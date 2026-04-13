Rep. Eric Swalwell accused of multiple sexual assaults by former staffers

Two things can be true at once: one, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell has been targeted for years by a right-wing smear campaign to destroy his political career and life…and two, Eric Swalwell is most likely a serial sexual predator. There’s now a growing body of evidence that Swalwell has abused his power and authority as a congressman and prominent California Democrat to take advantage of young women and pressure them into sexual relationships. There are also claims that Swalwell raped at least one former staffer. Swalwell is running in the Democratic primary for governor of California. That’s why all of this is coming out now. From CNN:
A former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, an allegation Swalwell strongly denies.
“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman told CNN of the incident, which she said happened in 2024 after she had stopped working in Swalwell’s office. “He didn’t stop.”
She said it was the second time Swalwell had nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was drunk. In 2019, when she was still working for him, she said she woke up naked with him in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking. She said she had no memory of what happened but could feel physically that they’d had sexual contact.
Three other women who spoke with CNN also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman – including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos. One woman who connected online with Swalwell over her interest in Democratic politics says she ended up extremely drunk inside his hotel room after a night out with the congressman, with little memory of what occurred. Earlier in the night at a bar, he kissed her and touched her leg without her consent, she said.
Another woman, who described receiving unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell, was social media creator Ally Sammarco. She said she initially reached out to the congressman on Twitter to discuss politics. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she said. “And he actually responded.”
Swalwell denied the women’s allegations.
“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” Swalwell said in a statement to CNN. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”
An attorney for Swalwell sent two of the women CNN spoke with cease-and-desist letters on Thursday, a day after CNN first reached out to his campaign to request comment, according to copies of the letters they provided CNN. The letters called the women’s accounts “false,” ordered them to retract their statements and warned of potential legal action if they continue speaking out.
The letters said the women’s claims were “undermined” by their “voluntary and cooperative relationship with Mr. Swalwell over the course of many years” following the alleged incidents, including the former staffer asking him for job references.
His attorney also sent CNN a letter denying that Swalwell has ever had nonconsensual sex with any woman or ever had sexual relations with any member of his staff.
One member of Swalwell’s staff said they quit immediately after receiving CNN’s detailed list of questions about the allegations.
As I said, Swalwell has been targeted for years by Republicans, so Swalwell and his defenders are likely hoping that people will dismiss these claims as yet another Republican-led smear campaign. I’m always going to try to believe women first though, and I think there’s absolutely enough information to heavily suggest that Swalwell hurt these women and likely many others. He’s now facing at least one criminal investigation for these alleged crimes.
Another reason why I don’t think this is a Republican operation? The California primary is on June 2. If this was a GOP operation, they would have held onto the story until late May so they could completely blow up the primary and sow chaos in the California Democratic party. Instead, CA Dems now have seven weeks to get behind another candidate. Swalwell ended up dropping out of the California primary last night, and he also posted a terrible video statement about these allegations.
I am suspending my campaign for Governor.
To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.
I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026
Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Yeah, right, sure! We believe you. Not.
Not from the US, and have only heard of this guy now…but that was the most generic and robotic video statement ever.
He looks like he’s sitting in a hotel room. His shirt is unbuttoned and he refuses to blink.
The image alone is sketchy af. Never mind the actual bs message.
JFC
Even the ones you thought might be good aren’t… always believe the women and always choose the bear.
This. At the end of the day, they still don’t think women are human beings.
Since this POS 🤬🤬🤬 is a Democrat AT LEAST he will face repercussions and in a little while he will be a non-mofo factor…🤬 creep
There was no way he could have stayed in the race after these reports came out.
Charming, successful guy takes advantage of every opportunity, and doesn’t believe no means no. Or even has to ask. Every woman has met a man like this. Keep hiding behind your wife and children, you liar, I see you.
The California governor’s race with it’s absurd “jungle primary”, wherein the top two candidates in the primary election advance to the general election regardless of party, has been a total 💩 show. With eight or nine Democrats splitting the vote, the two Republicans could win the top two spots for the general election. This horrendous development with Swallwell may end up being a blessing in disguise as it will cull the field and finally gain voters’ attention. California cannot have a Republican governor. That can’t happen.
As for Swallwell, good riddance. I read the story of the woman who was assaulted in the SF Chronicle on Friday evening. Afterwards, I felt like I needed a shower. She was only twenty when he began grooming her. Gross. Also, although no one has suggested this, I believe this creepy pig was drugging their drinks. They all describe the fuzziness that overcame them before passing out or losing their memory. I certainly hope that some good DA can put together a criminal case that sticks.
Is that aspect not being covered??? Every recollection reads like these women were drugged and horrifically violated. It’s the only logical assumption right?
Neither the Chronicle nor CNN explicitly suggested that he was drugging the women. Lawyers? But they may believe it’s obvious and doesn’t need to be stated.
In all fairness, as a California resident, the jungle primary is doing what it was designed to do: split the Democratic vote. When that law was put in place many of us argued and voted against it. It won. Now we’re in this mess.
IMO the interesting thing about this is that reporting was started by an influencer on social media (Mrs. Frazzled if you’re curious). I was very skeptical as I do not trust influencers. I now have a grudging respect for it.
Now as for the Eric Swalwell of it all, what a sleaze. We were willing to get behind him because he had the name recognition. But he really was the least qualified. Hopefully we can get with Xavier Becerra (former HHS Secretary under Biden, Former CA State AG, Former US Congressman, and nice guy). That said, he’s behind Tom Steyer and Katie Porter who have more money and higher name recognition. Time will tell. Hopefully Dems can coalesce.
Frazzle wasn’t what I think of as “influencer.” She did funny skits modeling gentle parenting/not sure what it’s called when teachers do it, with imaginary MAGA family members, or members of the administration. Kind of like the skits where someone is “Palace PR” and has funny one sided phone conversations with whoever has messed up.
Once this admin started attacking everything, but especially education, she pivoted to also informing about political moves and who to contact to counter them. I saw her last night talking about, she posted about being on an opening call for his candidacy for governor, because she supported him. And she said she immediately received multiple messages to be careful around him and not to give him her personal number. She did the extra step of asking people why, and was told this stuff.
I’ve seen multiple comments that it was well known in DC that he was like this and likely over the line with his womanizing. Which means Dem leadership tolerated this, which pisses me off. May the leadership be thoroughly voted out and out maneuvered.
Can men just not for 5 f**king minutes! I’m in NY and honestly wasn’t paying any attention to the CA gov race or even knew there was an upcoming primary until this story broke. It now looks like there is a very good chance that a republican will win this race.
Can anyone in CA advise about the other dem candidates? I know Katie Porter is one but she is polling very low and is not popular.
And of course I believe the women.
Boy, they really waited for the right time to make allegations. Its almost like someone really didnt want him to win. American politics are so rigged. Just like jamaal bowman being gerrymandered out.
Im not saying it cant be true but if a crime is committed dont wait until it benefits you to speak up. Dont wait until there is no evidence.
They did it before ballots were printed, and the people trying to get this info out have been trying since November. It’s the media that dragged out the timeline this long.
This guy has been sketchy for a long time. Remember the reporting of his relationship with an alleged spy? I don’t think the person was ever confirmed of have been a spy, but it sure looked like he was involved with her in a nonprofessional way. I wish for once one of these sleazy politicians’ wives would denounce and leave them.