Costco’s prices are over 20% cheaper than Walmart’s according to Consumer Reports

As we all know, prices are up across the board. For groceries and other everyday household items, it’s a mixture of lingering post-Covid inflation, corporate greed, and Trump’s tariffs. For families that are looking for options outside of their usual go-to stores, Consumer Reports just released a helpful list of the most affordable places to buy groceries. Using Walmart as the baseline, they compared the prices at 35 different major grocery retailers. Their findings revealed a 33% difference in prices between the cheapest and priciest ones. The cheapest places to buy groceries right now are Costco and BJ’s. Warehouse stores for the win! According to CR, Costco’s prices are more than 20% cheaper than Walmart’s. The most expensive stores were Whole Foods and Shaw’s.
The Consumer Reports analysis found that warehouse clubs were the cheapest overall, regarding the national average. Costco led the list at 21.4% cheaper than Walmart, followed closely by BJ’s Wholesale Club at 21% less, followed by Lidl (8.5% cheaper) and Aldi being 8.3% cheaper than Walmart.
Meanwhile, Whole Foods was the most expensive chain nationally, averaging nearly 40% higher prices than Walmart. Other traditional supermarkets, including Publix (20.3% higher) and Trader Joe’s (24.6% higher), also cost more.
To determine the rankings, Consumer Reports commissioned research from Strategic Resource Group, a New York-based retail and grocery market research firm. It compared baskets of commonly used national-brand purchased items at mainstream grocery chains in six representative U.S. cities – Boston, Chicago, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles/Southern California and Virginia Beach. Prices were collected in person from store shelves in late summer 2025, according to the report.
Here’s how major grocery chains compare to Walmart, from cheapest to most expensive, according to Consumer Reports:
Costco Wholesale: -21.4%
BJ’s Wholesale Club: -21.0%
Lidl: -8.5%
Aldi: -8.3%
WinCo: -3.3%
H-E-B: -0.2%
Walmart (baseline)
Market Basket: +1.2%
Target: +5.9%
Wegmans: +7.6%
King Soopers: +7.9%
Safeway: +8.8%
Food 4 Less: +9.0%
Meijer: +9.9%
Food Lion: +12.5%
Hannaford: +13.2%
Kroger: +14.8%
Stater Bros.: +15.6%
Save A Lot: +19.3%
Publix: +20.3%
Fiesta: +21.7%
Ralphs: +21.9%
Stop & Shop: +22.2%
Piggly Wiggly: +22.6%
Harris Teeter: +23.5%
Trader Joe’s: +24.6%
Albertsons: +24.8%
Tom Thumb: +25.4%
Big Y: +26.2%
Vons: +26.6%
Mariano’s: +27.6%
Jewel-Osco: +29.7%
El Rancho: +30.1%
Shaw’s: +31.9%
Whole Foods: +39.7%
I’ve shopped at roughly half of the stores on this list at some point in my life, so none of these findings really surprise me. I do most of my shopping at Costco and Wegman’s, with a little bit of Trader Joe’s thrown in there every few weeks because my kids are obsessed with their Strawberry O’s cereal. The only thing that raised my eyebrows was Trader Joe’s being more expensive than Harris Teeter. Harris Teeter is pricey, but they do have some really good sales sometimes. Whole Foods priced me out years ago, but it is wild to see that they’re almost 40% more expensive than Walmart. Anyway, I’ve been a longtime Costco champion for various different reasons, and this survey makes me feel vindicated.
In other Costco news, their first-ever standalone gas station is opening in Mission Viejo, California in June. It’ll have 40 pumps and be available to members only. I genuinely believe that this is a game-changer for them, especially during a time period where they’re hoping to increase membership in order to keep other prices lower. Even during the pandemic, Costco managed to keep their gas prices lower than regular gas stations. If you get gas multiple times a week or month, it’s definitely worth it to get a membership, even if you’re only using it for the gas.
I wish I could get into costco, but the whole experience causes my anxiety to really go up. It’s always so crowded, and it’s just so big!
Single and child-free, small apartment…I wish I could shop more at Costco.
I’m in the same situation as you, but I do go to Costco every 6-7 weeks or so (usually if someone offers to take me, since I don’t drive.) I am careful about what I buy…nothing with a short shelf life, so no fresh fruit or veg unless I’m sharing it with someone else, and I have had to get creative with storage but I do find it to be worth it overall.
Yes but, does Costco have curbside pick-up?
Two adult household (with dog) over here. If the two Costco locations in my metro area weren’t a 30 mile drive away I’d definitely buy more gas there – it’s 20-30 cents a gallon less than regular pump prices. We joined up this year after Target dumped DEI and before Costco stopped selling mifepristone. We mostly buy paper goods and fizzy water (a case of San Pellegrino liter bottles is so much cheaper than buying singles in the store that a former splurge is now a normal part of our drink rotation). Their house brand (Kirkland) easily stands up to brand-name products. I also like that they carry organic produce and dairy, and that those things are easy to find (there are separate cold storage rooms inside the store).
It’s easy and tempting to get seduced into buying the cheaper-than-store-product cheeses and other packaged goods, but unless you have more people to eat them, they don’t last long enough after being opened. The one exception in the cheese department is the big hunk of Manchego, which stayed fresh for long enough after we opened it to actually finish it off.
The nearest Costco is over an hour and a half away in hellish traffic. It isn’t cost effective to go there after a 3 plus hour round-trip for a small family. Aldi is more than 8.3% cheaper than Wal-Mart on the items I typically eat (cheese, crackers, cereal, produce, snacks, diary, coffee, chocolate, sourdough, etc), but their prices have skyrocketed on high inflation/high tariff items like meat, seltzer walter and frozen food. A lot of items that used to be a lot cheaper are the same price now. I used to be able to eat well on about $50 a month at Aldi. Approximately the same groceries are at least triple that now, but would be over $200 at Walmart. I don’t eat a lot of meat, but the prices are shocking everywhere. (A 3 lb package of generic not grass-fed or organic hamburger with sales tax would have been nearly $30 at Walmart last Friday. A pack of reduced chicken was $2 more than fresh was last year at the same Wal-Mart). Sooo many people live in food deserts. I am lucky to be able to drive 20-30 minutes to Walmart, grocery stores and Aldi. Many don’t have that option. The prices at Dollar General/Family Dollar for people with limited incomes are robbery.
I’ll never give up Publix. They have great customer service. The BOGOs and two-for-whatever usually offset the total monthly or weekly grocery bill. I have tried all of the other places, and I always go back to my happy place, which is Publix, with a few stops at Whole Foods throughout the year for their fruit and certain items.