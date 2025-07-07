QEII ‘saw straight through Meghan’ & thought the Sussex situation was a ‘catastrophe’

Queen Elizabeth II passed away nearly three years ago. I remember her final year of life well, from Charles and Camilla giving her Covid to the unexplained hospital visits to Prince Andrew “borrowing” millions of pounds to settle with Virginia Giuffre. In the final year of her life, QEII also maintained contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcoming them to Windsor Castle for a surprise visit around Easter 2022, and then inviting them to visit the UK for her Jubbly celebrations in June. Harry got to introduce his children to his grandmother, and he wrote in Spare that he spoke with QEII on the phone just a few days before she passed. Well, the royal establishment has been trying to rewrite all of that for years, with “sources” endlessly insisting that QEII hated Harry and Meghan, for reasons, and the Sussexes made her final years a total misery! The fact that the Mail got the wrong year for QEII’s death doesn’t speak well to the accuracy of this reporting.

The late Queen Elizabeth allegedly ‘saw through’ Meghan Markle, and claimed her romance with Harry had become a ‘complete catastrophe’, just weeks before her death in September 2021. Prince Harry and his wife have always been at pains to stress that they enjoyed a warm bond with the late Queen, despite a rift with the other senior royals that has only deepened over the years. However, this week the Sussexes up and down relationship with the late Queen was revealed by journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith on her Substack Royal Extras, after her conversations with Her Majesty’s late cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson. Lady Eliza, as she was known to friends, told Ms Bedell Smith that Harry had been ‘rude’ to his grandmother for 10 minutes during a meeting about his wedding and Meghan refused to disclose details of her dress, leaving the monarch ‘saddened’. Her comments echo claims made previously in the Spectator magazine, that relations between Meghan, Harry and his grandmother were rather more complicated than the Sussexes have made out. According to a source, the Queen made some strongly-worded remarks about Meghan and Harry’s union to guests at Balmoral just a month before she died. The source said: ‘It was out of character for the Queen…but she saw straight through Meghan. At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe. By this point we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“She saw straight through Meghan” – how? In what way? This is such a British way of summarizing a conversation. If QEII had actually said something damning about Meghan, these people would have rushed to quote her. Instead, it’s all sly looks and insinuation. “You could tell by the way the queen said Meghan’s name that she thinks Meghan’s is an American harpy!” Projection much? Now, all that being said, I actually believe that “she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.” Not in the sly British sense – I actually believe QEII had regrets about how the Sussex situation played out, and she regretted not doing more to protect them.