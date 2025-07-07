Jameson Stocks, a liar, is ‘skeptical’ about Duchess Meghan’s wine sales

For months now, we’ve been dealing with a British chef named Jameson Stocks and his attention-seeking antics and lies around the Duchess of Sussex. Months ago, Stocks ran to the British tabloids and cried about how Netflix wanted him to consult on an unnamed cooking show, but he turned them down because he knew it was about Meghan and he hates her. Then he claimed that Netflix sent him a cease-and-desist over his lies, only Netflix came out and said no, we never did any of that and we have no idea who this grifter really is. This whole time, I had no idea that Stocks is actually a King’s Trust ambassador – meaning, Stocks has been working with King Charles’s trust for over a decade. This whole thing really does look like the royals sent Stocks out to lie and mock Meghan. Speaking of, this a–hole is back and he’s got sh-t to say about Meghan’s As Ever wine.
Meghan Markle sparked a royal frenzy after her first-ever wine drop was an immediate success. However, world-renowned chef Jameson Stocks noted that all wasn’t quite as it seemed. The Duchess of Sussex released her rosé, which flew off the shelves in just 45 minutes. But there was one catch: it had to be purchased in minimum batches of three – which quickly drove up the sales. While fans scrambled to get their hands on the rosé, the celebrity chef became “sceptical” over how quickly it disappeared.
He told the Daily Express that he felt this was all part of the royals master plan to make “great PR”, and questioned how much supply she really had. Jameson, who is a proud ambassador of The King’s Trust said, “I’m sceptical about how quickly her product sold out because the stock is extremely limited. Claiming it sold out within 45 minutes makes for great PR. If there were only five items available, it’s clearly a clever marketing tactic.”
The rosé works out at £22 per bottle, and while Jameson admitted the price was considerably “high,” he said he wasn’t entirely shocked. Surprisingly, though, he branded Meghan as “clever” for the marketing strategy behind the recent launch. However, he claimed that there was a bigger picture, and it came with an ulterior motive.
Jameson continued: “When demand increases, prices go up. Next time they’re available, she’s certainly not the first to do this. It’s simply how the industry works.”
He further quipped and said that “without a doubt” there were only a handful of individuals who managed to acquire her products and predicted that the lucky few “probably won’t even open them” and will most likely resell them. The chef compared Meghan’s As Ever rosé to “a piece of art”, adding: “Since most people aren’t concerned with how the wine actually tastes. I would be genuinely surprised if any of these bottles are ever opened; they’ll likely serve only as conversation pieces and investment assets.”
After dipping her toe into the celebrity wine world, Jameson predicted that it won’t stop there and feels she will “branch out into champagne” or maybe even other wines. Jameson concluded: “I am sure she’ll be branching out into champagne, white wine, red wines—the whole range. Whether you like her or not, she knows how to play the media like a drum.”
I get the impression that British royalists/critics are all using the same coping mechanisms, trying to explain away the Meghan Effect and the huge early successes of As Ever. “She didn’t have a lot in stock!” “She wanted to sell out in minutes!” “It was all a scheme by Meghan to look successful.” At some point, will they admit that… Meghan has a Midas Touch? That people want to buy her jam and drink her wine and wear the same clothes and jewelry and carry the same purses? Like, how many times do we have to go through this cycle? And bringing in Jameson Stocks, the same guy who repeatedly lied about Meghan and Netflix, is a real choice. They’re using him as some kind of expert consultant on Meghan’s business now. How long before he claims that he turned down Meghan’s offer for an As Ever collab?
Meghan should release her sales numbers. That should shut these critics up once and for all.
What good would it do to know the sales numbers? It’s just adds more fuel to the gossip fires. It wouldn’t stop there. It would be tell us how much jam, flower sprinkles, honey etc. The winery already said the inventory was significant.
Wish they’d reveal how much they pay people like this scum for this interview. His anti-Meghan spiel must have given him some change.
Firstly, the wine isn’t sold in the UK so why does he care so much? Drink Chuck’s rose and his other wines.
Secondly, he’s not a sommelier. Has he paid his former employees he owes money to?
I’m now waiting for that London Irish chef to have his input 😏
Glad to see that, so far, Jancis Robinson has kept far, far away from this shitshow.
The As Ever/Netflix team appears to have briefed Newsweek last week with actual facts that contradict this imbecile.
Man they sure are shoveling the horse shit today aren’t they. Begs the question why are they shoveling so hard and with this numpty. They don’t realize that people will actually buy Meg’s products because they like her and how she presents herself with such charm and charisma unlike themselves with absolutely no charm or rizz just jealousy and hate for a beautiful biracial woman who is very successful at what she is doing. Sure there have been some glitches but they seem to be working through those as quickly as they can. So the leftovers have to rely on this numpty and a slew of dead people to push their hatred and negativity.
Oh this guy. First off, you’re not predicting anything by saying that she’s going to expand into different varietals, she’s literally said that on her company’s website.
Meghan’s financial success is really frightening to them. And I imagine that they’re using this guy because they have obviously and clearly tried to get other people in the celeb chef world on the record to talk crap about her and they don’t seem to be interested.
Their pocket watching is unbelievable. Their absolute sheer need to know exactly how much she sold, so that they can figure out how much money she’s earning is so apparent. And so they can say how everyone hates her, because she ONLY sold this amount instead of that amount. And why do they describe people buying her products and keeping it as if that’s a bad thing? Do they not understand how capitalism works? If I buy it to eat, or I buy it to keep, I still bought it.
They act like someone knowing their audience, capitalizing on what their audience likes, selling well, and being in high demand is something bad for an entrepreneur. I’m sure there are plenty of business owners that would love to have Meghan’s problems.
I was suspicious of this loon from the beginning. I mean, why would Netflix reach out to this no-name in the UK to work on Meghan’s show when the US has hundreds of chefs who are happy to be associated with her, like Roy Choi and Alice Waters, people that we’ve actually heard of.
That guy is so thirsty. What is he still doing out there? No one at Netflix and certainly Meghan has heard if him. She actually hung out in Daniel Boulud’s kitchen and knows José Andres. What exactly does this yeti bring to the table? Went wine tasting this weekend in NorCal. A bottle of their rosé was $68. For one bottle so I don’t think Meghan’s prices are outrageous. My wine club shipment requires a minimum of 4 bottles.
The RF won’t ever admit anything – because then they’d have to admit that Meghan is more successful and famous than any of them, and partly because of their own stupidity and desperation.
Ambassador for The King’s Trust? They do work with the best people! These cretins must know that they have the support of the king to go out and bash his son and his wife. Do Brits not see how pathetic and petty the royal family is?
Well, I can tell you I am opening my bottles when they get here (not all at once haha.) I am not one to buy wine to keep it on a shelf. (also bc I dont buy the good kind of wine that appreciates in value, too cheap for that lol.)
These people really are so desperate to prove that Meghan’s success isn’t actually a success. they want her to fail bc they think that will…..what? make Harry leave her and run back to the UK? Make Kate look better?
Are you telling me that this stinking piece of roadkill and his co-conspirators in the shitmedia dont know that neither M nor any one else can make “champagne” in America or anywhere else besides Champagne, France? And neither M nor her multi-billion-dollar business partner, Netflix, has said anything about moving to France to make champagne which, as a so-called “expert” would know, is the only place that champagne is made and so designated.
We know that these f*ckers pay very close attention to all things Meghan, yet they want us to believe they know nothing about As Ever & Netflix’s recent announcement that while this particular vintage has sold out, a different vintage of the Rose, PLUS a new sparkling wine will drop by the end of the summer. And there will be other types of wines under the As Ever brand in due course.
Just the mere sight of that rank-smelling weasel makes me want to puke, especially if I think of him in a kitchen somewhere preparing food for actual people to eat!!!
Someone needs to explain to people that when buying wine online most sellers require a minimum purchase of 2 or 3 bottles. It’s not like dashing down to the corner store.
For all the loons who are claiming that Meghan intentionally has low supplies/inventory in order to say that she sells out quickly and drive up demand, how do they explain it away when everything she wears sells out just as fast? lol. That one brand literally had to shut down their website because they couldn’t take more orders of a sweater that Meghan bought that she never even linked to, but internet sleuths figured out the company and immediately inundated them with orders. It happens over and over again with anything Meghan wears. Of course she’s always going to sell out of her OWN products at lightning speed every single time.