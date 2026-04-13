Vickers: Queen Elizabeth was terrified that the Sussexes might secretly record her

When she was alive, Queen Elizabeth II was actually renowned for her discretion. Prime ministers and world leaders knew that she would rarely, if ever, reveal what was said in private meetings. She wasn’t in the habit of compulsively briefing against her family members either, which is something that really began in earnest when then-Prince Charles’s marriage to Diana was beginning to crash and burn. Well, now that QEII is dead, she cannot shut up. Since QEII kicked the royal bucket, her ghost has seemingly spent years haunting various royal reporters and saying bigoted and insulting sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Hugo Vickers has written one of several QEII biographies published around what would have been her centenary birthday, and Vickers appeared on the Telegraph’s podcast last week. He provided a greatest hits of QEII’s ghost screaming, crying and throwing up over Harry and Meghan.
The late Queen feared she was being recorded secretly by Harry and Meghan for Netflix, her biographer has claimed. Hugo Vickers, who met Elizabeth II on more than 40 occasions, has written a biography in which he claims the monarch would ask her lady-in-waiting to stay with her during calls with her grandson.
The author of Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History says: “The distress the Sussexes caused the Queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated.”
Now, in an interview with the Daily T, Mr Vickers has claimed the Queen, who died in 2022 aged 96, worried about having face-to-face conversations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fear of the discussions being leaked.
Mr Vickers said: “Trust had been broken, basically. So I think, as far as having somebody in the room, it was … to stop them taking photographs or being wired or God knows what.”
Asked if he believed the late Queen feared they were wearing secret microphones, potentially to record footage for Netflix, he added: “Yes, wired for recording. It’s always a possibility. I’m not saying it happened.”
The Sussexes have been accused of leaking information from private meetings with royal relatives in the past, which they have denied.
In his biography of Elizabeth II, which chronicles her 75-year reign, Mr Vickers reveals what the late Queen thought about Harry and Meghan. He claims she told a confidante after the Duke decided to leave the Royal family: “And now Harry has opted out, and for what? To be a carer for Archie.”
When the newlyweds moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Great Park estate, the late Queen reportedly took Meghan to task over allegedly being rude to the gardeners there. Mr Vickers claims: “When one of the head gardeners mentioned this to the Queen, she got in her car and drove over and ticked off Meghan for being rude to the staff.”
He adds that the Duke and Duchess’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet also went down badly, writing: “To use the intimate family nickname for the Queen, used only by close members of the family, was insensitive to say the least.”
[From The Telegraph]
I f–king love when they make it sound like the royal family and royal estates are so mismanaged and there’s such a convoluted chain of command that the head gardener would go straight to the QUEEN to complain about Meghan. That’s it in a nutshell, right? We’re supposed to believe that Meghan was so unbelievably rude to the head gardener of the Windsor estate that the gardener would march straight to the queen’s castle office and tell HER directly that Meghan made him cry. And that QEII would believe him and march right over to Frogmore Cottage to bitch out Meghan. Keep in mind how there are apparently no stories about QEII bitching out Prince Andrew for hosting degenerate sex parties on royal estates or for inviting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to royal properties. But Meghan! The gardener!!
As for the “Meghan and Harry could secretly record the queen” thing – that was a real and vocalized fear for the left-behinds for years. Those people were absolutely paranoid that Harry would march into QEII’s castle office (like the head gardener) and record a conversation with her, and then he would give the audio file to Netflix!! Remember how the derangers also claimed that Meghan wore a microphone on the 2022 walkabout after QEII died? They also had a conspiracy about Meghan being mic’d up for the Jubbly church service in 2022. For several years immediately after H&M signed their contract with Netflix, so many of the conspiracies revolved around “are they recording this for NETFLIX?”
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex shakes hands and speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657669, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Trooping the Colour 2019: The Queen’s Birthday Parade
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2019
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190517- Wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 18 May 2019
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King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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Pretty much sounds like projection to me. Those gutter rats may have feared this but Prince Harry loved and respected his grandmother far too much for this sort of nonsense. All of those rats knew how much his granny adored him and have been trying to rewrite their relationship since her death. Another money grab from another low principled man.
Let’s pretend for a moment that any of that was true and the QEII (and other royals) were afraid of H&M being mic’ed in conversations with them. What were they afraid of exactly? That something they’d say would be used against them in a Netflix documentary? Were they so heinous in actual speech that they knew they would look bad?
I thought, according to many royal rota reporters, that H&M are the unreasonable ones and M probably even bullied the microphones, so what were they afraid of if they were being reasonable and H&M were terrible?
Oh. Right. Because none of that is true.
And yet Harry spoke of the Zoom calls he and Meg had with his grandmother and grand father. Were they worried he was recording? What a load of bullshit!!
This is a lie from trolls and shows that Vickers like most royalists is knee deep in trolls spaces. It’s insane (scary ) that so called legitimate media actually platforms troll theories.
Especially because Vickers is touted a historical, but Blandeth who is infinitely better sourced debunked the Lilibet thing and revealed the Queen’s cancer diagnosis. Vickers has no new information at all.
This is why the late Queen invited them to her jubilee, provided them with her own security, and arranged for them to fly to Farnborough, far away from the Press.
So do they have seances with the dead queen to confirm every deranged theory about Meghan?
These people are beyond ridiculous and I guess it’s a good thing lizzy is dead so she can 🪦 rip that no one is going to video her anymore since it was such a horrible worry she carried when she had a son who at the time was involved with trading state secrets to rape trafficked children and women that wasn’t worrying, Meghan wearing secret cameras was what kept her up at night 🙄.
These people including the Queen are just terrible people. I can only imagine what it felt like to be around these people. It must have been very isolating and I can understand why her mental health was affected so badly.
That old gardener story again. !!! The Queen heard the Meghan was being rude so it was off to the Queen Mobile to scold Meghan. So how come the head gardener got to the Queen right away! Vickers is shameless. So the Queen looked into every alleged complained despite having a huge staff that worked for her. Another nameless person, this time a “head gardener.”
The secret microphones nonsense is straight out of the bots and Derangers playbook, Vickers does his research repeating old deranger rubbish.
If anyone recorded her it was her 3 sons.
Edward so charles couldn’t renegotiate.
Charles so he could blame her.
Andrew so he could blackmail everyone.
Harry didnt need to record unless he wanted his kids to hear from great grand! I would assume Zara and Mike would record before Harry.
That Netflix contract broke EVERYONE’s brains. That and the face that they bought their own little estate. I believe the timing was pretty much back to back.
Before then, they were supremely confident that the Sussexes would come crawling back in a year. The Netflix contract signaled that wasn’t going to happen anytime soon. And they’ve resented the fuck out of Netflix ever since.