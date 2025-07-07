QEII ‘saw straight through Meghan’ & thought the Sussex situation was a ‘catastrophe’

Queen Elizabeth II passed away nearly three years ago. I remember her final year of life well, from Charles and Camilla giving her Covid to the unexplained hospital visits to Prince Andrew “borrowing” millions of pounds to settle with Virginia Giuffre. In the final year of her life, QEII also maintained contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcoming them to Windsor Castle for a surprise visit around Easter 2022, and then inviting them to visit the UK for her Jubbly celebrations in June. Harry got to introduce his children to his grandmother, and he wrote in Spare that he spoke with QEII on the phone just a few days before she passed. Well, the royal establishment has been trying to rewrite all of that for years, with “sources” endlessly insisting that QEII hated Harry and Meghan, for reasons, and the Sussexes made her final years a total misery! The fact that the Mail got the wrong year for QEII’s death doesn’t speak well to the accuracy of this reporting.
The late Queen Elizabeth allegedly ‘saw through’ Meghan Markle, and claimed her romance with Harry had become a ‘complete catastrophe’, just weeks before her death in September 2021. Prince Harry and his wife have always been at pains to stress that they enjoyed a warm bond with the late Queen, despite a rift with the other senior royals that has only deepened over the years.
However, this week the Sussexes up and down relationship with the late Queen was revealed by journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith on her Substack Royal Extras, after her conversations with Her Majesty’s late cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson. Lady Eliza, as she was known to friends, told Ms Bedell Smith that Harry had been ‘rude’ to his grandmother for 10 minutes during a meeting about his wedding and Meghan refused to disclose details of her dress, leaving the monarch ‘saddened’.
Her comments echo claims made previously in the Spectator magazine, that relations between Meghan, Harry and his grandmother were rather more complicated than the Sussexes have made out.
According to a source, the Queen made some strongly-worded remarks about Meghan and Harry’s union to guests at Balmoral just a month before she died.
The source said: ‘It was out of character for the Queen…but she saw straight through Meghan. At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe. By this point we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“She saw straight through Meghan” – how? In what way? This is such a British way of summarizing a conversation. If QEII had actually said something damning about Meghan, these people would have rushed to quote her. Instead, it’s all sly looks and insinuation. “You could tell by the way the queen said Meghan’s name that she thinks Meghan’s is an American harpy!” Projection much? Now, all that being said, I actually believe that “she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.” Not in the sly British sense – I actually believe QEII had regrets about how the Sussex situation played out, and she regretted not doing more to protect them.
Total lie of course. QE2 and Meghan bonded over their dogs. The dogs know. Come to think of it, never read of Lazy’s dog hanging around with the Queen’s corgis.
If these rats are worried about the Sussexes as a catastrophe (for whom?), how else are they going to describe the Waleses? Because Lazy and Lazier are one big disaster for the institution.
Farewell 21st century soft diplomacy, welcome 18th century Versailles.
It’s so easy to make up stories about dead people because the dead don’t talk.
The late Queen has said more about H and M since she died that she ever did when they were alive. The DM is famous for its untruths.
Hangers-on spin. QEII may well have thought ‘the Sussex situation’ was a catastrophe for the monarchy. As indeed it was/is. But the Firm’s mishandling of it from the get-go was not Meghan’s fault, which is why QEII maintained good relations with the Sussexes – she knew this.
You’re right. Guy rode with the Queen to Windsor for the wedding!
Once again, they make Elizabeth sound like a jackass. I mean, maybe she was a jackass(?), I did’nt know her so I really can’t say. But these articles are not doing her posthumous reputation any favors.
Omg, the Fail can’t even do the basic proof-reading/fact checking to get the year the queen died correct?! What a bunch of idiots!
Facts have nothing to do with Wail stories.
There has been a slew of extremely negative articles lately, each one more ridiculous than the other. It can’t just be the wine launch. They are baying for blood here. I wonder what is it that they are trying to distract from? Twitter anti Meghan commentary has gone from wild to wilder by a huge factor. Makes me feel so sad for the Sussexes.
Do you honestly think the majority of people are paying attention to this? The articles are so repetitive and from years ago. I’m in the UK and no one is talking about this. You probably need to reset your twitter algorithm because I’m not seeing this negative commentary.
I agree with Julia, I really think most people are tired of these stories and see them for what it is.
William and Kate’s marriage is hitting the skids fast. And they’re putting out the nastiest stuff so that the press has something to run with for a while while they try to navigate what’s going on with Kate and William. I don’t care how much they want to pretend that everything with them is all lovey dovey, it’s not. When you see the press start doing hard projections and new people start coming out of the woodwork talking about Megan and Harry but more importantly Megan just know somebody is f****** up somewhere in the Royal Family and they need to keep it quiet. If you have been paying attention the stories about Megan has been coming hard and fast quite regularly so whatever is going on behind the scenes at the Royal household it must be pretty rough.
My SM feeds have been flooded with “rumours” of Willy and Knauf’s love affair. So that right there would force a need for the awful H&M bashing.
I do agree with other posters here tho, the bashing is so boring and really no one cares about the royals anymore.
They can spin themselves into the ground and no one will really care.
The dead are speaking again and they are being forced to lie from the grave!
It is so shameful how they dig this woman up to bash Harry & Meghan over the head,Its almost like she had no accomplishments to speak of bar staying on the throne for 70years. and its only been 3yrs since she passed shouldn’t they be praising her life’s work Instead they are making her out to be a petty individual most notable people are revered in Death not so much for Betty.
Wow, Madam Duchess’ successful business launch has got them shook! They are acting like a bunch of gossiping middle schoolers, even making the Queen participate from beyond the grave. Wonder why the Left-Behinds can’t be happy with brilliant William and Glamorous Catherine and leave those catastrophic Sussexes the hell alone?
When the normal smear campaign articles no longer land then bring out the Teflon Granny 🫤
By the end I think Betty knew Charles would be a disaster. She also knew he would try to blame her for all his failings. To preserve her legacy and to protect the people she valued she publicly and privately did several things. In regards to the Sussexes she made her position about them VERY clear while she was alive. In her statement about them stepping down she said they remain much loved members of the family. There are photos of her meeting Archie, she arranged to meet Lili, kept in contact with the Sussexes with frequent calls, invited them to family events and for tea when they were in Europe, wrote letters to the government saying they should get security etc, .This and so many other things showed her love for the Sussex family. Chuck and Willy are desperate to rewrite history because they know they haven’t be able to convince the public that Harry and Meghan resigning and moving away to start their own business is some unforgivable crime. They are DESPERATE to make the Sussexes look destructive so they make up lies about them making an old lady miserable in her final years.
And yet she didn’t change the lease for Frogmore Cottage. How weird is it that it was a one year lease that was renewable. None of the other leases on royal ground are so short.
She might have loved the Sussexes but she didn’t protect them.
By that time, Charles was the one running things. Both H&M said something like that. She probably spent all her remaining power on protecting Andrew and left H&M to Charles.
So someone once heard her say this years ago. Uh-huh. Okay. Sounds made-up. And at any rate, in a sense it was a catastrophe. One of William, Kate, Charles and Camilla’s own making. What I remember is video of evidence of her blanking William and especially Kate right after their covid Choo Choo tour. And then video evidence of her arranging a special entrance for the Sussexes at her jubilee. I’ll believe those actions over what some mysterious source coming out of the wood work to put words into a dead woman’s mouth.
If QE2 thought Meghan was a disaster, why did she give Harry to consent to marry Meghan as required in the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act? SCA states the heir(ess) to the throne down to the sixth in line can’t marry without the sovereign’s permission, or he/she and their children would lose their places in the line of succession. Harry was 5th in line at the time when the queen gave her consent (and still is); and because of it Archie is no. 6 and Lili is no. 7 to the throne. And don’t tell me MI6 didn’t vet Meghan, a foreign national to the UK, before the queen signed off on the marriage. That’s why the palaces come up with these BS stories about removing titles and HRH’s on thr Sussexes: there’s no legal grounds to remove them from the line of succession short of treason.
Those gutter rats must have really disliked their Queen. The amount of nonsense they are attributing to her makes her look pretty bad. Nothing they spew touches the Sussexes, therefore, they ressurect theirQueenwith talking points. Pretty desperate.
All these articles are just nonsense putting words into the mouth of a dead grandmother who loved Harry, accepted his happy marriage to Meghan and insisted they attended her Jubilee. She met them and their children privately at that time. Harry and Meghan ARE happily married and are thriving on the US. If the late Queen was worried about any grandson it would have been FK who was shaping up to be a throwback to the lazy, self indulgent Duke of Windsor!!
It’s wild to me that they would rather ruin the memory and reputation of their longest serving monarch, then just leave Meghan alone. It’s pathological at this point, their need to see her fail. And to what end? The remaining royals aren’t getting more popular because they’re screeching about how everyone hated Meghan from the very beginning, and thought she was the worst thing ever.
You’re still getting booed. People still aren’t showing up to your events. You still trend on social media for people making fun of you. Like what benefit has this been to them at all? I could see if everybody’s life sucked, but Meghan and Harry seem pretty damn happy, and everyone else seems miserable. People aren’t buying the stories anymore. These expose books are not selling, these documentaries are not being watched. Just stop.
Exactly @ Dee(2) all these endless stories about how no one ever, ever liked Meg and that she made everybody cry at least twice are just completely OTT and plain malicious. Just replace Meg’s name with PoC when you read this bilge and see how offensive all this crap truly is! Misogynistic and racist and designed to denigrate versus the equally undeserved elevation of the white RF for their saintly forbearance as Meg kidnapped the designated workhorse!!
Everyone knows QEII thought Kate was the disaster.
Kate is the one she had no respect for. QEII went so far as to question what Kate did for work.
She likely respected Meghan’s work ethic, humanitarian experience and drive.
She also nagged Kate to do some kind of charity work, unlike Meghan who was doing it before she met Harry.
It’s interesting that these people have no qualms about invading the Queen’s privacy but it’s bad when Harry talked about conversations with the Royal Family in his book. I’m sure the Queen had a lot of regrets. Her children didn’t turn out great and her husband stepped out on her all the time. I’m sure she was sorry Harry felt that he had to leave but she knew that he only stayed on because of her.
The month before she died – when H&M came to the UK and she arranged protection for them? That same month?
Its clear that the RRs are desperate for sussex content, and that the usual tactics arent working anymore, so they’re going to with an old favorite – the queen was blindsided/appalled/shocked/furious!!!!
But even thats losing steam because QEII doesn’t have the same pull that she had while alive, even though its just been 3 years since her death. And also, the facts dont bear out this idea that she hated the Sussexes.
i think she was sad about the situation but i think its clear she liked Meghan.
I think the only regrets QEII harbored in her last years were that Harry was the spare and William was the heir.
Lady Elizabeth Anson, who Sally Bedell Smith quotes, was a confidant of the Queen. A confidant is someone that you can tell your innermost secrets with the knowledge that they will never be disclosed to anyone else. Lady Elizabeth died in 2020 before the Queen which means she talked to Bedell Smith while the Queen was still alive, thus betraying the Queen’s trust or with the Queen’s approval, or the whole story is made up. The timing of Bedell Smith’s tirade is interesting, just as Meghan is having more success.
The RF screwed up with Diana and they screwed up with Meghan. As much as Harry and Meghan liked the Queen (Diana liked her too) and did not attribute any responsibility to her (same as Diana), I blame all of the family including the Queen for allowing the false narratives to continue to fester as a result the agreement (‘invisible contract’) they have with the press. The lies and obfuscation pushed via leaking and briefing to the media fed the cottage industry of gossip reporting that bred unhealthy Royal infighting for more than one generation under QEII. She should have issued a strong statement that supported Prince Harry’s pushback in 2017 when the media was publishing racially tinged articles about the biracial American woman. She was head of the Commonwealth and head of the Church of England and Head of State. My strong opinion is that it should have been done in 2017. Even if she didn’t do it when Meghan was Harry’s girlfriend she should’ve done it after they married.
I don’t believe the quotes Sally attributed to the dead Lady Liza Anson and those quotes the unnamed source attributed to QEII when she was in Balmoral but because QEII did not publicly push back against the racially discriminatory coverage of Meghan, it set the tone for the household’s and media’s narrative of Meghan as a member of the Royal family/institution.
In summary, contrary to what many reporters in the media like to say, this article highlights and underscores that Meghan was not welcomed by the establishment (Royal institution and media). Thankfully Meghan understood her worth and refused to diminish herself, and Harry protected his family by refusing to accept the mistreatment towards his girlfriend, who later became his wife and also his son. I’m glad they left the UK and are now thriving in the US in a community that embraces and supports them. 💕
The media continues to expose the Royal family’s racism to the rest of the world. With their treatment of biracial Meghan, Harry’s wife, mother to Archie and Lilibet, people in the Commonwealth nations are able to see how ‘welcoming’ the royals are towards someone with black DNA. We are being reminded daily with these narratives from the royal family of the inferior treatment we received under colonialism. 👀
Wow, they’ve gone from erasing her memory, to defiling her memory, to retroactively shoving her off the stage a year prematurely. What’s next?
Wonder: WHAT IS THE END GAME of the gutter press? The incessant leaking of stories by KP ( read Cain), of inventing stories and attributing these to QEII? They are becoming ever more evil and sinister! What is the purpose, their aim?
I so wish Harry and Meghan strength, faith and determination to continue their lives the way they chose to.
They’ve already answered that. The end game is to hound her to death. Then Harry will come home and everything will be alright again.
This Headline is projecting ~*~*~*projecting~*~*~* projecting
Dead Queens tell no tales, but live scheming left behinds certainly do.
If news breaks that Will and kate are seperated or getting a divorce the blame will be put on Harry and Meghan. Whatever happens it will be their fault.The Rota and family will always try to pin anything and everything on the Sussexes. Truth be damned.
Are they still going to say Meghan was welcomed with open arms?
The derangers playbook. She saw through Meghan. Soap opera talk
As head of the family celebrated by the American Confederacy, QEII’s real concerns were racist, of course.
And people forget the old girl’s fav child was Andrew who, I’m sure, fed her whispered penchant for ribaldry and family whiteness.
The queen saw through Meghan but she was the only granddaughter in law she invited to be with on a train trip. Meanwhile she iced out the other granddaughter in law after another train tour.
Meghan was not the granddaughter in law where she made sure the media quoted the Queen saying “but what does she do?” In all the papers when she was wondering what this person ever did with her life but wait by the phone.
The Queen definitely saw which granddaughter in law made her grandson happy.
This desperate need for projection is hiding who the unsuitable one truly is.