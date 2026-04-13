JD Vance’s interference in Hungary’s election blew up in his detestable face

One of my favorite things in national and international politics right now is how much everyone despises that repulsive Cabbage-Patch-doll-looking JD Vance. Vance, like Marco Rubio, has been tasked as the MAGA’s administration roving diplomat. Vance is more useless than Rubio though, and the hits just keep coming for Vance. It’s amazing. I hope the people of the world know that we f–king despise him too. I wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. He makes my skin crawl.
First off, Hungary’s right-wing fascist prime minister Viktor Orban was soundly defeated in his reelection bid. Hungarians marched to the polls and voted en masse to push Orban out of power. Just LAST WEEK, JD Vance went to Budapest to personally endorse Orban and put his support behind Orban’s politics and policies. But that’s not all – Vance was also sent to negotiate with Iran, and that ended in a disastrous stalemate, given that Iran basically holds all of the cards. Just another weekend for the most unpopular VP in American history. All day Sunday, European leaders had a ball sending their congratulations to Hungary’s new PM-elect Peter Magyar.
World leaders are adding insult to injury after Vice President JD Vance’s attempt to meddle in European politics ended in embarrassment. Voters delivered a stunning defeat to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday, just a few days after Vance, 41, traveled to the country last week to campaign for Orbán, 62, an ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The defeat of MAGA’s European darling comes amid rising tension between other EU leaders and President Donald Trump over his war with Iran, NATO, and his chumminess with Putin. During a MAGA-esque rally to hype up Orbán in Budapest last week, Vance railed against “European political leaders” whom he cast as hostile to both Hungary and the United States. On Sunday, those same European leaders were quick to celebrate Orbán’s loss with enthusiastic congratulations for his successful challenger, the pro-EU Peter Magyar.
“France salutes a victory of democratic participation, of the Hungarian people’s attachment to the values of the European Union, and for Hungary in Europe,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been feuding with Trump, wrote on X. He added, “Together, let us advance a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Vance had relentlessly scolded during the disastrous Oval Office meeting last year, congratulated Magyar and declared, “It is important when constructive approach prevails.”
“Ukraine has always sought good-neighbourly relations with everyone in Europe and we are ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary,” the wartime leader wrote on X.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Orbán’s defeat, which ends a 16-year tenure during which the authoritarian leader eroded Hungarian democratic institutions, a “historic moment” for “European democracy.”
“I look forward to working with you for the security and prosperity of both our countries,” wrote Starmer, who has increasingly clashed with Trump over his refusal to join in on the war on Iran.
Another European leader in Trump’s crosshairs, German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz, sent Magyar his congratulations, writing, “I am looking forward to working with you. Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe.”
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, indulged in a poetic reflection, posting on X, “Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.”
Hungarians went to the polls in record numbers on Sunday, pushing turnout to 78 percent, the highest in any election in Hungary’s post-Communist history.
I’m so sorry to all of America’s former European allies. If it’s any consolation, we f–king hate Vance too and the only pleasure we have in this dark world is making fun of him.
JD Vance:
* Converts to Catholicism, publicly rebuked by two consecutive popes
* Nearly loses the Ohio Senate seat in the Biden midterm
* Iran negotiations that somehow resulted in a blockade of a blockade
* Endorses Orban, thus ending his 16-year rule
— Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 12, 2026
JD Vance with everything pic.twitter.com/vCdnwiCUbo
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 12, 2026
JD Vance closing the deal in Hungary and Iran pic.twitter.com/nTnVxMiCBx
— Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) April 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
We are so f-in proud of Hungary, especially when you know 78% of their whole nation voted!!!
Well done, neighbours! #croatian
The EU are turning their backs on the US – the UK is about to strike a deal with the EU that will make it easier for us to trade with them, basically giving us an in back into the single market.
Given Vance is proving to be useless and is an embarrassment to the US (esp Trump) wonder how long he will last as VP. Can Trump suddenly sack him and replace him with someone else?
I think there is a law about succession, and Trump cannot fire him because he is an elected official. If Vance resigns, though, his job will go to slimy Mike Johnson, speaker of the Senate. So, there would be more of the same.
Vance is directly elected, so he can’t be fired. A President can HATE their VP (and they have, see Trump and Pence) but they are stuck with them once the election is done, until the term is over.
The only way a VP goes is resignation or impeachment+ removal, so Presidents in that position just marginalize/sideline the VP or give them thankless jobs.
JD can resign or could be impeached, after which I believe the process would be for Trump to nominate a new VP, who would then need to be confirmed by the House and Senate.
But that’s not going to happen. He was the piece of the ticket designed to get buy in from Silicon Valley types. Trump delivered his cultists, but Vance is why all the billionaires turned up at the inauguration. Vance is a bloodless creep who repulses other humans, but that is precisely what appeals to Peter Thiel, who is easily impressed by creepy white men he feels he can manipulate. I do think the Trump/Vance thing is going off the rails before they thought it would. At least they got their tax cuts, I guess.
To use a favorite saying of my dad’s: Vance could fuck up a wet dream.
It’s probably stupid of me, but Hungary has actually given me just a tiny bit of hope. Like, tyrants don’t have to last forever, you know? They CAN be removed.
Jd vance has come along way. He has made money. He gets to say he was vp. Now its time for him to resign. Its not going well for him and i can see his backers turning on him. If he wants to give it a go for another year fine but he is so unpopular the tech bros might get rid of him.
This despicable bunch have to go down in history as the worst people ever to come out of the increasingly gross USA. Grosser by the day as the Racist Felon remains 8n power. Somehow the USA had survived a few centuries without fighting with and threatening Popes…until now. I am so ashamed to be American. If I was as gross as this admin, I’d try speaking with the accent of some other country. But I at least know better and just hide my face instead.
My city was liberated by US soldiers. In 2019 several hundred inhabitants did a remembrance march with 4 veterans. After the war Albany raised a lot of money and goods for us. I’ve seen the best of the USA. I pray that this is temporary.
Btw thank you Vance this is the best thing to happen to Hungary & the US government seems to bring the EU closer togethet
Love this for him.
Made my day… loved the cabbage patch comparison also.. my sons cabbage patch doll was named “Dudley” it’s a perfect name for him also.
I live in Wisconsin and my first thought was that Vance helped do for Hungary what Elon Musk did last year in a very hotly contested (and supposed-to be) non-partisan race for Supreme Court Justice here, absent offering money to people who voted for his candidate of choice. It did not go the way he expected.
I’m waiting for the GOP feeding frenzy once Trump finally leaves office. Not only is Vance universally disliked, nobody is afraid of him, either.
If you sell your soul to Trump, then like Trump, everything you touch will turn to shit, J.D.
79% turnout. My Hungarian family ate beside themselves. Mr too. Im a citizen
MAGA are so stupid they will probably send out Vance to campaign for Republicans in the midterms. A great plan! Send him everywhere! Don’t forget he also killed the Pope last year.
Also, sending Vance and a couple of real estate guys rather than actual diplomats to negotiate an end to Trump’s war was a very brilliant move. The confidence they continue to show in their own incompetence is befuddling.
Looks like Vance has lost some weight so congrats?
Well Sec. Marco Rubio was too busy kissing the Felon’s ass, while attending the UFC fight with him this weekend, to do any diplomatic missions of import to the country. Plus, they’re still trying to take over and are starving Cuba. Although, like most presidents, he sent his VP to do his bidding in his place to “negotiate” with Iran (with Witkoff and Kushner) and hype Orban, what’s glaringly obvious is that the Felon doesn’t like his own VP and constantly refuses to name him as his successor. Its great to see that Vance is as unpopular globally as he is in the US. A recent CNN poll showed that he is the most unpopular VP in history. His prospects to win in 2028 keeps decreasing. Plus, after these recent failures, he became another scapegoat for the Felon to throw under the bus.
Trump has Vance and Rubio competing for his favour, like a narcissistic parent triangulating their children, forcing them to compete for scraps. I’m sure Trump treated his own two sons the same way. But Rubio is so much better at this.