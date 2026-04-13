JD Vance’s interference in Hungary’s election blew up in his detestable face

One of my favorite things in national and international politics right now is how much everyone despises that repulsive Cabbage-Patch-doll-looking JD Vance. Vance, like Marco Rubio, has been tasked as the MAGA’s administration roving diplomat. Vance is more useless than Rubio though, and the hits just keep coming for Vance. It’s amazing. I hope the people of the world know that we f–king despise him too. I wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. He makes my skin crawl.

First off, Hungary’s right-wing fascist prime minister Viktor Orban was soundly defeated in his reelection bid. Hungarians marched to the polls and voted en masse to push Orban out of power. Just LAST WEEK, JD Vance went to Budapest to personally endorse Orban and put his support behind Orban’s politics and policies. But that’s not all – Vance was also sent to negotiate with Iran, and that ended in a disastrous stalemate, given that Iran basically holds all of the cards. Just another weekend for the most unpopular VP in American history. All day Sunday, European leaders had a ball sending their congratulations to Hungary’s new PM-elect Peter Magyar.

World leaders are adding insult to injury after Vice President JD Vance’s attempt to meddle in European politics ended in embarrassment. Voters delivered a stunning defeat to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday, just a few days after Vance, 41, traveled to the country last week to campaign for Orbán, 62, an ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The defeat of MAGA’s European darling comes amid rising tension between other EU leaders and President Donald Trump over his war with Iran, NATO, and his chumminess with Putin. During a MAGA-esque rally to hype up Orbán in Budapest last week, Vance railed against “European political leaders” whom he cast as hostile to both Hungary and the United States. On Sunday, those same European leaders were quick to celebrate Orbán’s loss with enthusiastic congratulations for his successful challenger, the pro-EU Peter Magyar. “France salutes a victory of democratic participation, of the Hungarian people’s attachment to the values of the European Union, and for Hungary in Europe,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been feuding with Trump, wrote on X. He added, “Together, let us advance a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Vance had relentlessly scolded during the disastrous Oval Office meeting last year, congratulated Magyar and declared, “It is important when constructive approach prevails.” “Ukraine has always sought good-neighbourly relations with everyone in Europe and we are ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary,” the wartime leader wrote on X. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Orbán’s defeat, which ends a 16-year tenure during which the authoritarian leader eroded Hungarian democratic institutions, a “historic moment” for “European democracy.” “I look forward to working with you for the security and prosperity of both our countries,” wrote Starmer, who has increasingly clashed with Trump over his refusal to join in on the war on Iran. Another European leader in Trump’s crosshairs, German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz, sent Magyar his congratulations, writing, “I am looking forward to working with you. Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe.” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, indulged in a poetic reflection, posting on X, “Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.” Hungarians went to the polls in record numbers on Sunday, pushing turnout to 78 percent, the highest in any election in Hungary’s post-Communist history.

[From The Daily Beast]

I’m so sorry to all of America’s former European allies. If it’s any consolation, we f–king hate Vance too and the only pleasure we have in this dark world is making fun of him.

JD Vance: * Converts to Catholicism, publicly rebuked by two consecutive popes

* Nearly loses the Ohio Senate seat in the Biden midterm

* Iran negotiations that somehow resulted in a blockade of a blockade

* Endorses Orban, thus ending his 16-year rule — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 12, 2026

JD Vance with everything pic.twitter.com/vCdnwiCUbo — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 12, 2026

JD Vance closing the deal in Hungary and Iran pic.twitter.com/nTnVxMiCBx — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) April 12, 2026