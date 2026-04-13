Vickers: Queen Elizabeth was terrified that the Sussexes might secretly record her

When she was alive, Queen Elizabeth II was actually renowned for her discretion. Prime ministers and world leaders knew that she would rarely, if ever, reveal what was said in private meetings. She wasn’t in the habit of compulsively briefing against her family members either, which is something that really began in earnest when then-Prince Charles’s marriage to Diana was beginning to crash and burn. Well, now that QEII is dead, she cannot shut up. Since QEII kicked the royal bucket, her ghost has seemingly spent years haunting various royal reporters and saying bigoted and insulting sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Hugo Vickers has written one of several QEII biographies published around what would have been her centenary birthday, and Vickers appeared on the Telegraph’s podcast last week. He provided a greatest hits of QEII’s ghost screaming, crying and throwing up over Harry and Meghan.

The late Queen feared she was being recorded secretly by Harry and Meghan for Netflix, her biographer has claimed. Hugo Vickers, who met Elizabeth II on more than 40 occasions, has written a biography in which he claims the monarch would ask her lady-in-waiting to stay with her during calls with her grandson. The author of Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History says: “The distress the Sussexes caused the Queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated.” Now, in an interview with the Daily T, Mr Vickers has claimed the Queen, who died in 2022 aged 96, worried about having face-to-face conversations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fear of the discussions being leaked. Mr Vickers said: “Trust had been broken, basically. So I think, as far as having somebody in the room, it was … to stop them taking photographs or being wired or God knows what.” Asked if he believed the late Queen feared they were wearing secret microphones, potentially to record footage for Netflix, he added: “Yes, wired for recording. It’s always a possibility. I’m not saying it happened.” The Sussexes have been accused of leaking information from private meetings with royal relatives in the past, which they have denied. In his biography of Elizabeth II, which chronicles her 75-year reign, Mr Vickers reveals what the late Queen thought about Harry and Meghan. He claims she told a confidante after the Duke decided to leave the Royal family: “And now Harry has opted out, and for what? To be a carer for Archie.” When the newlyweds moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Great Park estate, the late Queen reportedly took Meghan to task over allegedly being rude to the gardeners there. Mr Vickers claims: “When one of the head gardeners mentioned this to the Queen, she got in her car and drove over and ticked off Meghan for being rude to the staff.” He adds that the Duke and Duchess’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet also went down badly, writing: “To use the intimate family nickname for the Queen, used only by close members of the family, was insensitive to say the least.”

[From The Telegraph]

I f–king love when they make it sound like the royal family and royal estates are so mismanaged and there’s such a convoluted chain of command that the head gardener would go straight to the QUEEN to complain about Meghan. That’s it in a nutshell, right? We’re supposed to believe that Meghan was so unbelievably rude to the head gardener of the Windsor estate that the gardener would march straight to the queen’s castle office and tell HER directly that Meghan made him cry. And that QEII would believe him and march right over to Frogmore Cottage to bitch out Meghan. Keep in mind how there are apparently no stories about QEII bitching out Prince Andrew for hosting degenerate sex parties on royal estates or for inviting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to royal properties. But Meghan! The gardener!!

As for the “Meghan and Harry could secretly record the queen” thing – that was a real and vocalized fear for the left-behinds for years. Those people were absolutely paranoid that Harry would march into QEII’s castle office (like the head gardener) and record a conversation with her, and then he would give the audio file to Netflix!! Remember how the derangers also claimed that Meghan wore a microphone on the 2022 walkabout after QEII died? They also had a conspiracy about Meghan being mic’d up for the Jubbly church service in 2022. For several years immediately after H&M signed their contract with Netflix, so many of the conspiracies revolved around “are they recording this for NETFLIX?”