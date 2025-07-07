Slumlord Prince William will no longer charge rent for playgrounds or fire stations

Last November, the Times of London and Dispatches collaborated on an investigation into the Duchy of Cornwall and Duchy of Lancaster, the two “privately held” estates of the Prince of Wales and the monarch (respectively). The duchies are vast empires consisting of commercial real estate, private real estate and land which should technically “belong” to the country, like the seabeds and the land on which prisons are built. Last year’s investigation revealed all of that and more – the duchies are charging public services and charities huge sums of money for “rent.” The Duchy of Cornwall in particular operates as drafty, moldy old rentals which seniors cannot afford to update out of their own pocket. Well, good news. Everyone shamed Slumlord Willy so badly, he’s now allowing some Duchy properties to go rent-free.

Prince William has stopped imposing rents on lifeboat stations, the fire service, village halls and school playing fields after a Sunday Times investigation revealed his private property empire was making large sums of money from charities and community groups. The Duchy of Cornwall, which provides William with a private income, said it had taken the opportunity “to stop and reflect” since the story and the estate now wished to adopt a “new policy” to ensure it was “a force for good in the years to come”.

Charles and William operate as commercial landlords while holding a special status exempting them from paying corporation tax on their profits. Last year, the Duchy of Lancaster raised £27.4 million for the King, and this year the Duchy of Cornwall raised £22.9 million for the prince, which they use to fund their private homes, personal income and staff. This private income is separate from the £132 million of public money, the sovereign grant, the royals will receive from the Exchequer this year to finance their formal duties, palaces and official households.

The Duchy of Cornwall has now announced it will stop imposing the following rental charges:

• £600 a year from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution for permission to use the prince’s beaches at Salcombe, Sennen Cove, the Lizard, Rock and St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly.

• £15,000 from Devon county council over 50 years to allow Princetown fire station to operate on duchy land.

• Thousands of pounds a year from communities for permission to use village halls in Curry Mallet and Newton St Loe, allotments in Bradninch and a community orchard in Newquay used to help disadvantaged groups.

• £3,000 over 20 years from the Trinity House maritime charity for the right to operate the Bishop Rock lighthouse in the Isle of Scilly.

• Thousands of pounds a year from councils and schools so the public can use playing fields, rugby pitches and recreation grounds in Princetown, Corston, Clandown near Bath and Stoke-sub-Hamdon in Somerset.

• £125,000 over 25 years from the government for the use of the visitor centre and shop at Tintagel Castle, which fund the castle’s preservation.

• £200 a year for the use of a children’s play area in Poundbury, Dorset, and rental payments from the Scouts.

The duchy said it was also reviewing the rents it charges state schools. Devon county council is required to pay the duchy at least £319,000 over 21 years for the right to operate Princetown Community Primary School, on Dartmoor. Farrington Gurney Church of England Primary School, near Bath, is paying £60,000 for the use of its premises over 25 years.