employ journalists — it employs gutter rats.
I never understood why they published their trip details. I kept going that doesn’t even sound like something that they would release so glad they got smacked for it. I was hesitant about reading it here.
One of my favorite pictures of Meghan, from the dress and shoes, the hair and makeup (I love that shade of lipstick on her!). It’s so deceptively “simple” too, no fuss, no overworking with pleats, buttons, pussybows, and not a pineapple applique in sight.
And Harry looked good too, not matchy-matchy but coherent. Great look for both.
Why aren’t tabloids asking about PoWs reluctance to do any more RF tours after 2022 Caribbean disaster? Wilbur happily travels abroad solo to promote Earthshot but had to be ordered to attend Pope’s funeral because it clashed with an Aston Villa match!! The actual heir isn’t doing a staple part of his role by failing to undertake two Royal Tours a year. Sorry but Wilbur can’t really complain about his brother going to Australia when he doesn’t want carry out work visits abroad. BM and RR and RF want to boast about Wilbur ‘s diplomatic achievements as proof of the value of monarchy in today’s turbulent world. He’s letting them down with his inactivity at home and abroad whilst Harry is booked and busy.
They’re comparing it to the 2018 royal tour so that they can declare it a
“failure” at the end because there were no walk-abouts and no huge crowds.
I can’t imagine a Sussex return to royal duties without an ironclad contract. I can’t imagine them ever putting themselves in a position where everything hinges on William’s whim.