Vulture: Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ promo was ‘carefully choreographed’ & designed to fool you

Jurassic World Rebirth was the box office winner for the long holiday weekend here in America. Americans still love dinosaur stories, and the rest of the world does as well. JWR ended up making over $318 million worldwide in its five-day opening. That’s more than F1 has made in two weeks – F1’s two-week box office haul is now $293,617,106 (per Box Office Mojo). Which is perfectly respectable, except that I’m quite sure that Apple spent over $300 million to make this fakakta movie and they probably spent tens of millions to promote it and hype it. Still, F1 is now Apple’s highest-grossing movie, and obviously, there’s already talk about making Vroom Vroom Part II.
One of the most disappointing parts of this whole F1 saga is that Pitt was once again “allowed” to promote a major film in his squirrelly, stage-managed way, which is what he’s been doing for the past nine years. Instead of constantly having “the conversation” about Pitt’s violence and his abuse of Angelina Jolie and their children, Pitt was “allowed” to speak in vague generalities about “moving on” and needing the wake-up call to dry out. More than a week after F1 came out, Vulture finally published the only piece I’ve seen which calls out Pitt’s BS. Some highlights from Vulture’s “Brad Pitt Is Fooling You.”
Pitt’s careful choreography: Pitt’s carefully choreographed press tour for F1: The Movie says otherwise. Continuing to work with crisis-management publicist Matthew Hiltzik, who has represented Johnny Depp (and whose protéges went on to represent Justin Baldoni and work in Trump’s White House), Pitt has made a concerted effort to reestablish himself as an emblem of unaffected, undiluted movie-star cool with just a hint of vulnerability. Yes, he’s struggled with alcoholism, but he’s overcome it. His new 30-something girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has been positioned as breezy and agreeable, unlike his ex he wants you to forget…The cumulative effect of F1 and its press tour have been a carefully tuned charm offensive meant to obscure, if not outright bury, the alleged violent particulars of his behavior toward ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt has been so successful at this rehabilitation that most of the public don’t even understand what he’s trying to rehabilitate himself for.
The reminder: If you need a reminder: Court documents allege that, during a trip on their private plane in 2016, Pitt threw Jolie against a wall, shook her, and poured alcohol on her while she was trying to sleep. When their children tried to defend Jolie, Pitt “physically abused one of their children.” Five days after the flight, Jolie would file for divorce (it was only finalized in December 2024). In the years since, Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting actor in 2020 for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. His movies after that, Bullet Train (2022) and Wolfs (2024), didn’t light the world on fire. His Bullet Train press tour was marked by an awkward interaction with Bad Bunny, in which the Puerto Rican star looked unimpressed by Pitt’s attempts to embody the chill pinnacle of Hollywood stardom. Wolfs reteamed Pitt with his Oceans franchise co-star George Clooney, another evocation of past glory, but the film was a critical and financial flop. No one on either press tour asked Pitt a single question about Jolie.
Absolutely no one asked Pitt about Jolie or their kids: In his latest glossy, GQ profile, Pitt gives an appearance of unmediated candor, even though he isn’t asked about Jolie or about his estrangement from his six children, some of whom are reportedly legally stripping his name from theirs.
The illusion of Brad Pitt: When an actor ties their rehabilitation to their blockbuster film, it becomes difficult to extricate the art from the artist. The onscreen performance feeds the off-screen persona. The off-screen persona is a performance, too, one that sells ideals and sometimes cashmere sweaters or cell-phone plans. Pitt has always sold a particular vision of American white masculinity, one predicated on charisma, unflappability, and seamless confidence. His deftness in removing the specter of violence from his own narrative is a reminder of the ways violence against women is normalized. It isn’t that people don’t believe in what happened to Jolie on that plane — they just don’t care.
“It isn’t that people don’t believe in what happened to Jolie on that plane — they just don’t care.” Exactly. I was so disappointed to see women on social media talking breezily about how “F1 is a good movie” and “wow, Brad Pitt is still a movie star.” These weren’t bots, they were actual journalists and critics and regular people who completely side-stepped Pitt’s violent past and all of the crazy sh-t he’s done to Angelina in the past nine years. I sometimes wonder if I’m one of the few people who is no longer buying anything Pitt is selling, but it’s now a quietly growing conversation that… Brad Pitt no longer has any rizz.
This Vulture piece is 💥🔥! Bet Brad is big mad 🤬.
What a great truthful article. We need more truthful articles about abusive men!!
Unfortunately there are a lot of misogynist comments on vulture instagram. Sadly a lot from other women. Pitt has studios, peers,a whole PR team and Media on his side. Angelina is fighting against a whole machine and despite a few articles he is winning. It’s sickening that Angelina and children are still gong through this nearly a decade later. It really is a man’s world.
We have a felon and an adjudicated rapist in the WH so I’m not surprised by the reaction by women. Look at the last election and see how many women voted for him. The diddy verdict just reinforced there is a lot of internalized misogyny. Especially if you are a white straight male you can do whatever you want. If a white woman like AJ can’t get justice for what happened what hope do the rest of us have. I hope this stupid lawsuit blows up in his face. The movie I think will break even barely. The Superman movie is coming out this weekend so I’m guessing that will make that dumb movie drop further down. My only hope is that this helps Damson Idris’ career.
“…they just don’t care.” I was so grateful someone in a ‘main stream’ media outlet was finally saying it all out loud when I read this over the weekend. The people in the entertainment industry know. They’ve always known. Yet they continued to work with him, and to enable his PR machine.
And is very much the fault of the general public as well. In our current climate, it is perfectly acceptable to hit your wife and kids. Heck, everyone thinks that they had it coming. There are precious few who believe that Brad Pitt is at fault. Even ugly men get a pass let alone the superficially good-looking ones.
People still love Johnny Depp. Diddy will probably be pardoned by Trump and welcomed back to the music industry. Women are disposable in the US.
It’s not that people don’t care it’s that everyone thinks “the woman deserved it, “ and she “brought it on herself.”
That is pure BS. I’m tired of it.
I don’t think Brad ever had rizz. I think the women he dated gave him some status. Even Aniston who’s kind of like the cute but boring next door was everything back in the day. He dated and married for clout from my observation.
What’s going on with his underbite? It’s more pronounced and looks horrible.
Same here. And I never saw the “unaffected cool,” either. I saw an insecure rat boy trying to adopt the coolness of his girlfriends (not to mention their clothing and hair styles).
I can’t unsee the fashion from both of them. They look cartoonish.
Yes! I always thought it was weird how much he’d match his partner. Clothes, hair, general attitude. No real sense of himself. Very strange.
ITA. He was dating Juliette Lewis when Thelma and Louise came out.
@Thatgirlthere- while i find him disgusting and don’t watch him in anything anymore (rip my love of ocean’s 11)
See: Thelma and Louise.
He was stunningly beautiful. Don’t know about “rizz” but he had…..something.
Though people have always said he mirrors whichever woman he is dating both in style and in lifestyle and priorities.
From goop to aniston to Madame Jolie.
I don’t know why he even bothered to do the GQ interview. You don’t see Tom Cruise granting interviews anymore but then saying that he still tried to fake a romance with Ana de Armas to promote his film.
Letting men get away with it seems to be an endless running theme nowadays whether in Hollywood or Washington D.C. I am disgusted but not surprised. Why talk about his past abuse when you can bury it so effectively in a mountain of PR bullsh*t when you have the likes of Matthew Hiltzik and endless resources to wage DARVO tactics against your ex?
sadly I couldn’t stop my husband and son from going to see this film. I went to the opposite side of the cinema and watched 28 years later on my own, with snacks and both armrests. So I think I won in all respects. However it has opened a conversation about violence against women, racism and mediocre white men.
RIzzless. Guess we will see if he can have another big hit that doesn’t have fast cars in it. Maybe he will, idk. All I know is I won’t be watching. It’s not just the violence on the plane that bothers me. It’s the way his pr team planted negative stories about Jolie for years. It was the smear campaign after the violence and then the suing over miraval. Those are not the actions of a man that truly feels sorry for what happened on that plane and tried to atone and learn it. It’s the actions of an abuser who doubled down.
Exactly he downplayed what happened for so long and put all the blame on Angelina and the onle kids. He only uses the “sobriety” (because we’ve seen those pics of him drinking and hiding his drink this press you) as to take superficial accountability. So happy Angelica made this article.
The writer is Angelica Jade Bastién. She’s one of our best film critics and her work is worth checking out. She has a Substack and her latest is a companion piece to her Vulture article that she says needs to be behind a paywall for her own peace of mind. Haven’t read it yet, but looking forward to it.
And Pitt sucks. Never really cared for him, but I’m going to be honest and admit that it was only because blonds don’t do it for me.
Angelica Jade Bastién is a treasure, in addition to being a prolific critic and writer.
Her text on Keanu is the best I’ve ever read about him in all the decades of him being in front of a camera.
Good on her to dismantle the violent, uninhibited character that is BP.
After his physically attacking Angelina Jolie and a kid, and making his whole family suffer mentally from having had to witness that, I’ve never watched anything he was in again, not even the earlier Oceans as re-runs on TV.
Same here. If he is on TV, I change immediately. I will never support him again.
Dear Gawd, please do not let Brad Pitt enter Hill Country, Texas. He’s already scammed the fine folks of New Orleans with his crappy green homes and we know he is a con artist. Amen.
He won’t do squat for central tx. That was an affectation he put on while married to Angelina.
I think he’s the one that isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.
For me, this was a huge part of the piece: “When an actor ties their rehabilitation to their blockbuster film, it becomes difficult to extricate the art from the artist.” That’s exactly what I have been struggling to articulate, because there are a lot of people who will say “It’s just a fun summer car movie! It doesn’t mean I like him!” but HE is treating this film’s promo like it’s a referendum on his relevance and a ticket back to the big time.
I do think that a lot of people just don’t know what happened on that plane, especially since it took a while for any details to be released.
My mom took my kids to see the movie when she had them for grandma-camp this summer (she didn’t ask me first) and she said it was really good. I made some comment about Pitt and the divorce and she didnt really have an opinion on it. She’s not pro Brad Pitt in general (I think she’s only seen Thelma and Louise and Legends of the Fall with him….oh and probably Oceans Eleven, but I’m not sure about that) and she also doesn’t really follow celeb gossip. She had no idea about what happened on the plane, or about how some of the kids are officially removing “pitt” from their last name, etc. I told her and she was properly disgusted, but it goes to show you that its not even about people “not caring” about what happened to Jolie. And I put that on the movie industry and the press that supports it – because both have a vested interest in protecting and propping up Brad Pitt.
The success of F1 is just going to cement that protection in my mind. Look at Tom Cruise and scientology. That should horrify people but Hollywood just shrugs because he makes a lot of money for a lot of people. I mean hell Woody Allen is still making movies.
I think some thought it would be different with Pitt bc he abused a successful and wealthy movie star in her own right, but it wasn’t. I honestly think if he hadn’t dragged the divorce out the way he did most people wouldn’t even remember that there WAS a plane incident.
Your correct the PR team did a good job of hiding his abuse and lying. Most of all pointing their fingers at Angie trying to make it seem as if she was a problematic parental alienating parent. An that was far worse than his fist or hands ever was. Trust he will try and turn this upcoming trial into a smear tatic also. Just like Depp. Angie’s team will have to be extra smart to counter what his lawyers will do. I think they will. The jury will already have this preconceived biased opinion of them. This is why he wanted to do this with a jury because he feels he would have the advantage to charm them..
The public needs a little to prosecute a famous woman for her sins. Let’s be honest, if he was a woman who did that, nothing would save him from the years-long public hate campaign. The women who are getting years long bad PR committed no crimes most of the time. This man has an FBI report on him describing how he abused his family and nobody cares. When it comes to famous women, even an anonymous gossip piece is enough to start their downfall.
oh absolutely. But I think thats partly bc – in Hollywood at least – the people in power still don’t see women as legitimate box office draws, even though we’ve shown them time and time again that women-led movies CAN do really well – and its not just Barbie. Same way the industry doesnt seem to take someone like Ryan Coogler that seriously, even though he has a proven box office record (as does Michael B. Jordan.) Brad Pitt can have a hit once every 5 years and Hollywood will continue to think he’s the biggest star in the world.
I also think he’s protected bc a lot of the people in charge are abusers themselves in one form or another.
@Becks1, Hollywood is still a old-white-men club, they certainly protect one another. But, what I am getting at, there is no snark groups for Brad Pitt, no bunch of women posting conspiracy theories about him every day. Even though we have a documented evidence of his abuse. A woman in his position would have multiple hate groups by now for at least abusing kids. The public especially mentally ill ones isn’t interested in hating a white man like him. That is why even if we get an article on his abuse every day, I don’t think anything would change about his public perception.
I really thought there would be more backlash with Tom with scientology after docs and leah came out but it’s been crickets.
The most we, as individuals, can do is vote with our wallets and tell our friends.
I have a long list of celebs that I will never pay another dollar to see in the theater. When my friends ask if I want to see F1? I will say: No thanks, I don’t want to pay to see Brad Pitt, domestic abuser, in the theaters. I will wait to watch it on a plane and you should, too. Want to do something else instead?
The same goes for Tom Cruise and the rest of them.
That’s my power and it’s yours, too.
@Becks1 — I think you’re spot on here.
This article today is where I learned that there were publicly released details of the plane incident — I wasn’t paying attention at all at the time, and since I have been following more writing on celebs in the last 2-3 years, it’s been alluded to but I never saw details and just assumed they were kept private.
I’m appalled that so much physical violence from Pitt is known in detail, yet he’s still out in the public eye & getting funded for projects like this. Screw that noise!
I do have to note, whoever is supporting him doesn’t seem to include his stylist, if any. The outfits he’s wearing lately are awful to the point of parody.
ita. That blue outfit – velvet jacket and GIANT jeans is just pitiful!
At least in my family the holiday viewing was a mix of dinos and zombies. Only one kid age 9 wanted to see vroom vroom and they got overruled. I think a lot of the general public is not clued into celeb gossip culture and it doesn’t influence their movie viewing.
Go, Vulture! Excellent piece. I would also like to see an in-depth article (maybe even book) about the 2 decades plus of smears Jennifer Aniston lived through because she didn’t/couldn’t drop a neonate the second he decided he wanted to be a baby daddy (or got a stiff @#$% and wandered off with another woman, but cleaned up the publicity nightmare by blaming Jennifer for not having kids). I think he deliberately sabatoged her career with the years of Angelina versus Jennifer headlines and the CONSTANT reporting around Jennifer’s fertility/infertility. The tabloids had her on baby bump watch until she hit her 50s which infantilized her and harmed her image. Was the public really that interested in Jennifer’s fertility/private life or did a cheater change that narrative and smear “America’s sweetheart” for his bad behavior part 1 before he managed to smear the wife and children he abused to protect his image? Jennifer isn’t necessarily the greatest actress ever, but were filmmakers like Nolan, Scorsese and Finchner going to line up to work with her given the constant tabloid/paparazzi coverage and how prolific a producer Pitt was? She made big bank and worked consistently, but I think Pitt damaged her career opportunities deliberately in manner similar to what he has been done to Angelina.
Well, Aniston gave interview after interview post-split, stating Brad was a great love in her life and good friend.
She was part of his 2019 rehabilitation tour and till today likes Instagram pics of him.
I really doubt Nolan, Fincher etc were EVER thinking of Aniston as prime choice to lead their projects. Pitt or no Pitt.
Paris Match just gave their cover to ines. “Incredible desinty of an unknown…”
Lololol
https://www.parismatch.com/services/sommaire/brad-pitt-et-ines-de-ramon-a-la-une-de-paris-match-du-3-juillet-2025-ndeg3974-253678
Isn’t Paris match a low level trash magazine, and we know it’s sugar daddy domestic abuser Brad Pitt paying for this cover for his Heidi Fleiss girlfriend
Very glad to see this article. Unfortunately, Pitt has to get old and ugly before some people will even entertain the thought that he has committed crimes of violence.
What angers me is people still went out and watched his movie and afterwards acted like he’s an abuser , it’s double standards, either support domestic violence victims by NOT supporting perpetrators of domestic violence, and hit them where it hurts, not give them more reasons to remain famous .. also the writer of this article is a very respected journalist I’m glad she called out Brad Pitt and his Harvey Weinstein PR Matthew Hiltzik for protecting his image and gaslighting Angelina Jolie.
The vulture article is soo great thanks yo Angelica Jade Bastién for having the guts to call out wife and six minor children abuser Brad Pitt out, and his Weinstein PR, I’m ever so glad at leat one journalist has had some integrity to side with domestic violence victims Angelina Jolie and her children, even if people don’t care, we care , thank you Kaiser for showing support too
Speaking of his Character.
I don’t know if that’s interesting, but he dated Teenage Girls twice, when he was a full grown Man. As far as we know….
First was the girl from the original Dallas Show, she was 14, he was mid 20s…
Second was Juliette Lewis, when she was 16, he was in his late 20s…
Do what you want with it…..
* there was a Documentary about him, when they talked to people from his Youth (his Parents live still at the same place) a neighbor talked about him, according to the neighbor he was as a child an teenager who was a Bully and a Assshole….
No Surprise here
@Bambi had no ideal he dated teenage girls. How gross.