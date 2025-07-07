Jameson Stocks, a liar, is ‘skeptical’ about Duchess Meghan’s wine sales

For months now, we’ve been dealing with a British chef named Jameson Stocks and his attention-seeking antics and lies around the Duchess of Sussex. Months ago, Stocks ran to the British tabloids and cried about how Netflix wanted him to consult on an unnamed cooking show, but he turned them down because he knew it was about Meghan and he hates her. Then he claimed that Netflix sent him a cease-and-desist over his lies, only Netflix came out and said no, we never did any of that and we have no idea who this grifter really is. This whole time, I had no idea that Stocks is actually a King’s Trust ambassador – meaning, Stocks has been working with King Charles’s trust for over a decade. This whole thing really does look like the royals sent Stocks out to lie and mock Meghan. Speaking of, this a–hole is back and he’s got sh-t to say about Meghan’s As Ever wine.

Meghan Markle sparked a royal frenzy after her first-ever wine drop was an immediate success. However, world-renowned chef Jameson Stocks noted that all wasn’t quite as it seemed. The Duchess of Sussex released her rosé, which flew off the shelves in just 45 minutes. But there was one catch: it had to be purchased in minimum batches of three – which quickly drove up the sales. While fans scrambled to get their hands on the rosé, the celebrity chef became “sceptical” over how quickly it disappeared. He told the Daily Express that he felt this was all part of the royals master plan to make “great PR”, and questioned how much supply she really had. Jameson, who is a proud ambassador of The King’s Trust said, “I’m sceptical about how quickly her product sold out because the stock is extremely limited. Claiming it sold out within 45 minutes makes for great PR. If there were only five items available, it’s clearly a clever marketing tactic.” The rosé works out at £22 per bottle, and while Jameson admitted the price was considerably “high,” he said he wasn’t entirely shocked. Surprisingly, though, he branded Meghan as “clever” for the marketing strategy behind the recent launch. However, he claimed that there was a bigger picture, and it came with an ulterior motive. Jameson continued: “When demand increases, prices go up. Next time they’re available, she’s certainly not the first to do this. It’s simply how the industry works.” He further quipped and said that “without a doubt” there were only a handful of individuals who managed to acquire her products and predicted that the lucky few “probably won’t even open them” and will most likely resell them. The chef compared Meghan’s As Ever rosé to “a piece of art”, adding: “Since most people aren’t concerned with how the wine actually tastes. I would be genuinely surprised if any of these bottles are ever opened; they’ll likely serve only as conversation pieces and investment assets.” After dipping her toe into the celebrity wine world, Jameson predicted that it won’t stop there and feels she will “branch out into champagne” or maybe even other wines. Jameson concluded: “I am sure she’ll be branching out into champagne, white wine, red wines—the whole range. Whether you like her or not, she knows how to play the media like a drum.”

I get the impression that British royalists/critics are all using the same coping mechanisms, trying to explain away the Meghan Effect and the huge early successes of As Ever. “She didn’t have a lot in stock!” “She wanted to sell out in minutes!” “It was all a scheme by Meghan to look successful.” At some point, will they admit that… Meghan has a Midas Touch? That people want to buy her jam and drink her wine and wear the same clothes and jewelry and carry the same purses? Like, how many times do we have to go through this cycle? And bringing in Jameson Stocks, the same guy who repeatedly lied about Meghan and Netflix, is a real choice. They’re using him as some kind of expert consultant on Meghan’s business now. How long before he claims that he turned down Meghan’s offer for an As Ever collab?